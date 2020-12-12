PHO
UTA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Deandre Ayton vs. Rudy Gobert (Cameron Payne gains possession)
|11:48
|
|Joe Ingles shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|11:48
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|11:48
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|11:32
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:29
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Cameron Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|11:20
|
|Georges Niang defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
|11:08
|
|Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound
|11:08
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point putback layup
|2-2
|11:00
|
|Mikal Bridges misses two point step back jump shot
|10:57
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|10:55
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point floating jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
|4-2
|10:55
|
|Joe Ingles shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-2
|10:45
|
|Cameron Payne shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|10:45
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-3
|10:45
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|10:33
|
|Devin Booker misses two point driving layup
|10:31
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|10:23
|
|Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|10:23
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-5
|10:23
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-6
|10:16
|
|Cameron Payne misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
|5-9
|9:42
|
|Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Rudy Gobert steals)
|9:36
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|9:20
|
|Devin Booker personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|9:13
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point step back jump shot
|9:10
|
|Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Cameron Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
|8:49
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point putback dunk
|8:47
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|8:46
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point putback layup
|7-9
|8:33
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|
|Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|8:20
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists)
|9-9
|8:03
|
|+2
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point alley-oop layup (Rudy Gobert assists)
|9-11
|7:48
|
|Devin Booker misses two point driving hook shot
|7:46
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point step back jump shot
|7:18
|
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|Joe Ingles turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Payne steals)
|7:09
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
|11-11
|6:52
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|6:45
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|6:39
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|13-11
|6:26
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|13-13
|6:17
|
|Deandre Ayton misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|6:08
|
|Georges Niang misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|
|Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Rudy Gobert blocks Mikal Bridges's two point driving layup
|5:43
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|+3
|Georges Niang makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|13-16
|5:20
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|16-16
|5:07
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot
|16-19
|4:53
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Rudy Gobert misses two point alley-oop dunk
|4:39
|
|Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|4:35
|
|Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|
|Damian Jones offensive rebound
|4:21
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
|18-19
|3:56
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
|18-22
|3:40
|
|Devin Booker misses two point driving jump shot
|3:39
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|3:33
|
|+3
|Miye Oni makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|18-25
|3:14
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point step back jump shot
|20-25
|2:59
|
|Miye Oni misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot
|20-28
|2:25
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
|22-28
|2:23
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|2:13
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|
|Miye Oni offensive rebound
|2:04
|
|+2
|Derrick Favors makes two point layup (Joe Ingles assists)
|22-30
|1:48
|
|Jevon Carter offensive foul (Charge) (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)
|1:39
|
|Damian Jones blocks Miye Oni's two point driving layup
|1:35
|
|Abdel Nader defensive rebound
|1:26
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot
|1:25
|
|Jazz defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|22-33
|0:56
|
|Abdel Nader misses two point floating jump shot
|0:52
|
|Damian Jones offensive rebound
|0:52
|
|+2
|Damian Jones makes two point putback layup
|24-33
|0:35
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|
|Abdel Nader defensive rebound
|0:23
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot
|0:20
|
|E'Twaun Moore offensive rebound
|0:19
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:19
|
|Damian Jones offensive rebound
|0:19
|
|Jordan Clarkson personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|0:09
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith makes two point driving layup
|26-33
|0:01
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|
|Derrick Favors misses two point hook shot
|11:39
|
|Derrick Favors offensive rebound
|11:39
|
|+2
|Derrick Favors makes two point putback layup
|26-35
|11:24
|
|+3
|Jalen Smith makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|29-35
|11:04
|
|+3
|Juwan Morgan makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|29-38
|10:49
|
|Jalen Smith turnover (traveling)
|10:37
|
|+2
|Derrick Favors makes two point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|29-40
|10:19
|
|Abdel Nader misses two point floating jump shot
|10:16
|
|Jazz defensive rebound
|10:00
|
|Miye Oni misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|
|Juwan Morgan offensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point step back jump shot
|9:50
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|+3
|Abdel Nader makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|32-40
|9:37
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|9:28
|
|Abdel Nader personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)
|9:13
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Jevon Carter misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:00
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|Damian Jones blocks Georges Niang's two point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|8:38
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|32-43
|8:27
|
|+2
|Cameron Johnson makes two point jump shot (Damian Jones assists)
|34-43
|8:14
|
|Georges Niang misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|+2
|E'Twaun Moore makes two point step back jump shot
|36-43
|7:44
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses two point driving layup
|7:42
|
|Abdel Nader defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Joe Ingles personal foul (Abdel Nader draws the foul)
|7:32
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point layup (Devin Booker assists)
|38-43
|7:21
|
|Devin Booker personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|7:17
|
|Mikal Bridges personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Miye Oni misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|6:30
|
|Cameron Payne turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:12
|
|Deandre Ayton shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:12
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|6:12
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-44
|6:03
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:48
|
|+3
|Juwan Morgan makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|38-47
|5:38
|
|Deandre Ayton misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|5:31
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:15
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|5:15
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)
|5:03
|
|Miye Oni misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|
|Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Juwan Morgan misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|
|Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|4:36
|
|Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point putback layup
|4:32
|
|Cameron Payne offensive rebound
|4:28
|
|Devin Booker misses three point step back jump shot
|4:24
|
|Juwan Morgan defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Devin Booker shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|4:19
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|38-48
|4:19
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|38-49
|4:19
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|38-50
|4:05
|
|Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Bojan Bogdanovic steals)
|4:00
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devin Booker assists)
|40-50
|3:51
|
|Suns delay of game violation
|3:28
|
|Jordan Clarkson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:14
|
|Mikal Bridges misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|3:12
|
|Juwan Morgan defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|2:55
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|2:47
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|40-53
|2:31
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point layup (Cameron Payne assists)
|42-53
|2:31
|
|Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|2:31
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|2:31
|
|Mikal Bridges misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:30
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|2:24
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|42-56
|2:20
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|2:09
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
|44-56
|1:48
|
|+2
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point turnaround jump shot
|44-58
|1:48
|
|Mikal Bridges shooting foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-59
|1:32
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point layup (Deandre Ayton assists)
|46-59
|1:22
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point reverse layup
|1:19
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (bad pass) (Joe Ingles steals)
|1:16
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop dunk (Joe Ingles assists)
|46-61
|1:01
|
|+3
|Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|49-61
|0:38
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup
|0:38
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Jevon Carter personal foul (Loose ball) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-62
|0:38
|
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:37
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:03
|
|Rudy Gobert personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|0:00
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point layup (Devin Booker assists)
|51-62
|0:00
|
|End of period