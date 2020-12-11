HOU
CHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
HOU
Rockets
37
CHI
Bulls
26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   DeMarcus Cousins vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)  
11:44 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 2-0
11:34   DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
11:21   Lauri Markkanen turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:13   Zach LaVine personal foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
11:06 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 5-0
10:44 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 5-2
10:31   Zach LaVine blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup  
10:26   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:26   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)  
10:20 +2 DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup 7-2
10:11   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
10:08   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
9:58 +3 Danuel House Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (John Wall assists) 10-2
9:47   Coby White misses two point jump shot  
9:44   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
9:44   DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point jump shot  
9:44   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
9:35   Coby White personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
9:27 +2 DeMarcus Cousins makes two point reverse layup (Eric Gordon assists) 12-2
9:11   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)  
9:05 +2 John Wall makes two point jump shot 14-2
8:53   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:51   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
8:51   John Wall personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
8:46 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 14-4
8:30   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
8:27   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
8:18   John Wall personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
8:13 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 14-7
7:52 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 16-7
7:40   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)  
7:38   Zach LaVine blocks David Nwaba's two point layup  
7:38   Rockets offensive rebound  
7:27 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists) 19-7
7:17   Bulls 60 second timeout  
7:11   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
7:07   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
6:53 +3 Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 22-7
6:35 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 22-9
6:20 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup 24-9
6:08   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
6:04   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
6:00   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
5:56   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
5:53   David Nwaba personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
5:42 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 24-12
5:29   Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Ben McLemore offensive rebound  
5:24 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Danuel House Jr. assists) 27-12
5:14   Bruno Caboclo blocks Coby White's two point driving layup  
5:11   David Nwaba defensive rebound  
5:00   Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot  
4:56   David Nwaba offensive rebound  
4:53   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:50   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
4:44   Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)  
4:41   Zach LaVine shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)  
4:41 +1 David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-12
4:41 +1 David Nwaba makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-12
4:21 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 29-14
4:04   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
3:55   Chandler Hutchison misses two point floating jump shot  
3:52   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
3:43   Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Daniel Gafford draws the foul)  
3:43 +1 Daniel Gafford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-15
3:43   Daniel Gafford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:41   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
3:35 +3 Chris Clemons makes three point jump shot (Ben McLemore assists) 32-15
3:19   Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)  
3:10   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
3:03   Chris Clemons shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
3:03 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-16
3:03 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-17
2:54   Zach LaVine shooting foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)  
2:54   Rockets 60 second timeout  
2:54 +1 Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-17
2:54 +1 Ben McLemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-17
2:31   Bruno Caboclo blocks Daniel Gafford's two point driving layup  
2:29   Ben McLemore defensive rebound  
2:23   Chris Clemons misses two point floating jump shot  
2:21   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:02   Daniel Gafford misses two point layup  
2:00   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
1:44   Jae'Sean Tate misses two point hook shot  
1:43   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:29   Chris Clemons personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
1:29 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-18
1:29 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-19
1:14 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Chris Clemons assists) 37-19
1:00 +3 Otto Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists) 37-22
0:50   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
0:48   Bruno Caboclo personal foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)  
0:48 +1 Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-23
0:48 +1 Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-24
0:33   Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
0:17 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tomas Satoransky assists) 37-26
0:01   Chris Clemons misses three point step back jump shot  
0:00   Rockets offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU
Rockets
31
CHI
Bulls
22

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:44   Eric Gordon defensive rebound  
11:31   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound  
11:16   John Wall misses two point step back jump shot  
11:14   Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound  
11:07   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:03   John Wall defensive rebound  
10:58   John Wall misses two point reverse layup  
10:57   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:53 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot 37-28
10:42 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point reverse layup 39-28
10:42   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
10:42   Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:40   DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound  
10:36   Ben McLemore misses two point driving layup  
10:34   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:31   Patrick Williams turnover (traveling)  
10:17   DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Tomas Satoransky defensive rebound  
10:09 +2 Tomas Satoransky makes two point layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 39-30
10:09   Rockets 60 second timeout  
9:59 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 42-30
9:46   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:42   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
9:30   Rockets 60 second timeout  
9:21   Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:04   Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:01   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
8:45 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup 44-30
8:28   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (John Wall steals)  
8:25   Wendell Carter Jr. personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
8:13   Patrick Williams shooting foul (Danuel House Jr. draws the foul)  
8:13 +1 Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-30
8:13   Bulls 60 second timeout  
8:13   Danuel House Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:11   Bulls defensive rebound  
7:58 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving jump shot 45-32
7:40   Danuel House Jr. misses two point jump shot  
7:40   Bulls defensive rebound  
7:40   DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Loose ball) (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
7:21   DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
7:05   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:03   David Nwaba defensive rebound  
6:56   John Wall turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:46   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Gerald Green defensive rebound  
6:31   Gerald Green misses two point jump shot  
6:28   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
6:24   Eric Gordon shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
6:24   Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:24   Bulls offensive rebound  
6:24   Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:21   Gerald Green defensive rebound  
6:12 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup 47-32
6:02   Coby White turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)  
5:54   David Nwaba misses two point layup  
5:51   John Wall offensive rebound  
5:51 +2 John Wall makes two point putback layup 49-32
5:49 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 49-35
5:30 +2 Gerald Green makes two point driving dunk (John Wall assists) 51-35
5:30   Bulls 60 second timeout  
5:18 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 51-38
5:02   Gerald Green misses two point driving hook shot  
5:01   Bulls defensive rebound  
4:51   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
4:47   John Wall defensive rebound  
4:32 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point finger roll layup 53-38
4:22   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:19   John Wall defensive rebound  
4:13 +3 Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 56-38
3:51   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
3:36 +3 Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 59-38
3:24 +2 Coby White makes two point driving layup 59-40
3:10 +3 Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 62-40
2:53   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
2:50   Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound  
2:45   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound  
2:39 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point putback dunk 62-42
2:25 +2 John Wall makes two point jump shot 64-42
2:05 +2 Coby White makes two point driving layup 64-44
1:55   John Wall turnover (bad pass) (Lauri Markkanen steals)  
1:54   Gerald Green personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
1:44   David Nwaba blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point layup  
1:44   Bulls offensive rebound  
1:30   Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:14 +2 David Nwaba makes two point floating jump shot 66-44
0:56   David Nwaba personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
0:56 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-45
0:56 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-46
0:43   Lauri Markkanen blocks Bruno Caboclo's two point driving layup  
0:39   Coby White defensive rebound  
0:33   Bruno Caboclo kicked ball violation  
0:29   Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup  
0:26   David Nwaba defensive rebound  
0:22 +2 Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup 68-46
0:02 +2 Coby White makes two point jump shot 68-48
0:00   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Rockets offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
HOU
Rockets
34
CHI
Bulls
24

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Lauri Markkanen offensive foul (Charge) (Danuel House Jr. draws the foul)  
11:48   Lauri Markkanen turnover (offensive foul)  
11:39 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 71-48
11:25  