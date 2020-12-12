DAL
MIL
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Dwight Powell vs. Brook Lopez (Jrue Holiday gains possession)
|11:48
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|11:33
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point layup (Jrue Holiday assists)
|0-2
|11:10
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point step back jump shot
|11:08
|
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|11:02
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|10:59
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Bucks defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|10:22
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point driving layup
|10:19
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Jrue Holiday offensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (offensive goaltending)
|9:59
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Dorian Finney-Smith draws the foul)
|9:46
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Mavericks defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists)
|3-4
|9:11
|
|Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:08
|
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup
|3-6
|8:39
|
|Jrue Holiday personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|8:30
|
|Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound
|8:22
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists)
|6-6
|8:22
|
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|8:12
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith kicked ball violation
|8:03
|
|Khris Middleton misses two point driving dunk
|7:59
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot
|7:52
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|6-9
|7:28
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:28
|
|Bucks defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Josh Richardson misses two point layup
|7:10
|
|Dwight Powell offensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|Dwight Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:10
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|7:10
|
|+1
|Dwight Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-9
|6:56
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|6:56
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-10
|6:56
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-11
|6:37
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot
|6:33
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|6:06
|
|Jrue Holiday misses three point step back jump shot
|6:03
|
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Dwight Powell misses two point driving layup
|5:53
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|5:50
|
|Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)
|5:48
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup (Josh Richardson assists)
|9-11
|5:48
|
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive goaltending violation
|5:31
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point driving hook shot
|5:22
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (Jrue Holiday assists)
|9-13
|5:19
|
|Mavericks 60 second timeout
|5:03
|
|Luka Doncic misses two point layup
|5:03
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Luka Doncic personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|9-15
|4:37
|
|Josh Richardson misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Bobby Portis personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)
|4:04
|
|+2
|Dwight Powell makes two point finger roll layup (Luka Doncic assists)
|11-15
|3:51
|
|Bobby Portis misses two point jump shot
|3:44
|
|Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Bobby Portis misses two point layup
|3:42
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|3:27
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot
|11-17
|3:27
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point driving layup
|11-17
|3:20
|
|Josh Green misses two point jump shot
|3:18
|
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|3:13
|
|Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot
|3:10
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Bobby Portis misses two point driving layup
|2:56
|
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|2:57
|
|Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-17
|2:57
|
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-17
|2:46
|
|Bobby Portis misses two point jump shot
|2:43
|
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Trey Burke misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|
|Bucks defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|James Johnson personal foul (Loose ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|2:13
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point finger roll layup
|13-19
|2:00
|
|+2
|Josh Green makes two point layup (James Johnson assists)
|15-19
|1:44
|
|Bobby Portis offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)
|1:31
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
|1:31
|
|+1
|Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-19
|1:31
|
|+1
|Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-19
|1:15
|
|Josh Green personal foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|1:10
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point jump shot
|1:06
|
|James Johnson defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Josh Green misses two point driving layup
|0:45
|
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Brunson steals)
|0:39
|
|Jalen Brunson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:30
|
|D.J. Augustin misses two point jump shot
|0:26
|
|Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Jalen Brunson misses two point finger roll layup
|0:06
|
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Augustin assists)
|17-21
|0:00
|
|+2
|Trey Burke makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|19-21
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:41
|
|Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|11:29
|
|Brook Lopez turnover (bad pass) (Trey Burke steals)
|11:15
|
|+3
|Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|22-21
|11:03
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|
|James Johnson defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|Trey Burke misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|
|Jrue Holiday offensive rebound
|10:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|10:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|10:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (offensive foul)
|10:23
|
|Jalen Brunson turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|10:18
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk
|22-23
|10:04
|
|Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Josh Green offensive rebound
|9:58
|
|+3
|James Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trey Burke assists)
|25-23
|9:44
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|
|Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|Brook Lopez blocks Josh Green's two point layup
|9:22
|
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|James Johnson shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|9:22
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-24
|9:22
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-25
|9:10
|
|Trey Burke misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|+3
|Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (Josh Green assists)
|28-25
|8:26
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|28-27
|8:08
|
|Josh Green turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)
|8:03
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (D.J. Augustin assists)
|28-29
|7:47
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|7:50
|
|Dwight Powell misses two point layup
|7:47
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point floating jump shot
|28-31
|7:20
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point finger roll layup
|30-31
|7:01
|
|Luka Doncic shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|7:01
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-32
|7:01
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-33
|6:47
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|6:46
|
|Bucks defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Dwight Powell personal foul (Loose ball) (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|6:26
|
|Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot
|6:24
|
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|6:21
|
|D.J. Augustin misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|6:11
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists)
|33-33
|5:50
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot
|33-35
|5:38
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith offensive foul (Charge) (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|5:29
|
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|5:23
|
|+2
|Bryn Forbes makes two point finger roll layup (Torrey Craig assists)
|33-37
|5:01
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point jump shot
|36-37
|4:40
|
|+3
|D.J. Augustin makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|36-40
|4:25
|
|+2
|Dwight Powell makes two point layup (Luka Doncic assists)
|38-40
|4:24
|
|Mavericks delay of game violation
|4:10
|
|Torrey Craig misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|41-40
|3:39
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup
|41-42
|3:39
|
|Dwight Powell shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|3:39
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-43
|3:27
|
|+3
|Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|44-43
|3:10
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point finger roll layup
|44-45
|2:57
|
|Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-46
|2:49
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:41
|
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|2:37
|
|Bucks technical foul (Defensive three second)
|2:37
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|45-46
|2:30
|
|Khris Middleton blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup
|2:28
|
|Bryn Forbes defensive rebound
|2:28
|
|Josh Richardson shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|2:28
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-47
|2:28
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-48
|2:10
|
|D.J. Wilson blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup
|2:08
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|Luka Doncic technical foul
|2:08
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|45-49
|2:08
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-50
|2:08
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-51
|1:47
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot
|45-53
|1:24
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point jump shot
|48-53
|1:04
|
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists)
|48-56
|0:52
|
|+2
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|50-56
|0:44
|
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot
|50-59
|0:32
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point step back jump shot
|53-59
|0:15
|
|D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|
|Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)
|0:00
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|D.J. Wilson offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period