ORL
ATL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Nikola Vucevic vs. Clint Capela (Trae Young gains possession)
|11:46
|
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Evan Fournier steals)
|11:27
|
|Evan Fournier misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|11:23
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|0-1
|11:21
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|0-2
|11:21
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|0-3
|11:05
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|3-3
|10:42
|
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot
|3-5
|10:29
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
|3-7
|10:00
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|6-7
|9:47
|
|Clint Capela turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Bacon steals)
|9:42
|
|+2
|Dwayne Bacon makes two point dunk (Aaron Gordon assists)
|8-7
|9:26
|
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Evan Fournier steals)
|9:23
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier makes two point layup
|10-7
|9:23
|
|Trae Young shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|9:23
|
|+1
|Evan Fournier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-7
|9:09
|
|Evan Fournier personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|Markelle Fultz shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-8
|9:02
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-9
|8:55
|
|Trae Young personal foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|8:46
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|Clint Capela misses two point alley-oop layup
|8:30
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|8:24
|
|+2
|Dwayne Bacon makes two point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|13-9
|8:03
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|7:53
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk
|15-9
|7:53
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|7:30
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|7:23
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists)
|17-9
|6:52
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|+2
|Dwayne Bacon makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
|19-9
|6:23
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point jump shot
|6:21
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|6:18
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point reverse layup
|19-11
|6:00
|
|De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|5:56
|
|Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Danilo Gallinari steals)
|5:52
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|5:49
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Cam Reddish shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|5:45
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-11
|5:45
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-11
|5:25
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|5:22
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point floating jump shot
|5:11
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|4:55
|
|4:51
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point layup
|23-11
|4:48
|
|Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|4:48
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-11
|4:33
|
|Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:16
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses two point driving layup
|4:12
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|4:08
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish makes two point jump shot
|24-13
|3:53
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot
|26-13
|3:35
|
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|
|Bruno Fernando offensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Michael Carter-Williams blocks Bruno Fernando's two point layup
|3:31
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|3:24
|
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|3:13
|
|Cole Anthony misses two point floating jump shot
|3:10
|
|Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
|3:02
|
|Kevin Huerter turnover (traveling)
|2:45
|
|2:30
|
|Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup
|2:26
|
|Evan Fournier defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Khem Birch turnover (lost ball) (Cam Reddish steals)
|2:13
|
|+2
|Bruno Fernando makes two point driving layup (Kevin Huerter assists)
|26-15
|2:04
|
|Cole Anthony turnover (discontinue dribble)
|1:53
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists)
|26-18
|1:32
|
|+2
|Dwayne Bacon makes two point driving layup
|28-18
|1:17
|
|+2
|Danilo Gallinari makes two point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists)
|28-20
|0:59
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses two point jump shot
|0:57
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|+2
|Dwayne Bacon makes two point floating jump shot
|30-20
|0:33
|
|Bruno Fernando shooting foul (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)
|0:33
|
|+1
|Dwayne Bacon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-20
|0:18
|
|Cam Reddish turnover (lost ball) (Khem Birch steals)
|0:13
|
|Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|
|Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+3
|Brandon Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists)
|31-23
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|
|Kevin Huerter blocks Michael Carter-Williams's two point layup
|11:44
|
|Khem Birch offensive rebound
|11:44
|
|John Collins blocks Khem Birch's two point layup
|11:41
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|Michael Carter-Williams kicked ball violation
|11:29
|
|+3
|Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|31-26
|11:13
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses two point floating jump shot
|11:07
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot
|11:03
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic offensive rebound
|11:03
|
|Cole Anthony shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|11:03
|
|+1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-27
|11:03
|
|+1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-28
|10:43
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|John Collins turnover (lost ball) (Dwayne Bacon steals)
|10:28
|
|John Collins personal foul (Take) (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)
|10:10
|
|Danilo Gallinari shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)
|10:10
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:10
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+1
|Michael Carter-Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-28
|9:58
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish makes two point layup (John Collins assists)
|32-30
|9:58
|
|Magic 60 second timeout
|9:48
|
|Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot
|9:45
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Michael Carter-Williams shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|9:35
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-31
|9:35
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-32
|9:24
|
|Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup
|9:19
|
|Khem Birch offensive rebound
|9:19
|
|+2
|Khem Birch makes two point putback layup
|34-32
|9:08
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point driving layup
|9:05
|
|De'Andre Hunter offensive rebound
|9:03
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point putback layup
|9:01
|
|Gary Clark defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Gary Clark turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)
|8:49
|
|Cole Anthony shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|8:49
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:49
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|8:49
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:46
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|De'Andre Hunter blocks Dwayne Bacon's three point jump shot
|8:24
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|8:18
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|Khem Birch turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Hill steals)
|8:01
|
|Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot
|7:57
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|7:50
|
|Dwayne Bacon turnover (traveling)
|7:36
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point step back jump shot
|7:13
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Khem Birch personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|7:05
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point driving jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|34-34
|6:50
|
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
|36-34
|6:39
|
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point jump shot (Solomon Hill assists)
|36-36
|6:28
|
|Markelle Fultz turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|6:13
|
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|36-39
|5:57
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point driving dunk (Cole Anthony assists)
|38-39
|5:48
|
|Trae Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:29
|
|Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Nikola Vucevic offensive rebound
|5:20
|
|+3
|Markelle Fultz makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists)
|41-39
|5:04
|
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot
|41-41
|4:54
|
|Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Cole Anthony personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|Trae Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:42
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|4:42
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-42
|4:18
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot
|44-42
|4:06
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|4:03
|
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|Michael Carter-Williams blocks Kevin Huerter's two point jump shot
|3:35
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Cam Reddish misses two point jump shot
|3:25
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|3:20
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
|46-42
|3:10
|
|John Collins offensive foul (Off the ball) (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)
|3:10
|
|John Collins turnover (offensive foul)
|2:59
|
|Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot
|2:55
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|2:50
|
|Evan Fournier shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|2:50
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|2:50
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-43
|2:50
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-44
|2:44
|
|John Collins personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|2:37
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:34
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup
|2:16
|
|Brandon Goodwin offensive rebound
|2:15
|
|Brandon Goodwin misses two point putback layup
|2:15
|
|John Collins offensive rebound
|2:11
|
|John Collins misses two point putback layup
|2:10
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point dunk (Evan Fournier assists)
|48-44
|1:42
|
|+3
|John Collins makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists)
|48-47
|1:29
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
|50-47
|1:14
|
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Markelle Fultz assists)
|52-47
|0:56
|
|+3
|Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists)
|52-50
|0:46
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Brandon Goodwin misses two point driving layup
|0:28
|
|John Collins offensive rebound
|0:28
|
|John Collins misses two point putback layup
|0:28
|
|John Collins offensive rebound
|0:28
|
|+2
|John Collins makes two point putback layup
|52-52
|0:28
|
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|John Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:25
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:08
|
|Markelle Fultz turnover (bad pass) (John Collins steals)
|0:02
|
|Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:00
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period