TOR
CHA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Aron Baynes vs. Cody Zeller (P.J. Washington gains possession)
|11:48
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|11:33
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point layup
|11:22
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|0-3
|10:30
|
|+2
|Aron Baynes makes two point turnaround hook shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|2-3
|10:15
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby makes two point driving layup
|4-3
|9:55
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (lost ball) (Norman Powell steals)
|9:49
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|9:47
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Aron Baynes personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:22
|
|Fred VanVleet turnover (back court violation)
|9:14
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|9:12
|
|P.J. Washington shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|9:12
|
|+1
|Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-3
|9:12
|
|+1
|Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-3
|8:55
|
|Norman Powell shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-4
|8:55
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-5
|8:44
|
|Norman Powell misses two point driving layup
|8:41
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|6-8
|8:22
|
|Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Cody Zeller steals)
|8:17
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point layup
|6-10
|8:03
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|7:54
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point turnaround jump shot
|6-12
|7:44
|
|Fred VanVleet misses two point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|+3
|Cody Zeller makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|6-15
|7:26
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|7:11
|
|OG Anunoby misses two point jump shot
|7:07
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point driving layup
|6-17
|6:32
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point driving layup
|6:31
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|OG Anunoby shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-18
|6:28
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-19
|6:19
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Pascal Siakam personal foul (Miles Bridges draws the foul)
|5:54
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup
|5:52
|
|OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|5:51
|
|Bismack Biyombo personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|5:44
|
|Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|5:25
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Miles Bridges assists)
|6-21
|5:10
|
|Norman Powell misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:08
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|4:59
|
|Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-22
|4:59
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-23
|4:43
|
|Miles Bridges blocks Norman Powell's two point layup
|4:40
|
|Cody Martin defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point jump shot
|6-25
|3:58
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup (Norman Powell assists)
|8-25
|3:49
|
|Cody Martin misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Chris Boucher personal foul (Loose ball) (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)
|3:49
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:49
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|3:49
|
|+1
|Bismack Biyombo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-26
|3:26
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|11-26
|3:15
|
|+2
|Cody Martin makes two point jump shot (Caleb Martin assists)
|11-28
|3:02
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|2:59
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Miles Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|2:45
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists)
|13-28
|2:40
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|13-30
|2:30
|
|+3
|Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|16-30
|2:28
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|2:15
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|P.J. Washington blocks Fred VanVleet's two point layup
|2:04
|
|Cody Martin defensive rebound
|2:01
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|
|Terence Davis defensive rebound
|1:49
|
|Terence Davis misses three point step back jump shot
|1:46
|
|Caleb Martin defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|Chris Boucher shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|1:45
|
|Caleb Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:45
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|1:45
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-31
|1:31
|
|+3
|OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Matt Thomas assists)
|19-31
|1:17
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Malachi Flynn steals)
|1:17
|
|Devonte' Graham shooting foul (Malachi Flynn draws the foul)
|1:17
|
|Malachi Flynn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:17
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|1:17
|
|Malachi Flynn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:14
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Terence Davis personal foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|Cody Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:56
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:56
|
|+1
|Cody Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-32
|0:43
|
|+2
|Chris Boucher makes two point driving layup (Malachi Flynn assists)
|21-32
|0:33
|
|Cody Zeller turnover (lost ball) (OG Anunoby steals)
|0:25
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Matt Thomas assists)
|23-32
|0:01
|
|Cody Martin turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)
|0:00
|
|Terence Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:41
|
|Terence Davis misses two point driving layup
|11:38
|
|Hornets defensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Jump ball. Gordon Hayward vs. Chris Boucher (P.J. Washington gains possession)
|11:31
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Chris Boucher assists)
|26-32
|10:58
|
|Devonte' Graham misses two point floating jump shot
|10:51
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|10:51
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point putback layup
|10:49
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|10:49
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point putback layup
|26-34
|10:43
|
|Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)
|10:36
|
|Miles Bridges personal foul (Take) (Matt Thomas draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|+3
|Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Chris Boucher assists)
|29-34
|10:15
|
|Chris Boucher personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|Malachi Flynn shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|Terence Davis technical foul
|10:09
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|29-35
|10:09
|
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-36
|10:09
|
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-37
|9:44
|
|Matt Thomas misses two point floating jump shot
|9:42
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|
|OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point driving layup
|9:25
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point jump shot
|9:07
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Devonte' Graham shooting foul (Terence Davis draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|+1
|Terence Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-37
|9:06
|
|+1
|Terence Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-37
|8:43
|
|+3
|Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|31-40
|8:27
|
|+2
|Matt Thomas makes two point layup (Terence Davis assists)
|33-40
|8:10
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point finger roll layup
|33-42
|7:54
|
|OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|7:47
|
|Gordon Hayward misses two point finger roll layup
|7:45
|
|Matt Thomas defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|+3
|Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Matt Thomas assists)
|36-42
|7:39
|
|Miles Bridges personal foul (Away from play) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|7:39
|
|Aron Baynes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:39
|
|Aron Baynes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:39
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|Aron Baynes shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|7:27
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-43
|7:27
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-44
|7:11
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point jump shot
|7:01
|
|Miles Bridges misses two point layup
|7:01
|
|Raptors defensive rebound
|7:01
|
|Raptors defensive rebound
|6:52
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot
|39-44
|6:40
|
|Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot
|6:40
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|6:30
|
|+3
|Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|42-44
|6:29
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|6:02
|
|Cody Zeller misses two point driving layup
|6:00
|
|Terence Davis defensive rebound
|5:50
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|45-44
|5:42
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Aron Baynes steals)
|5:37
|
|+2
|Terence Davis makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists)
|47-44
|5:29
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|Cody Martin defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds step)
|5:04
|
|Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (Cody Martin steals)
|5:02
|
|Norman Powell personal foul (Take) (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|4:51
|
|+2
|Caleb Martin makes two point driving layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|47-46
|4:36
|
|Fred VanVleet misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|LaMelo Ball offensive foul (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|4:14
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (offensive foul)
|4:04
|
|+3
|Aron Baynes makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|50-46
|3:52
|
|Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|3:52
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-47
|3:52
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|3:37
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot
|53-48
|3:27
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|3:02
|
|OG Anunoby offensive rebound
|3:02
|
|OG Anunoby misses two point putback layup
|3:02
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Cody Martin turnover (bad pass) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|2:54
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|2:53
|
|Cody Martin personal foul (Loose ball) (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|2:53
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|2:43
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point step back jump shot
|2:37
|
|Caleb Martin defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Caleb Martin turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)
|2:21
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists)
|55-48
|2:05
|
|Aron Baynes personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|2:05
|
|P.J. Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:05
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|2:05
|
|P.J. Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:02
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)
|1:53
|
|Norman Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:53
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|1:53
|
|+1
|Norman Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-48
|1:28
|
|Miles Bridges misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:25
|
|OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|0:59
|
|Norman Powell shooting foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|0:59
|
|+1
|P.J. Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-49
|0:59
|
|+1
|P.J. Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-50
|0:47
|
|P.J. Washington blocks Norman Powell's two point driving layup
|0:47
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:43
|
|Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|
|OG Anunoby offensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|56-51
|0:32
|
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:32
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|0:27
|
|Norman Powell defensive rebound
|0:06