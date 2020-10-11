LAL
MIA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Anthony Davis vs. Bam Adebayo (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gains possession)
|11:48
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|2-0
|11:25
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyler Herro assists)
|2-2
|11:11
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point step back jump shot
|11:08
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|11:02
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:15
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Lakers turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:02
|
|Duncan Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)
|9:59
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point dunk (Alex Caruso assists)
|4-2
|9:48
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot
|9:46
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Alex Caruso blocks Bam Adebayo's two point layup
|9:26
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|6-2
|9:08
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|6-5
|8:55
|
|Duncan Robinson shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-5
|8:55
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-5
|8:43
|
|Duncan Robinson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:31
|
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point reverse layup
|8:17
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|Anthony Davis offensive foul (Charge) (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|Anthony Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|7:56
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:54
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jae Crowder steals)
|7:26
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|8-8
|6:57
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|Danny Green offensive rebound
|6:50
|
|+3
|Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists)
|11-8
|6:27
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point floating jump shot
|6:25
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point layup
|13-8
|6:18
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|5:58
|
|Danny Green shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|5:58
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|13-9
|5:58
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|13-10
|5:58
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|13-11
|5:44
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Herro steals)
|5:19
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point layup (Jimmy Butler assists)
|13-13
|4:58
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Andre Iguodala defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|4:25
|
|+2
|Rajon Rondo makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
|15-13
|4:15
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|4:12
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point layup
|17-13
|3:52
|
|Tyler Herro offensive foul (Charge) (LeBron James draws the foul)
|3:52
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (offensive foul)
|3:34
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|
|Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|3:24
|
|+3
|Kendrick Nunn makes three point jump shot
|17-16
|3:22
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|3:02
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|
|Anthony Davis offensive rebound
|2:57
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point putback dunk
|19-16
|2:31
|
|Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot
|2:30
|
|Rajon Rondo defensive rebound
|2:20
|
|+2
|Rajon Rondo makes two point finger roll layup
|21-16
|2:17
|
|Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:59
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point alley-oop layup (LeBron James assists)
|23-16
|1:38
|
|+3
|Jimmy Butler makes three point jump shot (Duncan Robinson assists)
|23-19
|1:22
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point step back jump shot
|25-19
|1:09
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Andre Iguodala draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Anthony Davis personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-20
|1:04
|
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:02
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|27-20
|0:58
|
|Jae Crowder shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|0:58
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|0:58
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-20
|0:41
|
|Goran Dragic misses three point step back jump shot
|0:39
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|0:20
|
|Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Kyle Kuzma personal foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|Jae Crowder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:05
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Jae Crowder misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:03
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:44
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point layup (Jimmy Butler assists)
|28-22
|11:27
|
|+2
|Rajon Rondo makes two point finger roll layup
|30-22
|11:16
|
|LeBron James shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|11:16
|
|Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:16
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|11:16
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-23
|11:08
|
|+3
|Rajon Rondo makes three point jump shot
|33-23
|10:42
|
|Andre Iguodala misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Rajon Rondo personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|Andre Iguodala misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses two point driving layup
|10:16
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|10:16
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup
|10:15
|
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Goran Dragic personal foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)
|10:00
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|35-23
|10:00
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|9:51
|
|Jae Crowder misses two point driving layup
|9:47
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Jimmy Butler shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|9:46
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:46
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|9:46
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:46
|
|Markieff Morris offensive rebound
|9:45
|
|Markieff Morris misses two point putback layup
|9:29
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic makes two point driving layup (Bam Adebayo assists)
|35-25
|9:09
|
|Danny Green misses two point driving jump shot
|9:08
|
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Take) (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|8:54
|
|Goran Dragic misses two point layup
|8:53
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|+3
|Markieff Morris makes three point jump shot (Danny Green assists)
|38-25
|8:25
|
|Bam Adebayo turnover (traveling)
|8:12
|
|Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Goran Dragic defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point floating jump shot (Jae Crowder assists)
|38-27
|7:41
|
|Alex Caruso misses two point floating jump shot
|7:40
|
|Alex Caruso offensive rebound
|7:40
|
|+2
|Alex Caruso makes two point putback layup
|40-27
|7:14
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Jae Crowder personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|6:51
|
|Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Danny Green offensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point floating jump shot
|6:26
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|
|Rajon Rondo defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|+2
|Rajon Rondo makes two point driving layup
|42-27
|5:54
|
|Danny Green blocks Tyler Herro's two point driving layup
|5:53
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|5:53
|
|Heat turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:31
|
|+2
|Rajon Rondo makes two point driving layup
|44-27
|5:22
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|44-30
|5:12
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point floating jump shot
|46-30
|5:00
|
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point driving layup (Jimmy Butler assists)
|46-32
|4:45
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive foul (Charge) (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|4:45
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (offensive foul)
|4:39
|
|Danny Green personal foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|4:26
|
|Anthony Davis blocks Kendrick Nunn's two point driving layup
|4:24
|
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point floating jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|48-32
|4:19
|
|Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|4:19
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-32
|4:03
|
|Kendrick Nunn turnover (bad pass)
|4:01
|
|Bam Adebayo personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:01
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-32
|4:01
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-32
|3:40
|
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point layup (Bam Adebayo assists)
|51-34
|3:40
|
|LeBron James shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:40
|
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|3:30
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround hook shot
|3:29
|
|Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|
|Rajon Rondo defensive rebound
|3:05
|
|Rajon Rondo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:57
|
|Alex Caruso personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:57
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|2:57
|
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:55
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|Jae Crowder personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|2:39
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-34
|2:39
|
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:37
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|2:36
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (Rajon Rondo assists)
|54-34
|2:36
|
|Andre Iguodala shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:36
|
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|2:24
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point driving jump shot
|2:22
|
|Rajon Rondo defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point layup
|2:16
|
|LeBron James offensive rebound
|2:16
|
|LeBron James misses two point putback layup
|2:14
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offensive rebound
|2:14
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point putback layup
|56-34
|2:02
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|1:57
|
|+2
|Alex Caruso makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
|58-34
|1:48
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|1:33
|
|Duncan Robinson misses two point floating jump shot
|1:32
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
|61-34
|0:59
|
|Kendrick Nunn turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|0:55
|
|Jimmy Butler blocks LeBron James's two point layup
|0:55
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:49
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|64-34
|0:43
|
|Anthony Davis blocks Kendrick Nunn's two point driving layup
|0:41
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|
|Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|0:20
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn makes two point layup (Bam Adebayo assists)
|64-36
|0:00
|
|Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period