Booker, Rubio help Suns race past Giannis-less Bucks

  • Mar 08, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in Phoenix's 47-point first quarter and the Suns beat the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-131 on Sunday night,

The Bucks played without MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a minor knee sprain. Injured Friday night in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers, he'll also sit out Monday night at Denver.

Ricky Rubio had a triple-double for the Suns with 25 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds, becoming the first Suns player since Steve Nash on March 30, 2005, with at least a dozen points, assists and rebounds.

''It is an honor for me,'' Rubio said of being in the same statistical realm of Nash, a player he has long admired.

Aron Baynes added 24 points, and Mikal Bridges had 21.

Khris Middleton scored 39 points for Milwaukee. Former Suns guard Eric Bledsoe had 28.

''It is hard to win three quarters and lose a game by nine,'' Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''Still, it was a huge hole. They did a lot of things well.''

After the Bucks cut their deficit to eight points, Baynes threw down a dunk, banked in a layup and nailed a 3-pointer. Milwaukee rallied to close with within six, 134-128, and the Suns finished it off at the free-throw line.

''I just thought we executed; didn't panic,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. ''And that's what you have to do against a team that maybe is the favorite to win a title.''

On the heels of Baynes' unprecedented 9-of-14 3-point night against Portland, the Suns made eight of their first 10 and 9 of 14 overall to take a 19-point lead with their biggest quarter of the season.

''Tough first quarter for us,'' Budenholzer said. ''Phoenix's aggressiveness on both end of the court put them in a position where they could maintain a lead and take it home. `'

Booker was 7 of 8 from the field, going 4-for-4 on 3-pointers, in the quarter. He finished 13 of 17 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3s, made 6 of 7 free throws and had eight assists.

''It's the highest form of respect for me,'' Booker said of the box-and-one defense the Bucks attempted. He credited his teammates with foiling it, as six Suns players scored in double figures.

''You could just tell right from the start of the game,'' Booker said. ''The energy, the aura around the locker room and the passion everyone showed. Even when we were up a lot, we are playing the right way, and when they make a run, we are playing the right way.''

SALUTE TO WOMEN

Booker addressed the fans before the game, accompanied by Mercury stars Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smuth, to celebrate International Women's Day.

FAN WINS

A fan swished a half-court shot and won a Kia.

TIP-INS

Bucks: George Hill returned after a groin injury. He played 16 minutes and scored two points.

Suns: C Deandre Ayton was sidelined by a left ankle sprain. F Cameron Johnson was not with the team, due to an illness.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Denver on Monday night.

Suns: At Portland on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 28
PHO Suns 47

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
11:18 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-3
11:06   Khris Middleton missed finger-roll layup  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:59 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-6
10:35   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
10:18 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 0-9
10:01   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
10:01 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 1-9
10:01 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
9:53 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-12
9:35 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 4-12
9:25 +2 Ricky Rubio made fade-away jump shot 4-14
9:11 +2 Eric Bledsoe made floating jump shot, assist by Brook Lopez 6-14
9:11   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
9:11   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
8:57 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 6-16
8:45   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Devin Booker  
8:45   MIL team rebound  
8:40   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:26 +2 Ricky Rubio made running Jump Shot, assist by Devin Booker 6-18
8:26   Full timeout called  
8:09   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
7:55 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup 8-18
7:39   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:32   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
7:25   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
7:18   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:07   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:00   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:51 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 8-20
6:33 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 10-20
6:24 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-23
6:09   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
6:09   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
5:52   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:42   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:32   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
5:27 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 10-26
5:12   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
5:12 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 11-26
5:12 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-26
4:58 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot 12-28
4:58   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
4:58 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 12-29
4:46 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 14-29
4:36 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot 14-31
4:36 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot, assist by Aron Baynes 14-31
4:18 +2 Khris Middleton made turnaround jump shot 16-31
4:02 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 16-34
3:45   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
3:38   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
3:38 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-34
3:38 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-34
3:23 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 18-37
3:08 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 20-37
2:48 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Devin Booker 20-39
2:27 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 23-39
2:18 +2 Devin Booker made running Jump Shot 23-41
2:18   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
2:18   Full timeout called  
2:18 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 23-42
2:05 +2 Khris Middleton made running Jump Shot 25-42
2:05   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
2:05 +1 Khris Middleton made free throw 26-42
1:45 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 26-45
1:33   Pat Connaughton missed layup  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:21   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
1:10   Marvin Williams missed floating jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:07   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
0:52 +2 Brook Lopez made jump shot 28-45
0:26 +2 Cheick Diallo made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 28-47
0:21   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
0:06   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:02   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 31
PHO Suns 30

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 28-50
11:28   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
11:10   3-second violation turnover on Cheick Diallo  
10:54 +2 Brook Lopez made reverse layup 30-50
10:38   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
10:31   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:17   Cheick Diallo missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
10:17   PHO team rebound  
10:09   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
10:09 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 30-51
10:09 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-52
9:58   Eric Bledsoe missed running Jump Shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:49   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Pat Connaughton  
9:41   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:19   Cheick Diallo missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
9:12   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:04 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup 30-54
8:45   Pat Connaughton missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:42   Out of bounds turnover on Cheick Diallo  
8:33 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-54
8:33   Full timeout called  
8:20   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
8:12 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 34-54
7:57   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:46 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 37-54
7:21   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:15 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 37-56
6:59 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 39-56
6:59   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
6:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made free throw 40-56
6:40 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 40-58
6:25   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:16 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 40-60
6:00   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:54 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 40-62
5:54   Full timeout called  
5:38   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
5:30   Brook Lopez missed layup  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:12 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 40-64
5:12   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
5:12 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 40-65
5:04 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by George Hill 42-65
4:47 +2 Aron Baynes made floating jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 42-67
4:29 +2 Khris Middleton made layup 44-67
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Aron Baynes, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:13 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup 46-67
4:13   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
4:13   Donte DiVincenzo missed free throw  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
4:04   Bad pass turnover on Jevon Carter, stolen by George Hill  
3:56 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 48-67
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:26   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   PHO team rebound  
3:24   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
3:14   Mikal Bridges missed layup, blocked by Marvin Williams  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:09 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 48-70
2:57   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:33   Dario Saric missed fade-away jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
2:25   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Dario Saric  
2:21   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:11 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 51-70
1:53   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
1:47 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 51-73
1:34 +2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 53-73
1:25   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
1:21   Dario Saric missed dunk  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:10 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 56-73
0:47 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 56-76
0:26   George Hill missed jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:10   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
0:10 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-77
0:10   Devin Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
0:00   Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Devin Booker  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
0:00 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot 59-77
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 32
PHO Suns 25

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 59-80
11:31 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 62-80
11:10   Offensive foul on Dario Saric  
11:10   Turnover on Dario Saric  
11:01   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
10:58 +2 Khris Middleton made reverse layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 64-80
10:45 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 64-83
10:32 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 66-83
10:24   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
10:17 +2 Eric Bledsoe made running Jump Shot 68-83
10:17   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:17   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:08 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 68-86
9:54   Offensive foul on Khris Middleton  
9:54   Turnover on Khris Middleton  
9:41 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 68-88
9:26   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:26   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
9:08   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
9:01   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Brook Lopez  
8:38   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:30 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 71-88
8:18   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
8:18   Turnover on Devin Booker  
8:18   Violation  
8:07   Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Aron Baynes  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:57   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:49 +2 Wesley Matthews made alley-oop shot, assist by Khris Middleton 73-88
7:49   Full timeout called  
7:36   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:21 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Brook Lopez 75-88
7:11   Violation  
6:57   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:50   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:40 +2 Mikal Bridges made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 75-90
6:25 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 77-90
6:04 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 77-92
5:53   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:47   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:45   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
5:29   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:21   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
5:21   Dario Saric missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   PHO team rebound  
5:21