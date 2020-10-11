LAL
MIA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 28
MIA Heat 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Anthony Davis vs. Bam Adebayo (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gains possession)  
11:48 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 2-0
11:25 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyler Herro assists) 2-2
11:11   Anthony Davis misses two point step back jump shot  
11:08   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
11:02   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
11:01   LeBron James defensive rebound  
10:53   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point jump shot  
10:50   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
10:39   Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:15   Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot  
10:14   Lakers offensive rebound  
10:15   Lakers turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:02   Duncan Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)  
9:59 +2 LeBron James makes two point dunk (Alex Caruso assists) 4-2
9:48   Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot  
9:46   LeBron James defensive rebound  
9:42   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
9:40   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
9:28   Alex Caruso blocks Bam Adebayo's two point layup  
9:26   LeBron James defensive rebound  
9:21 +2 LeBron James makes two point driving layup 6-2
9:08 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists) 6-5
8:55   Duncan Robinson shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
8:55 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-5
8:55 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-5
8:43   Duncan Robinson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:31   LeBron James misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
8:18   Tyler Herro misses two point reverse layup  
8:17   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
8:13   Anthony Davis offensive foul (Charge) (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)  
8:13   Anthony Davis turnover (offensive foul)  
7:56   Jimmy Butler misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:54   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
7:36   Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jae Crowder steals)  
7:26 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists) 8-8
6:57   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Danny Green offensive rebound  
6:50 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists) 11-8
6:27   Bam Adebayo misses two point floating jump shot  
6:25   LeBron James defensive rebound  
6:21 +2 LeBron James makes two point layup 13-8
6:18   Heat 60 second timeout  
5:58   Danny Green shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
5:58 +1 Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 3 13-9
5:58 +1 Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 2 of 3 13-10
5:58 +1 Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 3 of 3 13-11
5:44   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Herro steals)  
5:19 +2 Tyler Herro makes two point layup (Jimmy Butler assists) 13-13
4:58   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Andre Iguodala defensive rebound  
4:41   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
4:25 +2 Rajon Rondo makes two point layup (LeBron James assists) 15-13
4:15   Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)  
4:12 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point layup 17-13
3:52   Tyler Herro offensive foul (Charge) (LeBron James draws the foul)  
3:52   Tyler Herro turnover (offensive foul)  
3:34   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
3:33   Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound  
3:24 +3 Kendrick Nunn makes three point jump shot 17-16
3:22   Lakers 60 second timeout  
3:02   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Anthony Davis offensive rebound  
2:57 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point putback dunk 19-16
2:31   Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot  
2:30   Rajon Rondo defensive rebound  
2:20 +2 Rajon Rondo makes two point finger roll layup 21-16
2:17   Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:59 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point alley-oop layup (LeBron James assists) 23-16
1:38 +3 Jimmy Butler makes three point jump shot (Duncan Robinson assists) 23-19
1:22 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point step back jump shot 25-19
1:09   Markieff Morris personal foul (Andre Iguodala draws the foul)  
1:04   Anthony Davis personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
1:04 +1 Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-20
1:04   Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:02   LeBron James defensive rebound  
0:58 +2 LeBron James makes two point driving layup 27-20
0:58   Jae Crowder shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
0:58   Heat 60 second timeout  
0:58 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-20
0:41   Goran Dragic misses three point step back jump shot  
0:39   Lakers defensive rebound  
0:20   Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
0:05   Kyle Kuzma personal foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
0:05   Jae Crowder misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:05   Heat offensive rebound  
0:05   Jae Crowder misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:03   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 36
MIA Heat 16

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point layup (Jimmy Butler assists) 28-22
11:27 +2 Rajon Rondo makes two point finger roll layup 30-22
11:16   LeBron James shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)  
11:16   Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:16   Heat offensive rebound  
11:16 +1 Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-23
11:08 +3 Rajon Rondo makes three point jump shot 33-23
10:42   Andre Iguodala misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Bam Adebayo offensive rebound  
10:40   Rajon Rondo personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
10:31   Andre Iguodala misses three point jump shot  
10:30   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
10:17   Kendrick Nunn misses two point driving layup  
10:16   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
10:16   Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup  
10:15   Danny Green defensive rebound  
10:11   Goran Dragic personal foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)  
10:00 +2 LeBron James makes two point driving layup 35-23
10:00   Heat 60 second timeout  
9:51   Jae Crowder misses two point driving layup  
9:47   LeBron James defensive rebound  
9:46   Jimmy Butler shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
9:46   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:46   Lakers offensive rebound  
9:46   LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:46   Markieff Morris offensive rebound  
9:45   Markieff Morris misses two point putback layup  
9:29 +2 Goran Dragic makes two point driving layup (Bam Adebayo assists) 35-25
9:09   Danny Green misses two point driving jump shot  
9:08   Jimmy Butler defensive rebound  
9:07   Markieff Morris personal foul (Take) (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)  
8:54   Goran Dragic misses two point layup  
8:53   Lakers defensive rebound  
8:41 +3 Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (Danny Green assists) 38-25
8:41 +3 Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (Danny Green assists) 38-25
8:25   Bam Adebayo turnover (traveling)  
8:12   Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot  
8:11   Goran Dragic defensive rebound  
7:57 +2 Jimmy Butler makes two point floating jump shot (Jae Crowder assists) 38-27
7:41   Alex Caruso misses two point floating jump shot  
7:40   Alex Caruso offensive rebound  
7:40 +2 Alex Caruso makes two point putback layup 40-27
7:14   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
7:13   Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound  
7:08   Jae Crowder personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
6:51   Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Danny Green offensive rebound  
6:40   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
6:28   Bam Adebayo misses two point floating jump shot  
6:26   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
6:24   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
6:23   Rajon Rondo defensive rebound  
6:18 +2 Rajon Rondo makes two point driving layup 42-27
5:54   Danny Green blocks Tyler Herro's two point driving layup  
5:53   Heat offensive rebound  
5:53   Heat turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:31 +2 Rajon Rondo makes two point driving layup 44-27
5:22 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists) 44-30
5:12 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point floating jump shot 46-30
5:00 +2 Jae Crowder makes two point driving layup (Jimmy Butler assists) 46-32
4:45   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive foul (Charge) (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
4:45   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (offensive foul)  
4:39   Danny Green personal foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
4:26   Anthony Davis blocks Kendrick Nunn's two point driving layup  
4:24   Alex Caruso defensive rebound  
4:19 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point floating jump shot (LeBron James assists) 48-32
4:19   Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
4:19 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 1 49-32
4:03   Kendrick Nunn turnover (bad pass)  
4:01   Bam Adebayo personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:01 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-32
4:01 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-32
3:40 +2 Jimmy Butler makes two point layup (Bam Adebayo assists) 51-34
3:40   LeBron James shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)  
3:40   Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:40   Alex Caruso defensive rebound  
3:30   Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround hook shot  
3:29   Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound  
3:16   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Rajon Rondo defensive rebound  
3:05   Rajon Rondo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:57   Alex Caruso personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
2:57   Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:57   Heat offensive rebound  
2:57   Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:55   LeBron James defensive rebound  
2:39   Jae Crowder personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
2:39 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-34
2:39   Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:37   Lakers offensive rebound  
2:36 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (Rajon Rondo assists) 54-34
2:36   Andre Iguodala shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
2:36   Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:36   Jimmy Butler defensive rebound  
2:24   Jimmy Butler misses two point driving jump shot  
2:22   Rajon Rondo defensive rebound  
2:19   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point layup  
2:16   LeBron James offensive rebound  
2:16   LeBron James misses two point putback layup  
2:14   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive rebound  
2:14 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point putback layup 56-34
2:02   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
2:00   LeBron James defensive rebound  
1:57 +2 Alex Caruso makes two point layup (LeBron James assists) 58-34
1:48   Heat 60 second timeout  
1:33   Duncan Robinson misses two point floating jump shot  
1:32   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
1:13 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists) 61-34
0:59   Kendrick Nunn turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)  
0:55   Jimmy Butler blocks LeBron James's two point layup  
0:55   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:49 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 64-34
0:43   Anthony Davis blocks Kendrick Nunn's two point driving layup  
0:41   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
0:37   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
0:34   Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound  
0:20 +2 Kendrick Nunn makes two point layup (Bam Adebayo assists) 64-36
0:00   Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  