1st Quarter
IND
Pacers
35
CLE
Cavaliers
32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Domantas Sabonis vs. Andre Drummond (Larry Nance Jr. gains possession)  
11:44   Darius Garland turnover (traveling)  
11:28 +3 Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 3-0
11:15   Darius Garland misses three point step back jump shot  
11:12   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
11:05   Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot  
11:03   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
11:01 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving dunk 5-0
10:50   Justin Holiday shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
10:50 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-1
10:50 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-2
10:35 +3 Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 8-2
10:25   Darius Garland turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)  
10:22 +3 Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 11-2
10:14   Damyean Dotson turnover (bad pass) (Justin Holiday steals)  
10:05   Darius Garland defensive rebound  
9:54   Isaac Okoro offensive rebound  
9:09   Damyean Dotson misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Aaron Holiday defensive rebound  
9:02   Aaron Holiday misses two point layup  
8:59   Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound  
8:55   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (traveling)  
8:40 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 17-4
8:30   Aaron Holiday personal foul (Damyean Dotson draws the foul)  
8:22   Darius Garland turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)  
8:16   Victor Oladipo misses two point layup  
8:13   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
8:13   Domantas Sabonis misses two point putback layup  
8:13   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
8:13 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround hook shot 19-4
7:59   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
7:31   Andre Drummond blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point jump shot  
7:27   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
7:15   Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:13   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
7:04 +3 Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Victor Oladipo assists) 22-4
6:48 +2 Damyean Dotson makes two point jump shot (Larry Nance Jr. assists) 22-6
6:35 +2 Aaron Holiday makes two point finger roll layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 24-6
6:07   Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot  
6:05   Darius Garland offensive rebound  
5:55   Damyean Dotson misses three point jump shot  
5:52   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
5:46 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup 26-6
5:46   Andre Drummond shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
5:46   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:41   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
5:30 +3 Larry Nance Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dante Exum assists) 26-9
5:14   Isaac Okoro personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)  
5:04 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup 28-9
4:37 +3 Isaac Okoro makes three point jump shot (Dylan Windler assists) 28-12
4:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving layup 30-12
4:04   Larry Nance Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Victor Oladipo defensive rebound  
3:50   Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Dylan Windler defensive rebound  
3:39 +3 Dylan Windler makes three point jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists) 30-15
3:26 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot 32-15
3:19   Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)  
3:05 +2 Isaac Okoro makes two point floating jump shot 32-17
3:05   Malcolm Brogdon shooting foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)  
3:05 +1 Isaac Okoro makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-18
2:56   Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot  
2:54   Dante Exum defensive rebound  
2:42   Dante Exum offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
2:42   Dante Exum turnover (offensive foul)  
2:36   Justin Holiday turnover (offensive foul)  
2:36   Justin Holiday offensive foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
2:14   Darius Garland misses two point driving layup  
2:12   Darius Garland offensive rebound  
2:10   Dante Exum misses three point jump shot  
2:07   Justin Holiday defensive rebound  
2:03   Kelan Martin turnover (offensive foul)  
2:03   Kelan Martin offensive foul (Dean Wade draws the foul)  
1:56   Kelan Martin personal foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)  
1:56 +1 Dante Exum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-19
1:56 +1 Dante Exum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-20
1:44   Dean Wade personal foul (Kelan Martin draws the foul)  
1:39   Justin Holiday misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:36   Dante Exum defensive rebound  
1:19 +2 Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot 32-22
1:19   Doug McDermott shooting foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
1:19 +1 Darius Garland makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-23
1:04   Kelan Martin turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)  
1:01 +2 Dylan Windler makes two point dunk (Dante Exum assists) 32-25
0:50 +3 Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (T.J. McConnell assists) 35-25
0:30 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point layup (Dylan Windler assists) 35-27
0:30   JaKarr Sampson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
0:30   Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:29   JaKarr Sampson defensive rebound  
0:23   Aaron Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Windler steals)  
0:19 +2 Darius Garland makes two point layup (Dylan Windler assists) 35-29
0:03   T.J. McConnell turnover (lost ball) (Andre Drummond steals)  
0:00 +3 Andre Drummond makes three point jump shot 35-32

2nd Quarter
IND
Pacers
20
CLE
Cavaliers
23

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Andre Drummond blocks JaKarr Sampson's two point reverse layup  
11:32   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
11:25   Andre Drummond misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Kelan Martin defensive rebound  
11:01   Kelan Martin misses two point floating jump shot  
11:01   Darius Garland defensive rebound  
10:51   JaKarr Sampson shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
10:51 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-33
10:51   Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:48   Kelan Martin defensive rebound  
10:36 +2 T.J. McConnell makes two point turnaround jump shot 37-33
10:12 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point driving layup 37-35
10:12 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-36
10:04   Kelan Martin misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
9:46   Darius Garland turnover (lost ball) (JaKarr Sampson steals)  
9:45   Dante Exum personal foul (Take) (Kelan Martin draws the foul)  
9:45   Cavaliers delay of game violation  
9:34 +3 Kelan Martin makes three point jump shot (T.J. McConnell assists) 40-36
9:32   Pacers delay of game violation  
9:22   Darius Garland misses two point step back jump shot  
9:16   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
9:16 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point putback layup 40-38
9:04   Isaac Okoro personal foul (Justin Holiday draws the foul)  
8:54 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (T.J. McConnell assists) 42-38
8:37   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds step)  
8:12   T.J. McConnell misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Pacers offensive rebound  
8:12   Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:58   Andre Drummond turnover (traveling)  
7:45   Isaac Okoro personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)  
7:32   Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot  
7:30   Damyean Dotson defensive rebound  
7:15   Damyean Dotson misses two point driving layup  
7:12   Aaron Holiday defensive rebound  
7:12   Aaron Holiday offensive foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
7:12   Aaron Holiday turnover (offensive foul)  
6:55 +2 Isaac Okoro makes two point layup (Larry Nance Jr. assists) 42-40
6:42   Thon Maker shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
6:42 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-40
6:42 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-40
6:29 +2 Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot 44-42
6:09   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  
6:07   Thon Maker defensive rebound  
5:56   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Justin Holiday defensive rebound  
5:45 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Victor Oladipo assists) 46-42
5:26   Larry Nance Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)  
5:26   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
5:10   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup  
5:08   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
5:00 +3 Damyean Dotson makes three point jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists) 46-45
4:41 +2 Aaron Holiday makes two point turnaround hook shot 48-45
4:25   Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds step)  
4:11   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
4:08   Damyean Dotson defensive rebound  
3:49   Damyean Dotson turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Holiday steals)  
3:43 +2 Justin Holiday makes two point layup (Aaron Holiday assists) 50-45
3:27 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point turnaround hook shot (Dylan Windler assists) 50-47
3:11   Damyean Dotson personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)  
3:11 +1 Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-47
3:11   Victor Oladipo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:09   Dylan Windler defensive rebound  
2:49   Dante Exum misses three point jump shot  
2:47   Aaron Holiday defensive rebound  
2:38   Malcolm Brogdon turnover (lost ball) (Dante Exum steals)  
2:35   Dante Exum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:35   Pacers 60 second timeout  
2:20   Dylan Windler personal foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)  
2:20 +1 Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-47
2:20 +1 Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-47
2:06   Dylan Windler offensive foul (Charge) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)  
2:06   Dylan Windler turnover (offensive foul)  
1:41   Dean Wade blocks Victor Oladipo's three point jump shot  
1:37   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
1:35   Dylan Windler offensive foul (Edmond Sumner draws the foul)  
1:35   Dylan Windler turnover (offensive foul)  
1:25 +2 T.J. McConnell makes two point finger roll layup 55-47
1:13 +3 Dante Exum makes three point jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists) 55-50
0:55   Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot  
0:54   Cavaliers defensive rebound  
0:54   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
0:31   T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Dylan Windler draws the foul)  
0:31 +1 Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-51
0:31 +1 Dylan Windler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-52
0:25   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
0:02 +3 Damyean Dotson makes three point jump shot 55-55
0:00   Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Andre Drummond steals)  
0:00   Andre Drummond misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND
Pacers
24
CLE
Cavaliers
26

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup  
11:32   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
11:32 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point putback layup 57-55
11:24   Darius Garland misses two point driving layup  
11:22   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
11:16   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point step back jump shot  
11:13   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
10:58 +2 Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot (Isaac Okoro assists) 57-57
10:41   Justin Holiday turnover (lost ball) (Darius Garland steals)  
10:40   Andre Drummond offensive foul (Charge) (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)  
10:40   Andre Drummond turnover (offensive foul)  
10:21 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists) 60-57
9:59   Dylan Windler misses two point finger roll layup  
9:57   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
9:53 +3 Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists) 63-57
9:36   Pacers technical foul (Defensive three second)  
9:36 +1 Darius Garland makes technical free throw 1 of 1 63-58
9:33   Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
9:18 +2 Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists) 63-60
9:09   Domantas Sabonis misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:09   Cavaliers defensive rebound  
9:09   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
