LAC
LAL

1st Quarter
LAC
Clippers
29
LAL
Lakers
39

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Serge Ibaka vs. Marc Gasol (Talen Horton-Tucker gains possession)  
11:42 +2 Markieff Morris makes two point step back jump shot 0-2
11:20 +2 Paul George makes two point floating jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists) 2-2
10:59   Marc Gasol misses three point jump shot  
10:53   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
10:42   Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
10:32 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot 2-5
10:32   Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
10:32 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-6
10:09   Kawhi Leonard turnover (lost ball) (Talen Horton-Tucker steals)  
9:52 +3 Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists) 2-9
9:50   Clippers 60 second timeout  
9:31   Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot  
9:27   Nicolas Batum offensive rebound  
9:25   Markieff Morris shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
9:25 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-9
9:25   Paul George misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:20   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
9:10   Kyle Kuzma turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)  
9:09   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
9:04   Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
8:53   Paul George shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
8:53   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:53   Lakers offensive rebound  
8:53 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-10
8:31 +3 Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists) 6-10
8:18   Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:01   Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)  
7:59 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point dunk 6-12
7:42   Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound  
7:25 +3 Talen Horton-Tucker makes three point jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists) 6-15
7:10   Patrick Beverley turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)  
7:05   Talen Horton-Tucker misses three point jump shot  
7:01   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
6:47   Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Lakers defensive rebound  
6:46   Serge Ibaka personal foul (Loose ball) (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
6:46   Lakers 60 second timeout  
6:27   Markieff Morris turnover (lost ball) (Nicolas Batum steals)  
6:23   Paul George turnover (lost ball) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)  
6:19 +3 Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 6-18
6:02 +3 Paul George makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists) 9-18
5:47 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point finger roll layup (Marc Gasol assists) 9-20
5:33   Serge Ibaka misses two point jump shot  
5:30   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
5:22 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point reverse layup (Marc Gasol assists) 9-22
5:11 +3 Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Serge Ibaka assists) 12-22
4:51   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
4:45   Luke Kennard defensive rebound  
4:32 +2 Serge Ibaka makes two point reverse layup (Paul George assists) 14-22
4:16   Quinn Cook misses two point driving layup  
4:14   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
4:09 +3 Paul George makes three point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists) 17-22
4:08   Lakers 60 second timeout  
4:00   Paul George personal foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
3:49 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point floating jump shot (Quinn Cook assists) 17-24
3:25   Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot  
3:22   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
3:18   Nicolas Batum shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
3:18 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-25
3:18 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-26
3:04   Terance Mann misses two point driving layup  
3:04   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
3:04 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point putback layup 19-26
3:04   Quinn Cook shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
3:04 +1 Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-26
2:44   Montrezl Harrell misses two point layup  
2:41   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
2:41   Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup  
2:40   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
2:38 +3 Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Montrezl Harrell assists) 20-29
2:28 +2 Lou Williams makes two point fadeaway jump shot 22-29
2:15 +3 Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 22-32
2:03   Ivica Zubac misses two point turnaround hook shot  
1:58   Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound  
1:47 +3 Quinn Cook makes three point jump shot (Jared Dudley assists) 22-35
1:34 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists) 24-35
1:20   Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
1:20 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-36
1:20 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-37
1:06   Montrezl Harrell blocks Lou Williams's two point jump shot  
1:04   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
1:04   Ivica Zubac misses two point putback layup  
1:04   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
1:04   Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)  
1:04 +1 Ivica Zubac makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-37
1:04   Ivica Zubac misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:01   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
0:50 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point alley-oop layup (Quinn Cook assists) 25-39
0:41 +2 Lou Williams makes two point driving jump shot 27-39
0:35   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point driving layup  
0:32   Patrick Patterson defensive rebound  
0:19 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot 29-39
0:01   Kyle Kuzma misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
0:00   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC
Clippers
34
LAL
Lakers
31

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Terance Mann makes three point jump shot (Lou Williams assists) 32-39
11:31   Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
11:31   Kyle Kuzma misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:31   Lakers offensive rebound  
11:31 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-40
11:19 +2 Lou Williams makes two point floating jump shot (Terance Mann assists) 34-40
11:00   Kyle Kuzma misses two point jump shot  
10:57   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
10:51 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point alley-oop dunk (Terance Mann assists) 36-40
10:37 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot 36-42
10:27 +2 Lou Williams makes two point jump shot (Luke Kennard assists) 38-42
10:11 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point floating jump shot (Quinn Cook assists) 38-44
10:04   Terance Mann misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Jared Dudley defensive rebound  
9:54 +2 Quinn Cook makes two point jump shot 38-46
9:29   Luke Kennard misses two point jump shot  
9:27   Lakers defensive rebound  
9:15   Montrezl Harrell misses two point driving layup  
9:11   Terance Mann defensive rebound  
9:10 +2 Terance Mann makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists) 40-46
8:58 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point layup (Quinn Cook assists) 40-48
8:59   Clippers 60 second timeout  
8:35   Paul George misses three point step back jump shot  
8:35   Lakers defensive rebound  
8:23   Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
8:23 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-49
8:23 +1 Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-50
8:03   Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)  
7:47   Ivica Zubac blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point driving layup  
7:44   Paul George defensive rebound  
7:44   Jared Dudley personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)  
7:35 +3 Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists) 43-50
7:27 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point floating jump shot 43-52
7:11   Paul George misses two point layup  
7:11   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
6:59   Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Markieff Morris draws the foul)  
6:59 +1 Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-53
6:59 +1 Markieff Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-54
6:43   Serge Ibaka misses three point jump shot  
6:37   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound  
6:27   Markieff Morris misses two point jump shot  
6:25   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
6:07 +2 Serge Ibaka makes two point dunk (Paul George assists) 45-54
5:59   Serge Ibaka personal foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
5:54   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
5:52 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point dunk (Paul George assists) 47-54
5:35   Marc Gasol offensive foul (Charge) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
5:35   Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)  
5:22   Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Clippers offensive rebound  
5:21   Quinn Cook personal foul (Loose ball) (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
5:11 +2 Patrick Beverley makes two point finger roll layup 49-54
5:00   Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
5:00 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
5:00 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-56
4:50   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
4:36   Marc Gasol shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
4:36 +1 Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-56
4:36 +1 Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-56
4:14   Kyle Kuzma turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)  
4:12   Kyle Kuzma blocks Nicolas Batum's two point layup  
4:11   Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound  
4:11 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point putback layup 53-56
4:11   Lakers 60 second timeout  
4:00   Patrick Beverley personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
4:00 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-57
4:00 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-58
3:49   Nicolas Batum turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Cook steals)  
3:41 +2 Marc Gasol makes two point hook shot (Quinn Cook assists) 53-60
3:19 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot 55-60
3:02   Nicolas Batum blocks Markieff Morris's two point layup  
2:57   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
2:55   Marc Gasol shooting foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)  
2:55 +1 Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-60
2:55 +1 Serge Ibaka makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-60
2:48   Marc Gasol offensive foul (Serge Ibaka draws the foul)  
2:48   Marc Gasol turnover (offensive foul)  
2:38   Montrezl Harrell blocks Paul George's two point driving layup  
2:33   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
2:23 +3 Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 57-63
2:07   Markieff Morris shooting foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
2:07 +1 Nicolas Batum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-63
2:07   Nicolas Batum misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:05   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
1:57   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point floating jump shot  
1:56   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:56   Paul George personal foul (Loose ball) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
1:56   Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:56   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:56 +1 Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-64
1:44   Markieff Morris personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
1:44 +1 Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-64
1:44 +1 Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-64
1:24   Serge Ibaka blocks Montrezl Harrell's two point floating jump shot  
1:24   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
1:24   Serge Ibaka shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
1:24   Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:24   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:24 +1 Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-65
1:17   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Patrick Beverley draws the foul)  
1:17   Patrick Beverley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:17   Clippers offensive rebound  
1:17 +1 Patrick Beverley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-65
1:02   Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot  
1:00   Serge Ibaka defensive rebound  
0:57   Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Markieff Morris steals)  
0:54 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point dunk (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists) 61-67
0:29   Patrick Beverley misses two point driving hook shot  
0:26   Serge Ibaka offensive rebound  
0:26 +2 Serge Ibaka makes two point putback layup 63-67
0:09 +3 Jared Dudley makes three point jump shot (Talen Horton-Tucker assists) 63-70
0:00   End of period  