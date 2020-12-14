TOR
CHA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Aron Baynes vs. Cody Zeller (Fred VanVleet gains possession)
|11:42
|
|Cody Zeller personal foul (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|11:33
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point finger roll layup (Cody Zeller assists)
|0-2
|11:00
|
|+2
|Aron Baynes makes two point layup (Norman Powell assists)
|2-2
|10:55
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:48
|
|Aron Baynes turnover (traveling)
|10:34
|
|+3
|Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Cody Zeller assists)
|2-5
|10:20
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point layup
|10:09
|
|Cody Zeller offensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Cody Zeller turnover (bad pass) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|10:02
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point layup
|9:54
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|9:54
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:43
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|9:35
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point floating jump shot
|4-5
|9:16
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point step back jump shot
|9:13
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point jump shot
|6-5
|8:42
|
|Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|8:31
|
|Hornets defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|6-8
|7:52
|
|P.J. Washington blocks Fred VanVleet's two point jump shot
|7:49
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point reverse layup (Gordon Hayward assists)
|6-10
|7:32
|
|Aron Baynes turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Washington steals)
|7:27
|
|Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|9-10
|6:54
|
|Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|6:54
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|6:54
|
|Devonte' Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:54
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|6:54
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-11
|6:36
|
|P.J. Washington blocks OG Anunoby's two point step back jump shot
|6:34
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (bad pass) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|6:14
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point finger roll layup
|11-11
|5:59
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|11-13
|5:35
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point jump shot
|5:33
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|5:27
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot
|11-16
|5:17
|
|Gordon Hayward personal foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|5:03
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|
|Hornets defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot
|4:50
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|LaMelo Ball personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|4:39
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|4:21
|
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|11-19
|4:18
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|4:04
|
|Fred VanVleet offensive foul (Charge) (Miles Bridges draws the foul)
|4:04
|
|Fred VanVleet turnover (offensive foul)
|3:56
|
|Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:56
|
|Hornets delay of game violation
|3:46
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup
|13-19
|3:46
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|3:34
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses two point layup
|3:31
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Terence Davis misses two point floating jump shot
|3:21
|
|Chris Boucher offensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Jalen McDaniels blocks Chris Boucher's two point layup
|3:23
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|3:19
|
|Malachi Flynn turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:05
|
|Jalen McDaniels turnover (bad pass) (Pascal Siakam steals)
|2:50
|
|Chris Boucher misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|2:37
|
|+2
|Cody Martin makes two point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|13-21
|2:29
|
|Chris Boucher offensive foul (Charge) (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|2:29
|
|Chris Boucher offensive foul (Charge) (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|2:29
|
|Chris Boucher turnover (offensive foul)
|2:17
|
|Malachi Flynn shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|2:17
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-22
|2:17
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-23
|2:06
|
|+2
|Terence Davis makes two point driving layup (OG Anunoby assists)
|15-23
|2:06
|
|Cody Zeller shooting foul (Terence Davis draws the foul)
|2:06
|
|Terence Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:02
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|1:57
|
|Miles Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Terence Davis steals)
|1:46
|
|Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|Chris Boucher shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-24
|1:30
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-25
|1:13
|
|Terence Davis misses two point layup
|1:13
|
|Terence Davis offensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Terence Davis draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|+1
|Terence Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-25
|1:13
|
|+1
|Terence Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-25
|1:06
|
|Malachi Flynn personal foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
|1:06
|
|LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:06
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|+1
|LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-26
|0:57
|
|Malachi Flynn turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|0:53
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)
|0:53
|
|Matt Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Cody Martin steals)
|0:50
|
|+2
|Jalen McDaniels makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists)
|17-28
|0:45
|
|Jalen McDaniels kicked ball violation
|0:33
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn makes two point jump shot
|19-28
|0:33
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Loose ball) (Chris Boucher draws the foul)
|0:33
|
|+1
|Chris Boucher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-28
|0:20
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (lost ball) (Malachi Flynn steals)
|0:18
|
|+2
|Terence Davis makes two point dunk (Malachi Flynn assists)
|22-28
|0:00
|
|OG Anunoby shooting foul (Jalen McDaniels draws the foul)
|0:00
|
|+1
|Jalen McDaniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-29
|0:00
|
|+1
|Jalen McDaniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-30
|11:47
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Terence Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|
|Cody Martin defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|Chris Boucher turnover (bad pass) (P.J. Washington steals)
|10:57
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|
|Matt Thomas defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Terence Davis turnover (lost ball) (Cody Martin steals)
|10:49
|
|Terence Davis personal foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|10:29
|
|+2
|Jalen McDaniels makes two point layup (Devonte' Graham assists)
|22-32
|10:29
|
|OG Anunoby shooting foul (Jalen McDaniels draws the foul)
|10:29
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:19
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby makes two point alley-oop dunk (Malachi Flynn assists)
|24-32
|10:09
|
|Cody Martin misses two point jump shot
|10:06
|
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Terence Davis assists)
|27-32
|9:40
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|
|OG Anunoby defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|Terence Davis offensive foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|9:22
|
|Terence Davis turnover (offensive foul)
|9:07
|
|+3
|Jalen McDaniels makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|27-35
|8:53
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn makes two point finger roll layup
|29-35
|8:48
|
|Devonte' Graham offensive foul (Charge) (Chris Boucher draws the foul)
|8:48
|
|Devonte' Graham turnover (offensive foul)
|8:40
|
|Malachi Flynn offensive foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|Malachi Flynn turnover (offensive foul)
|8:20
|
|+3
|Jalen McDaniels makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|29-38
|7:52
|
|Raptors turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:47
|
|Chris Boucher shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|7:47
|
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-39
|7:47
|
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-40
|7:31
|
|Miles Bridges blocks Norman Powell's three point jump shot
|7:27
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|7:19
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists)
|29-42
|7:08
|
|Fred VanVleet technical foul
|7:08
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|29-43
|6:58
|
|+3
|Norman Powell makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|32-43
|6:46
|
|Miles Bridges turnover (traveling)
|6:46
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|6:32
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|35-43
|6:18
|
|Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Norman Powell defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Norman Powell misses two point reverse layup
|6:08
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|6:04
|
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point reverse layup (Miles Bridges assists)
|35-45
|5:47
|
|+2
|Aron Baynes makes two point hook shot
|37-45
|5:26
|
|Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot
|5:23
|
|DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists)
|40-45
|4:54
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|40-48
|4:40
|
|+2
|DeAndre' Bembry makes two point layup (Fred VanVleet assists)
|42-48
|4:27
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|42-50
|4:12
|
|Norman Powell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:58
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (lost ball) (Paul Watson steals)
|3:58
|
|Bismack Biyombo personal foul (Take) (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|3:47
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists)
|45-50
|3:34
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|3:28
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|48-50
|3:12
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|48-53
|2:53
|
|DeAndre' Bembry misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|2:36
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|48-55
|2:27
|
|Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (DeAndre' Bembry draws the foul)
|2:27
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|2:27
|
|+1
|DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|2:27
|
|+1
|DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-55
|2:04
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses two point reverse layup
|2:04
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|2:00
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:57
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Paul Watson misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point layup (Pascal Siakam assists)
|52-55
|1:06
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|Jalen McDaniels offensive rebound
|1:01
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point layup (Jalen McDaniels assists)
|52-57
|0:42
|
|DeAndre' Bembry misses two point layup
|0:41
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:41
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Loose ball) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point hook shot
|0:32
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|52-59
|0:26
|
|Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-60
|0:04
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point floating jump shot
|0:04
|
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point putback layup
|54-60
|0:02
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre' Bembry steals)
|0:00
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|57-60
|0:00
|
|End of period