Schroder's late layup lifts Thunder over Celtics 105-104

  • Mar 08, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a layup with 8.5 seconds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-104 on Sunday night.

Chris Paul led the Thunder, who overcame an 18-point first-half deficit, with 28 points and seven assists. Schroder added 27 points and six assists as OKC won its third straight.

The Thunder played without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat for the first time this season with a hip bruise that he suffered in their win at New York on Friday.

Boston had a chance to win the game, but Jayson Tatum was short on a fadeaway. Walker rebounded, but was unable to get off a shot as time expired. The Celtics have lost four straight at home.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points. Tatum had 19 points and Marcus Smart added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Boston took a 100-99 lead with less than four minutes to play when Smart found Tatum with a no-look, behind-the-back pass for a layup.

Paul was fouled by Smart a few trips later and hit a pair of free throws to put OKC back in front.

Smart lost the ball on a drive to the basket on Boston's next trip and Paul extended the Thunder's lead to 103-100.

Daniel Theis got a dunk out of a Boston's timeout. Smart kept alive a loose ball on the Thunder's next possession to help start Celtics' fast break, which ended up in the hands of Tatum for a layup to put Boston up 104-103.

Hayward returned for the Celtics after a two-game absence because of a right knee bruise. But Jaylen Brown missed his third straight game with a right hamstring strain.

Oklahoma City has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since Christmas, playing themselves into the middle of a crowded fight for playoff seeding in the Western Conference.

Boston entered the day looking to get back on track after a rash of injuries.

OKC handled Gilgeous-Alexander's absence well early, leading by as many as eight.

But its defense fell apart during a big second-quarter run by Boston. The Celtics built a 63-45 lead late in the period, but got sloppy over the final 1:08 of the half as OKC closed with a 7-0 run to stay within striking distance. It ignited a 43-23 run by the Thunder.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Bench outscored the Celtics 41-17. ... Used 12-0 run in the first quarter to take a 28-20 lead.

Celtics: Tatum was whistled for a technical by referee Eric Lewis with 7:07 left after he slammed the ball to the ground in response to being called for an offensive foul. ... Robert Williams briefly went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly while battling for a rebound. ... Outscored the Thunder 37-23 in the second quarter, going 6 of 11 from the 3-point line.

LOAD MANAGEMENT

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he is mindful of managing the usage of Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks 11th in the NBA in minutes per game (35.1). He played in all 82 games as a rookie last season.

''There's been some games where I think I probably could've done a better job with him. I think here of late his minutes have been somewhat reasonable,'' Donovan said. ''We've had some games against some tough opponents where his minutes have gotten up around 38, 39, which in my opinion is too much for him. ... So I'm definitely mindful of where he's at.''

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Celtics: At Indiana on Tuesday, beginning a stretch of seven of nine on the road.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 29
BOS Celtics 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
11:23   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:05   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
10:46   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:34 +2 Danilo Gallinari made turnaround jump shot 2-0
10:20 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
10:04 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 5-3
9:49 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 5-6
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Terrance Ferguson, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
9:17   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:08 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 7-6
8:55   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
8:50   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
8:50 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 8-6
8:50 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
8:40   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
8:40   BOS team rebound  
8:31 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup 9-8
8:10   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
8:05   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:50   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:40   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:34 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 9-11
7:33   Full timeout called  
7:23 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 11-11
7:07 +2 Jayson Tatum made turnaround jump shot 11-13
7:07   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
7:07   Jayson Tatum missed free throw  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:50   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
6:43   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:35   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
6:29   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:18 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 11-15
6:05 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 14-15
5:46   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:37   Luguentz Dort missed layup  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
5:33 +2 Terrance Ferguson made dunk 16-15
5:16   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:13 +2 Marcus Smart made dunk 16-17
4:53   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
4:40 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 16-20
4:18   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   OKC team rebound  
4:14 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 18-20
3:55   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
3:47 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot 21-20
3:47   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
3:47 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 22-20
3:31   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:29   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
3:09 +3 Hamidou Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 25-20
3:00   Full timeout called  
2:53   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:43   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
2:19   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
2:06   Semi Ojeleye missed driving layup, blocked by Abdel Nader  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
1:44   Traveling violation turnover on Abdel Nader  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
1:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup 27-20
1:16   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:16 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 28-20
0:59 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Enes Kanter 28-22
0:44   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
0:36 +1 Romeo Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
0:36 +1 Romeo Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-24
0:30   Offensive foul on Dennis Schroder  
0:30   Turnover on Dennis Schroder  
0:13 +2 Brad Wanamaker made floating jump shot 28-26
0:04   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
0:04 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
0:04   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:01   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 23
BOS Celtics 37

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Enes Kanter 29-28
11:28   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
11:17 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 29-30
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Kemba Walker  
10:59   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Luguentz Dort  
10:58   BOS team rebound  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Langford, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
10:51   Abdel Nader missed layup  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:51   Hamidou Diallo missed dunk, blocked by Grant Williams  
10:50   OKC team rebound  
10:50   Full timeout called  
10:44 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 32-30
10:25   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
10:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 34-30
10:03 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 34-32
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Grant Williams  
9:41   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
9:35   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   OKC team rebound  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:20   Nerlens Noel missed hook shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
9:09   Romeo Langford missed driving layup  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
9:10   Robert Williams missed dunk  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Romeo Langford  
9:01 +2 Romeo Langford made jump shot, assist by Robert Williams 34-34
8:40   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Robert Williams  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:34 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
8:19   Luguentz Dort missed finger-roll layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:11   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:11 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 34-38
8:11 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-39
8:11 +1 Kemba Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-40
7:48   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
7:48 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 3 free throws 35-40
7:48 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-40
7:48   Danilo Gallinari missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
7:35   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
7:20   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:08 +2 Robert Williams made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 36-42
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Robert Williams  
6:48   Shooting foul on Chris Paul  
6:48 +1 Robert Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
6:48 +1 Robert Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
6:25   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:15   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Abdel Nader  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
6:09   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
5:59   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:48 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 37-44
5:40   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
5:28   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:21 +2 Terrance Ferguson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 39-44
5:02   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:44   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
4:44 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
4:44 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
4:32 +2 Marcus Smart made finger-roll layup 41-46
4:06   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:00   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
4:00   Full timeout called  
4:00 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
4:00 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
3:43 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 43-48
3:33 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 43-51
3:05   Nerlens Noel missed hook shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:56 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 43-54
2:37 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 45-54
2:16 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 45-57
2:01   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:49   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Paul  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
1:40 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 45-60
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
1:08 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 45-63
0:51 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 47-63
0:37   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Langford, stolen by Chris Paul  
0:33 +2 Chris Paul made finger-roll layup 49-63
0:29   Offensive foul on Marcus Smart  
0:29   Turnover on Marcus Smart  
0:13 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 52-63
0:00   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 31
BOS Celtics 21

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:30   Violation  
11:18 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 55-63
10:59   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
10:47 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 57-63
10:23   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
10:14   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:01   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
10:01 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
10:01   Kemba Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
9:40   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kemba Walker  
9:34 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk 57-66
9:17   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by Steven Adams  
9:13   Out of bounds turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
8:57   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:44 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 59-66
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Steven Adams  
8:24 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 61-66
8:05 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 61-68
7:51   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
7:51   Turnover on Steven Adams  
7:37   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:29   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
7:29 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 62-68
7:29 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-68
7:13   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:02 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 63-70
6:39   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:30   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Terrance Ferguson  
6:13   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
6:13   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
6:13 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 64-70
6:13 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-70
5:58 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 65-73
5:40 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 67-73
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
5:24