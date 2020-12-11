LAC
LAL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Serge Ibaka vs. Montrezl Harrell (Paul George gains possession)
|11:46
|
|Paul George misses two point floating jump shot
|11:41
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|11:30
|
|Patrick Beverley blocks Dennis Schroder's two point jump shot
|11:26
|
|Paul George defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Schroder steals)
|11:13
|
|+2
|Wesley Matthews makes two point turnaround jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
|0-2
|10:52
|
|+3
|Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
|3-2
|10:33
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point finger roll layup
|10:30
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Serge Ibaka turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
|10:32
|
|Serge Ibaka blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point layup
|10:31
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|10:20
|
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
|3-4
|9:42
|
|Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Kawhi Leonard personal foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|9:23
|
|Dennis Schroder turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:04
|
|+3
|Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
|6-4
|8:58
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)
|8:48
|
|Wesley Matthews personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|8:43
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point layup
|8:41
|
|Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
|8:40
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point putback layup
|8:40
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot
|6-6
|8:13
|
|Serge Ibaka offensive foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|Serge Ibaka turnover (offensive foul)
|8:02
|
|Kawhi Leonard kicked ball violation
|7:53
|
|7:53
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Paul George misses two point driving layup
|7:39
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|7:32
|
|+2
|Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup
|6-8
|7:08
|
|Patrick Beverley misses three point step back jump shot
|7:06
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:55
|
|+2
|6:55
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point turnaround jump shot
|6-10
|6:36
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point floating jump shot
|8-10
|6:23
|
|Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|6:17
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point hook shot
|8-12
|6:02
|
|+3
|Paul George makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|11-12
|5:46
|
|Dennis Schroder misses two point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|5:38
|
|Paul George misses two point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
|5:26
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|+3
|5:04
|
|+3
|Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|14-12
|4:45
|
|+3
|Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|14-15
|4:35
|
|Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
|4:33
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk
|14-17
|4:12
|
|+2
|Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot
|16-17
|3:54
|
|3:54
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)
|3:25
|
|Devontae Cacok misses two point layup
|3:23
|
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Devontae Cacok defensive rebound
|3:06
|
|+2
|Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot
|16-19
|2:42
|
|Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Kostas Antetokounmpo steals)
|2:34
|
|Ivica Zubac blocks Kostas Antetokounmpo's two point layup
|2:31
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot
|18-19
|2:20
|
|Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Kostas Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|2:20
|
|+1
|Kostas Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-20
|2:20
|
|Kostas Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:17
|
|Lou Williams defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
|1:57
|
|Luke Kennard personal foul (Devontae Cacok draws the foul)
|1:51
|
|+3
|Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Quinn Cook assists)
|18-23
|1:35
|
|Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|1:30
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk
|20-23
|1:23
|
|Quinn Cook turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:10
|
|+2
|Reggie Jackson makes two point driving layup
|22-23
|0:56
|
|Kostas Antetokounmpo turnover (traveling)
|0:43
|
|Reggie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
|0:37
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup
|0:34
|
|Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Alex Caruso personal foul (Loose ball) (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|0:19
|
|Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
|0:15
|
|+2
|Devontae Cacok makes two point alley-oop dunk (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|22-25
|0:04
|
|Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Devontae Cacok defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:45
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup
|22-27
|11:45
|
|Patrick Patterson shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|11:45
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-28
|11:33
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists)
|24-28
|11:17
|
|+2
|Devontae Cacok makes two point layup (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|24-30
|10:59
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|10:54
|
|Ivica Zubac misses two point layup
|10:44
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|10:52
|
|Kostas Antetokounmpo blocks Ivica Zubac's two point putback dunk
|10:50
|
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Quinn Cook misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Paul George defensive rebound
|10:26
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point jump shot
|26-30
|10:10
|
|Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Jackson steals)
|10:07
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Reggie Jackson draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+1
|Reggie Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-30
|10:07
|
|+1
|Reggie Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-30
|9:46
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|9:34
|
|Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|
|Devontae Cacok defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Quinn Cook misses two point layup
|9:21
|
|Patrick Patterson defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Paul George turnover (traveling)
|8:53
|
|Quinn Cook misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Patrick Patterson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:34
|
|Patrick Beverley personal foul (Quinn Cook draws the foul)
|8:27
|
|Wesley Matthews turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|8:27
|
|Quinn Cook clear path foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|8:27
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard makes clear path free throw 1 of 2
|29-30
|8:27
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses clear path free throw 2 of 2
|8:27
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|8:16
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point layup (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|31-30
|8:16
|
|Devontae Cacok shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|8:16
|
|Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:16
|
|Devontae Cacok defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point jump shot
|7:56
|
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|7:50
|
|+3
|Paul George makes three point jump shot
|34-30
|7:27
|
|7:27
|
|Wesley Matthews misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:23
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|7:07
|
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|
|Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|7:02
|
|Nicolas Batum personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|6:55
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
|34-32
|6:44
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele offensive foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|6:44
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele turnover (offensive foul)
|6:30
|
|Patrick Beverley blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point turnaround jump shot
|6:27
|
|Dennis Schroder offensive rebound
|6:26
|
|Paul George shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|6:26
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-33
|6:26
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-34
|6:18
|
|Wesley Matthews shooting foul (Mfiondu Kabengele draws the foul)
|6:18
|
|+1
|Mfiondu Kabengele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-34
|6:18
|
|+1
|Mfiondu Kabengele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-34
|6:12
|
|Wesley Matthews turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|6:12
|
|Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|+1
|Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-34
|6:12
|
|+1
|Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-34
|5:57
|
|Alex Caruso misses two point layup
|5:55
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Jump ball. Mfiondu Kabengele vs. Montrezl Harrell (Nicolas Batum gains possession)
|5:36
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point floating jump shot
|40-34
|5:19
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|5:17
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Nicolas Batum misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)
|4:54
|
|Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|4:34
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma offensive rebound
|4:31
|
|Nicolas Batum personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|4:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:31
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|4:31
|
|4:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:30
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Nicolas Batum personal foul (Loose ball) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|4:30
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-35
|4:30
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-36
|4:04
|
|+2
|Nicolas Batum makes two point dunk (Mfiondu Kabengele assists)
|42-36
|3:56
|
|Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Beverley steals)
|3:47
|
|+2
|Mfiondu Kabengele makes two point layup (Paul George assists)
|44-36
|3:28
|
|Dennis Schroder misses two point floating jump shot
|3:26
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup
|3:26
|
|Clippers defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Quinn Cook defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-37
|2:49
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:47
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Patrick Patterson turnover (traveling)
|2:26
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
|2:23
|
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Reggie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)
|2:13
|
|+2
|Quinn Cook makes two point layup
|44-39
|1:50
|
|Reggie Jackson misses two point step back jump shot
|1:47
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Dennis Schroder misses two point layup
|1:35
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|1:35
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point putback dunk
|44-41
|1:33
|
|Terance Mann misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point floating jump shot
|1:20
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|1:01
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:58
|
|Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Terance Mann misses two point driving layup
|0:47
|
|Terance Mann offensive rebound
|0:47
|
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point putback layup
|46-41
|0:34
|
|Reggie Jackson personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-42
|0:34
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-43
|0:25
|
|Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|0:23
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point driving layup
|0:01
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Reggie Jackson misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period