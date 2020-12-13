LAC
LAL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Serge Ibaka vs. Marc Gasol (Talen Horton-Tucker gains possession)
|11:42
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris makes two point step back jump shot
|0-2
|11:20
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point floating jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
|2-2
|10:59
|
|Marc Gasol misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot
|2-5
|10:32
|
|Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|10:32
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-6
|10:09
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)
|9:52
|
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists)
|2-9
|9:50
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|9:31
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|
|Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Markieff Morris shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-9
|9:25
|
|Paul George misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:20
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)
|9:09
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|9:04
|
|Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Paul George shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:53
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-10
|8:31
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|6-10
|8:18
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:01
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|7:59
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point dunk
|6-12
|7:42
|
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|7:25
|
|+3
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|6-15
|7:10
|
|Patrick Beverley turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)
|7:05
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Serge Ibaka personal foul (Loose ball) (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|6:46
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|6:27
|
|Markieff Morris turnover (lost ball) (Nicolas Batum steals)
|6:23
|
|Paul George turnover (lost ball) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|6:19
|
|+3
|Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|6-18
|6:02
|
|+3
|Paul George makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|9-18
|5:47
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point finger roll layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|9-20
|5:33
|
|Serge Ibaka misses two point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|5:22
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point reverse layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|9-22
|5:11
|
|+3
|Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Serge Ibaka assists)
|12-22
|4:51
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|
|Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka makes two point reverse layup (Paul George assists)
|14-22
|4:16
|
|Quinn Cook misses two point driving layup
|4:14
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|4:09
|
|+3
|Paul George makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|17-22
|4:08
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|4:00
|
|Paul George personal foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|3:49
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point floating jump shot (Quinn Cook assists)
|17-24
|3:25
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|3:18
|
|Nicolas Batum shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|3:18
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-25
|3:18
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-26
|3:04
|
|Terance Mann misses two point driving layup
|3:04
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|3:04
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point putback layup
|19-26
|3:04
|
|Quinn Cook shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-26
|2:44
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point layup
|2:41
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|2:41
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup
|2:40
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+3
|Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists)
|20-29
|2:28
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|22-29
|2:15
|
|+3
|Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|22-32
|2:03
|
|Ivica Zubac misses two point turnaround hook shot
|1:58
|
|Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|+3
|Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Jared Dudley assists)
|22-35
|1:34
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists)
|24-35
|1:20
|
|Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|1:20
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-36
|1:20
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-37
|1:06
|
|Montrezl Harrell blocks Lou Williams's two point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac misses two point putback layup
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-37
|1:04
|
|Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:01
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point alley-oop layup (Quinn Cook assists)
|25-39
|0:41
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point driving jump shot
|27-39
|0:35
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point driving layup
|0:32
|
|Patrick Patterson defensive rebound
|0:19
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot
|29-39
|0:01
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:48
|
|+3
|Terance Mann makes three point jump shot (Lou Williams assists)
|32-39
|11:31
|
|Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|11:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:31
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|11:31
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-40
|11:19
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point floating jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|34-40
|11:00
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terance Mann assists)
|36-40
|10:37
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot
|36-42
|10:27
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|38-42
|10:11
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point floating jump shot (Quinn Cook assists)
|38-44
|10:04
|
|Terance Mann misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Jared Dudley defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|+2
|Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot
|38-46
|9:29
|
|Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|9:15
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point driving layup
|9:11
|
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists)
|40-46
|8:58
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point layup (Quinn Cook assists)
|40-48
|8:59
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|8:35
|
|Paul George misses three point step back jump shot
|8:35
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|8:23
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-49
|8:23
|
|+1
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-50
|8:03
|
|Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|7:47
|
|Ivica Zubac blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point driving layup
|7:44
|
|Paul George defensive rebound
|7:44
|
|Jared Dudley personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)
|7:35
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|43-50
|7:27
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point floating jump shot
|43-52
|7:11
|
|Paul George misses two point layup
|7:11
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)
|6:59
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-53
|6:59
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-54
|6:43
|
|Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|6:27
|
|Markieff Morris misses two point jump shot
|6:25
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|6:07
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka makes two point dunk (Paul George assists)
|45-54
|5:59
|
|Serge Ibaka personal foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|5:54
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|5:52
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point dunk (Paul George assists)
|47-54
|5:35
|
|Marc Gasol offensive foul (Charge) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|5:35
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)
|5:22
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|5:21
|
|Quinn Cook personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|+2
|Patrick Beverley makes two point finger roll layup
|49-54
|5:00
|
|Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|5:00
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|5:00
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-56
|4:50
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|4:36
|
|Marc Gasol shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|4:36
|
|+1
|Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-56
|4:36
|
|+1
|Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-56
|4:14
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)
|4:12
|
|Kyle Kuzma blocks Nicolas Batum's two point layup
|4:11
|
|Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point putback layup
|53-56
|4:11
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|4:00
|
|Patrick Beverley personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|4:00
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-57
|4:00
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-58
|3:49
|
|Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)
|3:41
|
|+2
|Marc Gasol makes two point hook shot (Quinn Cook assists)
|53-60
|3:19
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot
|55-60
|3:02
|
|Nicolas Batum blocks Markieff Morris's two point layup
|2:57
|
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|2:55
|
|Marc Gasol shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
|2:55
|
|+1
|Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-60
|2:55
|
|+1
|Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-60
|2:48
|
|Marc Gasol offensive foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)
|2:48
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)
|2:38
|
|Montrezl Harrell blocks Paul George's two point driving layup
|2:33
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|2:23
|
|+3
|Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|57-63
|2:07
|
|Markieff Morris shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|2:07
|
|+1
|Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|2:07
|
|Nicolas Batum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:05
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point floating jump shot
|1:56
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Paul George personal foul (Loose ball) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:56
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:56
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-64
|1:44
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-64
|1:44
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-64
|1:24
|
|Serge Ibaka blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point floating jump shot
|1:24
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:24
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-65
|1:17
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)
|1:17
|
|Patrick Beverley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:17
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|1:17
|
|+1
|Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-65
|1:02
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|
|Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)
|0:54
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point dunk (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|61-67
|0:29
|
|Patrick Beverley misses two point driving hook shot
|0:26
|
|Serge Ibaka offensive rebound
|0:26
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka makes two point putback layup
|63-67
|0:09
|
|+3
|Jared Dudley makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists)
|63-70
|0:00
|
|End of period