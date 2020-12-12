DAL
MIL

1st Quarter
DAL
Mavericks
19
MIL
Bucks
21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Dwight Powell vs. Brook Lopez (Jrue Holiday gains possession)  
11:48   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
11:33   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
11:26 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point layup (Jrue Holiday assists) 0-2
11:10   Luka Doncic misses two point step back jump shot  
11:08   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
11:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup  
10:59   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
10:49   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:50   Bucks defensive rebound  
10:39 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot 0-4
10:22   Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point driving layup  
10:19   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
10:15   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Jrue Holiday offensive rebound  
10:09   Jrue Holiday turnover (offensive goaltending)  
9:59   Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Dorian Finney-Smith draws the foul)  
9:46   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:39   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Mavericks defensive rebound  
9:28 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists) 3-4
9:11   Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:08   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
9:02   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
8:53 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup 3-6
8:39   Jrue Holiday personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
8:30   Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
8:26   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
8:22 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists) 6-6
8:22   Bucks 60 second timeout  
8:12   Dorian Finney-Smith kicked ball violation  
8:03   Khris Middleton misses two point driving dunk  
7:59   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
7:55   Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot  
7:52   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
7:49 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists) 6-9
7:28   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:28   Bucks defensive rebound  
7:17   Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
7:11   Josh Richardson misses two point layup  
7:10   Dwight Powell offensive rebound  
7:10   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
7:10   Dwight Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:10   Mavericks offensive rebound  
7:10 +1 Dwight Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
6:56   Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
6:56 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-10
6:56 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-11
6:37   Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot  
6:33   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
6:31   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
6:20   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
6:16   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
6:06   Jrue Holiday misses three point step back jump shot  
6:03   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
5:56   Dwight Powell misses two point driving layup  
5:53   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:50   Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)  
5:48 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup (Josh Richardson assists) 9-11
5:48   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive goaltending violation  
5:31   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Luka Doncic misses two point driving hook shot  
5:22   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:19 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (Jrue Holiday assists) 9-13
5:19   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
5:03   Luka Doncic misses two point layup  
5:03   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:01   Luka Doncic personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
4:46 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point turnaround jump shot 9-15
4:37   Josh Richardson misses two point jump shot  
4:33   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
4:30   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
4:17   Bobby Portis personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
4:04 +2 Dwight Powell makes two point finger roll layup (Luka Doncic assists) 11-15
3:51   Bobby Portis misses two point jump shot  
3:44   Pat Connaughton offensive rebound  
3:42   Bobby Portis misses two point layup  
3:42   Bucks offensive rebound  
3:27 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot 11-17
3:20   Josh Green misses two point jump shot  
3:18   Mavericks offensive rebound  
3:13   Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot  
3:10   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
3:03   Bobby Portis misses two point driving layup  
2:56   Jalen Brunson defensive rebound  
2:57   Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
2:57 +1 Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-17
2:57 +1 Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-17
2:46   Bobby Portis misses two point jump shot  
2:43   Jalen Brunson defensive rebound  
2:27   Trey Burke misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Bucks defensive rebound  
2:26   James Johnson personal foul (Loose ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
2:13 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point finger roll layup 13-19
2:00 +2 Josh Green makes two point layup (James Johnson assists) 15-19
1:44   Bobby Portis offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
1:44   Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)  
1:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)  
1:31 +1 Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-19
1:31 +1 Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-19
1:15   Josh Green personal foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)  
1:10   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point jump shot  
1:06   James Johnson defensive rebound  
0:47   Josh Green misses two point driving layup  
0:45   Pat Connaughton defensive rebound  
0:42   Donte DiVincenzo turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Brunson steals)  
0:39   Jalen Brunson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:30   D.J. Augustin misses two point jump shot  
0:26   Maxi Kleber defensive rebound  
0:09   Jalen Brunson misses two point finger roll layup  
0:06   Pat Connaughton defensive rebound  
0:04 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Augustin assists) 17-21
0:00 +2 Trey Burke makes two point fadeaway jump shot 19-21
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL
Mavericks
34
MIL
Bucks
38

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
11:29   Brook Lopez turnover (bad pass) (Trey Burke steals)  
11:15 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists) 22-21
11:03   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot  
10:59   James Johnson defensive rebound  
10:53   Trey Burke misses three point jump shot  
10:50   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
10:41   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
10:37   Jrue Holiday offensive rebound  
10:37   Donte DiVincenzo offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
10:37   Donte DiVincenzo turnover (offensive foul)  
10:23   Jalen Brunson turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)  
10:18 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk 22-23
10:04   Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Josh Green offensive rebound  
9:58 +3 James Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trey Burke assists) 25-23
9:44   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Maxi Kleber defensive rebound  
9:36   Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)  
9:25   Brook Lopez blocks Josh Green's two point layup  
9:22   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
9:22   James Johnson shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
9:22 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-24
9:22 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-25
9:10   Trey Burke misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Maxi Kleber defensive rebound  
8:40 +3 Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (Josh Green assists) 28-25
8:26 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Khris Middleton assists) 28-27
8:08   Josh Green turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)  
8:03 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (D.J. Augustin assists) 28-29
7:47   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
7:50   Dwight Powell misses two point layup  
7:47   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
7:30 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point floating jump shot 28-31
7:20 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point finger roll layup 30-31
7:01   Luka Doncic shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
7:01 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-32
7:01 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-33
6:47   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
6:46   Bucks defensive rebound  
6:46   Dwight Powell personal foul (Loose ball) (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
6:26   Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot  
6:24   Torrey Craig offensive rebound  
6:21   D.J. Augustin misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
6:11 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists) 33-33
5:50 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot 33-35
5:38   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive foul (Charge) (Bobby Portis draws the foul)  
5:38   Dorian Finney-Smith turnover (offensive foul)  
5:29   Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Torrey Craig offensive rebound  
5:23 +2 Bryn Forbes makes two point finger roll layup (Torrey Craig assists) 33-37
5:01 +3 Luka Doncic makes three point jump shot 36-37
4:40 +3 D.J. Augustin makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists) 36-40
4:25 +2 Dwight Powell makes two point layup (Luka Doncic assists) 38-40
4:24   Mavericks delay of game violation  
4:10   Torrey Craig misses three point jump shot  
4:06   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
3:55 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 41-40
3:39 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup 41-42
3:39   Dwight Powell shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
3:39 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-43
3:27 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 44-43
3:10 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point finger roll layup 44-45
2:57   Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
2:49   Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
2:49 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-46
2:49   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:41   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
2:37   Bucks technical foul (Defensive three second)  
2:37 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1 45-46
2:30   Khris Middleton blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup  
2:28   Bryn Forbes defensive rebound  
2:28   Josh Richardson shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
2:28 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-47
2:28 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-48
2:10   D.J. Wilson blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup  
2:08   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
2:08   Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
2:08   Luka Doncic technical foul  
2:08 +1 Khris Middleton makes technical free throw 1 of 1 45-49
2:08 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-50
2:08 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-51
1:47   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:43   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
1:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot 45-53
1:24 +3 Luka Doncic makes three point jump shot 48-53
1:04 +3 Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists) 48-56
0:52 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 50-56
0:44 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot 50-59
0:32 +3 Luka Doncic makes three point step back jump shot 53-59
0:15   D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot  
0:12   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
0:04   Khris Middleton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
0:01   Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)  
0:00   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point layup  
0:00   D.J. Wilson offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  