ORL
ATL

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
ORL
Magic
26
ATL
Hawks
36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Nikola Vucevic vs. Clint Capela (Trae Young gains possession)  
11:45 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists) 0-2
11:31   Trae Young blocks Markelle Fultz's two point driving layup  
11:31   Magic offensive rebound  
11:21   Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup  
11:18   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
11:16   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Bacon steals)  
11:10   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
11:07   Trae Young defensive rebound  
10:52 +2 John Collins makes two point jump shot 0-4
10:36   Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Trae Young defensive rebound  
10:30   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
10:19   Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot  
10:19   Magic offensive rebound  
10:14 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 2-4
9:58   De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)  
9:48 +2 Dwayne Bacon makes two point floating jump shot 4-4
9:30 +3 Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 4-7
9:14   Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot  
9:10   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
9:10   Aaron Gordon misses two point putback layup  
9:09   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
9:01   Dwayne Bacon personal foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
8:53   De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Kevin Huerter offensive rebound  
8:45   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
8:39 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists) 7-7
8:17   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
8:17 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-8
8:17 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
8:08   De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
8:02   John Collins personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
7:51   Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
7:48   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
7:40   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
7:36   Evan Fournier defensive rebound  
7:33   John Collins shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
7:33 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3 8-9
7:33 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3 9-9
7:33 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-9
7:21   Evan Fournier personal foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)  
7:15 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 10-11
7:15   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
7:15 +1 Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-12
7:01   Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot  
6:57   Kevin Huerter defensive rebound  
6:53   Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
6:53   Hawks 60 second timeout  
6:53 +1 Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-13
6:53 +1 Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-14
6:34   Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot  
6:31   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
6:18 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point layup (Danilo Gallinari assists) 10-16
6:06 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point layup (Nikola Vucevic assists) 12-16
5:46 +2 Clint Capela makes two point driving hook shot 12-18
5:34   Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot  
5:31   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
5:13   Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)  
5:13   Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
5:05 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot 14-18
4:52 +3 Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 14-21
4:28   Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot  
4:26   John Collins defensive rebound  
4:22   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
4:18   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
4:15 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point layup 16-21
4:03   Evan Fournier personal foul (Solomon Hill draws the foul)  
4:03 +1 Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-22
4:03 +1 Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-23
3:48   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
3:44   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
3:32 +3 Trae Young makes three point step back jump shot 16-26
3:16   Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Solomon Hill defensive rebound  
3:10 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point reverse layup (Trae Young assists) 16-28
3:11   Magic 60 second timeout  
2:53   Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:50   John Collins defensive rebound  
2:39   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
2:37   Solomon Hill offensive rebound  
2:37   Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Solomon Hill draws the foul)  
2:37 +1 Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-29
2:37 +1 Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-30
2:24   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
2:21   Hawks defensive rebound  
2:21   Michael Carter-Williams personal foul (Loose ball) (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
2:21   Clint Capela misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:21   Hawks offensive rebound  
2:21   Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:19   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
2:07 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists) 19-30
1:55 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point driving layup 19-32
1:40   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
1:37   John Collins defensive rebound  
1:29   John Collins misses two point alley-oop layup  
1:27   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
1:24 +3 Gary Clark makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists) 22-32
1:22   Hawks 60 second timeout  
1:09   Kevin Huerter misses three point step back jump shot  
1:04   Gary Clark defensive rebound  
1:00 +2 Cole Anthony makes two point driving layup 24-32
0:45 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point layup (Trae Young assists) 24-34
0:26 +2 Gary Clark makes two point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists) 26-34
0:02 +2 Trae Young makes two point driving layup 26-36
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL
Magic
26
ATL
Hawks
22

Time Team Play Score
11:58   Hawks delay of game violation  
11:45   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
11:41   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
11:22 +2 De'Andre Hunter makes two point step back jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists) 26-38
11:03 +3 Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Gary Clark assists) 29-38
11:00   John Collins turnover (inbound)  
10:55   Dwayne Bacon misses two point floating jump shot  
10:52   Kevin Huerter defensive rebound  
10:43   Michael Carter-Williams personal foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)  
10:29   Kevin Huerter misses two point step back jump shot  
10:27   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
10:19   Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup  
10:16   Kevin Huerter defensive rebound  
10:10 +3 John Collins makes three point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists) 29-41
9:50   Gary Clark misses three point jump shot  
9:48   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
9:44   De'Andre Hunter offensive foul (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)  
9:44   De'Andre Hunter turnover (offensive foul)  
9:24   Michael Carter-Williams turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Goodwin steals)  
9:20   Khem Birch blocks Brandon Goodwin's two point layup  
9:20   Cole Anthony defensive rebound  
9:20   Bruno Fernando personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
9:06   Michael Carter-Williams offensive foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)  
9:06   Michael Carter-Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
8:51   John Collins misses two point step back jump shot  
8:48   Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound  
8:42   Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot  
8:39   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
8:28   John Collins misses three point jump shot  
8:25   Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound  
8:17   Khem Birch misses two point layup  
8:14   Kevin Huerter defensive rebound  
8:09 +2 Bruno Fernando makes two point layup (Brandon Goodwin assists) 29-43
7:52   Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
7:31   Kevin Huerter turnover (bad pass) (Gary Clark steals)  
7:26 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Cole Anthony assists) 31-43
7:20   Hawks 60 second timeout  
7:06   Clint Capela misses two point reverse layup  
7:03   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
7:03   Dwayne Bacon shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
7:03 +1 Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-44
7:03   Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:00   Khem Birch defensive rebound  
6:46   Markelle Fultz misses two point driving layup  
6:41   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
6:41 +2 Khem Birch makes two point putback layup 33-44
6:34   Gary Clark shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
6:34 +1 Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-45
6:34   Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:32   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
6:15   Nikola Vucevic turnover (traveling)  
6:02   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
5:55 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point driving layup 35-45
5:55   Trae Young shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
5:55   Markelle Fultz misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:52   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
5:37   Solomon Hill turnover (traveling)  
5:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround hook shot (Cole Anthony assists) 37-45
5:05   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point step back jump shot  
5:02   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
4:56   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
4:46   Nikola Vucevic blocks Clint Capela's two point layup  
4:45   Markelle Fultz defensive rebound  
4:45   Danilo Gallinari personal foul (Take) (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
4:36   Cole Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Danilo Gallinari steals)  
4:29   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
4:27   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
4:23 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot 39-45
4:06   John Collins misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:06   John Collins misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:03   Cole Anthony defensive rebound  
3:56   Nikola Vucevic misses two point floating jump shot  
3:56   Magic offensive rebound  
3:56   John Collins personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
3:54   Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Danilo Gallinari steals)  
3:50   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
3:41 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point layup 41-45
3:19 +2 Trae Young makes two point floating jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists) 41-47
3:04   Aaron Gordon offensive foul (Charge) (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
3:04   Aaron Gordon turnover (offensive foul)  
2:49 +3 Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (De'Andre Hunter assists) 41-50
2:29 +3 Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists) 44-50
2:17   John Collins misses two point turnaround hook shot  
2:14   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
2:04   Danilo Gallinari personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)  
2:04   Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:04   Magic offensive rebound  
2:04 +1 Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-50
1:46 +2 Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Danilo Gallinari assists) 45-52
1:25 +3 Markelle Fultz makes three point step back jump shot 48-52
1:08   Evan Fournier shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
1:08 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-53
1:08   De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:04   Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound  
0:55 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point reverse layup 50-53
0:48   Trae Young misses two point driving layup  
0:46   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
0:46   Trae Young personal foul (Take) (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
0:46 +1 Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-53
0:46 +1 Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-53
0:31   Evan Fournier personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
0:31 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-54
0:31 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-55
0:22   Evan Fournier offensive foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
0:22   Evan Fournier turnover (offensive foul)  
0:05 +3 Trae Young makes three point jump shot 52-58
0:00   Markelle Fultz misses two point layup  
0:00   Magic offensive rebound  