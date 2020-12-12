TOR
CHA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
TOR
Raptors
23
CHA
Hornets
32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Aron Baynes vs. Cody Zeller (P.J. Washington gains possession)  
11:48   Devonte' Graham turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
11:33   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
11:29   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
11:25   P.J. Washington misses two point layup  
11:22   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
11:15   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
10:58 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 0-3
10:30 +2 Aron Baynes makes two point turnaround hook shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 2-3
10:15   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
10:04 +2 OG Anunoby makes two point driving layup 4-3
9:55   Devonte' Graham turnover (lost ball) (Norman Powell steals)  
9:49   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
9:47   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
9:42   Aron Baynes personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)  
9:33   Gordon Hayward turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:22   Fred VanVleet turnover (back court violation)  
9:14   P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
9:12   P.J. Washington shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
9:12 +1 Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
9:12 +1 Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-3
8:55   Norman Powell shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
8:55 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-4
8:55 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-5
8:44   Norman Powell misses two point driving layup  
8:41   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
8:34 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 6-8
8:22   Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Cody Zeller steals)  
8:17 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point layup 6-10
8:03   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
7:54 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point turnaround jump shot 6-12
7:44   Fred VanVleet misses two point jump shot  
7:40   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
7:29 +3 Cody Zeller makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists) 6-15
7:26   Raptors 60 second timeout  
7:11   OG Anunoby misses two point jump shot  
7:07   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
6:51 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point driving layup 6-17
6:32   Pascal Siakam misses two point driving layup  
6:31   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
6:28   OG Anunoby shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
6:28 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-18
6:28 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-19
6:19   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
6:10   Pascal Siakam personal foul (Miles Bridges draws the foul)  
5:54   LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup  
5:52   OG Anunoby defensive rebound  
5:51   Bismack Biyombo personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)  
5:44   Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot  
5:42   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
5:25 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Miles Bridges assists) 6-21
5:10   Norman Powell misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
5:08   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
4:59   Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
4:59 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-22
4:59 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-23
4:43   Miles Bridges blocks Norman Powell's two point layup  
4:40   Cody Martin defensive rebound  
4:26 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point jump shot 6-25
3:58 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup (Norman Powell assists) 8-25
3:49   Cody Martin misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Hornets offensive rebound  
3:49   Chris Boucher personal foul (Loose ball) (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)  
3:49   Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:49   Hornets offensive rebound  
3:49 +1 Bismack Biyombo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-26
3:26 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot 11-26
3:15 +2 Cody Martin makes two point jump shot (Caleb Martin assists) 11-28
3:02   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
2:59   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
2:51   Miles Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
2:45 +2 OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists) 13-28
2:40 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists) 13-30
2:30 +3 Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 16-30
2:28   Hornets 60 second timeout  
2:15   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
2:11   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
2:08   P.J. Washington blocks Fred VanVleet's two point layup  
2:04   Cody Martin defensive rebound  
2:01   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Terence Davis defensive rebound  
1:49   Terence Davis misses three point step back jump shot  
1:46   Caleb Martin defensive rebound  
1:45   Chris Boucher shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
1:45   Caleb Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:45   Hornets offensive rebound  
1:45 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-31
1:31 +3 OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Matt Thomas assists) 19-31
1:17   Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Malachi Flynn steals)  
1:17   Devonte' Graham shooting foul (Malachi Flynn draws the foul)  
1:17   Malachi Flynn misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:17   Raptors offensive rebound  
1:17   Malachi Flynn misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:14   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
0:56   Terence Davis personal foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)  
0:56   Cody Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:56   Hornets offensive rebound  
0:56 +1 Cody Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-32
0:43 +2 Chris Boucher makes two point driving layup (Malachi Flynn assists) 21-32
0:33   Cody Zeller turnover (lost ball) (OG Anunoby steals)  
0:25 +2 OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Matt Thomas assists) 23-32
0:01   Cody Martin turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)  
0:00   Terence Davis misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR
Raptors
35
CHA
Hornets
19

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Terence Davis misses two point driving layup  
11:38   Hornets defensive rebound  
11:38   Jump ball. Gordon Hayward vs. Chris Boucher (P.J. Washington gains possession)  
11:31   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
11:22 +3 Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Chris Boucher assists) 26-32
10:58   Devonte' Graham misses two point floating jump shot  
10:51   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
10:51   P.J. Washington misses two point putback layup  
10:49   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
10:49 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point putback layup 26-34
10:43   Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
10:36   Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)  
10:36   Miles Bridges personal foul (Take) (Matt Thomas draws the foul)  
10:26 +3 Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Chris Boucher assists) 29-34
10:15   Chris Boucher personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)  
10:09   Malachi Flynn shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)  
10:09   Terence Davis technical foul  
10:09 +1 Terry Rozier makes technical free throw 1 of 1 29-35
10:09 +1 Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-36
10:09 +1 Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-37
9:44   Matt Thomas misses two point floating jump shot  
9:42   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
9:39   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
9:36   OG Anunoby defensive rebound  
9:27   Pascal Siakam misses two point driving layup  
9:25   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
9:09   Terry Rozier misses two point jump shot  
9:07   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
9:06   Devonte' Graham shooting foul (Terence Davis draws the foul)  
9:06 +1 Terence Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-37
9:06 +1 Terence Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-37
8:43 +3 Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists) 31-40
8:27 +2 Matt Thomas makes two point layup (Terence Davis assists) 33-40
8:10 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point finger roll layup 33-42
7:54   OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot  
7:52   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
7:47   Gordon Hayward misses two point finger roll layup  
7:45   Matt Thomas defensive rebound  
7:39 +3 Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Matt Thomas assists) 36-42
7:39   Miles Bridges personal foul (Away from play) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
7:39   Aron Baynes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:39   Aron Baynes misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:39   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
7:27   Aron Baynes shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
7:27 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-43
7:27 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-44
7:11   Aron Baynes misses two point jump shot  
7:11   Aron Baynes misses two point jump shot  
7:01   Miles Bridges misses two point layup  
7:01   Raptors defensive rebound  
7:01   Raptors defensive rebound  
6:52 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot 39-44
6:40   Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot  
6:40   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
6:30 +3 Terence Davis makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 42-44
6:29   Hornets 60 second timeout  
6:02   Cody Zeller misses two point driving layup  
6:00   Terence Davis defensive rebound  
5:50 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 45-44
5:42   LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Aron Baynes steals)  
5:37 +2 Terence Davis makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists) 47-44
5:29   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
5:23   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Cody Martin defensive rebound  
5:14   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds step)  
5:04   Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (Cody Martin steals)  
5:02   Norman Powell personal foul (Take) (Cody Martin draws the foul)  
4:51 +2 Caleb Martin makes two point driving layup (LaMelo Ball assists) 47-46
4:36   Fred VanVleet misses two point jump shot  
4:33   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
4:14   LaMelo Ball offensive foul (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
4:14   LaMelo Ball turnover (offensive foul)  
4:04 +3 Aron Baynes makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 50-46
3:52   Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
3:52 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-47
3:52 +1 Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-48
3:37 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot 53-48
3:27   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
3:25   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
3:09   Pascal Siakam misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
3:02   OG Anunoby offensive rebound  
3:02   OG Anunoby misses two point putback layup  
3:02   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
2:59   Cody Martin turnover (bad pass) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
2:54   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Raptors offensive rebound  
2:53   Cody Martin personal foul (Loose ball) (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
2:53   Raptors 60 second timeout  
2:43   Pascal Siakam misses two point step back jump shot  
2:37   Caleb Martin defensive rebound  
2:26   Caleb Martin turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)  
2:21 +2 OG Anunoby makes two point dunk (Fred VanVleet assists) 55-48
2:05   Aron Baynes personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)  
2:05   P.J. Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:05   Hornets offensive rebound  
2:05   P.J. Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:02   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
1:53   P.J. Washington personal foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)  
1:53   Norman Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:53   Raptors offensive rebound  
1:53 +1 Norman Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-48
1:28   Miles Bridges misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
1:25   OG Anunoby defensive rebound  
1:18   OG Anunoby misses three point jump shot  
1:15   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
0:59   Norman Powell shooting foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)  
0:59 +1 P.J. Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-49
0:59 +1 P.J. Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-50
0:47   P.J. Washington blocks Norman Powell's two point driving layup  
0:47   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:43   Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot  
0:41   OG Anunoby offensive rebound  
0:39   Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot  
0:37   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
0:32   Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
0:32 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 3 56-51
0:32   Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
0:32   Hornets offensive rebound  
0:32   Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
0:27   Norman Powell defensive rebound  
0:06