OKC
SA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
OKC
Thunder
33
SA
Spurs
32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Isaiah Roby vs. Jakob Poeltl (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gains possession)  
11:47   Isaiah Roby misses two point reverse layup  
11:44   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
11:35   Rudy Gay misses two point jump shot  
11:29   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
11:24   Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot  
11:21   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
11:15   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Dejounte Murray's two point jump shot  
11:16   Spurs offensive rebound  
11:12 +2 Jakob Poeltl makes two point layup (DeMar DeRozan assists) 0-2
11:01 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 3-2
10:45 +2 Jakob Poeltl makes two point floating jump shot (Rudy Gay assists) 3-4
10:19   Hamidou Diallo turnover (out of bounds step)  
10:05 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point jump shot 3-6
9:51   Isaiah Roby turnover (traveling)  
9:40   DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot  
9:38   Mike Muscala defensive rebound  
9:32   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup  
9:30   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
9:24   Hamidou Diallo shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)  
9:24   Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:24   Spurs offensive rebound  
9:24   Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:21   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
9:04   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
8:51   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
8:48   George Hill defensive rebound  
8:35   Dejounte Murray personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
8:24   Hamidou Diallo misses two point layup  
8:22   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
8:12 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 3-9
8:11   Thunder 60 second timeout  
8:01   Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:49   LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point hook shot  
7:47   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
7:40   Isaiah Roby turnover (traveling)  
7:29   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Mike Muscala defensive rebound  
7:14 +3 George Hill makes three point jump shot 6-9
7:04   Dejounte Murray misses two point layup  
6:55   Mike Muscala defensive rebound  
6:44 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot 8-9
6:23   Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot  
6:22   DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound  
6:17 +3 Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists) 8-12
6:05 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot 11-12
5:50 +2 Trey Lyles makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 11-14
5:42   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
5:42   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
5:27   DeMar DeRozan misses two point turnaround jump shot  
5:25   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
5:19 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists) 14-14
5:06   Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Roby steals)  
5:01 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point finger roll layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 16-14
4:41   DeMar DeRozan misses two point finger roll layup  
4:41   Isaiah Roby defensive rebound  
4:33 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists) 19-14
4:33   Spurs 60 second timeout  
4:17 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot 19-16
4:17   Kenrich Williams shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-17
4:05   Patty Mills shooting foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)  
4:05 +1 Theo Maledon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-17
4:05 +1 Theo Maledon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-17
3:53 +2 Patty Mills makes two point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 21-19
3:44 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup 23-19
3:44   Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
3:44 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-19
3:31   Mike Muscala shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)  
3:31   Devin Vassell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:31   Spurs offensive rebound  
3:31 +1 Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-20
3:19   Theo Maledon misses two point floating jump shot  
3:17   Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound  
3:13 +2 Patty Mills makes two point driving layup (Trey Lyles assists) 24-22
2:54 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Kenrich Williams assists) 27-22
2:41   Patty Mills misses two point jump shot  
2:38   George Hill defensive rebound  
2:34 +2 Theo Maledon makes two point finger roll layup (George Hill assists) 29-22
2:20 +2 Devin Vassell makes two point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists) 29-24
2:08   Devin Vassell personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
1:55   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot  
1:53   Devin Vassell defensive rebound  
1:43   Keita Bates-Diop misses two point finger roll layup  
1:38   Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound  
1:38 +2 Jakob Poeltl makes two point putback layup 29-26
1:24   Kenrich Williams turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)  
1:25   Theo Maledon personal foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)  
1:12 +2 Patty Mills makes two point jump shot 29-28
1:03   Devin Vassell personal foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)  
1:03 +1 Kenrich Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-28
1:03   Kenrich Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:59   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
0:53   Theo Maledon shooting foul (Patty Mills draws the foul)  
0:53 +1 Patty Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-29
0:53 +1 Patty Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-30
0:31 +3 Frank Jackson makes three point jump shot (Theo Maledon assists) 33-30
0:12 +2 Patty Mills makes two point finger roll layup 33-32
0:00   Kenrich Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Thunder offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC
Thunder
40
SA
Spurs
26

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Devin Vassell misses two point jump shot  
11:42   Kenrich Williams defensive rebound  
11:34 +2 Frank Jackson makes two point jump shot 35-32
11:29   Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Keita Bates-Diop draws the foul)  
11:29 +1 Keita Bates-Diop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-33
11:29   Keita Bates-Diop misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:27   Kenrich Williams defensive rebound  
11:19 +2 Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point floating jump shot (Frank Jackson assists) 37-33
11:05   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Keita Bates-Diop offensive rebound  
10:57 +3 Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (Devin Vassell assists) 37-36
10:39 +2 Frank Jackson makes two point finger roll layup (Kenrich Williams assists) 39-36
10:28   Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Keita Bates-Diop draws the foul)  
10:28 +1 Keita Bates-Diop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-37
10:28 +1 Keita Bates-Diop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-38
10:15   Devin Vassell shooting foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)  
10:15 +1 TJ Leaf makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-38
10:15 +1 TJ Leaf makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-38
10:01 +2 Lonnie Walker IV makes two point jump shot 41-40
9:51   Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (traveling)  
9:37   Patty Mills misses two point floating jump shot  
9:29   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
9:34   Aleksej Pokusevski misses two point driving layup  
9:29   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
9:23   Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot  
9:21   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
9:11 +2 Theo Maledon makes two point layup 43-40
8:58   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Thunder defensive rebound  
8:43   Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
8:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-40
8:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-40
8:30   Trey Lyles misses two point step back jump shot  
8:30   Trey Lyles misses two point step back jump shot  
8:21   TJ Leaf defensive rebound  
8:05 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot 45-42
7:58   DeMar DeRozan personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
7:46   George Hill misses two point jump shot  
7:43   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
7:38   DeMar DeRozan misses two point driving layup  
7:36   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
7:30 +3 Theo Maledon makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 48-42
7:17   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
7:10   Dejounte Murray personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
7:05   LaMarcus Aldridge kicked ball violation  
6:52 +2 Theo Maledon makes two point finger roll layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 50-42
6:46   LaMarcus Aldridge offensive foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)  
6:46   LaMarcus Aldridge turnover (offensive foul)  
6:33 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point dunk (Mike Muscala assists) 52-42
6:33 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point dunk (Mike Muscala assists) 52-42
6:13   LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:12   Dejounte Murray offensive rebound  
6:07   Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
6:03   Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot  
5:59   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
5:46 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point driving layup 52-44
5:22 +2 Mike Muscala makes two point jump shot (George Hill assists) 54-44
5:09   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
5:05   George Hill defensive rebound  
5:02   Trey Lyles personal foul (Mike Muscala draws the foul)  
5:02 +1 Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-44
5:02   Spurs delay of game violation  
5:02 +1 Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-44
4:50 +3 Rudy Gay makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Walker IV assists) 56-47
4:38   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point finger roll layup  
4:36   Isaiah Roby offensive rebound  
4:32   Lonnie Walker IV personal foul (George Hill draws the foul)  
4:32 +1 George Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-47
4:32 +1 George Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-47
4:18   Dejounte Murray misses two point floating jump shot  
4:17   Dejounte Murray offensive rebound  
4:16   Dejounte Murray misses two point hook shot  
4:14   Isaiah Roby defensive rebound  
4:09   Hamidou Diallo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:57   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
3:41 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup 60-47
3:25   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
3:21   Dejounte Murray offensive rebound  
3:19 +3 Rudy Gay makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 60-50
3:01 +2 George Hill makes two point finger roll layup 62-50
2:49   LaMarcus Aldridge offensive foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)  
2:49   LaMarcus Aldridge turnover (offensive foul)  
2:34   George Hill misses three point jump shot  
2:29   Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound  
2:29 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point putback layup 64-50
2:11   Lonnie Walker IV misses two point step back jump shot  
2:10   Isaiah Roby defensive rebound  
1:53   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offensive foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)  
1:53   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (offensive foul)  
1:39   LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point step back jump shot  
1:36   George Hill defensive rebound  
1:29   George Hill misses two point jump shot  
1:24   George Hill offensive rebound  
1:24 +2 George Hill makes two point putback layup 66-50
1:08 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 66-53
0:56   Isaiah Roby turnover (lost ball) (DeMar DeRozan steals)  
0:56   Isaiah Roby personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
0:41 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot 66-55
0:32   LaMarcus Aldridge personal foul (Mike Muscala draws the foul)  
0:32 +1 Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-55
0:32 +1 Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-55
0:29 +3 Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 68-58
0:19 +2 George Hill makes two point floating jump shot 70-58
0:04   DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot  
0:02   Isaiah Roby defensive rebound  
0:00 +3 Isaiah Roby makes three point jump shot 73-58
0:00   End of period  