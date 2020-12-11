HOU
CHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|DeMarcus Cousins vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)
|11:44
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point driving layup
|2-0
|11:34
|
|DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|Lauri Markkanen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:13
|
|Zach LaVine personal foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|11:06
|
|+3
|DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|5-0
|10:44
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|5-2
|10:31
|
|Zach LaVine blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup
|10:26
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:26
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)
|10:20
|
|+2
|DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup
|7-2
|10:11
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|10:08
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|+3
|Danuel House Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (John Wall assists)
|10-2
|9:47
|
|Coby White misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|9:44
|
|DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Coby White personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|9:27
|
|+2
|DeMarcus Cousins makes two point reverse layup (Eric Gordon assists)
|12-2
|9:11
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)
|9:05
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point jump shot
|14-2
|8:53
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|John Wall personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|8:46
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|14-4
|8:30
|
|John Wall misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|John Wall personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|14-7
|7:52
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point driving layup
|16-7
|7:40
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)
|7:38
|
|Zach LaVine blocks David Nwaba's two point layup
|7:38
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|7:27
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists)
|19-7
|7:17
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|7:11
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|
|Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|6:53
|
|+3
|Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|22-7
|6:35
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|22-9
|6:20
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|24-9
|6:08
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|6:00
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|David Nwaba personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|5:42
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|24-12
|5:29
|
|Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|
|Ben McLemore offensive rebound
|5:24
|
|+3
|Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Danuel House Jr. assists)
|27-12
|5:14
|
|Bruno Caboclo blocks Coby White's two point driving layup
|5:11
|
|David Nwaba defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot
|4:56
|
|David Nwaba offensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)
|4:41
|
|Zach LaVine shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|+1
|David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-12
|4:41
|
|+1
|David Nwaba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-12
|4:21
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|29-14
|4:04
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Chandler Hutchison misses two point floating jump shot
|3:52
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|3:43
|
|Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)
|3:43
|
|+1
|Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-15
|3:43
|
|Daniel Gafford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:41
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|+3
|Chris Clemons makes three point jump shot (Ben McLemore assists)
|32-15
|3:19
|
|Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)
|3:10
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Chris Clemons shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|3:03
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-16
|3:03
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-17
|2:54
|
|Zach LaVine shooting foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:54
|
|+1
|Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-17
|2:54
|
|+1
|Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-17
|2:31
|
|Bruno Caboclo blocks Daniel Gafford's two point driving layup
|2:29
|
|Ben McLemore defensive rebound
|2:23
|
|Chris Clemons misses two point floating jump shot
|2:21
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|Daniel Gafford misses two point layup
|2:00
|
|Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|1:44
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses two point hook shot
|1:43
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Chris Clemons personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|1:29
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-18
|1:29
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-19
|1:14
|
|+3
|Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Chris Clemons assists)
|37-19
|1:00
|
|+3
|Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|37-22
|0:50
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Bruno Caboclo personal foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|+1
|Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-23
|0:48
|
|+1
|Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-24
|0:33
|
|Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|
|Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
|0:17
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists)
|37-26
|0:01
|
|Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot
|0:00
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:47
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|11:31
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound
|11:16
|
|John Wall misses two point step back jump shot
|11:14
|
|Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|John Wall misses two point reverse layup
|10:57
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot
|37-28
|10:42
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point reverse layup
|39-28
|10:42
|
|Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|10:42
|
|Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:40
|
|DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Ben McLemore misses two point driving layup
|10:34
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (traveling)
|10:17
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound
|10:09
|
|+2
|Tomas Satoransky makes two point layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|39-30
|10:09
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|9:59
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|42-30
|9:46
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|9:21
|
|Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:04
|
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|8:45
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|44-30
|8:28
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (John Wall steals)
|8:25
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|Patrick Williams shooting foul (Danuel House Jr. draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|+1
|Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-30
|8:13
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|8:13
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:11
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving jump shot
|45-32
|7:40
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses two point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Loose ball) (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|7:05
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|
|David Nwaba defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|John Wall turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:46
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|
|Gerald Green defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Gerald Green misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Eric Gordon shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:24
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:21
|
|Gerald Green defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|47-32
|6:02
|
|Coby White turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)
|5:54
|
|David Nwaba misses two point layup
|5:51
|
|John Wall offensive rebound
|5:51
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point putback layup
|49-32
|5:49
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|49-35
|5:30
|
|+2
|Gerald Green makes two point driving dunk (John Wall assists)
|51-35
|5:30
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|5:18
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|51-38
|5:02
|
|Gerald Green misses two point driving hook shot
|5:01
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point finger roll layup
|53-38
|4:22
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|4:13
|
|+3
|Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|56-38
|3:51
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|+3
|Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|59-38
|3:24
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point driving layup
|59-40
|3:10
|
|+3
|Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|62-40
|2:53
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|2:39
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|62-42
|2:25
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point jump shot
|64-42
|2:05
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point driving layup
|64-44
|1:55
|
|John Wall turnover (bad pass) (Lauri Markkanen steals)
|1:54
|
|Gerald Green personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|David Nwaba blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point layup
|1:44
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:14
|
|+2
|David Nwaba makes two point floating jump shot
|66-44
|0:56
|
|David Nwaba personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|+1
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-45
|0:56
|
|+1
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-46
|0:43
|
|Lauri Markkanen blocks Bruno Caboclo's two point driving layup
|0:39
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Bruno Caboclo kicked ball violation
|0:29
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup
|0:26
|
|David Nwaba defensive rebound
|0:22
|
|+2
|Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup
|68-46
|0:02
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point jump shot
|68-48
|0:00
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period