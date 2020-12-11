NY
DET
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Nerlens Noel vs. Mason Plumlee (Delon Wright gains possession)
|11:43
|
|Blake Griffin turnover (bad pass)
|11:37
|
|Jerami Grant shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|11:37
|
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:37
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|11:37
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|11:16
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|10:59
|
|Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|10:59
|
|Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|10:47
|
|Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|+2
|Mason Plumlee makes two point reverse layup (Blake Griffin assists)
|1-2
|10:16
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|10:16
|10:06
|
|Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point floating jump shot
|10:04
|
|Nerlens Noel offensive rebound
|10:02
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel makes two point layup
|3-2
|9:44
|
|Mason Plumlee turnover (bad pass) (Alec Burks steals)
|9:37
|
|Julius Randle misses two point layup
|9:33
|
|Delon Wright defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point layup (Blake Griffin assists)
|3-4
|9:18
|
|Nerlens Noel turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)
|9:09
|
|Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Killian Hayes personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|8:43
|
|Jerami Grant blocks Nerlens Noel's two point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Nerlens Noel offensive rebound
|8:39
|
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Pistons defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)
|8:19
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot
|8:02
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point layup
|5-5
|7:42
|
|Mason Plumlee turnover (bad pass) (Nerlens Noel steals)
|7:37
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point dunk (Elfrid Payton assists)
|7-5
|7:18
|
|RJ Barrett personal foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)
|7:09
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|
|Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)
|6:47
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)
|6:41
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|6:39
|
|Alec Burks offensive rebound
|6:37
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|
|Pistons defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|+3
|Blake Griffin makes three point step back jump shot
|7-8
|5:55
|
|Jerami Grant blocks Julius Randle's two point layup
|5:55
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:52
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists)
|9-8
|5:44
|
|Josh Jackson misses two point driving layup
|5:44
|
|Elfrid Payton defensive rebound
|5:33
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton makes two point driving layup
|11-8
|5:22
|
|Nerlens Noel shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|5:22
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|5:22
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|5:03
|
|Julius Randle misses two point layup
|5:03
|
|Julius Randle offensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Sekou Doumbouya shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|5:03
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:03
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:50
|
|Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|4:45
|
|Mason Plumlee turnover (lost ball) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)
|4:36
|
|Alec Burks turnover (bad pass) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)
|4:29
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|11-13
|4:17
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|Mitchell Robinson turnover (offensive foul)
|4:03
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point jump shot
|11-15
|3:43
|
|3:45
|
|Obi Toppin misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:26
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Josh Jackson assists)
|11-18
|3:15
|
|Kevin Knox II offensive foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|3:15
|
|Kevin Knox II turnover (offensive foul)
|3:04
|
|Derrick Rose misses two point floating jump shot
|3:00
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|
|Obi Toppin offensive rebound
|2:37
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:34
|
|Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|Josh Jackson misses two point layup
|2:27
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|2:19
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|2:07
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin makes two point driving layup
|13-18
|2:03
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)
|1:55
|
|Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|
|Frank Ntilikina offensive rebound
|1:50
|
|+3
|Frank Ntilikina makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|16-18
|1:43
|
|Josh Jackson turnover (out of bounds step)
|1:23
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin makes two point turnaround hook shot
|18-18
|1:08
|
|Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Josh Jackson offensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Josh Jackson offensive foul (Charge) (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|1:07
|
|Josh Jackson turnover (offensive foul)
|0:54
|
|Josh Jackson personal foul (Frank Ntilikina draws the foul)
|0:42
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:40
|
|Obi Toppin offensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Josh Jackson shooting foul (Obi Toppin draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-18
|0:40
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-18
|0:25
|
|Sekou Doumbouya misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|
|Kevin Knox II defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|+2
|Kevin Knox II makes two point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|22-18
|0:00
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|0:00
|
|0:00
|
|11:46
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Obi Toppin personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot
|11:25
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Jahlil Okafor shooting foul (Obi Toppin draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-18
|11:22
|
|Obi Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:19
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin makes two point dunk (Kevin Knox II assists)
|25-18
|10:39
|
|Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Loose ball) (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|10:16
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|10:15
|
|+2
|Jahlil Okafor makes two point putback layup
|25-20
|10:15
|
|Kevin Knox II shooting foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|10:15
|
|+1
|Jahlil Okafor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-21
|10:04
|
|Kevin Knox II misses two point finger roll layup
|10:02
|
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|+2
|Jahlil Okafor makes two point layup (Blake Griffin assists)
|25-23
|9:47
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|9:33
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. makes two point dunk (Obi Toppin assists)
|27-23
|9:17
|
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Frank Ntilikina defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Wayne Ellington shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|9:08
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-23
|9:08
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-23
|8:56
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. personal foul (Wayne Ellington draws the foul)
|8:46
|
|+3
|Wayne Ellington makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|29-26
|8:34
|
|Kevin Knox II turnover (bad pass)
|8:22
|
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
|29-29
|8:09
|
|Frank Ntilikina turnover (bad pass)
|7:59
|
|Killian Hayes turnover (palming)
|7:37
|
|Frank Ntilikina turnover (bad pass)
|7:23
|
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Blake Griffin personal foul (Loose ball) (Kevin Knox II draws the foul)
|6:58
|
|Elfrid Payton misses two point floating jump shot
|6:56
|
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|6:50
|
|+2
|Blake Griffin makes two point driving layup (Killian Hayes assists)
|29-31
|6:50
|
|Obi Toppin shooting foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|+1
|Blake Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-32
|6:40
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup
|6:37
|
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists)
|29-35
|6:12
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel makes two point alley-oop dunk (RJ Barrett assists)
|31-35
|6:01
|
|Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|5:58
|
|Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
|33-35
|5:11
|
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|35-35
|4:32
|
|Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Bullock steals)
|4:26
|
|+3
|Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|38-35
|4:10
|
|Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|4:10
|
|Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point turnaround jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|40-35
|3:46
|
|+2
|Jerami Grant makes two point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
|40-37
|3:32
|
|Jerami Grant personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists)
|42-37
|3:21
|
|Elfrid Payton personal foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|3:21
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-38
|3:21
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-39
|3:09
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Pistons defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Nerlens Noel shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-40
|2:54
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-41
|2:39
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists)
|44-41
|2:22
|
|Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|2:22
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Blake Griffin steals)
|1:58
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot
|1:58
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|1:48
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel makes two point dunk (Elfrid Payton assists)
|46-41
|1:35
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point finger roll layup
|46-43
|1:26
|
|Derrick Rose personal foul (Nerlens Noel draws the foul)
|1:26
|
|Nerlens Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:26
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|1:26
|
|Nerlens Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:23
|
|Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Mason Plumlee offensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point driving layup
|0:54
|
|Jerami Grant offensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Jerami Grant misses two point putback layup
|0:54
|
|Jerami Grant offensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Reggie Bullock shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|0:54
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-44
|0:54
|
|+1
|Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-45
|0:43
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton makes two point finger roll layup
|48-45
|0:37
|
|Julius Randle shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-46
|0:37
|
|0:21
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point floating jump shot
|0:18
|
|Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|0:18
|
Blake Griffin defensive rebound