MEM
MIN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
34
MIN
Timberwolves
27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jonas Valanciunas vs. Karl-Anthony Towns (D'Angelo Russell gains possession)  
11:41 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point floating jump shot (Malik Beasley assists) 0-2
11:41   Ja Morant shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
11:41 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
11:17 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point dunk (Dillon Brooks assists) 2-3
10:57   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot  
10:54   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
10:38 +2 Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot 4-3
10:29 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point driving layup 4-5
10:29   Kyle Anderson shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
10:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1 4-6
10:17   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot  
10:13   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
10:06 +3 D'Angelo Russell makes three point step back jump shot 4-9
9:56 +3 Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists) 7-9
9:36   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
9:27   Dillon Brooks misses two point driving hook shot  
9:23   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
9:17 +3 Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists) 7-12
9:08   Malik Beasley personal foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)  
8:58   Josh Okogie shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
8:58 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-12
8:58 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-12
8:46   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
8:41   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
8:35   Dillon Brooks turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)  
8:29   Josh Okogie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:10   Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
7:58 +2 Ja Morant makes two point driving layup 11-12
7:47   D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot  
7:47   D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot  
7:34   Josh Okogie personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
7:28   Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)  
7:19   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot  
7:15   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
7:13   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)  
7:13 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-13
7:13 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-14
7:13 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-14
7:00   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
6:52   Kyle Anderson blocks Ricky Rubio's two point step back jump shot  
6:51   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
6:51   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
6:39 +3 Grizzlies makes three point jump shot 14-14
6:39 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 14-14
6:20 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point jump shot 14-16
6:12   Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
5:56   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
5:33   John Konchar misses two point floating jump shot  
5:30   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
5:23   Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)  
5:18   Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)  
5:18 +1 De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-16
5:18 +1 De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-16
5:11   Malik Beasley offensive foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)  
5:11   Malik Beasley turnover (offensive foul)  
4:50 +2 Gorgui Dieng makes two point layup (De'Anthony Melton assists) 18-16
4:40   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
4:36   John Konchar defensive rebound  
4:32 +2 Desmond Bane makes two point layup (John Konchar assists) 20-16
4:32   Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)  
4:32   Desmond Bane misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:30   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
4:17   Ricky Rubio misses two point jump shot  
4:17   Grizzlies defensive rebound  
4:17   Juancho Hernangomez personal foul (Loose ball) (John Konchar draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 John Konchar makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-16
4:17   John Konchar misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:13   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
3:53   Gorgui Dieng blocks Juancho Hernangomez's two point driving hook shot  
3:53   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
3:53   Ed Davis offensive foul (John Konchar draws the foul)  
3:53   Ed Davis turnover (offensive foul)  
3:44   Tyus Jones misses two point floating jump shot  
3:39   Ed Davis defensive rebound  
3:34   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
3:30   Ed Davis offensive rebound  
3:28 +2 Ricky Rubio makes two point reverse layup (Juancho Hernangomez assists) 21-18
3:13   John Konchar misses three point jump shot  
3:10   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
3:09   John Konchar blocks Juancho Hernangomez's two point reverse layup  
3:09   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
3:01   Ed Davis misses two point floating jump shot  
2:59   Juancho Hernangomez offensive rebound  
2:59 +2 Juancho Hernangomez makes two point putback layup 21-20
2:59   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
2:38 +2 De'Anthony Melton makes two point jump shot 23-20
2:20   Ricky Rubio misses two point jump shot  
2:18   Juancho Hernangomez offensive rebound  
2:18   Tyus Jones shooting foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)  
2:18 +1 Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-21
2:18 +1 Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-22
2:10   Juancho Hernangomez shooting foul (Gorgui Dieng draws the foul)  
2:10 +1 Gorgui Dieng makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-22
2:10 +1 Gorgui Dieng makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-22
1:59   D'Angelo Russell turnover (bad pass) (Gorgui Dieng steals)  
1:55 +2 John Konchar makes two point layup (Tyus Jones assists) 27-22
1:42 +3 D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists) 27-25
1:20 +2 Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot 29-25
1:11   Tyus Jones blocks D'Angelo Russell's two point jump shot  
1:07   Tyus Jones defensive rebound  
1:05 +2 Desmond Bane makes two point finger roll layup (John Konchar assists) 31-25
0:48   Tyus Jones personal foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)  
0:48 +1 Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-26
0:48 +1 Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-27
0:36   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
0:33   D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound  
0:28   D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:23   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
0:04 +3 Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 34-27
0:00   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
26
MIN
Timberwolves
27

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Anthony Edwards personal foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)  
11:39 +2 Kyle Anderson makes two point driving layup (Ja Morant assists) 36-27
11:19   Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot  
11:16   Anthony Edwards offensive rebound  
11:14   Kyle Anderson blocks Jarrett Culver's two point dunk  
11:10   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
11:06   Ja Morant turnover (lost ball) (Jake Layman steals)  
10:48   Jonas Valanciunas blocks Jake Layman's two point reverse layup  
10:43   Dillon Brooks defensive rebound  
10:40   Kyle Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Ed Davis steals)  
10:26   Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Ed Davis draws the foul)  
10:26 +1 Ed Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-28
10:26   Ed Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:24   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
10:10   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
10:06   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
10:00 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot 36-31
9:44 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point dunk (Ja Morant assists) 38-31
9:32 +2 D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot 38-33
9:14 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point floating jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists) 40-33
8:57   Anthony Edwards misses two point floating jump shot  
8:54   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
8:41   Dillon Brooks misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:33   Ja Morant offensive rebound  
8:33 +2 Ja Morant makes two point putback dunk 42-33
8:16 +2 Anthony Edwards makes two point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists) 42-35
7:58   Jarrett Culver personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
7:51   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
7:47   John Konchar offensive rebound  
7:42   Dillon Brooks misses two point driving layup  
7:42   John Konchar offensive rebound  
7:43   Jake Layman shooting foul (John Konchar draws the foul)  
7:43   John Konchar misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:43   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
7:43 +1 John Konchar makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-35
7:31 +2 Ricky Rubio makes two point finger roll layup 43-37
7:17   Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
7:04   Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (John Konchar steals)  
7:00   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
6:50   Josh Okogie turnover (lost ball) (Grayson Allen steals)  
6:45 +2 John Konchar makes two point layup (Grayson Allen assists) 45-37
6:39   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
6:35   Karl-Anthony Towns offensive foul (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)  
6:35   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (offensive foul)  
6:22   Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot  
6:19   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
6:09   Ricky Rubio misses three point jump shot  
6:04   John Konchar defensive rebound  
6:02   Tyus Jones offensive foul (Charge) (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)  
6:02   Tyus Jones turnover (offensive foul)  
5:50 +3 Jarrett Culver makes three point jump shot 45-40
5:33   Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot  
5:29   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
5:23 +2 Jake Layman makes two point layup (Ricky Rubio assists) 45-42
5:23   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
5:07   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
4:50   Jake Layman misses two point jump shot  
4:46   De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound  
4:40   Xavier Tillman misses three point jump shot  
4:39   Timberwolves defensive rebound  
4:19   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
4:12   Desmond Bane defensive rebound  
4:03   De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot  
4:00   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
3:56   Desmond Bane personal foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)  
3:51 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point layup (Jake Layman assists) 45-44
3:38   Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Xavier Tillman's two point layup  
3:34   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
3:30 +3 Ricky Rubio makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists) 45-47
3:14 +3 Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Xavier Tillman assists) 48-47
3:04   Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (John Konchar steals)  
3:00   Xavier Tillman turnover (bad pass) (Jake Layman steals)  
2:58   De'Anthony Melton shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
2:58 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-48
2:58   Karl-Anthony Towns misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:56   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
2:44 +2 Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot 50-48
2:27   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
2:20 +3 Ja Morant makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists) 53-48
2:00   Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot  
1:58   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
1:49 +2 Jonas Valanciunas makes two point layup (Ja Morant assists) 55-48
1:34   De'Anthony Melton shooting foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)  
1:34 +1 Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-49
1:34 +1 Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-50
1:22   Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Ja Morant's two point driving layup  
1:18   D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound  
1:16   Kyle Anderson blocks D'Angelo Russell's two point layup  
1:16   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
1:08   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (traveling)  
0:54 +2 De'Anthony Melton makes two point floating jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 57-50
0:43   Kyle Anderson blocks Karl-Anthony Towns's two point layup  
0:42   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
0:41 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point layup (Anthony Edwards assists) 57-52
0:24   De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot  
0:21   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
0:04   Desmond Bane personal foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)  
0:04 +1 D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-53
0:04 +1 D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-54
0:00 +3 Ja Morant makes three point jump shot 60-54
0:00   End of period  