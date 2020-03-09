TOR
Siakam, Lowry come up big to lead Raptors past Kings 118-113

  • Mar 09, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Raptors coach Nick Nurse made a risky call to keep Kyle Lowry in the game after the Toronto guard picked up his fifth foul 13 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Nurse's decision to get the ball to Pascal Siakam late was equally critical, a move that paid off well for the defending NBA champions and simultaneously dealt a big blow to Sacramento's playoff hopes.

Siakam scored 11 of his 23 points in the final 2 1/2 minutes, Toronto got a big fourth quarter from Lowry and the Raptors held on to beat the Kings 118-113 on Sunday night.

''This is so good for us to be in these late games and these teams are playing awesome against us,'' Nurse said. ''It's great that we have to bring such a level of tenacity to match them. I'm good with them going either way as long as we're playing our butts off. That's part of the league.''

Lowry scored 13 of his 30 points in the final quarter after picking up his fifth foul. He shot 5 of 7 in the fourth, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:20 left.

''That's one thing where you don't want to let your teammates down, you don't want to let your coach down because he trusted you to be in that situation,'' Lowry said. ''I appreciate Nick for believing in me, believing I could play without fouling out.''

Siakam took over the scoring load late and helped the Raptors to their third straight win since a three-game skid.

Norman Powell had 31 points, Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and OG Anunoby scored 12 for the Raptors. Marc Gasol had three points and two rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench after missing 15 games with a left hamstring injury.

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points to pace the Kings. Alex Len and Kent Bazemore added 15 apiece off the bench.

Sacramento had won seven of nine since the All-Star break but dropped into a tie with New Orleans for ninth place in the West. The Kings and Pelicans are four games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot in the conference.

The teams traded the lead four times over the final four minutes and Toronto couldn't take control until Siakam's driving layup with 27.7 seconds remaining. After Fox missed a 3-pointer for Sacramento, Siakam was fouled and made two free throws.

''He's a guy we rely on to make big shots, big plays,'' Powell said. ''He's really playing within himself. He's not getting rattled or sped up by the defense. He's finding his space where he wants to shoot and he's taking his shots.''

After Richaun Holmes scored for the Kings, Anunoby and Powell combined for three free throws.

The Kings missed two desperation 3s in the final 15 seconds.

''There's a reason why they are a championship team,'' said Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had nine points on 4-of-10 shooting. ''The way they play, the way they affect the tempo. We couldn't find an open shot in the beginning. It was hard to get into a rhythm.''

SMART MOVE

Prior to Siakam's pivotal layup, Lowry called a timeout while trying to inbound the ball, then convinced Nurse to change the play.

''I just didn't want to force nothing,'' Lowry said. ''That's why he had me taking the ball out, to make the right decision. I feel it was the right decision. We changed the play and (Siakam) got a layup.''

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto has won six straight against Sacramento dating to 2016. . It was only the 15th time in his career that Gasol came off the bench. He started the previous 35 games he played in this season. . Powell took a half-court bounce pass from Siakam and threw down an emphatic, one-handed dunk against Sacramento's Harry Giles in the first quarter. Powell returned the favor a few moments later when he fed Siakam with an alley-oop lob for a dunk. . Fred VanVleet (left shoulder soreness) is expected back later this week.

Kings: Holmes had six points and three rebounds in his second game after missing 25 because of a shoulder injury. ... Fox picked up a technical foul for arguing with officials after getting called for a foul against Lowry in the first quarter. . Jabari Parker was a late scratch because of the stomach flu. . Len was fined $15,000 by the NBA for shoving Portland's CJ McCollum during Saturday's game.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play the Jazz in Utah on Monday. Toronto has won three straight in the series.

Kings: Host the Pelicans on Wednesday. Sacramento has lost its last two home games against New Orleans, including a 117-115 defeat at Golden 1 Center in January.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 22
SAC Kings 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:31   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:16 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk, assist by Harry III Giles 0-2
11:00   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
10:40   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-2
10:22   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
10:12   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:06   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:06 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
10:06   Norman Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:45   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:34 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Norman Powell 5-2
9:24   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
9:20 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 7-2
8:58   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:42   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:28   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   TOR team rebound  
8:15   Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:58 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 7-4
7:40   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:31   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
7:24   De'Aaron Fox missed turnaround jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:19 +2 Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 9-4
7:16   Full timeout called  
6:58   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:56   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
6:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:49   Kyle Lowry missed free throw  
6:49   TOR team rebound  
6:44   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
6:22 +2 Pascal Siakam made alley-oop shot, assist by Norman Powell 11-4
6:06   Violation  
5:53 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 11-7
5:44   Violation  
5:36 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 14-7
5:18 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made hook shot 14-9
5:12 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 16-9
5:02   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by OG Anunoby  
4:51 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 18-9
4:31   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:23   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:21 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 20-9
4:21   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:21 +1 Serge Ibaka made free throw 21-9
3:58 +2 Kent Bazemore made driving layup 21-11
3:48   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
3:27 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 21-13
3:08   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
3:08 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 22-13
3:08   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:07   TOR team rebound  
3:02   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:45 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup 22-15
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Buddy Hield  
2:30 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 22-17
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:05   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
1:53 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 22-20
1:40   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:30   Richaun Holmes missed floating jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:18   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:12 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 22-22
0:55   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:39   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:29   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
0:02   Norman Powell missed layup, blocked by Richaun Holmes  
0:02   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Marc Gasol missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 29
SAC Kings 28

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 25-22
11:23 +2 Harrison Barnes made floating jump shot 25-24
11:10 +3 Patrick McCaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 28-24
10:52 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richaun Holmes 28-27
10:39   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
10:25   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
10:13   Alex Len missed layup  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
10:07 +2 Alex Len made dunk 28-29
9:57   OG Anunoby missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Len  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:48   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
9:33   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
9:16   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
9:04   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
8:58   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
8:51 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 28-31
8:51   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
8:51   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed free throw  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:37   Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Cory Joseph  
8:36   Clear path foul on Terence Davis  
8:36 +1 Cory Joseph made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
8:36 +1 Cory Joseph made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
8:20   Alex Len missed hook shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:03   Traveling violation turnover on Serge Ibaka  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
7:45   Jumpball  
7:39 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving layup, assist by Norman Powell 30-33
7:39   Shooting foul on Alex Len  
7:39 +1 Serge Ibaka made free throw 31-33
7:20   Alex Len missed driving layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
7:13 +2 Alex Len made dunk 31-35
7:04 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 34-35
6:45 +2 Kent Bazemore made floating jump shot, assist by Alex Len 34-37
6:24   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
6:17   Full timeout called  
6:10   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:00   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:54   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
5:53 +2 Alex Len made dunk 34-39
5:53   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:53 +1 Alex Len made free throw 34-40
5:32   Lost ball turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
5:27   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
5:18 +2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 34-42
5:04 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 37-42
4:44 +2 De'Aaron Fox made reverse layup 37-44
4:31 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 39-44
4:09   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:56 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 42-44
3:34   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:34 +1 Alex Len made 1st of 2 free throws 42-45
3:34 +1 Alex Len made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-46
3:17   Out of bounds turnover on Serge Ibaka  
2:58   Harry III Giles missed hook shot, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
2:58   TOR team rebound  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:38 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 45-46
2:09   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:09 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
2:09 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
2:01   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
1:46   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
1:37   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:19 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 45-50
1:12 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 48-50
0:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:40   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:18   De'Aaron Fox missed fade-away jump shot  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:12 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 51-50
0:00   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 27
SAC Kings 24

Time Team Play Score
11:59   Violation  
11:44   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:29 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 51-52
11:19   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:13   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
11:07   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   TOR team rebound  
10:50 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 54-52
10:39   Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Norman Powell  
10:39   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:20 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 56-52
10:05 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot 56-54
9:59   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
9:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 57-54
9:59 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-54
9:47   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
9:47 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 58-55
9:47 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-56
9:36   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
9:36   OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:36   TOR team rebound  
9:36 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-56
9:27   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:15 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 62-56
9:04   Harrison Barnes missed alley-oop shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:58   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:58 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 63-56
8:58 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-56
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
8:37 +2 Norman Powell made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 66-56
8:38   Full timeout called  
8:23 +2 Richaun Holmes made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 66-58
8:06 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 69-58
7:40 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 69-61
7:21   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
7:11   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
7:06   Bad pass turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Cory Joseph  
7:02 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 69-64
6:45   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Richaun Holmes, stolen by Norman Powell  
6:15   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
6:00   Personal foul on Buddy Hield  
6:00 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
6:00 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
5:47   Harrison Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:35 +2 Norman Powell made driving dunk 73-64
5:23 +2 Cory Joseph made floating jump shot 73-66
5:15   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
5:15   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
4:56   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
4:41 +2