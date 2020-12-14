PHO
UTA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Deandre Ayton vs. Rudy Gobert (Donovan Mitchell gains possession)
|11:56
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup
|11:54
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point floating jump shot
|11:39
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Rudy Gobert turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)
|11:16
|
|+3
|Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|3-0
|10:56
|
|Rudy Gobert misses two point hook shot
|10:54
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot
|10:30
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup
|10:22
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Chris Paul misses two point jump shot
|9:37
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Mikal Bridges personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|9:24
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|9:14
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point step back jump shot
|6-0
|8:58
|
|Joe Ingles offensive foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)
|8:58
|
|Joe Ingles turnover (offensive foul)
|8:51
|
|Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Chris Paul personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|Jalen Smith personal foul (Joe Ingles draws the foul)
|8:34
|
|Mike Conley misses two point jump shot
|8:30
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Jalen Smith misses two point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|6-3
|7:43
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Jazz defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|6-5
|7:10
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith makes two point floating jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
|8-5
|7:10
|
|Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Jalen Smith draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|7:10
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-5
|6:59
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses two point turnaround jump shot
|6:56
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|6:39
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point step back jump shot
|6:36
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point driving dunk (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
|9-7
|6:06
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|5:50
|
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point layup
|9-9
|5:38
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|5:24
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|5:11
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
|5:08
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Jalen Smith personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|4:55
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|+2
|Damian Jones makes two point layup (Mikal Bridges assists)
|11-9
|4:33
|
|Jalen Smith shooting foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|4:33
|
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-10
|4:33
|
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|4:23
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:05
|
|Derrick Favors misses two point jump shot
|4:02
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|3:50
|
|Jevon Carter misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|E'Twaun Moore shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|3:41
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|3:41
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-12
|3:41
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-13
|3:28
|
|Miye Oni personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|Abdel Nader misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:00
|
|+2
|Langston Galloway makes two point driving layup (Damian Jones assists)
|13-13
|2:47
|
|+2
|Derrick Favors makes two point floating jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
|13-15
|2:23
|
|Abdel Nader misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|2:20
|
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Joe Ingles turnover (bad pass) (Abdel Nader steals)
|2:13
|
|Joe Ingles personal foul (Take) (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|1:51
|
|Abdel Nader turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Favors steals)
|1:48
|
|Derrick Favors turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:30
|
|Abdel Nader misses two point driving jump shot
|1:27
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|+3
|Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
|13-18
|1:09
|
|Langston Galloway misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)
|0:58
|
|+1
|Jordan Clarkson makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|13-19
|0:47
|
|Johnathan Motley blocks Jordan Clarkson's three point jump shot
|0:39
|
|E'Twaun Moore defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Jevon Carter misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Langston Galloway misses two point jump shot
|0:28
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|+2
|Johnathan Motley makes two point turnaround jump shot
|15-19
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|11:33
|
|+2
|Joe Ingles makes two point driving layup
|15-21
|11:33
|
|Johnathan Motley personal foul (Away from play) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|11:33
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-22
|11:24
|
|Langston Galloway misses two point driving layup
|11:22
|
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|11:12
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (E'Twaun Moore assists)
|18-22
|10:56
|
|Joe Ingles offensive foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|10:56
|
|Joe Ingles turnover (offensive foul)
|10:39
|
|Jevon Carter turnover (bad pass) (Georges Niang steals)
|10:30
|
|Mike Conley misses two point step back jump shot
|10:27
|
|Joe Ingles offensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Joe Ingles turnover (lost ball) (Johnathan Motley steals)
|10:07
|
|Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Suns turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:34
|
|+3
|Georges Niang makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
|18-25
|9:05
|
|Johnathan Motley turnover (traveling)
|8:59
|
|Rudy Gobert offensive foul (Langston Galloway draws the foul)
|8:59
|
|Rudy Gobert turnover (offensive foul)
|8:51
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point layup (Chris Paul assists)
|20-25
|8:23
|
|Deandre Ayton blocks Mike Conley's two point step back jump shot
|8:20
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Langston Galloway shooting foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|+1
|Mike Conley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-26
|8:07
|
|+1
|Mike Conley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-27
|7:58
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|22-27
|7:41
|
|Mike Conley misses two point floating jump shot
|7:40
|
|Derrick Favors offensive rebound
|7:34
|
|+2
|Jordan Clarkson makes two point jump shot
|22-29
|7:24
|
|Georges Niang blocks Deandre Ayton's two point layup
|7:24
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|7:24
|
|Jump ball. Deandre Ayton vs. Georges Niang (Mikal Bridges gains possession)
|7:13
|
|Donovan Mitchell kicked ball violation
|7:02
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point step back jump shot
|24-29
|6:47
|
|Georges Niang offensive foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|6:47
|
|Georges Niang turnover (offensive foul)
|6:47
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|6:31
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|27-29
|6:16
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot
|27-31
|6:04
|
|+2
|Chris Paul makes two point floating jump shot
|29-31
|6:04
|
|Donovan Mitchell shooting foul (Chris Paul draws the foul)
|6:04
|
|+1
|Chris Paul makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-31
|5:56
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)
|5:41
|
|Jazz technical foul (Defensive three second)
|5:41
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|31-31
|5:35
|
|Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (Miye Oni steals)
|5:32
|
|Devin Booker shooting foul (Miye Oni draws the foul)
|5:32
|
|Miye Oni misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:32
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|5:32
|
|+1
|Miye Oni makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-32
|5:18
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
|33-32
|5:11
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)
|5:09
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point dunk (E'Twaun Moore assists)
|35-32
|5:09
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|5:04
|
|E'Twaun Moore personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|4:48
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|
|Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Mikal Bridges misses two point floating jump shot
|4:34
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point layup (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
|35-34
|4:19
|
|Devin Booker shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|4:19
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-35
|4:08
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
|37-35
|3:50
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|3:43
|
|Devin Booker offensive foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)
|3:43
|
|Devin Booker turnover (offensive foul)
|3:30
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|37-37
|3:13
|
|Mikal Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Mitchell steals)
|3:07
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|3:04
|
|E'Twaun Moore personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-38
|3:04
|
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-39
|2:53
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point driving layup
|39-39
|2:41
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic turnover (bad pass) (E'Twaun Moore steals)
|2:37
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point layup (E'Twaun Moore assists)
|41-39
|2:23
|
|Mikal Bridges personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:23
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-40
|2:23
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-41
|2:06
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith makes two point jump shot
|43-41
|2:06
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic shooting foul (Jalen Smith draws the foul)
|2:06
|
|Jalen Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:05
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Joe Ingles turnover (bad pass) (Damian Jones steals)
|1:42
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|46-41
|1:27
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|
|E'Twaun Moore defensive rebound
|1:16
|
|+2
|Jevon Carter makes two point jump shot
|48-41
|1:02
|
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|48-44
|0:47
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point jump shot
|0:44
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Jevon Carter shooting foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)
|0:41
|
|+1
|Mike Conley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-45
|0:41
|
|+1
|Mike Conley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-46
|0:34
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:31
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|0:08
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point step back jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|48-49
|0:00
|
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period