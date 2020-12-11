SAC
POR

1st Quarter
SAC
Kings
36
POR
Trail Blazers
41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Richaun Holmes vs. Enes Kanter (Damian Lillard gains possession)  
11:41   Nemanja Bjelica blocks Enes Kanter's two point layup  
11:39   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
11:38 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point layup (Enes Kanter assists) 0-2
11:22 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup 2-2
11:07 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Enes Kanter assists) 2-5
10:56   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
10:40   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
10:40   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
10:37   CJ McCollum personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)  
10:27   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
10:25   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
10:20   CJ McCollum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:10 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (Buddy Hield assists) 4-5
9:50   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
9:50   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
9:49   Harrison Barnes personal foul (Away from play) (Robert Covington draws the foul)  
9:49 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-6
9:35   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
9:32   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
9:28 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists) 7-6
9:17   Buddy Hield personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)  
9:11   De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
9:05 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot 7-9
8:54 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 9-9
8:43   Enes Kanter turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)  
8:38 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists) 12-9
8:17 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point dunk (Robert Covington assists) 12-11
8:07   Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot  
8:05   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
7:57 +2 Damian Lillard makes two point fadeaway jump shot 12-13
7:49   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
7:40 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot 12-16
7:32   Damian Lillard shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
7:32 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-16
7:32   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:32   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
7:16 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Robert Covington assists) 13-19
7:01   Enes Kanter shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
7:01 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-19
7:01 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-19
6:39 +3 Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists) 15-22
6:23 +3 Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 18-22
6:17   Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
6:17   Derrick Jones Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:17   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
6:17 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-23
6:04 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point driving layup 20-23
5:45   Enes Kanter turnover (lost ball) (Buddy Hield steals)  
5:37   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
5:35   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
5:27 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point step back jump shot 20-25
5:17 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup 22-25
5:05   Carmelo Anthony turnover (traveling)  
4:55   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound  
4:49 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot 22-27
4:35   De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Enes Kanter steals)  
4:29   Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)  
4:23   Carmelo Anthony blocks DaQuan Jeffries's two point jump shot  
4:24   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
4:24   Carmelo Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Jabari Parker steals)  
4:24   Jabari Parker offensive foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
4:24   Jabari Parker turnover (offensive foul)  
4:09 +3 Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (Gary Trent Jr. assists) 22-30
3:52 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 25-30
3:42 +3 Anfernee Simons makes three point jump shot 25-33
3:21   Jabari Parker misses three point jump shot  
3:19   Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound  
3:06 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot 25-35
3:06   Kings 60 second timeout  
2:42   DaQuan Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
2:32   Carmelo Anthony misses two point floating jump shot  
2:32   Harry Giles III offensive rebound  
2:33 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point putback layup 25-37
2:33   Jabari Parker shooting foul (Harry Giles III draws the foul)  
2:33   Harry Giles III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:31   Jabari Parker defensive rebound  
2:24   Jabari Parker misses two point jump shot  
2:20   Jabari Parker offensive rebound  
2:06   Kings turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:52   DaQuan Jeffries shooting foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)  
1:52 +1 Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-38
1:52 +1 Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-39
1:38 +3 Jabari Parker makes three point jump shot (Cory Joseph assists) 28-39
1:17   DaQuan Jeffries blocks Anfernee Simons's three point jump shot  
1:15   Jabari Parker defensive rebound  
1:04 +3 Glenn Robinson III makes three point jump shot (DaQuan Jeffries assists) 31-39
0:44   CJ Elleby misses three point jump shot  
0:42   DaQuan Jeffries defensive rebound  
0:28 +2 Cory Joseph makes two point jump shot 33-39
0:19 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point layup (Carmelo Anthony assists) 33-41
0:15   CJ Elleby personal foul (Cory Joseph draws the foul)  
0:05 +3 Cory Joseph makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists) 36-41
0:00   CJ Elleby misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC
Kings
26
POR
Trail Blazers
31

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Jabari Parker turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)  
11:31   DaQuan Jeffries personal foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)  
11:27 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point driving dunk (CJ McCollum assists) 36-43
11:27   Jabari Parker shooting foul (Harry Giles III draws the foul)  
11:27   Harry Giles III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:25   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
11:18   Jabari Parker misses three point jump shot  
11:15   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
10:59   Anfernee Simons misses three point step back jump shot  
10:55   Jabari Parker defensive rebound  
10:42   Richaun Holmes misses two point floating jump shot  
10:39   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
10:31 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot 36-46
10:22   Nemanja Bjelica turnover (back court violation)  
10:07 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point driving layup (Anfernee Simons assists) 36-48
10:01   CJ Elleby shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)  
10:01 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 3 37-48
10:01   Glenn Robinson III misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
10:01   Kings offensive rebound  
10:01 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 3 of 3 38-48
9:47   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
9:39 +3 Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 41-48
9:15   CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup  
9:12   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
9:07   Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
8:57   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
8:48   Richaun Holmes misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
8:26   Richaun Holmes blocks CJ McCollum's two point floating jump shot  
8:24   Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound  
8:20   Cory Joseph misses three point jump shot  
8:15   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
7:54   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
7:51   Cory Joseph defensive rebound  
7:47   CJ McCollum personal foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
7:47   Kings 60 second timeout  
7:40   De'Aaron Fox misses two point step back jump shot  
7:37   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
7:29   CJ McCollum turnover (bad pass) (De'Aaron Fox steals)  
7:24 +2 Buddy Hield makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 43-48
7:05   CJ Elleby misses two point jump shot  
7:03   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
6:53   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
6:51   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
6:45 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point layup 43-50
6:40   Robert Covington shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
6:40 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-50
6:40 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-50
6:26 +3 Robert Covington makes three point jump shot 45-53
6:21   De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Gary Trent Jr. steals)  
6:18 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point layup 45-55
6:09   De'Aaron Fox turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
5:56   Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
5:54   Robert Covington personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)  
5:40   Nemanja Bjelica turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:23 +3 Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists) 45-58
5:15   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
5:07   Harrison Barnes kicked ball violation  
4:52   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)  
4:52 +1 Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-59
4:52 +1 Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-60
4:39   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
4:28   Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:26   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
4:21   Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
4:21 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-60
4:21   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:18   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
4:11   Carmelo Anthony offensive foul (Cory Joseph draws the foul)  
4:11   Carmelo Anthony turnover (offensive foul)  
4:11   Kings 60 second timeout  
3:57 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point driving jump shot 48-60
3:41 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Enes Kanter assists) 48-63
3:33   Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
3:33 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-63
3:33   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:29   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
3:15 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists) 49-65
2:55   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Richaun Holmes offensive rebound  
2:51   Richaun Holmes misses two point floating jump shot  
2:49   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
2:42 +2 Enes Kanter makes two point layup (Damian Lillard assists) 49-67
2:30 +3 Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Cory Joseph assists) 52-67
2:13   Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
2:06 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup (Cory Joseph assists) 54-67
1:47 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot 54-69
1:36   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
1:34   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
1:22   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
1:20   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
1:17   Enes Kanter turnover (lost ball) (Richaun Holmes steals)  
1:08 +3 Cory Joseph makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 57-69
0:52   Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:39   Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Kings offensive rebound  
0:38   Carmelo Anthony personal foul (Loose ball) (Buddy Hield draws the foul)  
0:38 +1 Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-69
0:38 +1 Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-69
0:29   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
0:27   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
0:06 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 62-69
0:02   Cory Joseph shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
0:02 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 3 62-70
0:02 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 3 62-71
0:02 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 3 of 3 62-72
0:00   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Kings offensive rebound  