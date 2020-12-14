PHO
1st Quarter
PHO
Suns
15
UTA
Jazz
19

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Deandre Ayton vs. Rudy Gobert (Donovan Mitchell gains possession)  
11:56   Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup  
11:54   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
11:41   Deandre Ayton misses two point floating jump shot  
11:39   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
11:23   Rudy Gobert turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)  
11:16 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists) 3-0
10:56   Rudy Gobert misses two point hook shot  
10:54   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
10:33   Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot  
10:30   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:24   Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup  
10:22   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
10:17   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
9:59   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
9:39   Chris Paul misses two point jump shot  
9:37   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
9:29   Mikal Bridges personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
9:24   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
9:14 +3 Devin Booker makes three point step back jump shot 6-0
8:58   Joe Ingles offensive foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)  
8:58   Joe Ingles turnover (offensive foul)  
8:51   Devin Booker misses two point jump shot  
8:48   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
8:43   Chris Paul personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)  
8:40   Jalen Smith personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)  
8:34   Mike Conley misses two point jump shot  
8:30   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
8:09   Jalen Smith misses two point jump shot  
8:07   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
7:59 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 6-3
7:43   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
7:41   Jazz defensive rebound  
7:29 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup 6-5
7:10 +2 Jalen Smith makes two point floating jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists) 8-5
7:10   Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Jalen Smith draws the foul)  
7:10   Jazz 60 second timeout  
7:10 +1 Jalen Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-5
6:59   Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:56   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
6:39   Deandre Ayton misses two point step back jump shot  
6:36   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
6:28 +2 Jordan Clarkson makes two point driving dunk (Bojan Bogdanovic assists) 9-7
6:06   E'Twaun Moore misses two point jump shot  
6:03   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
5:50 +2 Jordan Clarkson makes two point layup 9-9
5:38   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
5:35   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
5:24   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
5:19   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
5:11   E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot  
5:08   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
5:01   Jalen Smith personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
4:55   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
4:41 +2 Damian Jones makes two point layup (Mikal Bridges assists) 11-9
4:33   Jalen Smith shooting foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
4:33 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-10
4:33 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-11
4:23   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:05   Derrick Favors misses two point jump shot  
4:02   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
3:50   Jevon Carter misses two point jump shot  
3:47   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
3:41   E'Twaun Moore shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
3:41   Suns 60 second timeout  
3:41 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-12
3:41 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-13
3:28   Miye Oni personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
3:23   Abdel Nader misses three point jump shot  
3:19   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
3:09   Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
3:00 +2 Langston Galloway makes two point driving layup (Damian Jones assists) 13-13
2:47 +2 Derrick Favors makes two point floating jump shot (Mike Conley assists) 13-15
2:23   Abdel Nader misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
2:20   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
2:14   Joe Ingles turnover (bad pass) (Abdel Nader steals)  
2:13   Joe Ingles personal foul (Take) (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
1:51   Abdel Nader turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Favors steals)  
1:48   Derrick Favors turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:30   Abdel Nader misses two point driving jump shot  
1:27   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
1:18 +3 Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists) 13-18
1:09   Langston Galloway misses three point jump shot  
1:06   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
0:58   Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)  
0:58 +1 Jordan Clarkson makes technical free throw 1 of 1 13-19
0:47   Johnathan Motley blocks Jordan Clarkson's three point jump shot  
0:39   E'Twaun Moore defensive rebound  
0:35   Jevon Carter misses two point jump shot  
0:32   Suns offensive rebound  
0:31   Langston Galloway misses two point jump shot  
0:28   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
0:09   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
0:06   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Johnathan Motley makes two point turnaround jump shot 15-19
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO
Suns
33
UTA
Jazz
30

Time Team Play Score
11:44   E'Twaun Moore misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
11:33 +2 Joe Ingles makes two point driving layup 15-21
11:33   Johnathan Motley personal foul (Away from play) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
11:33 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-22
11:24   Langston Galloway misses two point driving layup  
11:22   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
11:20   Mike Conley misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
11:12 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (E'Twaun Moore assists) 18-22
10:56   Joe Ingles offensive foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)  
10:56   Joe Ingles turnover (offensive foul)  
10:39   Jevon Carter turnover (bad pass) (Georges Niang steals)  
10:30   Mike Conley misses two point step back jump shot  
10:27   Joe Ingles offensive rebound  
10:25   Joe Ingles turnover (lost ball) (Johnathan Motley steals)  
10:07   Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Suns offensive rebound  
9:49   Suns turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:34 +3 Georges Niang makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists) 18-25
9:05   Johnathan Motley turnover (traveling)  
8:59   Rudy Gobert offensive foul (Langston Galloway draws the foul)  
8:59   Rudy Gobert turnover (offensive foul)  
8:51 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point layup (Chris Paul assists) 20-25
8:23   Deandre Ayton blocks Mike Conley's two point step back jump shot  
8:20   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
8:15   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
8:07   Langston Galloway shooting foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)  
8:07 +1 Mike Conley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-26
8:07 +1 Mike Conley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-27
7:58 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point dunk (Chris Paul assists) 22-27
7:41   Mike Conley misses two point floating jump shot  
7:40   Derrick Favors offensive rebound  
7:34 +2 Jordan Clarkson makes two point jump shot 22-29
7:24   Georges Niang blocks Deandre Ayton's two point layup  
7:24   Suns offensive rebound  
7:24   Jump ball. Deandre Ayton vs. Georges Niang (Mikal Bridges gains possession)  
7:13   Donovan Mitchell kicked ball violation  
7:02 +2 Devin Booker makes two point step back jump shot 24-29
6:47   Georges Niang offensive foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
6:47   Georges Niang turnover (offensive foul)  
6:47   Jazz 60 second timeout  
6:31 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists) 27-29
6:16 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot 27-31
6:04 +2 Chris Paul makes two point floating jump shot 29-31
6:04   Donovan Mitchell shooting foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)  
6:04 +1 Chris Paul makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-31
5:56   Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)  
5:41   Jazz technical foul (Defensive three second)  
5:41 +1 Devin Booker makes technical free throw 1 of 1 31-31
5:35   Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (Miye Oni steals)  
5:32   Devin Booker shooting foul (Miye Oni draws the foul)  
5:32   Miye Oni misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:32   Jazz offensive rebound  
5:32 +1 Miye Oni makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-32
5:18 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 33-32
5:11   Donovan Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)  
5:09 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point dunk (E'Twaun Moore assists) 35-32
5:09   Jazz 60 second timeout  
5:04   E'Twaun Moore personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
4:48   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
4:44   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
4:38   Mikal Bridges misses two point floating jump shot  
4:34   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
4:19 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point layup (Bojan Bogdanovic assists) 35-34
4:19   Devin Booker shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
4:19 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-35
4:08 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 37-35
3:50   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
3:47   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
3:43   Devin Booker offensive foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)  
3:43   Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)  
3:30 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point fadeaway jump shot 37-37
3:13   Mikal Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Mitchell steals)  
3:07   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
3:05   Jazz offensive rebound  
3:04   E'Twaun Moore personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
3:04 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-38
3:04 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-39
2:53 +2 Devin Booker makes two point driving layup 39-39
2:41   Bojan Bogdanovic turnover (bad pass) (E'Twaun Moore steals)  
2:37 +2 Devin Booker makes two point layup (E'Twaun Moore assists) 41-39
2:23   Mikal Bridges personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
2:23 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-40
2:23 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-41
2:06 +2 Jalen Smith makes two point jump shot 43-41
2:06   Bojan Bogdanovic shooting foul (Jalen Smith draws the foul)  
2:06   Jalen Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:05   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
1:47   Joe Ingles turnover (bad pass) (Damian Jones steals)  
1:42 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 46-41
1:27   Donovan Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
1:23   E'Twaun Moore defensive rebound  
1:16 +2 Jevon Carter makes two point jump shot 48-41
1:02 +3 Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 48-44
0:47   E'Twaun Moore misses two point jump shot  
0:44   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:41   Jevon Carter shooting foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)  
0:41 +1 Mike Conley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-45
0:41 +1 Mike Conley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-46
0:34   E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:31   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
0:08 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point step back jump shot (Joe Ingles assists) 48-49
0:00   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Suns offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO
Suns
22