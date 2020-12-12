|
12:00
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas vs. Karl-Anthony Towns (D'Angelo Russell gains possession)
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point floating jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|
0-2
|
11:41
|
|
|
Ja Morant shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|
|
11:41
|
|
+1
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point dunk (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
2-3
|
10:57
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-3
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point driving layup
|
4-5
|
10:29
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|
|
10:29
|
|
+1
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-6
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Josh Okogie defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point step back jump shot
|
4-9
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
7-9
|
9:36
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
+3
|
Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists)
|
7-12
|
9:08
|
|
|
Malik Beasley personal foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Josh Okogie shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|
|
8:58
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-12
|
8:58
|
|
+1
|
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-12
|
8:46
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Josh Okogie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant makes two point driving layup
|
11-12
|
7:47
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Josh Okogie personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
|
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-13
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-14
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
|
11-14
|
7:00
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson blocks Ricky Rubio's two point step back jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
|
|
6:39
|
|
+3
|
|
14-14
|
6:39
|
|
+3
|
De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
14-14
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point jump shot
|
14-16
|
6:12
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
John Konchar misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
|
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-16
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-16
|
5:11
|
|
|
Malik Beasley offensive foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Malik Beasley turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Gorgui Dieng makes two point layup (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|
18-16
|
4:40
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
John Konchar defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Bane makes two point layup (John Konchar assists)
|
20-16
|
4:32
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Desmond Bane misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez personal foul (Loose ball) (John Konchar draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
John Konchar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-16
|
4:17
|
|
|
John Konchar misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Gorgui Dieng blocks Juancho Hernangomez's two point driving hook shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Ed Davis offensive foul (John Konchar draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Ed Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Tyus Jones misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Ed Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Ed Davis offensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Rubio makes two point reverse layup (Juancho Hernangomez assists)
|
21-18
|
3:13
|
|
|
John Konchar misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
John Konchar blocks Juancho Hernangomez's two point reverse layup
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Ed Davis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez offensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes two point putback layup
|
21-20
|
2:59
|
|
|
Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
De'Anthony Melton makes two point jump shot
|
23-20
|
2:20
|
|
|
Ricky Rubio misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez offensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Tyus Jones shooting foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-21
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-22
|
2:10
|
|
|
Juancho Hernangomez shooting foul (Gorgui Dieng draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Gorgui Dieng makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-22
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Gorgui Dieng makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-22
|
1:59
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell turnover (bad pass) (Gorgui Dieng steals)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
John Konchar makes two point layup (Tyus Jones assists)
|
27-22
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists)
|
27-25
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot
|
29-25
|
1:11
|
|
|
Tyus Jones blocks D'Angelo Russell's two point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyus Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Bane makes two point finger roll layup (John Konchar assists)
|
31-25
|
0:48
|
|
|
Tyus Jones personal foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-26
|
0:48
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-27
|
0:36
|
|
|
Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Ja Morant defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|
34-27
|
0:00
|
|
|
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Timberwolves offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|