DEN
GS

1st Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
23
GS
Warriors
31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Nikola Jokic vs. Kevon Looney (Paul Millsap gains possession)  
11:48   Andrew Wiggins personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
11:36   Paul Millsap misses two point turnaround hook shot  
11:29   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
11:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:11   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
11:07   Gary Harris turnover (lost ball) (Kevon Looney steals)  
10:57 +3 Andrew Wiggins makes three point step back jump shot 0-3
10:32 +2 Gary Harris makes two point layup (Jamal Murray assists) 2-3
10:19   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:08   Eric Paschall personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
10:03   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:57   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
9:56   Eric Paschall misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
9:38   Paul Millsap misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
9:36   Warriors defensive rebound  
9:26   Michael Porter Jr. blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point driving layup  
9:26   Warriors offensive rebound  
9:19   Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)  
9:14 +2 Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk (Gary Harris assists) 4-3
9:05 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 4-6
8:54   Gary Harris misses two point layup  
8:48   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
8:47   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
8:34 +3 Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists) 7-6
8:20 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists) 7-9
8:09   Andrew Wiggins personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
7:56   Kevon Looney kicked ball violation  
7:52 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 9-9
7:40   Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot  
7:34   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
7:29   Paul Millsap misses two point jump shot  
7:23   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
7:22 +3 Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists) 9-12
7:13 +2 Gary Harris makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 11-12
7:09   Warriors 60 second timeout  
7:00   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
6:51   Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Michael Porter Jr.'s two point dunk  
6:49   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
6:44   Andrew Wiggins offensive foul (Gary Harris draws the foul)  
6:26   Paul Millsap misses two point layup  
6:25   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
6:25   Nikola Jokic misses two point putback layup  
6:24   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
6:24 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup 13-12
6:11   Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)  
6:00   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:56   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
5:51 +2 Kent Bazemore makes two point layup (Eric Paschall assists) 13-14
5:35   Gary Harris misses two point reverse layup  
5:34   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
5:34   Nikola Jokic personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
5:34   Stephen Curry turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:25   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:23   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
5:09 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point jump shot (Marquese Chriss assists) 13-16
4:47 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point turnaround hook shot 15-16
4:33 +2 Eric Paschall makes two point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists) 15-18
4:18   JaMychal Green turnover (lost ball) (Brad Wanamaker steals)  
4:13 +2 Kent Bazemore makes two point layup (Brad Wanamaker assists) 15-20
3:53 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point layup (Michael Porter Jr. assists) 17-20
3:27 +2 Kent Bazemore makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jordan Poole assists) 17-22
3:14   PJ Dozier misses two point layup  
3:07   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
3:07 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup 19-22
2:59   Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
2:49   Kent Bazemore personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
2:43   Juan Toscano-Anderson shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)  
2:43   Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:43   Nuggets offensive rebound  
2:43 +1 Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-22
2:30   Kent Bazemore misses two point layup  
2:25   JaMychal Green defensive rebound  
2:23   JaMychal Green misses two point jump shot  
2:20   Warriors defensive rebound  
2:05   PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)  
2:05   Kent Bazemore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:05   Warriors offensive rebound  
2:05 +1 Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-23
1:56   Monte Morris misses two point floating jump shot  
1:50   Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound  
1:50 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup 22-23
1:41   Juan Toscano-Anderson misses two point jump shot  
1:39   Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound  
1:37   Facundo Campazzo turnover (palming)  
1:19   Facundo Campazzo personal foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)  
1:13 +2 Jordan Poole makes two point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 22-25
1:13   Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)  
1:13 +1 Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-26
1:00   Jordan Poole shooting foul (PJ Dozier draws the foul)  
1:00   PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
1:00   Nuggets offensive rebound  
1:00 +1 PJ Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 3 23-26
1:00   PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
0:57   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
0:48 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point reverse layup (Jordan Poole assists) 23-28
0:33   Monte Morris misses two point layup  
0:29   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
0:25 +3 Jordan Poole makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 23-31
0:00   Monte Morris misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Nuggets offensive rebound  

2nd Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
27
GS
Warriors
30

Time Team Play Score
11:46   JaMychal Green shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)  
11:46 +1 Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-32
11:46 +1 Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-33
11:30   Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot  
11:27   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
11:24 +2 Kent Bazemore makes two point jump shot 23-35
11:24   PJ Dozier shooting foul (Kent Bazemore draws the foul)  
11:24 +1 Kent Bazemore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-36
11:14 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Monte Morris assists) 25-36
11:02   Jordan Poole turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)  
10:52 +2 Monte Morris makes two point layup (Facundo Campazzo assists) 27-36
10:45 +2 Alen Smailagic makes two point layup 27-38
10:32   Monte Morris turnover (lost ball) (Alen Smailagic steals)  
10:26   Axel Toupane turnover (lost ball) (PJ Dozier steals)  
10:26   Alen Smailagic personal foul (Take) (PJ Dozier draws the foul)  
10:14   Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)  
10:07 +2 PJ Dozier makes two point jump shot 29-38
9:54 +3 Damion Lee makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists) 29-41
9:42   Jordan Poole personal foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)  
9:36   Axel Toupane blocks Isaiah Hartenstein's two point layup  
9:29   Alen Smailagic defensive rebound  
9:30   Axel Toupane misses two point layup  
9:29 +2 Alen Smailagic makes two point putback layup 29-43
9:29   Alen Smailagic offensive rebound  
9:29   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
9:13   PJ Dozier turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:59   Axel Toupane misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Warriors offensive rebound  
8:59   Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Loose ball) (Alen Smailagic draws the foul)  
8:57   PJ Dozier personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)  
8:42 +2 Brad Wanamaker makes two point finger roll layup 29-45
8:29   Alen Smailagic blocks JaMychal Green's two point layup  
8:26   Axel Toupane defensive rebound  
8:14   Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
8:04 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point driving jump shot 31-45
7:49   Brad Wanamaker misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
7:36   JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Axel Toupane defensive rebound  
7:30   Nikola Jokic personal foul (Damion Lee draws the foul)  
7:30 +1 Damion Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-46
7:30 +1 Damion Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-47
7:17 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point reverse layup (Jamal Murray assists) 33-47
7:07 +2 Eric Paschall makes two point driving layup 33-49
6:58 +3 Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 36-49
6:47   Alen Smailagic misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:34   Alen Smailagic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
6:26   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point step back jump shot  
6:20   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
6:08   Nikola Jokic kicked ball violation  
6:02   Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot  
5:58   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
5:39   Paul Millsap misses two point step back jump shot  
5:34   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
5:28   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
5:24   Paul Millsap turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:05   Kevon Looney misses two point jump shot  
4:58   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
4:57   Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)  
4:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:50   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
4:50   Stephen Curry personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
4:50 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-49
4:50 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-49
4:33   Jamal Murray blocks Eric Paschall's three point jump shot  
4:31   Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound  
4:24 +2 Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Kelly Oubre Jr. assists) 38-51
4:17   Jamal Murray misses two point step back jump shot  
4:17   Nuggets offensive rebound  
4:17   Kevon Looney personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-51
4:17 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-51
4:04   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
3:56   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
3:54   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:50   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
3:44   Nikola Jokic shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)  
3:44 +1 Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-52
3:44 +1 Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-53
3:29   Jamal Murray misses two point jump shot  
3:23   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
3:18   Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Gary Harris steals)  
3:12   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
3:04 +2 Kevon Looney makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists) 40-55
3:04   Jamal Murray shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)  
3:04   Kevon Looney misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:01   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:46 +2 JaMychal Green makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Paul Millsap assists) 42-55
2:33   Eric Paschall misses two point driving hook shot  
2:32   Nuggets defensive rebound  
2:19   Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks Paul Millsap's two point layup  
2:19   Nuggets offensive rebound  
1:55 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 42-57
2:08   Nuggets turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:49   Jamal Murray turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:35 +1 Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-58
1:35   Jamal Murray shooting foul (Eric Paschall draws the foul)  
1:35 +1 Eric Paschall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-59
1:16 +3 Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (JaMychal Green assists) 45-59
1:06   Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)  
1:06   Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:06   Warriors offensive rebound  
1:06   Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:04   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:55   Gary Harris misses two point layup  
0:51   Eric Paschall defensive rebound  
0:48   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:43   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
0:36   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
0:36 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-59
0:36 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-59
0:29   JaMychal Green shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-60
