OKC
SA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Isaiah Roby vs. Jakob Poeltl (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gains possession)
|11:47
|
|Isaiah Roby misses two point reverse layup
|11:44
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|11:35
|
|Rudy Gay misses two point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot
|11:21
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Dejounte Murray's two point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|11:12
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl makes two point layup (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|0-2
|11:01
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|3-2
|10:45
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl makes two point floating jump shot (Rudy Gay assists)
|3-4
|10:19
|
|Hamidou Diallo turnover (out of bounds step)
|10:05
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay makes two point jump shot
|3-6
|9:51
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (traveling)
|9:40
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot
|9:38
|
|Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup
|9:30
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|9:24
|
|Hamidou Diallo shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|9:24
|
|Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:24
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|9:24
|
|Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:21
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|
|George Hill defensive rebound
|8:35
|
|Dejounte Murray personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|8:24
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point layup
|8:22
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|3-9
|8:11
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|8:01
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:49
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point hook shot
|7:47
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (traveling)
|7:29
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|
|Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|+3
|George Hill makes three point jump shot
|6-9
|7:04
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point layup
|6:55
|
|Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|6:44
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot
|8-9
|6:23
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
|6:22
|
|DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
|6:17
|
|+3
|Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists)
|8-12
|6:05
|
|+3
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot
|11-12
|5:50
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|11-14
|5:42
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|5:27
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point turnaround jump shot
|5:25
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists)
|14-14
|5:06
|
|Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Roby steals)
|5:01
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point finger roll layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|16-14
|4:41
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point finger roll layup
|4:41
|
|Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists)
|19-14
|4:33
|
|Spurs 60 second timeout
|4:17
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|19-16
|4:17
|
|Kenrich Williams shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-17
|4:05
|
|Patty Mills shooting foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)
|4:05
|
|+1
|Theo Maledon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-17
|4:05
|
|+1
|Theo Maledon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-17
|3:53
|
|+2
|Patty Mills makes two point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|21-19
|3:44
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup
|23-19
|3:44
|
|Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|3:44
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-19
|3:31
|
|Mike Muscala shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)
|3:31
|
|Devin Vassell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:31
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|3:31
|
|+1
|Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-20
|3:19
|
|Theo Maledon misses two point floating jump shot
|3:17
|
|Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
|3:13
|
|+2
|Patty Mills makes two point driving layup (Trey Lyles assists)
|24-22
|2:54
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Kenrich Williams assists)
|27-22
|2:41
|
|Patty Mills misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|
|George Hill defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|+2
|Theo Maledon makes two point finger roll layup (George Hill assists)
|29-22
|2:20
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell makes two point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists)
|29-24
|2:08
|
|Devin Vassell personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|1:55
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|
|Devin Vassell defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Keita Bates-Diop misses two point finger roll layup
|1:38
|
|Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
|1:38
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl makes two point putback layup
|29-26
|1:24
|
|Kenrich Williams turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
|1:25
|
|Theo Maledon personal foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)
|1:12
|
|+2
|Patty Mills makes two point jump shot
|29-28
|1:03
|
|Devin Vassell personal foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)
|1:03
|
|+1
|Kenrich Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-28
|1:03
|
|Kenrich Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:59
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Theo Maledon shooting foul (Patty Mills draws the foul)
|0:53
|
|+1
|Patty Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-29
|0:53
|
|+1
|Patty Mills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-30
|0:31
|
|+3
|Frank Jackson makes three point jump shot (Theo Maledon assists)
|33-30
|0:12
|
|+2
|Patty Mills makes two point finger roll layup
|33-32
|0:00
|
|Kenrich Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Thunder offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|
|Devin Vassell misses two point jump shot
|11:42
|
|Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|+2
|Frank Jackson makes two point jump shot
|35-32
|11:29
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Keita Bates-Diop draws the foul)
|11:29
|
|+1
|Keita Bates-Diop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-33
|11:29
|
|Keita Bates-Diop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:27
|
|Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
|11:19
|
|+2
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point floating jump shot (Frank Jackson assists)
|37-33
|11:05
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Keita Bates-Diop offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|+3
|Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (Devin Vassell assists)
|37-36
|10:39
|
|+2
|Frank Jackson makes two point finger roll layup (Kenrich Williams assists)
|39-36
|10:28
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Keita Bates-Diop draws the foul)
|10:28
|
|+1
|Keita Bates-Diop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-37
|10:28
|
|+1
|Keita Bates-Diop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-38
|10:15
|
|Devin Vassell shooting foul (Kenrich Williams draws the foul)
|10:15
|
|+1
|TJ Leaf makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-38
|10:15
|
|+1
|TJ Leaf makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-38
|10:01
|
|+2
|Lonnie Walker IV makes two point jump shot
|41-40
|9:51
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (traveling)
|9:37
|
|Patty Mills misses two point floating jump shot
|9:29
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|9:34
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses two point driving layup
|9:29
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|+2
|Theo Maledon makes two point layup
|43-40
|8:58
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Thunder defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|8:43
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-40
|8:43
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-40
|8:30
|
|Trey Lyles misses two point step back jump shot
|8:21
|
|TJ Leaf defensive rebound
|8:05
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|45-42
|7:58
|
|DeMar DeRozan personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|7:46
|
|George Hill misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point driving layup
|7:36
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|+3
|Theo Maledon makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|48-42
|7:17
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Dejounte Murray personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|7:05
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge kicked ball violation
|6:52
|
|+2
|Theo Maledon makes two point finger roll layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|50-42
|6:46
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge offensive foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)
|6:46
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge turnover (offensive foul)
|6:33
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point dunk (Mike Muscala assists)
|52-42
|6:33
|
|6:13
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:12
|
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|6:07
|
|Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|6:03
|
|Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|
|Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay makes two point driving layup
|52-44
|5:22
|
|+2
|Mike Muscala makes two point jump shot (George Hill assists)
|54-44
|5:09
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|
|George Hill defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Trey Lyles personal foul (Mike Muscala draws the foul)
|5:02
|
|+1
|Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-44
|5:02
|
|Spurs delay of game violation
|5:02
|
|+1
|Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-44
|4:50
|
|+3
|Rudy Gay makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Walker IV assists)
|56-47
|4:38
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point finger roll layup
|4:36
|
|Isaiah Roby offensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Lonnie Walker IV personal foul (George Hill draws the foul)
|4:32
|
|+1
|George Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-47
|4:32
|
|+1
|George Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-47
|4:18
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point floating jump shot
|4:17
|
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|4:16
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point hook shot
|4:14
|
|Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
|4:09
|
|Hamidou Diallo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:57
|
|Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup
|60-47
|3:25
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|3:19
|
|+3
|Rudy Gay makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|60-50
|3:01
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point finger roll layup
|62-50
|2:49
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge offensive foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge turnover (offensive foul)
|2:34
|
|George Hill misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound
|2:29
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point putback layup
|64-50
|2:11
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses two point step back jump shot
|2:10
|
|Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offensive foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|1:53
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (offensive foul)
|1:39
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point step back jump shot
|1:36
|
|George Hill defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|George Hill misses two point jump shot
|1:24
|
|George Hill offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point putback layup
|66-50
|1:08
|
|+3
|Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|66-53
|0:56
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (lost ball) (DeMar DeRozan steals)
|0:56
|
|Isaiah Roby personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|0:41
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|66-55
|0:32
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge personal foul (Mike Muscala draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|+1
|Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-55
|0:32
|
|+1
|Mike Muscala makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-55
|0:29
|
|+3
|Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|68-58
|0:19
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point floating jump shot
|70-58
|0:04
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot
|0:02
|
|Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|+3
|Isaiah Roby makes three point jump shot
|73-58
|0:00
|
|End of period