IND
CLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Domantas Sabonis vs. Andre Drummond (Larry Nance Jr. gains possession)
|11:44
|
|Darius Garland turnover (traveling)
|11:28
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|3-0
|11:15
|
|Darius Garland misses three point step back jump shot
|11:12
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|11:01
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving dunk
|5-0
|10:50
|
|Justin Holiday shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|10:50
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-1
|10:50
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-2
|10:35
|
|+3
|Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|8-2
|10:25
|
|10:22
|
|+3
|Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|11-2
|10:14
|
|Damyean Dotson turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)
|10:05
|
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Isaac Okoro offensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Damyean Dotson misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Aaron Holiday defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Aaron Holiday misses two point layup
|8:59
|
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (traveling)
|8:40
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|17-4
|8:30
|
|Aaron Holiday personal foul (Damyean Dotson draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|Darius Garland turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
|8:16
|
|Victor Oladipo misses two point layup
|8:13
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|8:13
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point putback layup
|8:13
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|8:13
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround hook shot
|19-4
|7:59
|
|7:54
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Andre Drummond blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|+3
|Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Victor Oladipo assists)
|22-4
|6:48
|
|+2
|Damyean Dotson makes two point jump shot (Larry Nance Jr. assists)
|22-6
|6:35
|
|+2
|Aaron Holiday makes two point finger roll layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|24-6
|6:07
|
|Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot
|6:05
|
|Darius Garland offensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Damyean Dotson misses three point jump shot
|5:52
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup
|26-6
|5:46
|
|Andre Drummond shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:41
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|+3
|Larry Nance Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dante Exum assists)
|26-9
|5:14
|
|Isaac Okoro personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|5:04
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup
|28-9
|4:37
|
|+3
|Isaac Okoro makes three point jump shot (Dylan Windler assists)
|28-12
|4:22
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup
|30-12
|4:04
|
|Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|3:50
|
|Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Dylan Windler defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|+3
|Dylan Windler makes three point jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists)
|30-15
|3:26
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot
|32-15
|3:19
|
|Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)
|3:05
|
|+2
|3:05
|
|Malcolm Brogdon shooting foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)
|3:05
|
|+1
|Isaac Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-18
|2:56
|
|Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
|2:54
|
|Dante Exum defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Dante Exum offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|2:42
|
|Dante Exum turnover (offensive foul)
|2:36
|
|2:14
|
|Darius Garland misses two point driving layup
|2:12
|
|Darius Garland offensive rebound
|2:10
|
|Dante Exum misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|
|Justin Holiday defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|1:56
|
|Kelan Martin personal foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)
|1:56
|
|+1
|Dante Exum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-19
|1:56
|
|+1
|Dante Exum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-20
|1:44
|
|Dean Wade personal foul (Kelan Martin draws the foul)
|1:39
|
|Justin Holiday misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:36
|
|Dante Exum defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot
|32-22
|1:19
|
|Doug McDermott shooting foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|1:19
|
|+1
|Darius Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-23
|1:04
|
|Kelan Martin turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)
|1:01
|
|+2
|Dylan Windler makes two point dunk (Dante Exum assists)
|32-25
|0:50
|
|+3
|Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (T.J. McConnell assists)
|35-25
|0:30
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point layup (Dylan Windler assists)
|35-27
|0:30
|
|JaKarr Sampson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|0:30
|
|Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:29
|
|JaKarr Sampson defensive rebound
|0:23
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Windler steals)
|0:19
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point layup (Dylan Windler assists)
|35-29
|0:03
|
|T.J. McConnell turnover (lost ball) (Andre Drummond steals)
|0:00
|
|+3
|Andre Drummond makes three point jump shot
|35-32
|11:36
|
|Andre Drummond blocks JaKarr Sampson's two point reverse layup
|11:32
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|11:25
|
|Andre Drummond misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Kelan Martin defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|Kelan Martin misses two point floating jump shot
|11:01
|
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|JaKarr Sampson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|10:51
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-33
|10:51
|
|Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:48
|
|Kelan Martin defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell makes two point turnaround jump shot
|37-33
|10:12
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point driving layup
|37-35
|10:12
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-36
|10:04
|
|Kelan Martin misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Darius Garland turnover (lost ball) (JaKarr Sampson steals)
|9:45
|
|Dante Exum personal foul (Take) (Kelan Martin draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|Cavaliers delay of game violation
|9:34
|
|+3
|Kelan Martin makes three point jump shot (T.J. McConnell assists)
|40-36
|9:32
|
|Pacers delay of game violation
|9:22
|
|Darius Garland misses two point step back jump shot
|9:16
|
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|9:16
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point putback layup
|40-38
|9:04
|
|Isaac Okoro personal foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)
|8:54
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (T.J. McConnell assists)
|42-38
|8:37
|
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds step)
|8:12
|
|T.J. McConnell misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|
|Pacers offensive rebound
|8:12
|
|Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:58
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (traveling)
|7:45
|
|Isaac Okoro personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|7:32
|
|Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|
|Damyean Dotson defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Damyean Dotson misses two point driving layup
|7:12
|
|Aaron Holiday defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Aaron Holiday offensive foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|Aaron Holiday turnover (offensive foul)
|6:55
|
|+2
|Isaac Okoro makes two point layup (Larry Nance Jr. assists)
|42-40
|6:42
|
|Thon Maker shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|6:42
|
|6:42
|
|+1
|Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-40
|6:29
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot
|44-42
|6:09
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Thon Maker defensive rebound
|5:56
|
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Justin Holiday defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Victor Oladipo assists)
|46-42
|5:26
|
|Larry Nance Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|5:26
|
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|5:10
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup
|5:08
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|+3
|Damyean Dotson makes three point jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists)
|46-45
|4:41
|
|+2
|Aaron Holiday makes two point turnaround hook shot
|48-45
|4:25
|
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds step)
|4:11
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|
|Damyean Dotson defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Damyean Dotson turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Holiday steals)
|3:43
|
|+2
|Justin Holiday makes two point layup (Aaron Holiday assists)
|50-45
|3:27
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point turnaround hook shot (Dylan Windler assists)
|50-47
|3:11
|
|Damyean Dotson personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|3:11
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-47
|3:11
|
|Victor Oladipo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:09
|
|Dylan Windler defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Dante Exum misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|
|Aaron Holiday defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|Malcolm Brogdon turnover (lost ball) (Dante Exum steals)
|2:35
|
|Dante Exum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:35
|
|Pacers 60 second timeout
|2:20
|
|Dylan Windler personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
|2:20
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-47
|2:20
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-47
|2:06
|
|Dylan Windler offensive foul (Charge) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)
|2:06
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (offensive foul)
|1:41
|
|Dean Wade blocks Victor Oladipo's three point jump shot
|1:37
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|1:35
|
|Dylan Windler offensive foul (Edmond Sumner draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (offensive foul)
|1:25
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell makes two point finger roll layup
|55-47
|1:13
|
|+3
|Dante Exum makes three point jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists)
|55-50
|0:55
|
|Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot
|0:54
|
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Dylan Windler draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|+1
|Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-51
|0:31
|
|+1
|Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-52
|0:25
|
|Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|+3
|Damyean Dotson makes three point jump shot
|55-55
|0:00
|
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Andre Drummond steals)
|0:00
|
|Andre Drummond misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:36
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup
|11:32
|
|Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound
|11:32
|
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point putback layup
|57-55
|11:24
|
|Darius Garland misses two point driving layup
|11:22
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point step back jump shot
|11:13
|
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists)
|57-57
|10:41
|
|Justin Holiday turnover (lost ball) (Darius Garland steals)
|10:40
|
|Andre Drummond offensive foul (Charge) (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)
|10:40
|
|Andre Drummond turnover (offensive foul)
|10:21
|
|+3
|Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists)
|60-57
|9:59
|
|Dylan Windler misses two point finger roll layup
|9:57
|
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|+3
|Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|63-57
|9:36
|
|Pacers technical foul (Defensive three second)
|9:36
|
|+1
|Darius Garland makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|63-58
|9:33
|
|Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|9:18
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists)
|63-60
|9:09
|
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:09
|
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|8:55
|