ORL
ATL

1st Quarter
ORL
Magic
31
ATL
Hawks
23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Nikola Vucevic vs. Clint Capela (Trae Young gains possession)  
11:46   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Evan Fournier steals)  
11:27   Evan Fournier misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
11:23   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
11:21   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
11:21 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 3 0-1
11:21 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 3 0-2
11:21 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 3 of 3 0-3
11:05 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists) 3-3
10:42 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot 3-5
10:29   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
10:16 +2 Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists) 3-7
10:00 +3 Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists) 6-7
9:47   Clint Capela turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Bacon steals)  
9:42 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point dunk (Aaron Gordon assists) 8-7
9:26   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Evan Fournier steals)  
9:23 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point layup 10-7
9:23   Trae Young shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)  
9:23 +1 Evan Fournier makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-7
9:09   Evan Fournier personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
9:02   Markelle Fultz shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
9:02 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-8
9:02 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-9
8:55   Trae Young personal foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)  
8:46   Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
8:33   Clint Capela misses two point alley-oop layup  
8:30   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
8:24 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists) 13-9
8:03   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
8:03   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
7:53   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
7:53 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk 15-9
7:53   Hawks 60 second timeout  
7:30   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
7:23   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
7:15 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists) 17-9
6:52   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
6:49   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
6:40 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 19-9
6:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point jump shot  
6:21   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
6:18 +2 Clint Capela makes two point reverse layup 19-11
6:00   De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
5:56   Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Danilo Gallinari steals)  
5:52   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
5:49   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
5:45   Cam Reddish shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
5:45 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-11
5:45 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-11
5:25   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
5:22   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
5:15   Nikola Vucevic misses two point floating jump shot  
5:11   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
5:05   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
4:55   Kevin Huerter misses two point driving jump shot  
4:51   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
4:48 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point layup 23-11
4:48   Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
4:48 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-11
4:33   Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:16   Michael Carter-Williams misses two point driving layup  
4:12   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
4:08 +2 Cam Reddish makes two point jump shot 24-13
3:53 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot 26-13
3:35   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
3:32   Bruno Fernando offensive rebound  
3:31   Michael Carter-Williams blocks Bruno Fernando's two point layup  
3:31   Hawks offensive rebound  
3:24   Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot  
3:20   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
3:13   Cole Anthony misses two point floating jump shot  
3:10   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
3:02   Kevin Huerter turnover (traveling)  
2:45   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
2:30   Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup  
2:26   Evan Fournier defensive rebound  
2:17   Khem Birch turnover (lost ball) (Cam Reddish steals)  
2:13 +2 Bruno Fernando makes two point driving layup (Kevin Huerter assists) 26-15
2:04   Cole Anthony turnover (discontinue dribble)  
1:53 +3 Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists) 26-18
1:32 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point driving layup 28-18
1:17 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists) 28-20
0:59   Michael Carter-Williams misses two point jump shot  
0:57   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
0:50   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
0:46   Cole Anthony defensive rebound  
0:33 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point floating jump shot 30-20
0:33   Bruno Fernando shooting foul (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)  
0:33 +1 Dwayne Bacon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-20
0:18   Cam Reddish turnover (lost ball) (Khem Birch steals)  
0:13   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
0:10   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
0:01 +3 Brandon Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists) 31-23
2nd Quarter
ORL
Magic
21
ATL
Hawks
29

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Kevin Huerter blocks Michael Carter-Williams's two point layup  
11:44   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
11:44   John Collins blocks Khem Birch's two point layup  
11:41   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
11:41   Michael Carter-Williams kicked ball violation  
11:29 +3 Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 31-26
11:13   Dwayne Bacon misses two point floating jump shot  
11:07   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
11:03   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot  
11:03   Bogdan Bogdanovic offensive rebound  
11:03   Cole Anthony shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
11:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-27
11:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-28
10:43   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
10:28   John Collins turnover (lost ball) (Dwayne Bacon steals)  
10:28   John Collins personal foul (Take) (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)  
10:10   Danilo Gallinari shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
10:10   Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:10   Magic offensive rebound  
10:10 +1 Michael Carter-Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-28
9:58 +2 Cam Reddish makes two point layup (John Collins assists) 32-30
9:58   Magic 60 second timeout  
9:48   Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot  
9:45   Trae Young defensive rebound  
9:35   Michael Carter-Williams shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
9:35 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-31
9:35 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-32
9:24   Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup  
9:19   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
9:19 +2 Khem Birch makes two point putback layup 34-32
9:08   De'Andre Hunter misses two point driving layup  
9:05   De'Andre Hunter offensive rebound  
9:03   De'Andre Hunter misses two point putback layup  
9:01   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
8:55   Gary Clark turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)  
8:49   Cole Anthony shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
8:49   De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:49   Hawks offensive rebound  
8:49   De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:46   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
8:27   De'Andre Hunter blocks Dwayne Bacon's three point jump shot  
8:24   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
8:22   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
8:18   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
8:08   Khem Birch turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Hill steals)  
8:01   Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot  
7:57   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
7:50   Dwayne Bacon turnover (traveling)  
7:36   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound  
7:26   Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot  
7:23   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
7:16   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point step back jump shot  
7:13   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
7:13   Khem Birch personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
7:05 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point driving jump shot (Trae Young assists) 34-34
6:50 +2 Cole Anthony makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 36-34
6:39 +2 Trae Young makes two point jump shot (Solomon Hill assists) 36-36
6:28   Markelle Fultz turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
6:13 +3 De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 36-39
5:57 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point driving dunk (Cole Anthony assists) 38-39
5:48   Trae Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:29   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Nikola Vucevic offensive rebound  
5:20 +3 Markelle Fultz makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists) 41-39
5:04 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot 41-41
4:54   Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
4:42   Cole Anthony personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
4:42   Trae Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:42   Hawks offensive rebound  
4:42 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-42
4:18 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot 44-42
4:06   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
4:03   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
3:49   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
3:35   Michael Carter-Williams blocks Kevin Huerter's two point jump shot  
3:35   Hawks offensive rebound  
3:28   Cam Reddish misses two point jump shot  
3:25   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
3:20 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 46-42
3:10   John Collins offensive foul (Off the ball) (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
3:10   John Collins turnover (offensive foul)  
2:59   Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot  
2:55   John Collins defensive rebound  
2:50   Evan Fournier shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
2:50   Hawks 60 second timeout  
2:50 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-43
2:50 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-44
2:44   John Collins personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
2:37   Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:34   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
2:19   Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup  
2:16   Brandon Goodwin offensive rebound  
2:15   Brandon Goodwin misses two point putback layup  
2:15   John Collins offensive rebound  
2:11   John Collins misses two point putback layup  
2:10   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
2:03 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point dunk (Evan Fournier assists) 48-44
1:42 +3 John Collins makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists) 48-47
1:29 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 50-47
1:14   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
1:08   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
1:07 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Markelle Fultz assists) 52-47
0:56 +3 Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists) 52-50
0:46   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:40   John Collins defensive rebound  
0:32   Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup  
0:28   John Collins offensive rebound  
0:28   John Collins misses two point putback layup  
0:28   John Collins offensive rebound  
0:28 +2 John Collins makes two point putback layup 52-52
0:28   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
0:28   John Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:25   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
0:08   Markelle Fultz turnover (bad pass) (John Collins steals)  
0:02   Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:00   Magic offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  