Clippers bounce back from loss to Lakers, throttle Warriors

  • Mar 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter along with the rest of the Doc Rivers’ starters, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Golden State Warriors 131-107 on Tuesday night.

Paul George and Patrick Beverley scored 15 points apiece as the Clippers had seven players in double figures. Reggie Jackson added 16 points and JaMychal Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds

Coming off a 112-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday night that ended a six-game winning streak, the Clippers jumped out to an early double-digit lead and coasted to their third consecutive win over the Warriors.

“You never know when a game’s going to be one-sided,” Rivers said. “I just like that we came out with the right approach, a business approach. We didn’t have ball movement the last game and that hasn’t been us. You could see the tone was set early just by the ball movement.”

Los Angeles led by 28 at the half and went up 84-50 early in the third following back-to-back 3s from Beverley.

Things went so well for Rivers’ team that Leonard wound up with a three-point play when he flipped a shot up while falling over Golden State’s Ky Bowman.

The Clippers moved a game ahead of Denver for second place in the West.

Dragan Bender matched his career-high of 23 points for Golden State. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and Marquese Chriss had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was played before a noticeably smaller crowd at Chase Center as large pockets of empty seats lined the arena’s upper and lower bowls. Signs were posted near entrances outside the venue, warning visitors who had shown any symptoms of the coronavirus to not enter.

“I was surprised it was that many fans,” Rivers said.

Both teams took steps toward adhering to the NBA’s temporary rules closing locker room access to reporters in an effort to contain the virus. The Clippers set up a screened off area just outside their locker room for postgame interviews, with chairs set up for the media. The Warriors conducted their interviews in a nearby media room where they normally do.

“It’s all very strange and awkward,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We are just going to do what we are told to do and go from there.”

DOC TIES A LEGEND

The win was the 938th of Rivers coaching career, tying him for 11th all-time with Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Red Auerbach.

LEONARD CHIMES IN

While the NBA mulls whether or not to play games without crowds, Leonard believes the decision should be left to the fans. “It will be very different if it does come to that,” Leonard said. “Hopefully the fans aren’t mad. We should leave it up to the fans if they want to come to the game or not.”

MULDER REWARDED

Mychal Mulder, whose 10-day contract with the Warriors expired on Saturday, started for Golden State after signing a multi-year deal on Monday. Mulder, who scored a career-high 18 points against the 76ers on the final day of his 10-day contract, had three points and four rebounds against the Clippers.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Los Angeles is 13-1 when making 15 or more 3-pointers. The Clippers finished with 20 against the Warriors. … Lou Williams (sore right calf) did not play. … Joakim Noah, signed as a free agent on Monday, was inactive. “He hasn’t played in a year or a while so we will see when he plays,” Rivers said. “I’m glad to have him. He’s a good voice to have in the locker room.”

Warriors: Wiggins had an emphatic one-handed dunk over 7-footer Ivica Zubac. … Stephen Curry remains out with the flu. Draymond Green sat out a sixth consecutive game because of left knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Brooklyn on Friday. The Clippers have an eight-game winning streak against the Nets at Staples Center

Warriors: Host the Nets on Thursday. Golden State hasn’t lost a home game to Brooklyn since March 30, 2012.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 35
GS Warriors 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Violation  
11:36   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:17   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed driving layup  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:10 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 0-2
11:10   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
11:10   Full timeout called  
10:58 +2 Paul George made jump shot 2-2
10:44   Shooting foul on Paul George  
10:44   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:44   GS team rebound  
10:44   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:23 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Paul George 4-2
10:06   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:52 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 7-2
9:34 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 7-4
9:23 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 10-4
9:02   Marquese Chriss missed alley-oop shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:49 +2 Paul George made jump shot 12-4
8:30   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:18   Patrick Beverley missed driving layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:07   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:56   Paul George missed layup  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:51   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:51   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
7:48   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
7:48 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 13-4
7:48 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-4
7:31 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 14-7
7:14   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
6:58 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 14-10
6:44   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:33   3-second violation turnover on Ivica Zubac  
6:19 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 14-12
6:12   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
6:12 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
6:12 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
5:53 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Paul George 18-12
5:40   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
5:34   Mychal Mulder missed driving layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:30 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 21-12
5:13   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:02   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
4:53 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 21-14
4:48   Full timeout called  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Damion Lee  
4:18   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
4:09 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 24-14
3:53   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Lee  
3:46   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
3:35 +1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 3 free throws 25-14
3:35 +1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-14
3:35 +1 Landry Shamet made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-14
3:13 +2 Marquese Chriss made jump shot 27-16
3:09   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
3:01 +2 Ky Bowman made floating jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 27-18
2:35 +2 Reggie Jackson made hook shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 29-18
2:25 +2 Ky Bowman made floating jump shot 29-20
2:08   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:05 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 31-20
1:56 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Marquese Chriss 31-22
1:44   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
1:30   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:17   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:05   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:58 +2 Reggie Jackson made layup 33-22
0:42   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
0:42 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
0:42 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
0:21   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
0:08   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
0:08 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
0:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made jump shot 35-26
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 41
GS Warriors 22

Time Team Play Score
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:16 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 38-26
10:50 +2 Andrew Wiggins made fade-away jump shot 38-28
10:40   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
10:35   Offensive foul on Marquese Chriss  
10:35   Turnover on Marquese Chriss  
10:25   Montrezl Harrell missed reverse layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
10:05 +2 Dragan Bender made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 38-30
9:49 +2 Landry Shamet made finger-roll layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 40-30
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
9:27 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 43-30
9:24   Full timeout called  
9:03   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:02   Dragan Bender missed dunk  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:52 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk 45-30
8:35 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 45-33
8:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Landry Shamet 47-33
7:53 +3 Ky Bowman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 47-36
7:40 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 49-36
7:40   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
7:40 +1 Reggie Jackson made free throw 50-36
7:28 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chasson Randle 50-39
7:04   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:52   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
6:41 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk 52-39
6:25   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
6:14   Personal foul on Chasson Randle  
6:07 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 54-39
5:55   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
5:49   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:27   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:29 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 56-39
5:16   Eric Paschall missed floating jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:05 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 58-39
4:58   Full timeout called  
4:46 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 58-41
4:26   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:17 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 61-41
4:00   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:49   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
3:41 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 64-41
3:28   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
3:19   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
3:18   LAC team rebound  
3:10   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
3:04 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 64-44
2:48 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 67-44
2:48   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
2:48 +1 Marcus Morris made free throw 68-44
2:33   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
2:33   LAC team rebound  
2:17 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 71-44
2:00   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:44   Paul George missed driving layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:40   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
1:35   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
1:35 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 71-45
1:35 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-46
1:21 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 73-46
1:04   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:54   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:49 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 73-48
0:34   Full timeout called  
0:28 +2 Patrick Beverley made floating jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 75-48
0:28   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
0:28 +1 Patrick Beverley made free throw 76-48
0:00   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 35
GS Warriors 29

Time Team Play Score
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Mychal Mulder, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
11:49   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:38   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
11:25   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:18   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
11:18 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 77-48
11:18 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-48
11:10   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:05 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 78-50
10:49 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 81-50
10:44   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
10:30 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 84-50
10:09   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
10:05   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
9:55 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 84-53
9:38 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 87-53
9:22 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk, assist by Dragan Bender 87-55
9:08 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 89-55
8:52   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:47   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
8:29   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
8:29 +1 Dragan Bender made 1st of 2 free throws 89-56
8:29 +1 Dragan Bender made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-57
8:13   Out of bounds turnover on Patrick Beverley  
7:55 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 89-59
7:54   Full timeout called  
7:39   Patrick Beverley missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:34   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   LAC team rebound  
7:09   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:06   Offensive goaltending turnover on Ivica Zubac  
6:43 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving dunk 89-61
6:27   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Paul George  
5:55 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 92-61
5:39 +2 Dragan Bender made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 92-63
5:27   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:17   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
5:17 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 92-64
5:17 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-65
4:55 +2 Montrezl Harrell made reverse layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 94-65
4:43   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:41   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
4:39   LAC team rebound  
4:18 +2 Kawhi Leonard made finger-roll layup 96-65
4:18   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
4:18 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 97-65
4:10 +2 Ky Bowman made finger-roll layup 97-67
4:09   Turnover on Reggie Jackson  
4:02 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 97-69
3:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:18   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
3:18 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 97-70
3:18 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 97-71
3:04 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 100-71
2:48   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
2:48   Full timeout called  
2:48   Eric Paschall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:48   GS team rebound  
2:48 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 100-72
2:25 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 103-72
2:04   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
2:02