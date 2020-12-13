HOU
CHI

1st Quarter
HOU
Rockets
31
CHI
Bulls
30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   DeMarcus Cousins vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)  
11:42   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
11:14 +2 Coby White makes two point fadeaway jump shot 0-2
11:02   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:59   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:53   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
10:47   Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound  
10:47   DeMarcus Cousins blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point putback layup  
10:47   Zach LaVine offensive rebound  
10:40   Zach LaVine misses two point putback layup  
10:40   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
10:29 +3 John Wall makes three point jump shot 3-2
10:26   DeMarcus Cousins shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
10:26 +1 Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-3
10:26 +1 Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-4
10:12   DeMarcus Cousins misses two point jump shot  
10:10   Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound  
10:11   Coby White shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
10:11   Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:11   Rockets offensive rebound  
10:11 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
10:01   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:58   John Wall defensive rebound  
9:48 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 6-4
9:46   Coby White turnover  
9:29 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 6-6
9:09 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 9-6
8:51   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
8:45 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point putback layup 9-8
8:36   John Wall misses two point jump shot  
8:33   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
8:29   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
8:25   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
8:18   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
8:18   Lauri Markkanen misses two point putback layup  
8:17   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
8:13   Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
8:13 +1 DeMarcus Cousins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-8
8:13 +1 DeMarcus Cousins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-8
8:03   Jae'Sean Tate personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
7:52 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists) 11-10
7:42 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 13-10
7:41   Bulls 60 second timeout  
7:25   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
7:11   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:54 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lauri Markkanen assists) 13-12
6:47 +3 John Wall makes three point jump shot 16-12
6:38   Coby White misses two point floating jump shot  
6:35   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
6:27   John Wall misses three point step back jump shot  
6:24   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
6:22   DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point layup  
6:21   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
6:14 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 16-15
5:56 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists) 19-15
5:32   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
5:32   Rockets defensive rebound  
5:15   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:18   Zach LaVine blocks John Wall's two point jump shot  
5:18   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
5:15   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
5:05   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Bulls defensive rebound  
4:48 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 19-17
4:48 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-18
4:40   David Nwaba misses three point jump shot  
4:37   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
4:32   David Nwaba shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
4:32 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-19
4:32 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-20
4:24   Coby White shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)  
4:24   John Wall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Rockets offensive rebound  
4:24 +1 John Wall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-20
4:13 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists) 20-22
4:13   Jae'Sean Tate shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
4:13 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-23
3:57 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 23-23
3:46   Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)  
3:37   David Nwaba turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)  
3:32 +2 Daniel Gafford makes two point alley-oop dunk (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 23-25
3:32   Rockets 60 second timeout  
3:19   David Nwaba misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Coby White defensive rebound  
2:59   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
2:55   John Wall defensive rebound  
2:52 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 26-25
2:39   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Bruno Caboclo steals)  
2:31   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
2:25   Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)  
2:20   John Wall offensive foul (Charge) (Coby White draws the foul)  
2:20   John Wall turnover (offensive foul)  
2:20   Bulls 60 second timeout  
2:06   Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)  
1:56   Daniel Gafford blocks Bruno Caboclo's two point driving layup  
1:53   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
1:50 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Chandler Hutchison assists) 26-28
1:30   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
1:28   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
1:22   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
1:15   Patrick Williams personal foul (Chris Clemons draws the foul)  
1:09   Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:59   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Chris Clemons defensive rebound  
0:50 +2 David Nwaba makes two point layup (Chris Clemons assists) 28-28
0:42 +2 Daniel Gafford makes two point dunk (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 28-30
0:28   Bruno Caboclo misses two point driving layup  
0:28   David Nwaba offensive rebound  
0:28 +2 David Nwaba makes two point putback layup 30-30
0:28   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)  
0:28 +1 David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-30
0:18   Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (traveling)  
0:01   Lauri Markkanen blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup  
0:01   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU
Rockets
25
CHI
Bulls
23

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot  
11:35   Chris Clemons defensive rebound  
11:29   Chris Clemons turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)  
11:17   Ben McLemore shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-31
11:17 +1 Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-32
11:00   Patrick Williams shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
11:00 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3 32-32
11:00 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3 33-32
11:00 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3 34-32
10:48   Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
10:48   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:48   Bulls offensive rebound  
10:48 +1 Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-33
10:28   Bruno Caboclo turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Williams steals)  
10:23   Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot  
10:21   Eric Gordon defensive rebound  
10:03   Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
9:56   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:53   Jerian Grant defensive rebound  
9:37 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (Jerian Grant assists) 37-33
9:26 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 37-35
9:16   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
9:01   Lauri Markkanen turnover (lost ball) (Bruno Caboclo steals)  
8:56 +2 Chris Clemons makes two point layup 39-35
8:37   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Jerian Grant defensive rebound  
8:25   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
8:12   Ryan Arcidiacono misses two point reverse layup  
8:10   Chris Clemons defensive rebound  
8:05 +2 Bruno Caboclo makes two point dunk (Jerian Grant assists) 41-35
8:05   Bulls 60 second timeout  
7:51   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
7:48   Gerald Green defensive rebound  
7:39   Bulls technical foul (Defensive three second)  
7:39 +1 Gerald Green makes technical free throw 1 of 1 42-35
7:27   DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot  
7:24   Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound  
7:23   Jerian Grant misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Rockets offensive rebound  
7:22   Wendell Carter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
7:08 +3 Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (Jerian Grant assists) 45-35
6:48   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Gerald Green defensive rebound  
6:39   DeMarcus Cousins offensive foul (Charge) (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)  
6:39   DeMarcus Cousins turnover (offensive foul)  
6:27 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk (Coby White assists) 45-37
6:10   Jerian Grant misses three point jump shot  
6:07   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
6:02 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 45-39
5:34   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:33   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:34   Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:34   Rockets 60 second timeout  
5:18 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot 45-42
5:04   Gerald Green misses three point jump shot  
5:00   Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound  
4:58 +3 Danuel House Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists) 48-42
4:41   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:39   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
4:28   DeMarcus Cousins misses two point step back jump shot  
4:25   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
4:12 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point driving layup (Coby White assists) 48-44
3:59   John Wall misses two point jump shot  
3:57   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
3:48   Jae'Sean Tate personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
3:39 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 48-47
3:18   John Wall misses two point jump shot  
3:16   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
3:11 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point layup 48-49
3:11   Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
3:11   Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:07   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
3:01 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 51-49
2:49 +2 Coby White makes two point driving layup 51-51
2:38   Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:22   Lauri Markkanen turnover (traveling)  
2:14   Coby White blocks John Wall's two point driving layup  
2:12   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
2:08   David Nwaba shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
2:08   Patrick Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:08   Bulls offensive rebound  
2:08   Patrick Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:06   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
2:03   John Wall offensive foul (Charge) (Coby White draws the foul)  
2:03   John Wall turnover (offensive foul)  
1:48   Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot  
1:45   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
1:30   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
1:24   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:10   Coby White turnover (traveling)  
0:57   John Wall turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Carter Jr. steals)  
0:56   Bulls 60 second timeout  
0:35   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)  
0:33 +2 David Nwaba makes two point dunk 53-51
0:24   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:22   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
0:22 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 53-53
0:05 +2 John Wall makes two point layup 55-53
0:05   Lauri Markkanen shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)  
0:05 +1 John Wall makes regular free throw 1 of 1 56-53
0:00   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  