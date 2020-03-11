ORL
MEM

No Text

Ross scores 24, Magic rally to beat Grizzlies 120-115

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Terrence Ross scored 24 points, including fueling a rally with 18 in the fourth quarter, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115 on Tuesday night.

Michael Carter-Williams added a season-high 20 for Orlando and Nikola Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. Ross was 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter, including connecting on 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Memphis led by 17 in the first half, but the Magic caught the Grizzlies by scoring 70 points over the final two periods.

''We had confidence,'' said Orlando guard Markelle Fultz, who finished with 14 points and six assists,. ''I think we probably were . too high coming into the game, and we got punched in the mouth first. We had to wake up quick.''

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 16 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and rookie Ja Morant finished with 21 points each.

''I thought our guys played well in the first half,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''(The Magic) raised their intensity in the second half. We can't live with giving up 70 points (in a half). I thought our defense definitely let us down.''

The game, featuring two teams holding down the eighth and final spot in their respective conferences, was close until the end. A 3-point attempt by Memphis guard Tyus Jones to tie the game bounced off the rim with about two seconds left, preserving the Magic third straight victory.

''We played hard,'' Ross said. ''We're always in the fight. This is one of one of those nights where we came out a little sluggish, and we picked it up in the second half.''

Orlando had carried a lead to 110-101 on a pair of free throws from James Ennis with 4:28 remaining and seemed in control. But Memphis rattled off the next seven points, including a 4-point play by Brooks, to pull within one possession.

Memphis would tie the game at 112 on a drive by Morant with just less than two minutes remaining.

But Ross would answer with a pair of 3-pointer to put the Magic up for good.

''To me, when you're up 17, everybody kills you when you lose.'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said of the second-half rally, adding that the way players score these days such an advantage is not insurmountable. ''You want to be ahead rather than behind, but you have plenty of time.''

TIP-INS

Magic: The scoring by Ross and Carter-Williams came off the bench as Orlando's reserves outscored Memphis' 65-36. .Have made a 3-pointer in 1,049 straight games. ... Now lead the series with Memphis 24-23. ... Aaron Gordon was held scoreless in the first half, missing all four of his shots while dealing with foul problems. He ended the game with 8 points. ... Carter-Williams has reached double-figures in four straight games and 13 times this season. ... Orlando coach Steve Clifford challenged a foul call against Vucevic in the third quarter. The foul call was upheld. Clifford is now 14 of 25 on challenges this season.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas already had recorded his 32nd double-double early in the second half. ... Despite the loss, Memphis has won 15 of last 19 games at home. .The Orlando result was the only time a Southeast Division team defeated Memphis at home this season. .Morant's 21 point marked the 20th time he has reached at least 20 points this season and his 21st consecutive game in double figures.

LAST WORD

Under the new locker room guidelines, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins held his pregame press conference in the room that doubles as the dining facility. Wrapping up his comments, Jenkins looked to the side of the room and said: ''Enjoy the food spread.''

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Bulls on Thursday.

Grizzlies: Travel to Portland on Thursday

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 27
MEM Grizzlies 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 0-2
11:30   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
11:30   MEM team rebound  
11:09 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 0-4
10:51 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 2-4
10:37   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
10:37 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
10:37 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
10:23   Bad pass turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
10:16 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 2-9
10:15   Full timeout called  
10:01 +2 James Ennis III made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 4-9
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
9:43   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Ja Morant  
9:41 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 4-11
9:35   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:21 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 4-13
8:58   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:53 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot 6-13
8:43   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:35   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
8:26   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
8:15   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
8:15   Jonas Valanciunas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:15   MEM team rebound  
8:15 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-14
8:02   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
7:55 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 9-14
7:32   Jumpball  
7:31   Bad pass turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
7:22   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:15   Markelle Fultz missed layup, blocked by De'Anthony Melton  
7:14   ORL team rebound  
6:56   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   ORL team rebound  
6:57   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
6:39   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
6:21   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:11   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
5:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 9-16
5:48   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:37   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 11-16
5:05 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 11-18
4:53   Violation  
4:47   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
4:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:47 +1 Dillon Brooks made free throw 11-19
4:35   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot  
4:33   MEM team rebound  
4:30 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. turnaround jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 11-22
4:18 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 13-22
4:05 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 13-25
4:05   Full timeout called  
3:48   Aaron Gordon missed hook shot, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:36 +2 Josh Jackson made hook shot 13-27
3:36   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
3:36 +1 Josh Jackson made free throw 13-28
3:21   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Gorgui Dieng  
3:10   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:04   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:51   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
2:49   MEM team rebound  
2:45 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by John Konchar 13-30
2:25   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
2:25 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 14-30
2:25 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-30
2:13 +2 Josh Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 15-32
2:00 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 18-32
1:47   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by James Ennis III  
1:43 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 21-32
1:22   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Tolliver  
1:10 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 24-32
0:53 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Konchar 24-35
0:53   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
0:53   Josh Jackson missed free throw  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:36   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
0:33   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
0:29   Michael Carter-Williams missed finger-roll layup  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:25 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 27-35
0:04   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
0:00   D.J. Augustin missed floating jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 23
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng  
11:38   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Augustin  
11:21   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
11:21 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 27-36
11:21 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
11:00   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
11:00 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-37
11:00 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
10:50   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:47 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk 31-37
10:47   Full timeout called  
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Mo Bamba  
10:14   Offensive foul on Terrence Ross  
10:14   Turnover on Terrence Ross  
10:03   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
9:52   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Mo Bamba  
9:11   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
9:00 +3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 31-40
8:41   Gary Clark missed layup  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:37 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made fade-away jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 33-40
8:27   Ja Morant missed reverse layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:24 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 33-42
8:15 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made layup, assist by D.J. Augustin 35-42
7:57   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup, blocked by Terrence Ross  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:57   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
7:57 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
7:57 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
7:48   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
7:38 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 35-47
7:16   Markelle Fultz missed hook shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:07   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
6:49   De'Anthony Melton missed finger-roll layup  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:38   D.J. Augustin missed floating jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
6:29 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 35-50
6:28   Full timeout called  
6:18   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:02   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:51 +2 D.J. Augustin made finger-roll layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 37-50
5:32   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:27   Offensive foul on D.J. Augustin  
5:27   Turnover on D.J. Augustin  
5:16   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
5:16 +1 Kyle Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-51
5:16 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-52
5:00   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:54 +2 D.J. Augustin made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 39-52
4:54   Shooting foul on Tyus Jones  
4:54 +1 D.J. Augustin made free throw 40-52
4:46 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 40-55
4:33   D.J. Augustin missed reverse layup  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:28 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk 42-55
4:22   Offensive foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:22   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
4:08   Markelle Fultz missed reverse layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Gary Clark  
4:03   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:52 +2 De'Anthony Melton made fade-away jump shot 42-57
3:39   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by Tyus Jones  
3:38   Shooting foul on D.J. Augustin  
3:38   Tyus Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:38   MEM team rebound  
3:38 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-58
3:23   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
3:16 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup 44-58
3:06   De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot, blocked by Terrence Ross  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:52 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 46-58
2:26   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
2:26   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
2:26   MEM team rebound  
2:26   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:14   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
2:14 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 47-58
2:14 +1 Wes Iwundu made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
2:05 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 48-60
1:45   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Gary Clark  
1:38   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Clark  
1:27   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
1:12 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Terrence Ross 50-60
0:56 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 50-62
0:45   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
0:33   Gorgui Dieng missed floating jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:13   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
0:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
0:01   Personal foul on Gary Clark  
0:01   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:01   MEM team rebound  
0:01 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-63
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 35
MEM Grizzlies 23

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 52-63
11:21   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
11:12 +2 Wes Iwundu made finger-roll layup 54-63
11:00 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 54-64
11:00 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-65
10:50   James Ennis III missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:40   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:26   Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:21 +2 Dillon Brooks made reverse layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 54-67
10:21   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
10:21 +1 Dillon Brooks made free throw 54-68
10:04 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 56-68
9:45 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 56-70
9:32   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   ORL team rebound  
9:32   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
9:22   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
9:22 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 57-70
9:22 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-70
9:12   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:06   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
9:00 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 61-70
8:42   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:31 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by James Ennis III 63-70
8:31  