HOU
CHI
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|DeMarcus Cousins vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Danuel House Jr. gains possession)
|11:42
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|0-2
|11:02
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|10:47
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|10:47
|
|DeMarcus Cousins blocks Wendell Carter Jr.'s two point putback layup
|10:47
|
|Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point putback layup
|10:40
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|+3
|John Wall makes three point jump shot
|3-2
|10:26
|
|DeMarcus Cousins shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|10:26
|
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-4
|10:12
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses two point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Coby White shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:11
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|10:11
|
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-4
|10:01
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point driving layup
|6-4
|9:46
|
|Coby White turnover
|9:29
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|6-6
|9:09
|
|+3
|DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|9-6
|8:51
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point putback layup
|9-8
|8:36
|
|John Wall misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|8:18
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point putback layup
|8:17
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|8:13
|
|Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|+1
|DeMarcus Cousins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-8
|8:13
|
|+1
|DeMarcus Cousins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|8:03
|
|Jae'Sean Tate personal foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|7:52
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|11-10
|7:42
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point driving layup
|13-10
|7:41
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|7:25
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|7:11
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Lauri Markkanen assists)
|13-12
|6:47
|
|+3
|John Wall makes three point jump shot
|16-12
|6:38
|
|Coby White misses two point floating jump shot
|6:35
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|John Wall misses three point step back jump shot
|6:24
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|DeMarcus Cousins blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point layup
|6:21
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|6:14
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|16-15
|5:56
|
|+3
|DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|19-15
|5:32
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Zach LaVine blocks John Wall's two point jump shot
|5:18
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|5:15
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|John Wall misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|19-17
|4:48
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-18
|4:40
|
|David Nwaba misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|David Nwaba shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|4:32
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|4:32
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-20
|4:24
|
|Coby White shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)
|4:24
|
|John Wall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|4:24
|
|+1
|John Wall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-20
|4:13
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|20-22
|4:13
|
|Jae'Sean Tate shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|4:13
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-23
|3:57
|
|+3
|Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|23-23
|3:46
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)
|3:37
|
|David Nwaba turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)
|3:32
|
|+2
|Daniel Gafford makes two point alley-oop dunk (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|23-25
|3:32
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|3:19
|
|David Nwaba misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|2:52
|
|+3
|Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|26-25
|2:39
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Bruno Caboclo steals)
|2:31
|
|John Wall misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|
|Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Daniel Gafford turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)
|2:20
|
|John Wall offensive foul (Charge) (Coby White draws the foul)
|2:20
|
|John Wall turnover (offensive foul)
|2:20
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|2:06
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (bad pass) (David Nwaba steals)
|1:56
|
|Daniel Gafford blocks Bruno Caboclo's two point driving layup
|1:53
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Chandler Hutchison assists)
|26-28
|1:30
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|
|Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Patrick Williams personal foul (Chris Clemons draws the foul)
|1:09
|
|Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:59
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Chris Clemons defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|+2
|David Nwaba makes two point layup (Chris Clemons assists)
|28-28
|0:42
|
|+2
|Daniel Gafford makes two point dunk (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|28-30
|0:28
|
|Bruno Caboclo misses two point driving layup
|0:28
|
|David Nwaba offensive rebound
|0:28
|
|+2
|David Nwaba makes two point putback layup
|30-30
|0:28
|
|Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (David Nwaba draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|+1
|David Nwaba makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-30
|0:18
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|
|Lauri Markkanen blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup
|0:01
|
|Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot
|11:35
|
|Chris Clemons defensive rebound
|11:29
|
|Chris Clemons turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)
|11:17
|
|Ben McLemore shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-31
|11:17
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-32
|11:00
|
|Patrick Williams shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|11:00
|
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|32-32
|11:00
|
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|33-32
|11:00
|
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|34-32
|10:48
|
|Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|10:48
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:48
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|10:48
|
|+1
|Lauri Markkanen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-33
|10:28
|
|Bruno Caboclo turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Williams steals)
|10:23
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|10:03
|
|Chris Clemons misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|
|Jerian Grant defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (Jerian Grant assists)
|37-33
|9:26
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|37-35
|9:16
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Lauri Markkanen turnover (lost ball) (Bruno Caboclo steals)
|8:56
|
|+2
|Chris Clemons makes two point layup
|39-35
|8:37
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|
|Jerian Grant defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono misses two point reverse layup
|8:10
|
|Chris Clemons defensive rebound
|8:05
|
|+2
|Bruno Caboclo makes two point dunk (Jerian Grant assists)
|41-35
|8:05
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|7:51
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|7:48
|
|Gerald Green defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Bulls technical foul (Defensive three second)
|7:39
|
|+1
|Gerald Green makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|42-35
|7:27
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|
|Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Jerian Grant misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|7:22
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|7:08
|
|+3
|Gerald Green makes three point jump shot (Jerian Grant assists)
|45-35
|6:48
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Gerald Green defensive rebound
|6:39
|
|DeMarcus Cousins offensive foul (Charge) (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|6:39
|
|DeMarcus Cousins turnover (offensive foul)
|6:27
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point dunk (Coby White assists)
|45-37
|6:10
|
|Jerian Grant misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|45-39
|5:34
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|5:34
|
|Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:34
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|5:18
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot
|45-42
|5:04
|
|Gerald Green misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|
|Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
|4:58
|
|+3
|Danuel House Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|48-42
|4:41
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses two point step back jump shot
|4:25
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point driving layup (Coby White assists)
|48-44
|3:59
|
|John Wall misses two point jump shot
|3:57
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|3:48
|
|Jae'Sean Tate personal foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|3:39
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|48-47
|3:18
|
|John Wall misses two point jump shot
|3:16
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point layup
|48-49
|3:11
|
|Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|3:11
|
|Zach LaVine misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:07
|
|Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|3:01
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|51-49
|2:49
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point driving layup
|51-51
|2:38
|
|Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:22
|
|Lauri Markkanen turnover (traveling)
|2:14
|
|Coby White blocks John Wall's two point driving layup
|2:12
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|David Nwaba shooting foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|Patrick Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:08
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Patrick Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:06
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|John Wall offensive foul (Charge) (Coby White draws the foul)
|2:03
|
|John Wall turnover (offensive foul)
|1:48
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|1:24
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Coby White turnover (traveling)
|0:57
|
|John Wall turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Carter Jr. steals)
|0:56
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|0:35
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (David Nwaba steals)
|0:33
|
|+2
|David Nwaba makes two point dunk
|53-51
|0:24
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:22
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|0:22
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|53-53
|0:05
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point layup
|55-53
|0:05
|
|Lauri Markkanen shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|+1
|John Wall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-53
|0:00
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period