ORL
ATL
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Nikola Vucevic vs. Clint Capela (Trae Young gains possession)
|11:45
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|0-2
|11:31
|
|Trae Young blocks Markelle Fultz's two point driving layup
|11:31
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup
|11:18
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Dwayne Bacon steals)
|11:10
|
|Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|10:52
|
|+2
|John Collins makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|10:36
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:19
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|10:14
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|2-4
|9:58
|
|De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)
|9:48
|
|+2
|Dwayne Bacon makes two point floating jump shot
|4-4
|9:30
|
|+3
|Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|4-7
|9:14
|
|Evan Fournier misses two point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|9:10
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point putback layup
|9:09
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Dwayne Bacon personal foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|Kevin Huerter offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists)
|7-7
|8:17
|
|Aaron Gordon shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|8:17
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|8:17
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-9
|8:08
|
|De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|8:02
|
|John Collins personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|7:51
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point jump shot
|7:48
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|7:36
|
|Evan Fournier defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|John Collins shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|7:33
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-9
|7:33
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|9-9
|7:33
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-9
|7:21
|
|Evan Fournier personal foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)
|7:15
|
|+2
|Danilo Gallinari makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|10-11
|7:15
|
|Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
|7:15
|
|+1
|Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-12
|7:01
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|6:57
|
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
|6:53
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|6:53
|
|+1
|Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-13
|6:53
|
|+1
|Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-14
|6:34
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot
|6:31
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point layup (Danilo Gallinari assists)
|10-16
|6:06
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point layup (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|12-16
|5:46
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point driving hook shot
|12-18
|5:34
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)
|5:13
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|5:05
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot
|14-18
|4:52
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|14-21
|4:28
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|4:26
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|4:18
|
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point layup
|16-21
|4:03
|
|Evan Fournier personal foul (Solomon Hill draws the foul)
|4:03
|
|+1
|Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-22
|4:03
|
|+1
|Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-23
|3:48
|
|Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|3:32
|
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point step back jump shot
|16-26
|3:16
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|Solomon Hill defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point reverse layup (Trae Young assists)
|16-28
|3:11
|
|Magic 60 second timeout
|2:53
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:50
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|
|Solomon Hill offensive rebound
|2:37
|
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Solomon Hill draws the foul)
|2:37
|
|+1
|Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-29
|2:37
|
|+1
|Solomon Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-30
|2:24
|
|Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|2:21
|
|Michael Carter-Williams personal foul (Loose ball) (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|2:21
|
|Clint Capela misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:21
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|2:21
|
|Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:19
|
|Gary Clark defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|+3
|Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|19-30
|1:55
|
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point driving layup
|19-32
|1:40
|
|Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|1:37
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|John Collins misses two point alley-oop layup
|1:27
|
|Gary Clark defensive rebound
|1:24
|
|+3
|Gary Clark makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists)
|22-32
|1:22
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|1:09
|
|Kevin Huerter misses three point step back jump shot
|1:04
|
|Gary Clark defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point driving layup
|24-32
|0:45
|
|+2
|Danilo Gallinari makes two point layup (Trae Young assists)
|24-34
|0:26
|
|+2
|Gary Clark makes two point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|26-34
|0:02
|
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point driving layup
|26-36
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:58
|
|Hawks delay of game violation
|11:45
|
|Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point step back jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists)
|26-38
|11:03
|
|+3
|Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Gary Clark assists)
|29-38
|11:00
|
|John Collins turnover (inbound)
|10:55
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses two point floating jump shot
|10:52
|
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Michael Carter-Williams personal foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)
|10:29
|
|Kevin Huerter misses two point step back jump shot
|10:27
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup
|10:16
|
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+3
|John Collins makes three point jump shot (Brandon Goodwin assists)
|29-41
|9:50
|
|Gary Clark misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|9:44
|
|De'Andre Hunter offensive foul (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)
|9:44
|
|De'Andre Hunter turnover (offensive foul)
|9:24
|
|Michael Carter-Williams turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Goodwin steals)
|9:20
|
|Khem Birch blocks Brandon Goodwin's two point layup
|9:20
|
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|9:20
|
|Bruno Fernando personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|Michael Carter-Williams offensive foul (Kevin Huerter draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|Michael Carter-Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|8:51
|
|John Collins misses two point step back jump shot
|8:48
|
|Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound
|8:42
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|John Collins misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|
|Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound
|8:17
|
|Khem Birch misses two point layup
|8:14
|
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|+2
|Bruno Fernando makes two point layup (Brandon Goodwin assists)
|29-43
|7:52
|
|Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Kevin Huerter turnover (bad pass) (Gary Clark steals)
|7:26
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Cole Anthony assists)
|31-43
|7:20
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|7:06
|
|Clint Capela misses two point reverse layup
|7:03
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|7:03
|
|Dwayne Bacon shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|7:03
|
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-44
|7:03
|
|Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:00
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point driving layup
|6:41
|
|Khem Birch offensive rebound
|6:41
|
|+2
|Khem Birch makes two point putback layup
|33-44
|6:34
|
|Gary Clark shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|6:34
|
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-45
|6:34
|
|Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:32
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (traveling)
|6:02
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point driving layup
|35-45
|5:55
|
|Trae Young shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|5:55
|
|Markelle Fultz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:52
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|Solomon Hill turnover (traveling)
|5:27
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround hook shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|37-45
|5:05
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point step back jump shot
|5:02
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Nikola Vucevic blocks Clint Capela's two point layup
|4:45
|
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|4:45
|
|Danilo Gallinari personal foul (Take) (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|4:36
|
|Cole Anthony turnover (lost ball) (Danilo Gallinari steals)
|4:29
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:23
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot
|39-45
|4:06
|
|John Collins misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:06
|
|John Collins misses two point turnaround jump shot
|4:03
|
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point floating jump shot
|3:56
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|3:56
|
|John Collins personal foul (Loose ball) (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|3:54
|
|Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Danilo Gallinari steals)
|3:50
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point layup
|41-45
|3:19
|
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point floating jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists)
|41-47
|3:04
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive foul (Charge) (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|Aaron Gordon turnover (offensive foul)
|2:49
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (De'Andre Hunter assists)
|41-50
|2:29
|
|+3
|Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|44-50
|2:17
|
|John Collins misses two point turnaround hook shot
|2:14
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|2:04
|
|Danilo Gallinari personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|2:04
|
|Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:04
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|2:04
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-50
|1:46
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Danilo Gallinari assists)
|45-52
|1:25
|
|+3
|Markelle Fultz makes three point step back jump shot
|48-52
|1:08
|
|Evan Fournier shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|1:08
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-53
|1:08
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:04
|
|Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier makes two point reverse layup
|50-53
|0:48
|
|Trae Young misses two point driving layup
|0:46
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|Trae Young personal foul (Take) (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|0:46
|
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-53
|0:46
|
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-53
|0:31
|
|Evan Fournier personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-54
|0:31
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-55
|0:22
|
|Evan Fournier offensive foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|0:22
|
|Evan Fournier turnover (offensive foul)
|0:05
|
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point jump shot
|52-58
|0:00
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|Magic offensive rebound