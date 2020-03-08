NO
MIN

No Text

Holiday has 37 points help Pelicans top Timberwolves 120-107

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans have perked up since the debut of Zion Williamson.

The presence of Jrue Holiday, though, can't be discounted in their improvement.

Holiday just missed his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, putting up a season-high 37 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pelicans in a 120-107 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday.

''Jrue was incredible today. These performances from him have been coming a lot lately,'' said Williamson, who scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting. ''It was one of those games where, we need a bucket to get the momentum back, he was there.''

Lonzo Ball had 18 points and eight assists, and Brandon Ingram pitched in 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pelicans start a four-game trip with the victory.

Malik Beasley had 21 points and nine rebounds, and D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves. They got 42 points from their reserves.

Still harboring an outside shot at the playoffs, the Pelicans passed Portland for 10th place in the Western Conference and pulled within four games of eighth-place Memphis with Sacramento in ninth place. The Pelicans are 11-7 over their last 20 games and have won 15 of their last 18 games against opponents with losing records.

Even the defense has enjoyed an uptick following Williamson's debut after the super-sized, super-skilled rookie missed more than half of the season recovering from knee surgery. New Orleans held the Timberwolves to 22 fewer points than in its 139-134 defeat at home five days ago. Holiday had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in that game. This was his fourth 30-point performance of the season. In three matchups with the Wolves this season, he's averaging more than 27 points.

''When they made their push, we got stops, and we got some big stops, and the momentum shift went the other way,'' Holiday said. ''We didn't want to happen what happened last time.''

Williamson's first appearance in Minnesota and the matinee tipoff time contributing to a sellout crowd of 18,978, the two highest-scoring teams in the NBA over the four-plus-week span since the trade deadline on Feb. 6 did not disappoint for action.

Williamson took all of 16 seconds to assert himself, bullishly driving into the lane with little impediment on the first possession and throwing down a two-handed slam. The 19-year-old and first overall pick in the draft had four dunks in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game, including two off perfect lob passes from Ball that came during a 21-4 spurt by the Pelicans covering barely more than four minutes. The first alley-oop from Ball traveled almost three-quarters of the court.

The Wolves surged right back with a 17-3 run. Just a half-minute later, Jake Layman's soaring slam over Derrick Favors had the players on the bench beside themselves with glee.

''It was a great pass by D-Lo, and I knew I could beat Zion off the dribble,'' Layman said. ''But the loss is more what I'm thinking about right now.''

The Wolves were tied halfway through the second quarter, but they were never able to get in front and fell behind by as many as 20 points after halftime. They finished just 8 for 33 from long range.

''We got a lot of great looks. It happens in the NBA, but we can't let that dictate the whole game. We've got to make sure we defend still,'' Beasley said.

Russell is shooting just 32.9% over his last five games - 28 for 85.

''It's a part of the game. Just let it go, and I'll be all right,'' Russell said.

BIG BALLER

Williamson's arrival has been a big lift for the entire team, let alone the league, but the player who has benefited the most has been Ball. The third-year point guard, who was part of the package from the Lakers in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, has sent 34% of his assists to Williamson. The next-closest teammate is Ingram at, entering the game, 15%.

''He carried us all night. No letdown from him today. You could see from start to finish he was definitely determined to get this win,'' Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Williamson became the first player to score 20-plus points in at least 16 of his first 20 career games, according to ESPN research, since Michael Jordan in the 1984-85 season for Chicago. ... J.J. Redick sat out for the fifth straight game due to a strained left hamstring. ... Two-way rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has not played for New Orleans in nearly a month, was diagnosed on Saturday with a hairline fracutre in his right wrist and will be out indefinitely.

Timberwolves: Beasley has hit the 20-point mark in nine of 13 games with Minnesota. ... Rookie Kelan Martin was inactive with a sprained left ankle. ... The Wolves are 9-19 without Karl-Anthony Towns (.321 winning percentage) this season and 10-25 with him (.286).

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Play at Sacramento on Wednesday night. They face the Kings again at home on March 22, between matchups with current eighth-place-holder Memphis. They don't play Portland anymore.

Timberwolves: Start a six-game trip at Houston on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 36
MIN Timberwolves 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Zion Williamson made driving dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 2-0
11:27   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
11:22 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup 4-0
11:22   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
11:22 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 5-0
11:12   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
10:53 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 5-2
10:38   Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:33   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   MIN team rebound  
10:21 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 5-4
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Naz Reid  
10:05   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Naz Reid  
9:46   Naz Reid missed layup  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
9:41   Josh Okogie missed dunk  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:34 +2 Brandon Ingram made running Jump Shot 7-4
9:20   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
9:20 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
9:20 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
9:08   Zion Williamson missed driving layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:01 +2 Malik Beasley made driving dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 7-8
8:47 +2 Derrick Favors made hook shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 9-8
8:31   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:26   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
8:26 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
8:26   Brandon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:16 +2 Malik Beasley made running Jump Shot 10-10
8:04 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 12-10
7:47 +2 D'Angelo Russell made reverse layup, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 12-12
7:40 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 14-12
7:32   D'Angelo Russell missed finger-roll layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:29 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 17-12
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:14   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:06   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
7:00   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Josh Okogie  
6:56 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 17-15
6:46 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 19-15
6:35   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:29 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 21-15
6:23   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
6:23 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
6:23   Malik Beasley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:14 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 23-16
6:14   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
6:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 24-16
6:01   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:56   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
5:33   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:27 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 26-16
5:10   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
5:02 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 28-16
4:46   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:41 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 30-16
4:41   Full timeout called  
4:33   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
4:26   Bad pass turnover on Jake Layman, stolen by Nicolo Melli  
4:13   Nicolo Melli missed hook shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
4:03   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:45 +2 Nicolo Melli made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 32-16
3:45   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
3:45 +1 Nicolo Melli made free throw 33-16
3:33   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
3:33   Jake Layman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:33   MIN team rebound  
3:33 +1 Jake Layman made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-17
3:20   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
3:20   Nicolo Melli missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20   NO team rebound  
3:20 +1 Nicolo Melli made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-17
3:05 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 34-19
2:57   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot, blocked by James Johnson  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:51   E'Twaun Moore missed layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
2:44 +2 Jake Layman made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 34-21
2:34   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Layman  
2:07   Frank Jackson missed driving layup  
2:06   MIN team rebound  
1:57   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Frank Jackson, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
1:43   Personal foul on Frank Jackson  
1:43 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 34-22
1:43 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-23
1:29   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:17 +2 Jarrett Culver made floating jump shot 34-25
1:01 +2 Nicolo Melli made driving layup 36-25
0:52   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
0:52 +1 James Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-26
0:52 +1 James Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
0:41   Out of bounds turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
0:30   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Jake Layman  
0:27 +2 Jake Layman made dunk 36-29
0:07   Frank Jackson missed reverse layup  
0:04   MIN team rebound  
0:00   James Johnson missed reverse layup  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 35
MIN Timberwolves 34

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Jarrett Culver missed floating jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
11:42   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
11:42 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
11:42 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
11:27   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
11:17   Offensive foul on Josh Hart  
11:17   Turnover on Josh Hart  
11:08   Jake Layman missed alley-oop shot  
11:09   MIN team rebound  
11:01 +2 Jarrett Culver made dunk, assist by Naz Reid 36-33
10:49 +3 Zion Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 39-33
10:42   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
10:34 +2 Jake Layman made driving dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 39-35
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Jaylen Nowell  
10:20   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
10:13   Out of bounds turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
10:07 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 42-35
9:44   Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
9:36   Violation  
9:31   Full timeout called  
9:25   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
9:25   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:25   NO team rebound  
9:25 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
9:16   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
9:16   Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:16   MIN team rebound  
9:16 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-36
8:52   Lost ball turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
8:52   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
8:52 +1 Jake Layman made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
8:52 +1 Jake Layman made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
8:29   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
8:19 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 46-38
8:00   Jaylen Nowell missed driving layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
7:41   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:30 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 46-40
7:22   Josh Hart missed reverse layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:20   Personal foul on Lonzo Ball  
7:20 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
7:20 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
7:09 +2 Zion Williamson made finger-roll layup 48-42
6:58 +2 D'Angelo Russell made reverse layup 48-44
6:58   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
6:58 +1 D'Angelo Russell made free throw 48-45
6:43   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
6:43   Nicolo Melli missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:43   NO team rebound  
6:43   Nicolo Melli missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
6:30 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 48-48
6:20   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
6:20   NO team rebound  
6:11   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
5:53   Josh Okogie missed reverse layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
5:46 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Jackson 51-48
5:31 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 51-50
5:22   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson  
5:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving dunk, blocked by Nicolo Melli  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:50   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
4:50 +1 Nicolo Melli made 1st of 2 free throws 52-50
4:50 +1 Nicolo Melli made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-50
4:37   James Johnson missed floating jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
4:29   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:27 +2 Jrue Holiday made dunk 55-50
4:27   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
4:27   Jrue Holiday missed free throw  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
4:11   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan McLaughlin  
4:03 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 57-50
3:51 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 57-53
3:36 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 59-53
3:26 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 59-56
3:14 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 62-56
2:59   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
2:51   Frank Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Josh Hart  
2:45   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
2:45   Full timeout called  
2:45   Josh Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:45   NO team rebound  
2:45 +1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-56
2:33   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
2:33 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 63-57
2:33 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-58
2:12 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 65-58
1:58   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
1:58 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 65-59
1:58 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-60
1:43 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 67-60
1:23   Malik Beasley missed turnaround jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
1:16   Personal foul on Jake Layman  
1:16 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-60
1:16 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-60
0:59 +2 Josh Okogie made reverse layup, assist by James Johnson 69-62
0:59   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
0:59 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 69-63
0:40   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
0:34   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:32   NO team rebound  
0:26   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
0:26   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
0:06   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Josh Hart  
0:06   Zion Williamson missed driving layup, blocked by D'Angelo Russell  
0:04   NO team rebound  
0:04   Jumpball  
0:02 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 71-63
0:01   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  