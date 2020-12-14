DAL
MIL

1st Quarter
DAL
Mavericks
32
MIL
Bucks
28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Dwight Powell vs. Brook Lopez (Giannis Antetokounmpo gains possession)  
11:44 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point hook shot 0-2
11:37   Brook Lopez personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
11:24   Josh Richardson misses two point jump shot  
11:21   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
11:17   Josh Richardson shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
11:17   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:17   Bucks offensive rebound  
11:17   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:15   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
11:01   Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
10:46   Brook Lopez misses two point layup  
10:36   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
10:25 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists) 4-2
10:15   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
10:01   Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
9:59   Khris Middleton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:42   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
9:39   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:35   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
9:26 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point driving layup 6-2
9:09   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
9:00   Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot  
8:59   Bucks defensive rebound  
8:48 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup (Jrue Holiday assists) 6-4
8:36   Jrue Holiday personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
8:20   Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot  
8:17   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
8:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point step back jump shot  
8:00   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
7:55   Luka Doncic misses two point driving hook shot  
7:52   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
7:48   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
7:36   Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
7:27   Bucks 60 second timeout  
7:17   Dorian Finney-Smith shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)  
7:17 +1 Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-5
7:17 +1 Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-6
7:08   Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)  
7:01 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 6-8
6:46 +2 Dwight Powell makes two point driving layup 8-8
6:34   Brook Lopez turnover (traveling)  
6:25   Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
6:25 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
6:25 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-8
6:08   Jrue Holiday misses two point driving layup  
6:06   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
5:54   Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
5:54   Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:54   Mavericks offensive rebound  
5:54 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-8
5:38 +2 Bryn Forbes makes two point floating jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 11-10
5:25 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Dorian Finney-Smith assists) 14-10
5:10 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point floating jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists) 14-12
4:52   Dwight Powell offensive foul (Charge) (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
4:52   Dwight Powell turnover (offensive foul)  
4:39 +3 Bryn Forbes makes three point step back jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists) 14-15
4:29   Pat Connaughton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
4:29   Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:29   Mavericks offensive rebound  
4:29 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-15
4:14   Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
4:14   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:14   Bucks offensive rebound  
4:14   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:10   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
3:56 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 18-15
3:38   Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
3:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:38   Bucks offensive rebound  
3:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:32   James Johnson defensive rebound  
3:23 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 21-15
3:10   Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
2:58 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists) 24-15
2:55   Bucks 60 second timeout  
2:38   Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot  
2:31   D.J. Wilson offensive rebound  
2:31   D.J. Wilson misses two point putback layup  
2:30   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
2:30   D.J. Augustin shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)  
2:30   Josh Richardson misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
2:30   Mavericks offensive rebound  
2:30 +1 Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-15
2:30 +1 Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-15
2:14 +3 Pat Connaughton makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists) 26-18
1:59 +3 Luka Doncic makes three point step back jump shot 29-18
1:45 +3 D.J. Wilson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Augustin assists) 29-21
1:23   Pat Connaughton blocks Trey Burke's two point jump shot  
1:18   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
1:03   Josh Richardson personal foul (D.J. Augustin draws the foul)  
1:03 +1 D.J. Augustin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-22
1:03 +1 D.J. Augustin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-23
0:51   Trey Burke misses two point jump shot  
0:48   James Johnson offensive rebound  
0:43   Trey Burke misses three point jump shot  
0:39   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
0:30 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Bryn Forbes assists) 29-25
0:13 +2 Jalen Brunson makes two point jump shot 31-25
0:13   D.J. Augustin shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
0:13 +1 Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-25
0:01 +3 Bryn Forbes makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists) 32-28
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL
Mavericks
27
MIL
Bucks
41

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists) 35-28
11:33   Maxi Kleber personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
11:26   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
11:24   D.J. Wilson offensive rebound  
11:22 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (D.J. Wilson assists) 35-31
11:08 +2 Trey Burke makes two point driving layup (Maxi Kleber assists) 37-31
11:06   D.J. Wilson defensive goaltending violation  
10:49 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot 37-33
10:37   Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot  
10:34   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
10:25   James Johnson blocks Jrue Holiday's two point driving layup  
10:25   Bucks offensive rebound  
10:11   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point floating jump shot  
10:11   Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound  
10:11   Trey Burke personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
10:01   Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot  
9:58   Maxi Kleber defensive rebound  
9:53   Jrue Holiday shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
9:53 +1 Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-33
9:53   Jalen Brunson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:50   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:42 +3 Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists) 38-36
9:25   James Johnson misses two point reverse layup  
9:22   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
9:17 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists) 38-38
9:17   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
8:56   Josh Green misses two point jump shot  
8:53   James Johnson offensive rebound  
8:45   James Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)  
8:35 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point driving dunk (Jrue Holiday assists) 38-40
8:11   Trey Burke misses two point jump shot  
8:05   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
8:11 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot 38-42
7:45   Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
7:39   Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot  
7:37   James Johnson defensive rebound  
7:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks James Johnson's two point layup  
7:30   Mavericks offensive rebound  
7:15 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 38-45
7:30   Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
7:15 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 38-45
7:00 +2 Jalen Brunson makes two point floating jump shot 40-45
6:50 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists) 40-47
6:50   Dwight Powell shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)  
6:50 +1 Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-48
6:37   Donte DiVincenzo blocks Tim Hardaway Jr.'s two point jump shot  
6:35   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
6:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk 40-50
6:35   Rick Carlisle technical foul  
6:35 +1 Khris Middleton makes technical free throw 1 of 1 40-51
6:24   Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
6:20   Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
6:20   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:20   Mavericks offensive rebound  
6:20 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
6:00 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot 41-53
5:48 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dwight Powell assists) 44-53
5:40   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot  
5:40   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
5:32   Khris Middleton shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
5:32 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 45-53
5:32 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 46-53
5:32 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 47-53
5:21 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point driving layup 47-55
5:12   Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot  
5:12   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
4:57 +2 Josh Richardson makes two point step back jump shot 49-55
4:52 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point finger roll layup 49-57
4:30   Dwight Powell misses two point jump shot  
4:26   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
4:15   Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (bad pass) (Dwight Powell steals)  
4:10   Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot  
4:04   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
3:56   Dwight Powell shooting foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)  
3:56   Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:56   Bucks offensive rebound  
3:56 +1 Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-58
3:46 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point layup (Dwight Powell assists) 51-58
3:46   D.J. Augustin shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
3:46 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-58
3:29 +3 Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (D.J. Augustin assists) 52-61
3:15   Pat Connaughton personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
3:15   Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:15   Mavericks offensive rebound  
3:15   Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:12   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
3:12   Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point putback layup  
3:08   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
3:05   D.J. Augustin defensive rebound  
2:41   Luka Doncic offensive rebound  
2:41 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point putback layup 54-63
2:32   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point step back jump shot  
2:31   Mavericks defensive rebound  
2:19   Dorian Finney-Smith misses three point jump shot  
2:16   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
2:06   Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot  
2:03   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
1:55   Bobby Portis blocks Josh Richardson's two point driving layup  
1:55   Mavericks offensive rebound  
1:46   Luka Doncic misses two point driving layup  
1:43   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
1:43   Tim Hardaway Jr. personal foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)  
1:43 +1 Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-64
1:43 +1 Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-65
1:33   Josh Richardson turnover (traveling)  
1:24   Bobby Portis offensive foul (Off the ball) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)  
1:24   Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)  
1:22   Luka Doncic turnover (inbound)  
1:06   Dwight Powell blocks D.J. Augustin's two point reverse layup  
1:01   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point layup  
0:59   Josh Richardson offensive rebound  
0:57 +2 Josh Richardson makes two point putback layup 56-65
0:44   Dwight Powell kicked ball violation  
0:39 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point dunk (D.J. Augustin assists) 56-67
0:30 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot 59-67
0:14 +2 Torrey Craig makes two point alley-oop dunk (D.J. Augustin assists) 59-69
0:00   End of period  