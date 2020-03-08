ORL
Augustin scores 24 as Magic rout slumping Rockets 126-106

  • Mar 08, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and the Orlando Magic got a 126-106 win over slumping Houston on Sunday night to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss.

“We didn't worry about what the Rockets were doing," Augustin said. “We just wanted to come out and play our game."

The Rockets won six in a row before hitting this rough patch in which they haven’t just lost games but have looked out of sorts in losses to the Knicks, Clippers and Hornets before Sunday’s defeat. Houston's four-game losing streak matches a season high.

Houston star James Harden said it feels “very strange” on the court right now and he has “no clue" why things are going so wrong. But he remains confident the Rockets can get back on track.

“We're not really worried, just frustrated," he said. “It seems like it's just all going bad, but the way you get out of it is to keep pushing through, keep fighting through and the tide will turn around and we'll make a turnaround."

Houston trailed by 25 at halftime in another lackluster performance a day after falling behind 20-0 in a 108-99 loss at Charlotte. During their winning streak the Rockets were looking to move up in the Western Conference standings and get one of the top three seeds. Now they’ve tumbled into sixth place in the West and need to find a way to get back on track before they fall even further with five weeks left in the regular season.

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said he believes his team is “questioning everything" as things have started to snowball, but like Harden he believes the Rockets have the players to turn things around.

“We will get through this and we will be good on the other side," D'Antoni said. “So hopefully this is rock bottom. I don't know that, but if it gets much worse it will not be pretty."

Russell Westbrook led Houston with 24 points to give him at least 20 in a career-long 33 straight games, but he also topped the Rockets with eight of their 18 turnovers. Harden scored 23, but made just six of 19 shots and turned the ball over four times.

Nikola Vucevic added 16 points with 16 rebounds for Orlando, which won its second consecutive game after dropping the previous three.

The Magic scored the first five points of the second half to extend their lead to 76-46 with about 10½ minutes left in the third quarter.

The Rockets used an 11-2 run after that, with five points from Westbrook, to get to 78-57. But Markelle Fultz made two 3-pointers in the next minute to extend Orlando’s lead to 84-57 with about seven minutes remaining in the third.

The Magic were up by 29 entering the fourth quarter and extended it to 115-84 with about eight minutes left after scoring five straight points with a 3 from Terrence Ross.

The Rockets used a 12-2 run, with six points from Jeff Green, to cut the deficit to 117-96. But Fultz made a layup seconds later and D'Antoni cleared his bench after that with about five minutes left and the game out of reach.

Houston’s small lineup had trouble rebounding against the Magic and was beaten 49-38 on the boards. That helped the Magic to a 22-8 advantage in second-chance points.

“It shows how we paid attention in shootaround and what we focused on for the game, the key points to the game - just pounding them on the boards and in the post," Augustin said.

TIP-INS

Magic: Fultz had 18 points and five assists. ... Orlando made 13 3-pointers. ... The Magic had six players score in double figures.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed his second game in a row with a sore right knee. ... Green, who had 18 points, received a technical foul late in the second quarter for complaining to officials after getting a foul. ... Robert Covington also received a technical in the second quarter for arguing about an offensive foul. ... D’Antoni got a technical foul seconds after Covington’s.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Memphis on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 34
HOU Rockets 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
11:23   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
11:20 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk 2-0
11:08 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 2-2
11:08   Violation  
10:57   Markelle Fultz missed reverse layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:42   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
10:06 +2 P.J. Tucker made driving layup, assist by James Harden 2-4
9:55   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
9:52   ORL team rebound  
9:49 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot 4-4
9:22 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 4-7
9:03 +2 Wes Iwundu made turnaround jump shot 6-7
8:54   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
8:32 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 8-7
8:14   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
8:14 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
8:14 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
7:57   Nikola Vucevic missed driving layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:50   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
7:43 +2 Wes Iwundu made reverse layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 10-9
7:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:20 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 12-9
7:09   Robert Covington missed layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:04 +2 Wes Iwundu made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 14-9
6:43 +2 P.J. Tucker made floating jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 14-11
6:22   Bad pass turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
6:14   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:07   Aaron Gordon missed floating jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:01   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:59   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 16-11
5:50   James Harden missed driving layup  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:44   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   HOU team rebound  
5:43   Full timeout called  
5:31 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 16-14
5:24   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Gordon  
5:14   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
5:14 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
5:14 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
5:01   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 18-16
4:49   Offensive foul on James Harden  
4:49   Turnover on James Harden  
4:35 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 21-16
4:12   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
4:12   Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12   HOU team rebound  
4:12   Austin Rivers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:56   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
3:41   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green  
3:27 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 24-16
3:04   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
2:57 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 27-16
2:55   Full timeout called  
2:45   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
2:45   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:45   HOU team rebound  
2:45 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-17
2:31   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
2:23   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:16   Michael Carter-Williams missed jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
2:12   Mo Bamba missed dunk  
2:12   HOU team rebound  
2:01   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
2:01   Jeff Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:01   HOU team rebound  
2:01 +1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-18
1:38 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 30-18
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by James Ennis III  
1:27   Personal foul on Danuel House Jr.  
1:14   Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll  
1:14 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 31-18
1:14 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-18
1:07 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 32-20
0:50   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:44 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 32-22
0:24   James Ennis III missed jump shot  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:21 +2 Mo Bamba made reverse layup 34-22
0:15 +2 Jeff Green made driving layup 34-24
0:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 37
HOU Rockets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
11:27 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 36-24
11:13 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 36-27
10:49 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 38-27
10:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 38-29
10:24 +2 D.J. Augustin made reverse layup 40-29
10:17   Danuel House Jr. missed reverse layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
10:14   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:00 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 42-29
9:46   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:37   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
9:18   D.J. Augustin missed hook shot  
9:17   ORL team rebound  
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:05 +2 D.J. Augustin made driving layup, assist by Mo Bamba 44-29
8:57 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 44-31
8:42   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:41   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
8:41   Mo Bamba missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:41   ORL team rebound  
8:41 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
8:18   Aaron Gordon missed floating jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:16 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 47-31
8:03   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
7:53 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 50-31
7:51   Full timeout called  
7:39   Robert Covington missed turnaround jump shot  
7:38   HOU team rebound  
7:38   Violation  
7:31   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
7:29   James Harden missed dunk  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:15   Terrence Ross missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:00   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
7:00   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:00   HOU team rebound  
7:00   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:52   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Augustin  
6:34 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 50-34
6:09 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 52-34
5:54 +2 James Harden made driving layup 52-36
5:37   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:30 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 52-39
5:29   Full timeout called  
5:12   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:10   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
5:10 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 53-39
5:10 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-39
4:44   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:36   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:26   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:17   Markelle Fultz missed layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:13 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 56-39
3:56 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 56-41
3:40 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 58-41
3:29 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Austin Rivers 58-43
3:29   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
3:29 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 58-44
3:15 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 60-44
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by James Ennis III  
3:01   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:48   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
2:47   HOU team rebound  
2:38   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:29   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:09   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
2:03   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
1:44   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
1:44 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
1:44 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-46
1:35   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:28   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
1:18   Aaron Gordon missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
1:08   Personal foul on Jeff Green  
0:53 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 63-46
0:53   Shooting foul on Jeff Green  
0:53   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:53 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 64-46
0:53 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 65-46
0:46   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
0:39   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:37   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
0:37 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 66-46
0:37 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-46
0:29   Russell Westbrook missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
0:29   HOU team rebound  
0:24   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
0:18   Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by D.J. Augustin  
0:18 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk, assist by D.J. Augustin 69-46
0:03   Offensive foul on Robert Covington  
0:03   Turnover on Robert Covington  
0:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:03 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 70-46
0:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:03 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 71-46
0:01   Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 34
HOU Rockets 30

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:41   Russell Westbrook missed dunk  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:27 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 74-46
11:12   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
10:56 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 76-46
10:47   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
10:33   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
10:24   Wes Iwundu missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:09 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup, assist by Robert Covington 76-48
9:54   Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
9:47 +2 Danuel House Jr. made reverse layup