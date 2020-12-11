|
Jabari Parker turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)
11:31
DaQuan Jeffries personal foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
11:27
+2
Harry Giles III makes two point driving dunk (CJ McCollum assists)
36-43
11:27
Jabari Parker shooting foul (Harry Giles III draws the foul)
11:27
Harry Giles III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:25
Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
11:18
Jabari Parker misses three point jump shot
11:15
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
10:59
Anfernee Simons misses three point step back jump shot
10:55
Jabari Parker defensive rebound
10:42
Richaun Holmes misses two point floating jump shot
10:39
Harry Giles III defensive rebound
10:31
+3
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot
36-46
10:22
Nemanja Bjelica turnover (back court violation)
10:07
+2
Harry Giles III makes two point driving layup (Anfernee Simons assists)
36-48
10:01
CJ Elleby shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)
10:01
+1
Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 3
37-48
10:01
Glenn Robinson III misses regular free throw 2 of 3
10:01
Kings offensive rebound
10:01
+1
Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 3 of 3
38-48
9:47
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
9:44
Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
9:39
+3
Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
41-48
9:15
CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup
9:12
Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
9:07
Glenn Robinson III misses three point jump shot
9:05
Robert Covington defensive rebound
8:57
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
8:55
Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
8:48
Richaun Holmes misses three point jump shot
8:44
Robert Covington defensive rebound
8:26
Richaun Holmes blocks CJ McCollum's two point floating jump shot
8:24
Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
8:20
Cory Joseph misses three point jump shot
8:15
Harry Giles III defensive rebound
7:54
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
7:51
Cory Joseph defensive rebound
7:47
CJ McCollum personal foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)
7:47
Kings 60 second timeout
7:40
De'Aaron Fox misses two point step back jump shot
7:37
Robert Covington defensive rebound
7:29
CJ McCollum turnover (bad pass) (De'Aaron Fox steals)
7:24
+2
Buddy Hield makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
43-48
7:05
CJ Elleby misses two point jump shot
7:03
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
6:53
Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
6:51
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
6:45
+2
CJ McCollum makes two point layup
43-50
6:40
Robert Covington shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
6:40
+1
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-50
6:40
+1
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-50
6:26
+3
Robert Covington makes three point jump shot
45-53
6:21
De'Aaron Fox turnover (lost ball) (Gary Trent Jr. steals)
6:18
+2
Gary Trent Jr. makes two point layup
45-55
6:09
De'Aaron Fox turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
5:56
Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:54
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
5:54
Robert Covington personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)
5:40
Nemanja Bjelica turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
5:23
+3
Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
45-58
5:15
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
5:15
Trail Blazers defensive rebound
5:07
Harrison Barnes kicked ball violation
4:52
Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)
4:52
+1
Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-59
4:52
+1
Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-60
4:39
De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
4:36
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
4:28
Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:26
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
4:21
Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
4:21
+1
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-60
4:21
De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:18
Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound
4:11
Carmelo Anthony offensive foul (Cory Joseph draws the foul)
4:11
Carmelo Anthony turnover (offensive foul)
4:11
Kings 60 second timeout
3:57
+2
Harrison Barnes makes two point driving jump shot
48-60
3:57
+2
Harrison Barnes makes two point driving jump shot
48-60
3:41
+3
Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Enes Kanter assists)
48-63
3:33
Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
3:33
+1
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-63
3:33
De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:29
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
3:15
+2
Carmelo Anthony makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists)
49-65
2:55
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
2:53
Richaun Holmes offensive rebound
2:51
Richaun Holmes misses two point floating jump shot
2:49
Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound
2:42
+2
Enes Kanter makes two point layup (Damian Lillard assists)
49-67
2:30
+3
Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Cory Joseph assists)
52-67
2:13
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
2:12
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
2:06
+2
De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup (Cory Joseph assists)
54-67
1:47
+2
Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot
54-69
1:36
De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
1:34
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
1:22
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
1:20
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
1:17
Enes Kanter turnover (lost ball) (Richaun Holmes steals)
1:08
+3
Cory Joseph makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
57-69
0:52
Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
0:39
Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
0:38
Kings offensive rebound
0:38
Carmelo Anthony personal foul (Loose ball) (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
0:38
+1
Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
58-69
0:38
+1
Buddy Hield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
59-69
0:29
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
0:27
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
0:06
+3
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
62-69
0:02
Cory Joseph shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
0:02
+1
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 3
62-70
0:02
+1
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
62-71
0:02
+1
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 3 of 3
62-72
0:00
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
0:00
Kings offensive rebound
