Drummond scores 28, Sexton 26 as Cavaliers down Spurs in OT

  • Mar 08, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Andre Drummond returned from a leg injury to score 28 points and add 17 rebounds, and Kevin Love shook off a tough shooting night to make a big 3-pointer in overtime and lift the improving Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Drummond, who missed the past three games with a strained left calf, put the Cavs up 124-22 with a layup and Love followed with his 3 from the corner 28 seconds later to put Cleveland up by five.

Love had missed his first four attempts from long range before his clutch shot and he finished just 3 of 12 from the field, but added 18 rebounds.

Derrick White hit a 3 to pull the Spurs within 131-129 in the final seconds, but Collin Sexton made a free throw for the Cavs and San Antonio didn't get off a last-second heave in time.

It was the second straight close win for the young Cavs, who beat Denver 104-102 on Saturday. Cleveland improved to 5-5 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff and matched its win total from last season, when the Cavs went 19-63.

''It means that we can, the belief in what you can accomplish,'' said Bickerstaff, who took over when John Beilein resigned 54 games into his first season. ''We've shown we can put together some really good stretches against some really good teams and we've been able to find a way.''

Sexton scored 26, Larry Nance Jr. 19 and Matthew Dellavedova had 14 and 11 assists. Dellavedova has an NBA-high 38 assists in his past four games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 and Rudy Gay 19 for the Spurs, who played their sixth straight game without center LaMarcus Aldridge because of a strained right shoulder. The Spurs were also missing center Jakob Poeltl (sprained knee) for the fourth game in a row.

''With all these guys out, we're trying to do everything on the fly,'' DeRozan said. ''It's tough, period. The less bodies, the harder it is. It's exhausting.''

Sexton's two free throws gave the Cavs a 118-116 lead with 3.2 seconds left in regulation. But after a timeout by San Antonio, Gay dropped a 20-foot jumper to tie it with one second left. Gay twice tied the game in the final 1:02 with 3-pointers.

FOUL PRONE

The first half turned into a prolonged free-throw shooting contest as the officials called 33 fouls, leading to a combined 46 free throws. San Antonio made its first 15 and went 21 of 23 from the line, while Cleveland finished 20 of 23 in the opening half.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and DeRozan both expressed frustration the All-Star forward isn't getting fouls called on drives. DeRozan got a technical for complaining in the third quarter.

''It seems like the guys that flop are the ones that get the calls,'' said DeRozan, who attempted 12 free throws.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

The Cavaliers had four players record double-doubles in the same game for the first time since 1990.

HEATING UP

With Drummond back and Aldridge out, the Cavs attacked the rim and led by double digits for much of the first half. But the Spurs, who made just 1 of 11 3-point attempts in the first half, warmed up and scored 41 in the third to carry a 91-87 lead into the fourth.

San Antonio finished with 10 3-pointers, and Cleveland had 13 -- 11 in the second half and OT.

TRAIL BLAZING WOMEN

On International Women's Day, both teams could celebrate their female assistant coaches: Becky Hammon with the Spurs, Lindsay Gottlieb with the Cavs.

Hammon became the first female coach in NBA history in 2014.

''Becky has been exactly who we thought she'd be: She's a leader, she's intelligent, she understands the game as far as how it all works,'' Popovich said. ''Everyone respects her.''

Gottlieb is in her first season with the Cavs after a successful run at Cal.

''She's really good at her job,'' Bickerstaff said. ''She has a way of teaching by putting people at ease first. She has a really calming demeanor and you know by how she treats you that she's about the right things.''

TIP-INS

Spurs: Dejounte Murray had six steals. ... San Antonio is the only current team with three players who have scored at least 16,000 points: DeRozan (16,246), Aldridge (19,575) and Gay (16,030). ... Popovich lamented Brooklyn's decision to part ways with coach Kenny Atkinson. ''When this happens, most of the time it's circumstances beyond someone's control - and that's sad,'' he said. ''He did a good job and his work ethic is off the charts.''

Cavaliers: F/C Tristan Thompson suffered an injury to his right eye in the first half and did not return. He played just eight minutes. ... Rookie Darius Garland missed his fourth straight game with a groin strain, and rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. remains in concussion protocol.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Start four-game home stretch Tuesday against Dallas.

Cavaliers: With their arena to host college hoops tournaments the next two weeks, the Cavs begin a six-game trip in Chicago on Tuesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 18
CLE Cavaliers 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup 0-2
11:26   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
11:13   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:59 +2 Trey Lyles made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 2-2
10:46 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 2-4
10:32   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:15   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:09 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Kevin Love 2-6
9:48   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:29   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:14   Drew Eubanks missed jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:08   Dejounte Murray missed dunk  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:02   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:53 +2 Dejounte Murray made driving layup 4-6
8:39 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 4-8
8:39   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
8:39 +1 Matthew Dellavedova made free throw 4-9
8:24   Offensive foul on Drew Eubanks  
8:24   Turnover on Drew Eubanks  
8:10   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:07 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 4-11
7:50   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:44   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles  
7:44   CLE team rebound  
7:43   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
7:43 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 3 free throws 4-12
7:43 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-13
7:43 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 4-14
7:25   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Cedi Osman  
7:19   Cedi Osman missed alley-oop shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:14 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 6-14
6:54 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 6-17
6:40   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:34   Andre Drummond missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:27   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
6:27   Full timeout called  
6:13   Trey Lyles missed driving layup  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:12   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
6:12 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 7-17
6:12 +1 Trey Lyles made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
6:03   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
5:50   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:42   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
5:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 9-17
5:42 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-17
5:31 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 10-19
5:12   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:56   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   SA team rebound  
4:33   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:20 +2 Collin Sexton made turnaround jump shot 10-21
4:07   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:00 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 10-23
4:00   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
4:00 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 10-24
3:53   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Drummond  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:51   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
3:51 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 10-25
3:51 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-26
3:38   Shooting foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
3:23   Jumpball  
3:16   Jumpball  
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Rudy Gay  
3:05 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 12-26
2:54   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
2:54 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 12-27
2:54 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-28
2:38 +2 Keldon Johnson made driving layup 14-28
2:27   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
2:27 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 14-29
2:27 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-30
2:06 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 16-30
1:48   Tristan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:42   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
1:36   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:13 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 16-33
1:04   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:04 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 17-33
1:04 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-33
0:40   Larry Nance Jr. missed hook shot, blocked by Rudy Gay  
0:37   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:34   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
0:28 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 18-35
0:07   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
0:07   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
0:01   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 32
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
11:50 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 19-35
11:50 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-35
11:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Love  
11:30   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
11:30 +1 Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-35
11:30 +1 Keldon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-35
11:20   Shooting foul on Patty Mills  
11:20 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 22-36
11:20 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-37
11:01   Rudy Gay missed reverse layup  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Alfonzo McKinnie, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:39   Personal foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
10:33   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:26   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
10:19 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 22-39
10:12   Lost ball turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Cedi Osman  
10:03   Cedi Osman missed layup  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:54   Kevin Love missed driving layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
9:46   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
9:42 +2 Drew Eubanks made dunk 24-39
9:22 +2 Tristan Thompson made turnaround jump shot 24-41
9:05   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
9:05 +1 Bryn Forbes made 1st of 3 free throws 25-41
9:05 +1 Bryn Forbes made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-41
9:05 +1 Bryn Forbes made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-41
8:51   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
8:51   Tristan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:51   CLE team rebound  
8:51   Full timeout called  
8:51   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:41   Dejounte Murray missed floating jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:35   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson  
8:29 +2 Bryn Forbes made layup, assist by Keldon Johnson 29-41
8:29   Violation  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
7:58 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 32-41
7:42   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:28   Keldon Johnson missed floating jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:29   Personal foul on Keldon Johnson  
7:18   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
7:18   Kevin Love missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:18   CLE team rebound  
7:18 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
7:07 +2 Trey Lyles made running Jump Shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 34-42
6:54   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
6:36   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:26   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
6:26 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 34-43
6:26 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-44
6:12 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 36-44
5:55   Cedi Osman missed floating jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:51 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 36-46
5:42   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
5:42   SA team rebound  
5:42   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:42 +1 Drew Eubanks made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
5:42 +1 Drew Eubanks made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
5:27   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   SA team rebound  
5:12   Trey Lyles missed layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:06   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:02   Alfonzo McKinnie missed dunk  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:02 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk 38-48
5:02   Full timeout called  
4:48   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Alfonzo McKinnie  
4:48   SA team rebound  
4:41   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
4:41   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:41   SA team rebound  
4:41 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-48
4:25 +2 Andre Drummond made driving dunk 39-50
4:14   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
4:14 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 40-50
4:14 +1 Trey Lyles made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
3:58   Andre Drummond missed driving layup  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:51   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
3:26 +2 Rudy Gay made layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 43-50
3:08   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:00   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
3:00 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
3:00   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Derrick White  
2:38   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   CLE team rebound  
2:32   Offensive foul on Collin Sexton  
2:32   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
2:17   Offensive foul on DeMar DeRozan  
2:17   Turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
1:56   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
1:56 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
1:56 +1 Larry Nance Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-52
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:25 +2 Andre Drummond made floating jump shot 44-54
1:11   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
1:11 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 45-54
1:11 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-54
0:59 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made driving layup, assist by Cedi Osman 46-56
0:52   Derrick White missed driving layup  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
0:44   Shooting foul on Keldon Johnson  
0:44 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
0:44 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
0:30 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup 48-58
0:12 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 48-60
0:01 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 50-60
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Trey Lyles  
0:00   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter