MIA
WAS

No Text

After Butler leaves, Heat end road woes, beat Wizards 100-89

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Jimmy Butler figures his bothersome left toe is not that big a deal, even if it forced him to the locker room for most of the second half Sunday night.

In the bigger scheme of things, Butler found it important that the Miami Heat erased a deficit and dominated down the stretch to end their four-game road losing streak as they try to make sure they get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

With Butler limited to nine points, zero assists and zero rebounds before exiting for good in the third quarter, the Heat took full advantage of Bam Adebayo's 27 points and 14 rebounds and used a 25-3 run to beat the Washington Wizards 100-89 on Sunday night.

''I couldn't move the way I wanted to move,'' Butler said. ''I think we all have enough faith in each other, in this group of guys, to get it done, (even if) we're a man or two down. This was a big step in the right direction for us.''

Butler left the game with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

How big a deal is that? Butler leads the Heat in scoring and assists -- he went into Sunday averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 assists -- and is second on the team in rebounding at 6.8.

Duncan Robinson made a pair of 3-pointers late in that stretch by Miami that turned an 83-75 deficit into a 100-86 lead.

Robinson shot 7 for 11 on 3s and finished with 23 points. He's made at least one 3 in 49 consecutive games to equal a franchise record.

''This one definitely feels good,'' Robinson said about finally getting a win away from Miami. ''We've had some quiet plane rides back home. Hopefully, this one is going to be more lively.''

Didn't always sound like a road trip, though: ''Let's go, Heat!'' chants frequently rang out in Washington's arena.

Miami's victory helped its playoff positioning; it is fourth in the Eastern Conference. Washington began the day ninth in the East but 4 1/2 games out of the eighth and last playoff spot.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points for the Wizards, ending his streak of 21 games in a row with at least 25. He shot 0 or 9 in the fourth quarter.

Shabazz Napier topped Washington with 27, and Davis Bertans scored 25, thanks mainly to a career-high eight 3s.

The game was tied at 72 entering the fourth, but the Heat steadily pulled away, as Washington managed only six points over the last 9 1/2 minutes.

''We just got stagnant. We've got to keep moving. I feel like, a lot of times, we were just kind of just watching me. We can't get caught up in doing that,'' said Beal, who is second in the NBA in scoring at 30.4 ppg. ''They took away all my drives, everything pretty much toward the paint. They wanted to kind of force me to shoot jumpers all night.''

TIP-INS

Heat: F Jae Crowder is in the concussion protocol. ... Miami didn't hold a shootaround earlier in the day. Wizards: C Thomas Bryant fouled out after two points and three rebounds in 16 minutes; Moe Wagner scored four as a reserve. ... Ish Smith (left hamstring) and Jerome Robinson (left Achilles) both sat out.

RUI'S ROUGH STRETCH

Wizards first-round draft pick Rui Hachimura was 0 for 8 and scoreless; he is 0 for 14 over the past two games. He accepted a reporter's premise that perhaps he has hit the so-called ''rookie wall.'' ''I've got to take care of my body. ... Mentally, I have to get ready every game. Even practice,'' Hachimura said. ''I'm thinking too much right now. Everybody says, 'Do this. Do this. Do this.'''

JERSEY SWAP

Adebayo donned a Beal jersey after the game, wearing it backward. Beal's written message was visible: ''A real one! Keep grinding. Humble. Hungry.'' Said Adebayo: ''It's great coming from a guy that's been in the league as long as him, one of the top scorers in the league. It's great to know you earned his respect and you just keep earning respect from guys like that.''

UP NEXT:

Heat: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Wizards: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
MIA Heat 29
WAS Wizards 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Bam Adebayo missed turnaround jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:25   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
11:10 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 3-0
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Rui Hachimura, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
10:55   Kendrick Nunn missed layup, blocked by Bradley Beal  
10:55   MIA team rebound  
10:50   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:34   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
9:49 +2 Duncan Robinson made layup 5-0
9:36   Thomas Bryant missed turnaround jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:13 +2 Jimmy Butler made turnaround jump shot 7-0
8:46   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot, blocked by Duncan Robinson  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:33   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Rui Hachimura  
8:22 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk, assist by Rui Hachimura 7-2
8:22   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
8:22 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 7-3
8:15   Personal foul on Isaac Bonga  
8:08   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
8:00   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:00   Shabazz Napier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   WAS team rebound  
8:00 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
7:46 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 10-4
7:34 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 10-7
7:23   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
7:23 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
7:23   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:14   Bradley Beal missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:05   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:51   Shabazz Napier missed reverse layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:32 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Duncan Robinson 13-7
6:16   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:55   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:49 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 16-7
5:47   Full timeout called  
5:34   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
5:17   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:54 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 16-10
4:33 +2 Kendrick Nunn made reverse layup 18-10
4:27   Lost ball turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:21 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 20-10
4:09 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 20-12
3:58   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
3:58   Turnover on Kendrick Nunn  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
3:41   Clear path foul on Davis Bertans  
3:41 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 21-12
3:41 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-12
3:36   Kendrick Nunn missed reverse layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:22 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 22-15
3:09   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
2:56 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving dunk 24-15
2:34 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 24-18
2:13   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:49   Andre Iguodala missed jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
1:35   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   MIA team rebound  
1:34   Personal foul on Garrison Mathews  
1:34 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-18
1:34 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
1:25 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 26-21
1:14   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Garrison Mathews  
1:04   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
1:04 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
1:04 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
0:52   Offensive foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:52   Turnover on Kelly Olynyk  
0:35   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:27 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 29-23
0:08   Violation  
0:00   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 28
WAS Wizards 31

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Troy Brown Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
11:32   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
11:21   Garrison Mathews missed floating jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Andre Iguodala, stolen by Garrison Mathews  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Solomon Hill  
10:39   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:24   Garrison Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Garrison Mathews  
10:09 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot 29-26
10:09   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
10:09 +1 Davis Bertans made free throw 29-27
9:59   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
9:54   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:47   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Personal foul on Garrison Mathews  
9:23 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 31-27
9:02   Rui Hachimura missed layup, blocked by Solomon Hill  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
8:56   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
8:54   WAS team rebound  
8:35   Rui Hachimura missed layup  
8:45   Rui Hachimura missed layup, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:35   Rui Hachimura missed layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:25   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
8:21   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
8:17   Jumpball  
8:08 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 34-27
7:48   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   MIA team rebound  
7:31   Andre Iguodala missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
7:16   Garrison Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
7:00 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Andre Iguodala 36-27
6:42 +2 Shabazz Napier made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 36-29
6:32   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
6:32 +1 Andre Iguodala made 1st of 2 free throws 37-29
6:32   Andre Iguodala missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:20 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 37-32
6:06   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
5:59 +2 Bam Adebayo made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 39-32
5:44   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
5:35 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 42-32
5:17   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
5:08   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
4:50   Offensive foul on Duncan Robinson  
4:50   Turnover on Duncan Robinson  
4:34 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 42-34
4:18   Goran Dragic missed hook shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:04   Shabazz Napier missed layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
4:01   Bad pass turnover on Solomon Hill, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
3:57 +2 Shabazz Napier made reverse layup 42-36
3:42   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
3:42 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
3:42 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-36
3:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:29 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 44-37
3:22   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:07   Kendrick Nunn missed layup  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:06 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 46-37
3:06   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
3:06   Bam Adebayo missed free throw  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:47 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 46-40
2:33   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
2:33   Bam Adebayo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:33   MIA team rebound  
2:33 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-40
2:22   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:09 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 47-43
1:55 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 49-43
1:55   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
1:55 +1 Bam Adebayo made free throw 50-43
1:44   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
1:44 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 50-44
1:44 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-45
1:34   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
1:34 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
1:34 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
1:25 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 52-48
1:07   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
1:07 +1 Solomon Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 53-48
1:07 +1 Solomon Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-48
0:56 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 54-51
0:44 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 57-51
0:30   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
0:30 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
0:30 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
0:17   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
0:01   Shooting foul on Jimmy Butler  
0:01 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 57-54
0:01   Shabazz Napier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 15
WAS Wizards 18

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Violation  
11:35   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
11:29   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
11:05   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:48 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 57-57
10:29   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:17   Offensive foul on Thomas Bryant  
10:17   Turnover on Thomas Bryant  
10:00   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   WAS team rebound  
9:33 +2 Thomas Bryant made hook shot 57-59
9:18 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 59-59
9:03   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
8:29   Shabazz Napier missed floating jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:08   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
8:08   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
7:47   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
7:28   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
7:10   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:57   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bradley Beal  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
6:53   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
6:36   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:27 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 59-62
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:16 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk 61-62
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:47   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
5:39   Offensive foul on Thomas Bryant  
5:39   Turnover on Thomas Bryant  
5:27   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23