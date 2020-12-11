LAC
LAL

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
LAC
Clippers
22
LAL
Lakers
25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Serge Ibaka vs. Montrezl Harrell (Paul George gains possession)  
11:46   Paul George misses two point floating jump shot  
11:41   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
11:30   Patrick Beverley blocks Dennis Schroder's two point jump shot  
11:26   Paul George defensive rebound  
11:20   Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Schroder steals)  
11:13 +2 Wesley Matthews makes two point turnaround jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists) 0-2
10:52 +3 Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists) 3-2
10:33   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point finger roll layup  
10:30   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
10:33   Serge Ibaka turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
10:32   Serge Ibaka blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point layup  
10:31   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
10:20   Paul George misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
10:12   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
10:03   Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
9:57 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists) 3-4
9:42   Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
9:31   Kawhi Leonard personal foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
9:23   Dennis Schroder turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
9:04 +3 Serge Ibaka makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists) 6-4
8:58   Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)  
8:48   Wesley Matthews personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
8:43   Kawhi Leonard misses two point layup  
8:41   Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound  
8:40   Kawhi Leonard misses two point putback layup  
8:40   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
8:27 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot 6-6
8:13   Serge Ibaka offensive foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
8:13   Serge Ibaka turnover (offensive foul)  
8:02   Kawhi Leonard kicked ball violation  
7:53   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
7:41   Paul George misses two point driving layup  
7:39   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
7:32 +2 Dennis Schroder makes two point driving layup 6-8
7:08   Patrick Beverley misses three point step back jump shot  
7:06   Clippers offensive rebound  
7:06   Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:55 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point turnaround jump shot 6-10
6:36 +2 Paul George makes two point floating jump shot 8-10
6:23   Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot  
6:20   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
6:17 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point hook shot 8-12
6:02 +3 Paul George makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists) 11-12
5:46   Dennis Schroder misses two point jump shot  
5:44   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
5:38   Paul George misses two point jump shot  
5:34   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
5:30   Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot  
5:26   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
5:04 +3 Lou Williams makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists) 14-12
4:45 +3 Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 14-15
4:35   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)  
4:33 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk 14-17
4:12 +2 Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot 16-17
3:54   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
3:38   Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)  
3:25   Devontae Cacok misses two point layup  
3:23   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
3:17   Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
3:06 +2 Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot 16-19
2:42   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Kostas Antetokounmpo steals)  
2:34   Ivica Zubac blocks Kostas Antetokounmpo's two point layup  
2:31   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
2:27 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot 18-19
2:20   Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Kostas Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
2:20 +1 Kostas Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
2:20   Kostas Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:17   Lou Williams defensive rebound  
2:02   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)  
1:57   Luke Kennard personal foul (Devontae Cacok draws the foul)  
1:51 +3 Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Quinn Cook assists) 18-23
1:35   Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot  
1:30   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
1:30 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk 20-23
1:23   Quinn Cook turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:10 +2 Reggie Jackson makes two point driving layup 22-23
0:56   Kostas Antetokounmpo turnover (traveling)  
0:43   Reggie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
0:37   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point layup  
0:34   Luke Kennard defensive rebound  
0:30   Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Clippers offensive rebound  
0:30   Alex Caruso personal foul (Loose ball) (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
0:19   Lou Williams turnover (bad pass) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
0:15 +2 Devontae Cacok makes two point alley-oop dunk (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 22-25
0:04   Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
0:00   Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC
Clippers
24
LAL
Lakers
18

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup 22-27
11:45   Patrick Patterson shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
11:45 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-28
11:33 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists) 24-28
11:17 +2 Devontae Cacok makes two point layup (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 24-30
10:59   Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
10:54   Ivica Zubac misses two point layup  
10:44   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
10:52   Kostas Antetokounmpo blocks Ivica Zubac's two point putback dunk  
10:50   Alex Caruso defensive rebound  
10:37   Quinn Cook misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Paul George defensive rebound  
10:26 +2 Paul George makes two point jump shot 26-30
10:10   Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Jackson steals)  
10:07   Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Reggie Jackson draws the foul)  
10:07 +1 Reggie Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-30
10:07 +1 Reggie Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-30
9:46   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
9:34   Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot  
9:28   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
9:25   Quinn Cook misses two point layup  
9:21   Patrick Patterson defensive rebound  
9:09   Paul George turnover (traveling)  
8:53   Quinn Cook misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
8:41   Patrick Patterson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:34   Patrick Beverley personal foul (Quinn Cook draws the foul)  
8:27   Wesley Matthews turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
8:27   Quinn Cook clear path foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
8:27 +1 Kawhi Leonard makes clear path free throw 1 of 2 29-30
8:27   Kawhi Leonard misses clear path free throw 2 of 2  
8:27   Clippers offensive rebound  
8:16 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point layup (Kawhi Leonard assists) 31-30
8:16   Devontae Cacok shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
8:16   Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:16   Devontae Cacok defensive rebound  
7:56   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point jump shot  
7:56   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
7:50 +3 Paul George makes three point jump shot 34-30
7:27   Wesley Matthews misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:23   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
7:07   Paul George misses three point jump shot  
7:04   Dennis Schroder defensive rebound  
7:02   Nicolas Batum personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)  
6:55 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Dennis Schroder assists) 34-32
6:44   Mfiondu Kabengele offensive foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
6:44   Mfiondu Kabengele turnover (offensive foul)  
6:30   Patrick Beverley blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point turnaround jump shot  
6:27   Dennis Schroder offensive rebound  
6:26   Paul George shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
6:26 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-33
6:26 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-34
6:18   Wesley Matthews shooting foul (Mfiondu Kabengele draws the foul)  
6:18 +1 Mfiondu Kabengele makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-34
6:18 +1 Mfiondu Kabengele makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-34
6:12   Wesley Matthews turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
6:12   Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
6:12 +1 Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-34
6:12 +1 Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-34
5:57   Alex Caruso misses two point layup  
5:55   Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound  
5:41   Jump ball. Mfiondu Kabengele vs. Montrezl Harrell (Nicolas Batum gains possession)  
5:36 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point floating jump shot 40-34
5:19   Montrezl Harrell misses two point turnaround jump shot  
5:17   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
5:06   Nicolas Batum misses two point jump shot  
5:03   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
4:58   Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)  
4:54   Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot  
4:50   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
4:34   Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot  
4:31   Kyle Kuzma offensive rebound  
4:31   Nicolas Batum personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
4:31   Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:31   Lakers offensive rebound  
4:31   Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:30   Lakers offensive rebound  
4:30   Nicolas Batum personal foul (Loose ball) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
4:30 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-35
4:30 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-36
4:04 +2 Nicolas Batum makes two point dunk (Mfiondu Kabengele assists) 42-36
3:56   Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Beverley steals)  
3:47 +2 Mfiondu Kabengele makes two point layup (Paul George assists) 44-36
3:28   Dennis Schroder misses two point floating jump shot  
3:26   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
3:26   Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup  
3:26   Clippers defensive rebound  
3:11   Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot  
3:08   Quinn Cook defensive rebound  
2:49   Mfiondu Kabengele shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
2:49 +1 Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-37
2:49   Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:47   Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound  
2:35   Patrick Patterson turnover (traveling)  
2:26   Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot  
2:23   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
2:17   Reggie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)  
2:13 +2 Quinn Cook makes two point layup 44-39
1:50   Reggie Jackson misses two point step back jump shot  
1:47   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
1:42   Dennis Schroder misses two point layup  
1:35   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
1:35 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point putback dunk 44-41
1:33   Terance Mann misses two point jump shot  
1:30   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
1:22   Montrezl Harrell misses two point floating jump shot  
1:20   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
1:13   Mfiondu Kabengele misses three point jump shot  
1:09   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
1:01   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
0:58   Luke Kennard defensive rebound  
0:47   Terance Mann misses two point driving layup  
0:47   Terance Mann offensive rebound  
0:47 +2 Terance Mann makes two point putback layup 46-41
0:34   Reggie Jackson personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
0:34 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-42
0:34 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-43
0:25   Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot  
0:23   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
0:03   Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point driving layup  
0:01   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
0:00   Reggie Jackson misses two point layup  
0:00   Clippers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  