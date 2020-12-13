WAS
BKN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Thomas Bryant vs. DeAndre Jordan (Troy Brown Jr. gains possession)
|11:39
|
|+2
|Raul Neto makes two point floating jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|2-0
|11:20
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie offensive rebound
|11:14
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|2-2
|11:04
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|+2
|DeAndre Jordan makes two point dunk (Kevin Durant assists)
|2-4
|10:38
|
|Rui Hachimura misses two point driving layup
|10:34
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Raul Neto defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:20
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|10:03
|
|Deni Avdija turnover (out of bounds step)
|9:56
|
|Thomas Bryant personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|9:43
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup
|2-6
|9:43
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive goaltending violation
|9:28
|
|Troy Brown Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|9:24
|
|Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|9:20
|
|Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|
|Nets defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|Wizards technical foul (Defensive three second)
|9:07
|
|Wizards technical foul (Defensive three second)
|9:00
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|2-9
|8:44
|
|Kyrie Irving personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|+3
|Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
|5-9
|8:23
|
|Troy Brown Jr. shooting foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|8:23
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-10
|8:23
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-11
|8:11
|
|+2
|Troy Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup (Thomas Bryant assists)
|7-11
|8:05
|
|Troy Brown Jr. shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|8:05
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-12
|8:05
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-13
|7:54
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Troy Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|7:47
|
|DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|7:47
|
|+1
|Raul Neto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-13
|7:47
|
|Raul Neto misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:42
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point step back jump shot
|8-15
|7:30
|
|Wizards 60 second timeout
|7:24
|
|Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|Rui Hachimura offensive rebound
|7:14
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura makes two point putback dunk
|10-15
|7:05
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|10-17
|6:50
|
|Rui Hachimura misses two point jump shot
|6:47
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point step back jump shot
|10-19
|6:19
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura makes two point turnaround hook shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|12-19
|6:09
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point turnaround jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|12-21
|6:09
|
|Raul Neto shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|6:09
|
|Kyrie Irving misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:01
|
|Rui Hachimura defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Rui Hachimura misses two point driving hook shot
|5:51
|
|Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|5:51
|
|Thomas Bryant misses two point putback layup
|5:51
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Rui Hachimura personal foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|5:40
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-22
|5:40
|
|Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:38
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|+2
|Moritz Wagner makes two point dunk (Deni Avdija assists)
|14-22
|5:11
|
|Deni Avdija kicked ball violation
|5:08
|
|Thomas Bryant personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|5:08
|
|Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:08
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|5:08
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-23
|4:53
|
|Robin Lopez misses two point driving hook shot
|4:52
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Moritz Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Landry Shamet steals)
|4:39
|
|Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|4:39
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-24
|4:39
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-25
|4:15
|
|Cassius Winston misses two point jump shot
|4:12
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|3:57
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot
|14-28
|3:55
|
|Wizards 60 second timeout
|3:42
|
|+2
|Isaac Bonga makes two point turnaround hook shot (Garrison Mathews assists)
|16-28
|3:22
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|16-30
|3:14
|
|Isaac Bonga turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:51
|
|Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot
|2:48
|
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|2:39
|
|+2
|Moritz Wagner makes two point driving layup (Cassius Winston assists)
|18-30
|2:33
|
|Kevin Durant offensive foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|2:33
|
|Kevin Durant turnover (offensive foul)
|2:27
|
|Robin Lopez turnover (traveling)
|2:21
|
|+3
|Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|18-33
|2:07
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston makes two point jump shot
|20-33
|1:57
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup
|20-35
|1:57
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point finger roll layup
|18-35
|1:29
|
|Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Taurean Prince assists)
|20-38
|1:09
|
|Cassius Winston misses two point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (lost ball) (Moritz Wagner steals)
|0:58
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|Robin Lopez misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Jarrett Allen turnover (bad pass) (Moritz Wagner steals)
|0:27
|
|Cassius Winston turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:10
|
|Isaac Bonga personal foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|0:10
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:10
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|0:10
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:07
|
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|
|Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|
|Wizards defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Garrison Mathews misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Reggie Perry defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Jeff Green turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|11:11
|
|Reggie Perry blocks Garrison Mathews's two point driving layup
|11:11
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|11:03
|
|+3
|Garrison Mathews makes three point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists)
|23-38
|10:47
|
|+2
|Reggie Perry makes two point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|22-40
|10:47
|
|+2
|Reggie Perry makes two point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|23-40
|10:28
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Nets defensive rebound
|10:05
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|
|Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Anthony Gill misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|
|Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)
|9:51
|
|Landry Shamet misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|9:51
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|9:51
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|23-41
|9:51
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|23-42
|9:34
|
|Troy Brown Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|9:32
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|+2
|Jeff Green makes two point jump shot
|23-44
|9:01
|
|+2
|Garrison Mathews makes two point step back jump shot
|25-44
|9:01
|
|Jeff Green shooting foul (Garrison Mathews draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|Jeff Green shooting foul (Garrison Mathews draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|Garrison Mathews misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:58
|
|Reggie Perry defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+3
|Jeff Green makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|25-47
|8:25
|
|+2
|Caleb Homesley makes two point jump shot
|27-47
|8:15
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|
|Anthony Gill defensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Caleb Homesley misses three point jump shot
|8:04
|
|Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|8:00
|
|Anthony Gill shooting foul (Landry Shamet draws the foul)
|8:00
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-48
|8:00
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-49
|7:41
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie personal foul (Garrison Mathews draws the foul)
|7:34
|
|+3
|Garrison Mathews makes three point jump shot (Troy Brown Jr. assists)
|30-49
|7:21
|
|Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|7:01
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|30-51
|6:52
|
|+3
|Troy Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot
|33-51
|6:36
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|6:32
|
|Caleb Homesley defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Caleb Homesley misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|
|Reggie Perry defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:57
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Rui Hachimura's two point driving layup
|5:57
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Rui Hachimura's two point driving layup
|5:55
|
|Reggie Perry defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Raul Neto shooting foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|5:55
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-52
|5:55
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-53
|5:30
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Caleb Homesley's three point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Caleb Homesley's three point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Caleb Homesley's three point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Wizards turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:20
|
|Rui Hachimura kicked ball violation
|5:11
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot
|33-56
|4:50
|
|+2
|Rui Hachimura makes two point dunk (Raul Neto assists)
|35-56
|4:44
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|35-58
|4:32
|
|Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|
|Reggie Perry defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|+3
|Taurean Prince makes three point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|35-61
|4:05
|
|Rui Hachimura misses two point driving layup
|4:05
|
|Rui Hachimura misses two point driving layup
|4:03
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|3:59
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|
|Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|3:50
|
|+3
|Thomas Bryant makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonga assists)
|38-61
|3:35
|
|Kevin Durant offensive foul (Deni Avdija draws the foul)
|3:35
|
|Kevin Durant turnover (offensive foul)
|3:23
|
|Rui Hachimura offensive foul (Charge) (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|Rui Hachimura turnover (offensive foul)
|3:14
|
|Deni Avdija shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|3:14
|
|Kyrie Irving misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:14
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|3:14
|
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-62
|2:59
|
|Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|2:52
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes two point layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|38-64
|2:52
|
|Rui Hachimura shooting foul (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:48
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|+3
|Thomas Bryant makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
|41-64
|2:19
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point floating jump shot
|2:17
|
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Isaac Bonga misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|Raul Neto offensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Kyrie Irving blocks Rui Hachimura's three point jump shot
|1:50
|
|Wizards offensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|
|Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound
|1:38
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot turnover (lost ball) (Raul Neto steals)
|1:35
|
|Kyrie Irving shooting foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|+1
|Raul Neto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-64
|1:35
|
|+1
|Raul Neto makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-64
|1:23
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|43-66
|1:10
|
|Raul Neto misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Rui Hachimura misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|
|Isaac Bonga offensive rebound
|0:53
|
|+3
|Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonga assists)
|46-66
|0:43
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|
|Joe Harris offensive rebound
|0:41
|
|+2
|Joe Harris makes two point floating jump shot
|46-68
|0:28
|
|DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|+1
|Raul Neto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-68
|0:28
|
|+1
|Raul Neto makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-68
|0:07
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point step back jump shot
|0:03
|
|Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|+2
|Deni Avdija makes two point floating jump shot
|50-68