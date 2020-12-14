TOR
CHA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
TOR
Raptors
22
CHA
Hornets
30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Aron Baynes vs. Cody Zeller (Fred VanVleet gains possession)  
11:42   Cody Zeller personal foul (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
11:33   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
11:11 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point finger roll layup (Cody Zeller assists) 0-2
11:00 +2 Aron Baynes makes two point layup (Norman Powell assists) 2-2
10:55   Devonte' Graham turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:48   Aron Baynes turnover (traveling)  
10:34 +3 Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Cody Zeller assists) 2-5
10:20   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
10:16   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
10:15   P.J. Washington misses two point layup  
10:09   Cody Zeller offensive rebound  
10:07   Cody Zeller turnover (bad pass) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
10:02   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
9:54   P.J. Washington misses two point layup  
9:54   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
9:54   P.J. Washington turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:43   P.J. Washington personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)  
9:35 +2 Pascal Siakam makes two point floating jump shot 4-5
9:16   Terry Rozier misses two point step back jump shot  
9:13   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
9:03 +2 Pascal Siakam makes two point jump shot 6-5
8:42   Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot  
8:40   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
8:31   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
8:31   Hornets defensive rebound  
8:08 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 6-8
7:52   P.J. Washington blocks Fred VanVleet's two point jump shot  
7:49   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
7:46 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point reverse layup (Gordon Hayward assists) 6-10
7:32   Aron Baynes turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Washington steals)  
7:27   Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot  
7:24   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
7:21 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot 9-10
6:54   Fred VanVleet shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
6:54   Hornets 60 second timeout  
6:54   Devonte' Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:54   Hornets offensive rebound  
6:54 +1 Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-11
6:36   P.J. Washington blocks OG Anunoby's two point step back jump shot  
6:34   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
6:21   Gordon Hayward turnover (bad pass) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
6:14 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point finger roll layup 11-11
5:59 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 11-13
5:35   Aron Baynes misses two point jump shot  
5:33   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
5:27 +3 P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot 11-16
5:17   Gordon Hayward personal foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
5:03   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
5:01   Hornets defensive rebound  
4:51   LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot  
4:50   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
4:50   LaMelo Ball personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)  
4:39   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
4:34   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
4:21 +3 LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists) 11-19
4:18   Raptors 60 second timeout  
4:04   Fred VanVleet offensive foul (Charge) (Miles Bridges draws the foul)  
4:04   Fred VanVleet turnover (offensive foul)  
3:56   Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:56   Hornets delay of game violation  
3:46 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup 13-19
3:46   Hornets 60 second timeout  
3:34   Bismack Biyombo misses two point layup  
3:31   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
3:23   Terence Davis misses two point floating jump shot  
3:21   Chris Boucher offensive rebound  
3:23   Jalen McDaniels blocks Chris Boucher's two point layup  
3:23   Raptors offensive rebound  
3:19   Malachi Flynn turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:05   Jalen McDaniels turnover (bad pass) (Pascal Siakam steals)  
2:50   Chris Boucher misses three point jump shot  
2:46   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
2:37 +2 Cody Martin makes two point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists) 13-21
2:29   Chris Boucher offensive foul (Charge) (Cody Martin draws the foul)  
2:29   Chris Boucher offensive foul (Charge) (Cody Martin draws the foul)  
2:29   Chris Boucher turnover (offensive foul)  
2:17   Malachi Flynn shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
2:17 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-22
2:17 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-23
2:06 +2 Terence Davis makes two point driving layup (OG Anunoby assists) 15-23
2:06   Cody Zeller shooting foul (Terence Davis draws the foul)  
2:06   Terence Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:02   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
1:57   Miles Bridges turnover (lost ball) (Terence Davis steals)  
1:46   Malachi Flynn misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
1:30   Chris Boucher shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)  
1:30 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-24
1:30 +1 Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-25
1:13   Terence Davis misses two point layup  
1:13   Terence Davis offensive rebound  
1:13   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Terence Davis draws the foul)  
1:13 +1 Terence Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-25
1:13 +1 Terence Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-25
1:06   Malachi Flynn personal foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)  
1:06   LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:06   Hornets offensive rebound  
1:06 +1 LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-26
0:57   Malachi Flynn turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)  
0:53   LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Matt Thomas steals)  
0:53   Matt Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Cody Martin steals)  
0:50 +2 Jalen McDaniels makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists) 17-28
0:45   Jalen McDaniels kicked ball violation  
0:33 +2 Malachi Flynn makes two point jump shot 19-28
0:33   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Loose ball) (Chris Boucher draws the foul)  
0:33 +1 Chris Boucher makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-28
0:20   LaMelo Ball turnover (lost ball) (Malachi Flynn steals)  
0:18 +2 Terence Davis makes two point dunk (Malachi Flynn assists) 22-28
0:00   OG Anunoby shooting foul (Jalen McDaniels draws the foul)  
0:00 +1 Jalen McDaniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-29
0:00 +1 Jalen McDaniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-30

2nd Quarter
TOR
Raptors
35
CHA
Hornets
30

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
11:42   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
11:27   Terence Davis misses three point jump shot  
11:25   Cody Martin defensive rebound  
11:17   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
11:14   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
11:01   Chris Boucher turnover (bad pass) (P.J. Washington steals)  
10:57   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Matt Thomas defensive rebound  
10:49   Terence Davis turnover (lost ball) (Cody Martin steals)  
10:49   Terence Davis personal foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)  
10:29 +2 Jalen McDaniels makes two point layup (Devonte' Graham assists) 22-32
10:29   OG Anunoby shooting foul (Jalen McDaniels draws the foul)  
10:29   Jalen McDaniels misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:19   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
10:16 +2 OG Anunoby makes two point alley-oop dunk (Malachi Flynn assists) 24-32
10:09   Cody Martin misses two point jump shot  
10:06   Chris Boucher defensive rebound  
9:58 +3 Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Terence Davis assists) 27-32
9:40   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:36   OG Anunoby defensive rebound  
9:22   Terence Davis offensive foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)  
9:22   Terence Davis turnover (offensive foul)  
9:07 +3 Jalen McDaniels makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 27-35
8:53 +2 Malachi Flynn makes two point finger roll layup 29-35
8:48   Devonte' Graham offensive foul (Charge) (Chris Boucher draws the foul)  
8:48   Devonte' Graham turnover (offensive foul)  
8:40   Malachi Flynn offensive foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
8:40   Malachi Flynn turnover (offensive foul)  
8:20 +3 Jalen McDaniels makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 29-38
7:52   Raptors turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:47   Chris Boucher shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)  
7:47 +1 Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-39
7:47 +1 Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-40
7:31   Miles Bridges blocks Norman Powell's three point jump shot  
7:27   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
7:19 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists) 29-42
7:08   Fred VanVleet technical foul  
7:08 +1 Terry Rozier makes technical free throw 1 of 1 29-43
6:58 +3 Norman Powell makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 32-43
6:46   Miles Bridges turnover (traveling)  
6:46   Hornets 60 second timeout  
6:32 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 35-43
6:18   Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Norman Powell defensive rebound  
6:10   Norman Powell misses two point reverse layup  
6:08   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
6:04 +2 LaMelo Ball makes two point reverse layup (Miles Bridges assists) 35-45
5:47 +2 Aron Baynes makes two point hook shot 37-45
5:26   Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot  
5:23   DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound  
5:17 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists) 40-45
4:54 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 40-48
4:40 +2 DeAndre' Bembry makes two point layup (Fred VanVleet assists) 42-48
4:27 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 42-50
4:12   Norman Powell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
3:58   Gordon Hayward turnover (lost ball) (Paul Watson steals)  
3:58   Bismack Biyombo personal foul (Take) (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
3:47 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists) 45-50
3:34   P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)  
3:28 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot 48-50
3:12 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 48-53
2:53   DeAndre' Bembry misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
2:45   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
2:40   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
2:36 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 48-55
2:27   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (DeAndre' Bembry draws the foul)  
2:27   Raptors 60 second timeout  
2:27 +1 DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
2:27 +1 DeAndre' Bembry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-55
2:04   Jalen McDaniels misses two point reverse layup  
2:04   Hornets offensive rebound  
2:00   Terry Rozier misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
1:57   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
1:52   Paul Watson misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
1:43   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
1:30 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point layup (Pascal Siakam assists) 52-55
1:06   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
1:03   Jalen McDaniels offensive rebound  
1:01 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point layup (Jalen McDaniels assists) 52-57
0:42   DeAndre' Bembry misses two point layup  
0:41   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:41   P.J. Washington personal foul (Loose ball) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
0:34   Aron Baynes misses two point hook shot  
0:32   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
0:26 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists) 52-59
0:26   Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Devonte' Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-60
0:04   Aron Baynes misses two point floating jump shot  
0:04   Pascal Siakam offensive rebound  
0:04 +2 Pascal Siakam makes two point putback layup 54-60
0:02   P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre' Bembry steals)  
0:00 +3 Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 57-60
0:00   End of period  