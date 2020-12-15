BOS
PHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Robert Williams III vs. Joel Embiid (Marcus Smart gains possession)
|11:41
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Danny Green steals)
|11:19
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|11:16
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (Danny Green steals)
|11:08
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|10:48
|
|+3
|Javonte Green makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|3-2
|10:33
|
|Tobias Harris offensive foul (Charge) (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|10:33
|
|Tobias Harris turnover (offensive foul)
|10:24
|
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|6-2
|10:11
|
|Seth Curry misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point reverse layup
|8-2
|9:52
|
|Robert Williams III personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|9:42
|
|Ben Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Green steals)
|9:27
|
|Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)
|9:23
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point dunk (Joel Embiid assists)
|8-4
|9:06
|
|Seth Curry personal foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|Seth Curry blocks Marcus Smart's two point jump shot
|8:52
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point step back jump shot
|8:48
|
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|8-6
|8:21
|
|Ben Simmons shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|8:21
|
|Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|8:21
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|8:21
|
|Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|8:21
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|8:21
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|9-6
|8:07
|
|Seth Curry turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|8:04
|
|+2
|Javonte Green makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|11-6
|8:04
|
|76ers 60 second timeout
|7:45
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Tobias Harris blocks Jayson Tatum's two point layup
|7:34
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Jump ball. Jayson Tatum vs. Tobias Harris (Marcus Smart gains possession)
|7:29
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot (Tobias Harris assists)
|11-8
|6:57
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point step back jump shot
|6:54
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point layup
|13-8
|6:19
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point finger roll layup (Ben Simmons assists)
|13-10
|6:06
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Danny Green steals)
|5:59
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Danny Green assists)
|13-12
|5:59
|
|Jayson Tatum shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|5:59
|
|+1
|Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-13
|5:42
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (lost ball) (Ben Simmons steals)
|5:27
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|5:21
|
|Jeff Teague turnover (lost ball) (Danny Green steals)
|5:15
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Ben Simmons assists)
|13-15
|5:01
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point floating jump shot
|4:59
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|4:49
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|4:46
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|4:39
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|+3
|Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Tobias Harris assists)
|13-18
|4:00
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|
|Seth Curry defensive rebound
|3:48
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot (Seth Curry assists)
|13-20
|3:30
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving layup
|3:26
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point putback layup
|3:24
|
|Tacko Fall offensive rebound
|3:24
|
|+2
|Tacko Fall makes two point putback dunk
|15-20
|3:17
|
|Celtics technical foul (Defensive three second)
|3:17
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|15-21
|3:15
|
|Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Tacko Fall steals)
|3:11
|
|Tacko Fall turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Harris steals)
|2:55
|
|Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|
|Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Tacko Fall blocks Dwight Howard's two point hook shot
|2:51
|
|Tobias Harris offensive rebound
|2:51
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point dunk
|15-23
|2:51
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|2:31
|
|+2
|Payton Pritchard makes two point jump shot
|17-23
|2:13
|
|Grant Williams blocks Mike Scott's two point layup
|2:10
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point driving layup
|2:00
|
|Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|1:49
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point driving hook shot
|17-25
|1:32
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot
|1:29
|
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|1:26
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot
|1:26
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|1:27
|
|Grant Williams personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|1:14
|
|+2
|Furkan Korkmaz makes two point finger roll layup (Shake Milton assists)
|17-27
|1:04
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Celtics turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:41
|
|Shake Milton misses two point finger roll layup
|0:39
|
|Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Dwight Howard shooting foul (Semi Ojeleye draws the foul)
|0:30
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-27
|0:30
|
|+1
|Semi Ojeleye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-27
|0:13
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Shake Milton assists)
|19-29
|0:01
|
|Grant Williams offensive foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|Grant Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:46
|
|+2
|Shake Milton makes two point jump shot
|19-31
|11:36
|
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|11:31
|
|Dwight Howard offensive foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|11:31
|
|Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)
|11:15
|
|+3
|Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Payton Pritchard assists)
|22-31
|10:54
|
|Payton Pritchard blocks Mike Scott's two point step back jump shot
|10:53
|
|Payton Pritchard defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|Furkan Korkmaz personal foul (Take) (Payton Pritchard draws the foul)
|10:36
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|+2
|Shake Milton makes two point finger roll layup
|22-33
|10:20
|
|+3
|Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot
|25-33
|10:02
|
|Furkan Korkmaz turnover (out of bounds step)
|9:49
|
|Dwight Howard shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|9:49
|
|Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:49
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|9:49
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-33
|9:34
|
|+2
|Furkan Korkmaz makes two point floating jump shot
|26-35
|9:34
|
|Jeff Teague shooting foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)
|9:34
|
|Furkan Korkmaz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:31
|
|Mike Scott offensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|
|Semi Ojeleye defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|76ers defensive rebound
|9:05
|
|Semi Ojeleye personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|Robert Williams III blocks Shake Milton's two point finger roll layup
|9:00
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Furkan Korkmaz turnover (bad pass) (Semi Ojeleye steals)
|8:53
|
|Furkan Korkmaz turnover (bad pass) (Semi Ojeleye steals)
|8:48
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Payton Pritchard assists)
|28-35
|8:34
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point reverse layup
|28-37
|8:19
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point floating jump shot
|8:14
|
|Robert Williams III offensive rebound
|8:14
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point putback layup
|30-37
|8:06
|
|Jayson Tatum blocks Matisse Thybulle's two point driving layup
|8:05
|
|Matisse Thybulle offensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Matisse Thybulle turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|8:05
|
|Shake Milton personal foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|7:47
|
|Robert Williams III misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:43
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|7:37
|
|Joel Embiid offensive foul (Charge) (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|7:37
|
|Joel Embiid turnover (offensive foul)
|7:25
|
|Mike Scott shooting foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|Robert Williams III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:25
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|7:25
|
|Robert Williams III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:22
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point hook shot
|30-39
|7:06
|
|Robert Williams III shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|7:06
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-40
|6:49
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Robert Williams III offensive rebound
|6:42
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Semi Ojeleye offensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Semi Ojeleye misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|
|Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Robert Williams III personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|6:20
|
|76ers 60 second timeout
|6:06
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|30-42
|5:50
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:34
|
|Tobias Harris misses two point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Javonte Green defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|4:53
|
|+3
|Semi Ojeleye makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|33-42
|4:43
|
|Robert Williams III shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|4:43
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-43
|4:43
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-44
|4:31
|
|Danny Green shooting foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|4:31
|
|+1
|Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-44
|4:31
|
|+1
|Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-44
|4:12
|
|Seth Curry misses three point jump shot
|4:00
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|3:58
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving dunk
|3:52
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|3:48
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Jayson Tatum offensive foul (Danny Green draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Jayson Tatum turnover (offensive foul)
|3:29
|
|Seth Curry turnover (traveling)
|3:08
|
|+2
|Grant Williams makes two point finger roll layup
|37-44
|2:48
|
|Grant Williams shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|2:48
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|2:48
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-45
|2:48
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-46
|2:32
|
|Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot
|2:29
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point step back jump shot
|37-48
|2:10
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|2:05
|
|Tobias Harris turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:47
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point step back jump shot
|39-48
|1:21
|
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|1:11
|
|+3
|Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|42-48
|0:58
|
|Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|0:52
|
|Jaylen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)
|0:48
|
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Joel Embiid shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|+1
|Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-48
|0:40
|
|+1
|Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-48
|0:31
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|44-50
|0:08
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot
|0:06
|
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point floating jump shot
|0:00
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period