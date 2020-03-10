NY
WAS

No Text

Bradley Beal scores 39, leads Wizards past Knicks 122-115

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal got back to his high-scoring ways with 39 points, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Beal overcame a slow start and surpassed the 25-point plateau for the 22nd time in 23 games. His string of 21 such games was snapped Sunday when he scored 23 in a loss to Miami.

''I hated how I closed out the (last) game,'' said Beal, who was 0 for 9 in the fourth quarter against the Heat.

The Wizards' win meant the Heat will have to wait at least one more day to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Miami can do so with a home win Wednesday against Charlotte.

Beal connected on five of his first 15 shots against the Knicks, but then made six of 10 the rest of the way.

''What helps me, and what helps us as a team, is when we have fun,'' he said. ''We enjoy each other. We play for one another. We hold each other accountable but we still enjoy the game.''

Shabazz Napier added 21 points for the Wizards.

Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina each scored 20 points to lead the Knicks. For Ntilikina, it was a career high. Julius Randle added 16 for New York before fouling out.

''We were anticipating Bradley Beal having a (big) second half, and we needed to come out and do a better job of containing,'' Knicks coach Mike Miller said.

Both teams squandered big leads. The Wizards lost a 14-point lead in the first quarter, and the Knicks blew an 18-point advantage in the third.

The teams are out of the playoff hunt in the East, and it sounded as if there were more Knicks fans than Wizards supporters in the stands.

When it was announced late in the first quarter that a 3-pointer by Ntilikina was overturned by replay review, there were more boos than cheers in the more-than-half-empty arena. Chants of ''Let's go, Knicks!'' and ''MVP'' could be heard as rookie RJ Barrett shot free throws.

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Dennis Smith Jr. was cleared from the concussion protocol but did not play.

Wizards: G Jerome Robinson was back in the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game against Miami with an Achilles injury. ... G Ish Smith missed his fourth consecutive game with left hamstring tightness. ... F Isaac Bonga did not play due to a groin contusion.

CELEBRATION POSTPONED

The Knicks have postponed their planned anniversary celebration of the franchise's 1970 NBA championship because of concerns about the novel coronavirus. New York is working with players from that title team to reschedule events originally set for Madison Square Garden on March 21, when the Knicks host the Golden State Warriors.

RUI BOUNCES BACK

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before the game the team planned to get struggling rookie Rui Hachimura involved early, and that's exactly what happened.

Hachimura took a feed from Thomas Bryant on the game's opening possession for an uncontested dunk. He had been 0 for 14 from the field in the Wizards' two prior games.

After being held scoreless in Sunday's loss to Miami, Hachimura connected on three of his first four from the field and scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.

''He wasn't stressed out that he was never going to be able to have a great game again,'' Brooks said.

CLOSED LOCKER ROOMS

Both locker rooms were closed to the media in keeping with the league's new policy to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Players and coaches spoke to reporters in designated interview areas.

''Our locker room is a lot more quiet now,'' Beal joked after the game.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Wizards: At Boston on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 31
WAS Wizards 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Thomas Bryant 0-2
11:31   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
11:20 +2 Thomas Bryant made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0-4
11:03   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:52 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 0-7
10:39   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Rui Hachimura  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
10:21   Julius Randle missed turnaround jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:12 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Rui Hachimura 0-9
10:05   Full timeout called  
9:55 +2 Julius Randle made hook shot 2-9
9:41   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
9:41 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 2-10
9:41 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-11
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
9:21 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 2-14
9:06 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 4-14
8:47 +2 Rui Hachimura made running Jump Shot 4-16
8:26   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   WAS team rebound  
8:15   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Thomas Bryant  
7:57 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 4-18
7:57   Full timeout called  
7:41 +3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 7-18
7:25   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
7:17   Mitchell Robinson missed alley-oop shot  
7:16   WAS team rebound  
6:57 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 7-21
6:34 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 10-21
6:15   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
6:07 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 12-21
5:56   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
5:56 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 12-22
5:56 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-23
5:45 +3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 15-23
5:39   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
5:24 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 18-23
5:11   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
5:11 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
5:11 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
4:58 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 20-25
4:44   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
4:36   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
4:24   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
4:09   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
4:09   Bobby Portis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:09   NY team rebound  
4:09 +1 Bobby Portis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
3:55   Garrison Mathews missed driving layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:47 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot 23-25
3:26   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
3:26   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:26   WAS team rebound  
3:26 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
3:05 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot 26-26
2:52   Bad pass turnover on Moe Wagner, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
2:48 +2 Bobby Portis made driving layup, assist by Frank Ntilikina 27-26
2:33 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 28-28
2:21   Personal foul on Garrison Mathews  
2:17   Personal foul on Rui Hachimura  
2:09   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:02   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
2:02 +1 Garrison Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 28-29
2:02 +1 Garrison Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
1:47   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
1:41   Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
1:30 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 29-30
1:15 +3 Garrison Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 29-33
0:59   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
0:57   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
0:57 +1 Taj Gibson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-33
0:57 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
0:35   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Bobby Portis  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:16   Out of bounds turnover on Frank Ntilikina  
0:01 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 31-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 39
WAS Wizards 18

Time Team Play Score
11:55   Traveling violation turnover on Taj Gibson  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
11:36 +2 Bobby Portis made driving dunk 33-36
11:27   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
11:04 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Bobby Portis 35-36
10:42   Shooting foul on Reggie Bullock  
10:42 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
10:42 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
10:32 +2 Reggie Bullock made driving layup, assist by Wayne Ellington 37-38
10:32   Shooting foul on Anzejs Pasecniks  
10:32   Reggie Bullock missed free throw  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:24   Out of bounds turnover on Davis Bertans  
10:03   Bobby Portis missed running Jump Shot  
10:03   NY team rebound  
10:03   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
9:56 +2 Reggie Bullock made layup, assist by Bobby Portis 39-38
9:56   Shooting foul on Garrison Mathews  
9:56 +1 Reggie Bullock made free throw 40-38
9:33   Garrison Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:22 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 42-38
9:23   Full timeout called  
8:57   Bradley Beal missed running Jump Shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:52   Bad pass turnover on Wayne Ellington, stolen by Gary Payton II  
8:39   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
8:31   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
8:31   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:31   WAS team rebound  
8:31 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
8:15   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
8:15 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 1st of 2 free throws 43-39
8:15 +1 Frank Ntilikina made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
8:05   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
7:49   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
7:33 +2 Shabazz Napier made finger-roll layup 44-41
7:13 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 47-41
6:58   Thomas Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
6:44 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Frank Ntilikina 49-41
6:33   Shabazz Napier missed reverse layup  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:22   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
6:22 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 50-41
6:22 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-41
6:22   Full timeout called  
6:11   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:48 +2 Elfrid Payton made running Jump Shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 53-41
5:40   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
5:40 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 53-42
5:40 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-43
5:26 +2 R.J. Barrett made running Jump Shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 55-43
5:16   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:12   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
5:06 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant 55-46
4:54   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
4:54   Elfrid Payton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:54   NY team rebound  
4:54   Elfrid Payton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:38   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
4:26   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:17   Lost ball turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Julius Randle  
4:10   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
4:10 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 56-46
4:10   R.J. Barrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:52   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:43   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:40 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 58-46
3:30   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
3:30 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 58-47
3:30 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-48
3:16   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:00   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
2:37 +2 Frank Ntilikina made layup 60-48
2:35 +2 Frank Ntilikina made finger-roll layup 60-48
2:25 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 60-50
2:07 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Julius Randle 62-50
2:07   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
2:07 +1 R.J. Barrett made free throw 63-50
1:54   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
1:50   Moe Wagner missed dunk  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:42   Julius Randle missed layup  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:41   Personal foul on Moe Wagner  
1:41 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 64-50
1:41 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-50
1:28   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
1:28 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 65-51
1:28 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-52
1:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:19   Frank Ntilikina missed free throw  
1:19   NY team rebound  
1:12   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:58 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Portis 68-52
0:50   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
0:50 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 68-53
0:50 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-54
0:31   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
0:31 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 69-54
0:31 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-54
0:08   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
0:06   WAS team rebound  
0:06   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
0:06   Anzejs Pasecniks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:06   WAS team rebound  
0:06   Anzejs Pasecniks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:05   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
0:00   Offensive foul on Julius Randle  
0:00   Turnover on Julius Randle  
0:00   Violation  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 17
WAS Wizards 33

Time Team Play Score
11:48   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
11:38   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
11:32   Out of bounds turnover on R.J. Barrett  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
11:14   Lost ball turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Bradley Beal  
11:08   Shooting foul on Taj Gibson  
11:08 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 70-55
11:08 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-56
10:47   Maurice Harkless missed driving layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Rui Hachimura, stolen by Taj Gibson  
10:43   Elfrid Payton missed layup, blocked by Rui Hachimura  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:33 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk 72-56
10:33   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
10:29 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 72-58
10:09 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 74-58
9:55   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:50   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:45 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 76-58
9:29   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27