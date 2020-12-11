NY
DET

1st Quarter
NY
Knicks
22
DET
Pistons
18

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Nerlens Noel vs. Mason Plumlee (Delon Wright gains possession)  
11:43   Blake Griffin turnover (bad pass)  
11:37   Jerami Grant shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
11:37   RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:37   Knicks offensive rebound  
11:37 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-0
11:16   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
11:24   Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)  
10:59   Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot  
10:47   Alec Burks misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Killian Hayes defensive rebound  
10:32 +2 Mason Plumlee makes two point reverse layup (Blake Griffin assists) 1-2
10:16   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
10:06   Nerlens Noel defensive rebound  
10:06   RJ Barrett misses two point floating jump shot  
10:04   Nerlens Noel offensive rebound  
10:02 +2 Nerlens Noel makes two point layup 3-2
9:44   Mason Plumlee turnover (bad pass) (Alec Burks steals)  
9:37   Julius Randle misses two point layup  
9:33   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
9:33 +2 Killian Hayes makes two point layup (Blake Griffin assists) 3-4
9:33   Nerlens Noel shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)  
9:33 +1 Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-5
9:18   Nerlens Noel turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)  
9:09   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
8:56   Killian Hayes personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
8:43   Jerami Grant blocks Nerlens Noel's two point jump shot  
8:39   Nerlens Noel offensive rebound  
8:39   Julius Randle misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Pistons defensive rebound  
8:29   Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)  
8:19   RJ Barrett misses two point jump shot  
8:16   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
8:05   Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot  
8:02   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
7:57 +2 Julius Randle makes two point layup 5-5
7:42   Mason Plumlee turnover (bad pass) (Nerlens Noel steals)  
7:37 +2 Julius Randle makes two point dunk (Elfrid Payton assists) 7-5
7:18   RJ Barrett personal foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)  
7:09   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Nerlens Noel defensive rebound  
6:54   Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Mason Plumlee steals)  
6:47   Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)  
6:41   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Alec Burks offensive rebound  
6:37   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
6:37   Pistons defensive rebound  
6:19 +3 Blake Griffin makes three point step back jump shot 7-8
5:55   Jerami Grant blocks Julius Randle's two point layup  
5:55   Knicks offensive rebound  
5:52 +2 Nerlens Noel makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists) 9-8
5:44   Josh Jackson misses two point driving layup  
5:44   Elfrid Payton defensive rebound  
5:33 +2 Elfrid Payton makes two point driving layup 11-8
5:22   Nerlens Noel shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)  
5:22 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
5:22 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
5:03   Julius Randle misses two point layup  
5:03   Julius Randle offensive rebound  
5:03   Sekou Doumbouya shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
5:03   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:03   Knicks offensive rebound  
5:03   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:50   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
4:45   Mason Plumlee turnover (lost ball) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)  
4:36   Alec Burks turnover (bad pass) (Svi Mykhailiuk steals)  
4:29 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists) 11-13
4:17   Mitchell Robinson offensive foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
4:17   Mitchell Robinson turnover (offensive foul)  
4:03 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point jump shot 11-15
3:43   Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound  
3:45   Obi Toppin misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:26 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot (Josh Jackson assists) 11-18
3:15   Kevin Knox II offensive foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
3:15   Kevin Knox II turnover (offensive foul)  
3:04   Derrick Rose misses two point floating jump shot  
3:00   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
2:51   Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot  
2:47   Obi Toppin offensive rebound  
2:37   Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:34   Sekou Doumbouya defensive rebound  
2:31   Josh Jackson misses two point layup  
2:27   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
2:22   Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot  
2:19   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
2:07 +2 Obi Toppin makes two point driving layup 13-18
2:03   Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Dennis Smith Jr. steals)  
1:55   Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot  
1:52   Frank Ntilikina offensive rebound  
1:50 +3 Frank Ntilikina makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 16-18
1:43   Josh Jackson turnover (out of bounds step)  
1:23 +2 Obi Toppin makes two point turnaround hook shot 18-18
1:08   Josh Jackson misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Josh Jackson offensive rebound  
1:07   Josh Jackson offensive foul (Charge) (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)  
1:07   Josh Jackson turnover (offensive foul)  
0:54   Josh Jackson personal foul (Frank Ntilikina draws the foul)  
0:42   Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Obi Toppin offensive rebound  
0:40   Josh Jackson shooting foul (Obi Toppin draws the foul)  
0:40 +1 Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-18
0:40 +1 Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-18
0:25   Sekou Doumbouya misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Kevin Knox II defensive rebound  
0:02 +2 Kevin Knox II makes two point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists) 22-18
0:00   Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Pistons offensive rebound  
2nd Quarter
NY
Knicks
26
DET
Pistons
29

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Dennis Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
11:39   Obi Toppin personal foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
11:28   Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot  
11:25   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
11:22   Jahlil Okafor shooting foul (Obi Toppin draws the foul)  
11:22 +1 Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-18
11:22   Obi Toppin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:19   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
11:01   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
10:58   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
10:51 +2 Obi Toppin makes two point dunk (Kevin Knox II assists) 25-18
10:39   Mitchell Robinson personal foul (Loose ball) (Blake Griffin draws the foul)  
10:16   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound  
10:15 +2 Jahlil Okafor makes two point putback layup 25-20
10:15   Kevin Knox II shooting foul (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
10:15 +1 Jahlil Okafor makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-21
10:04   Kevin Knox II misses two point finger roll layup  
10:02   Killian Hayes defensive rebound  
9:51 +2 Jahlil Okafor makes two point layup (Blake Griffin assists) 25-23
9:47   Knicks 60 second timeout  
9:33 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. makes two point dunk (Obi Toppin assists) 27-23
9:17   Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Frank Ntilikina defensive rebound  
9:08   Wayne Ellington shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
9:08 +1 Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-23
9:08 +1 Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-23
8:56   Dennis Smith Jr. personal foul (Wayne Ellington draws the foul)  
8:46 +3 Wayne Ellington makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists) 29-26
8:34   Kevin Knox II turnover (bad pass)  
8:22 +3 Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists) 29-29
8:09   Frank Ntilikina turnover (bad pass)  
7:59   Killian Hayes turnover (palming)  
7:37   Frank Ntilikina turnover (bad pass)  
7:23   Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
7:11   Blake Griffin personal foul (Loose ball) (Kevin Knox II draws the foul)  
6:58   Elfrid Payton misses two point floating jump shot  
6:56   Killian Hayes defensive rebound  
6:50 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point driving layup (Killian Hayes assists) 29-31
6:50   Obi Toppin shooting foul (Blake Griffin draws the foul)  
6:50 +1 Blake Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-32
6:40   RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup  
6:37   Saddiq Bey defensive rebound  
6:28 +3 Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Blake Griffin assists) 29-35
6:12 +2 Nerlens Noel makes two point alley-oop dunk (RJ Barrett assists) 31-35
6:01   Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot  
5:58   Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound  
5:56   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
5:53   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
5:32 +2 Julius Randle makes two point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists) 33-35
5:11   Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
4:50 +2 Nerlens Noel makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 35-35
4:32   Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Bullock steals)  
4:26 +3 Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 38-35
4:10   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
4:10   Nerlens Noel defensive rebound  
4:01 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point turnaround jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 40-35
3:46 +2 Jerami Grant makes two point jump shot (Delon Wright assists) 40-37
3:32   Jerami Grant personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
3:26 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point layup (Elfrid Payton assists) 42-37
3:21   Elfrid Payton personal foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)  
3:21 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-38
3:21 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-39
3:09   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
2:54   Nerlens Noel shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
2:54 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-40
2:54 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-41
2:39 +2 Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot (Elfrid Payton assists) 44-41
2:22   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
2:22   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
2:15   RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Blake Griffin steals)  
1:58   Jerami Grant misses two point jump shot  
1:58   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
1:48 +2 Nerlens Noel makes two point dunk (Elfrid Payton assists) 46-41
1:35 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point finger roll layup 46-43
1:26   Derrick Rose personal foul (Nerlens Noel draws the foul)  
1:26   Nerlens Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:26   Knicks offensive rebound  
1:26   Nerlens Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:23   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
1:07   Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot  
1:04   Mason Plumlee offensive rebound  
0:56   Jerami Grant misses two point driving layup  
0:54   Jerami Grant offensive rebound  
0:54   Jerami Grant misses two point putback layup  
0:54   Jerami Grant offensive rebound  
0:54   Reggie Bullock shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
0:54 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-44
0:54 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-45
0:43 +2 Elfrid Payton makes two point finger roll layup 48-45
0:37   Julius Randle shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)  
0:37 +1 Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-46
0:21   RJ Barrett misses two point floating jump shot  
0:18   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
0:21   RJ Barrett misses two point layup  
