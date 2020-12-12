DEN
GS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Nikola Jokic vs. Kevon Looney (Paul Millsap gains possession)
|11:48
|
|Andrew Wiggins personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|11:36
|
|Paul Millsap misses two point turnaround hook shot
|11:29
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|11:18
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Gary Harris turnover (lost ball) (Kevon Looney steals)
|10:57
|
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point step back jump shot
|0-3
|10:32
|
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point layup (Jamal Murray assists)
|2-3
|10:19
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Eric Paschall personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|10:03
|
|Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Eric Paschall misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Paul Millsap misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|9:36
|
|Warriors defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Michael Porter Jr. blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point driving layup
|9:26
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|9:19
|
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)
|9:14
|
|+2
|Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk (Gary Harris assists)
|4-3
|9:05
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|4-6
|8:54
|
|Gary Harris misses two point layup
|8:48
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+3
|Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
|7-6
|8:20
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists)
|7-9
|8:09
|
|Andrew Wiggins personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|7:56
|
|Kevon Looney kicked ball violation
|7:52
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|9-9
|7:40
|
|Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot
|7:34
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|Paul Millsap misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|7:22
|
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists)
|9-12
|7:13
|
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|11-12
|7:09
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|7:00
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Michael Porter Jr.'s two point dunk
|6:49
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|6:44
|
|Andrew Wiggins offensive foul (Gary Harris draws the foul)
|6:26
|
|Paul Millsap misses two point layup
|6:25
|
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Nikola Jokic misses two point putback layup
|6:24
|
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|6:24
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|13-12
|6:11
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|6:00
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:56
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|5:51
|
|+2
|Kent Bazemore makes two point layup (Eric Paschall assists)
|13-14
|5:35
|
|Gary Harris misses two point reverse layup
|5:34
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Nikola Jokic personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|5:34
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:25
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point jump shot (Marquese Chriss assists)
|13-16
|4:47
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point turnaround hook shot
|15-16
|4:33
|
|+2
|Eric Paschall makes two point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|15-18
|4:18
|
|JaMychal Green turnover (lost ball) (Brad Wanamaker steals)
|4:18
|
|4:13
|
|+2
|Kent Bazemore makes two point layup (Brad Wanamaker assists)
|15-20
|3:53
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point layup (Michael Porter Jr. assists)
|17-20
|3:27
|
|+2
|Kent Bazemore makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jordan Poole assists)
|17-22
|3:27
|
|+2
|Kent Bazemore makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jordan Poole assists)
|3:14
|
|PJ Dozier misses two point layup
|3:07
|
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|3:07
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|19-22
|2:59
|
|Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Kent Bazemore personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:43
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|2:43
|
|+1
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|2:30
|
|Kent Bazemore misses two point layup
|2:30
|
|2:25
|
|JaMychal Green defensive rebound
|2:23
|
|JaMychal Green misses two point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Warriors defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)
|2:05
|
|2:05
|
|Kent Bazemore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:05
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|2:05
|
|+1
|Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|1:56
|
|Monte Morris misses two point floating jump shot
|1:50
|
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|1:50
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup
|22-23
|1:41
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson misses two point jump shot
|1:39
|
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|1:37
|
|Facundo Campazzo turnover (palming)
|1:19
|
|Facundo Campazzo personal foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|+2
|Jordan Poole makes two point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|22-25
|1:13
|
|Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|+1
|Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-26
|1:00
|
|Jordan Poole shooting foul (PJ Dozier draws the foul)
|1:00
|
|PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|1:00
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|1:00
|
|+1
|PJ Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|23-26
|1:00
|
|PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|0:57
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Poole assists)
|23-28
|0:33
|
|Monte Morris misses two point layup
|0:29
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|0:25
|
|+3
|Jordan Poole makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|23-31
|0:00
|
|Monte Morris misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|
|JaMychal Green shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|11:46
|
|+1
|Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-32
|11:46
|
|+1
|Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-33
|11:30
|
|Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|+2
|Kent Bazemore makes two point jump shot
|23-35
|11:24
|
|PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)
|11:24
|
|+1
|Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-36
|11:14
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Monte Morris assists)
|25-36
|11:02
|
|Jordan Poole turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)
|10:52
|
|+2
|Monte Morris makes two point layup (Facundo Campazzo assists)
|27-36
|10:45
|
|+2
|Alen Smailagic makes two point layup
|27-38
|10:32
|
|Monte Morris turnover (lost ball) (Alen Smailagic steals)
|10:26
|
|Axel Toupane turnover (lost ball) (PJ Dozier steals)
|10:26
|
|Alen Smailagic personal foul (Take) (PJ Dozier draws the foul)
|10:14
|
|Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+2
|PJ Dozier makes two point jump shot
|29-38
|9:54
|
|+3
|Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
|29-41
|9:42
|
|Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|9:36
|
|Axel Toupane blocks Isaiah Hartenstein's two point layup
|9:29
|
|Alen Smailagic defensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Axel Toupane misses two point layup
|9:29
|
|+2
|Alen Smailagic makes two point putback layup
|29-43
|9:29
|
|Alen Smailagic offensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Nuggets 60 second timeout
|9:13
|
|PJ Dozier turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:59
|
|Axel Toupane misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Loose ball) (Alen Smailagic draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|PJ Dozier personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)
|8:42
|
|+2
|Brad Wanamaker makes two point finger roll layup
|29-45
|8:29
|
|Alen Smailagic blocks JaMychal Green's two point layup
|8:26
|
|Axel Toupane defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|8:04
|
|+2
|Jamal Murray makes two point driving jump shot
|31-45
|7:49
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Axel Toupane defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|Nikola Jokic personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)
|7:30
|
|+1
|Damion Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-46
|7:30
|
|+1
|Damion Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-47
|7:17
|
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point reverse layup (Jamal Murray assists)
|33-47
|7:07
|
|+2
|Eric Paschall makes two point driving layup
|33-49
|6:58
|
|+3
|Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|36-49
|6:47
|
|Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Alen Smailagic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|6:26
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point step back jump shot
|6:20
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|6:08
|
|Nikola Jokic kicked ball violation
|6:02
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Paul Millsap misses two point step back jump shot
|5:34
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|5:28
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|5:24
|
|Paul Millsap turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:05
|
|Kevon Looney misses two point jump shot
|4:58
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|4:50
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Stephen Curry personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-49
|4:50
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-49
|4:33
|
|Jamal Murray blocks Eric Paschall's three point jump shot
|4:31
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound
|4:24
|
|+2
|Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists)
|38-51
|4:17
|
|Jamal Murray misses two point step back jump shot
|4:17
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-51
|4:17
|
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-51
|4:04
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|3:54
|
|Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|3:44
|
|Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)
|3:44
|
|+1
|Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-52
|3:44
|
|+1
|Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-53
|3:29
|
|Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot
|3:23
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|3:18
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)
|3:12
|
|Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|3:04
|
|+2
|Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|40-55
|3:04
|
|Jamal Murray shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|Kevon Looney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:01
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|2:46
|
|+2
|JaMychal Green makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Paul Millsap assists)
|42-55
|2:33
|
|Eric Paschall misses two point driving hook shot
|2:32
|
|Nuggets defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Paul Millsap's two point layup
|2:19
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Paul Millsap's two point layup
|2:19
|
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|1:55
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|42-57
|2:08
|
|Nuggets turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:55
|
|+2
|1:49
|
|Jamal Murray turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:35
|
|+1
|Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-58
|1:35
|
|Jamal Murray shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|+1
|1:35
|
|+1
|Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-59
|1:16
|
|+3
|Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (JaMychal Green assists)
|45-59
|1:06
|
|Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)
|1:06
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:06
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:04
|
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Gary Harris misses two point layup
|0:51
|
|Eric Paschall defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:43
|
|Paul Millsap defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|0:36
|
|+1
|Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-59
|0:36
|
|+1
|Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-59
|0:29
|
|JaMychal Green shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|0:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-60
|0:29
|