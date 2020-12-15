GS
SAC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Kevon Looney vs. Marvin Bagley III (Stephen Curry gains possession)
|11:44
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|2-0
|11:25
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Curry steals)
|11:20
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Hield steals)
|11:06
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point finger roll layup
|2-2
|10:54
|
|Richaun Holmes personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|10:48
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|5-2
|10:27
|
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists)
|5-4
|10:15
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point jump shot
|5-6
|9:38
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|8-6
|9:17
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point driving dunk
|9:05
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|Andrew Wiggins blocks Buddy Hield's two point driving layup
|8:59
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point driving dunk (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|10-6
|8:39
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Kevon Looney steals)
|8:30
|
|Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|8:24
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|8:03
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|12-6
|7:50
|
|Richaun Holmes misses two point hook shot
|7:47
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|7:44
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson offensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Kevon Looney offensive foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|7:33
|
|Kevon Looney turnover (offensive foul)
|7:23
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Kevon Looney steals)
|7:16
|
|Jump ball. Kevon Looney vs. Harrison Barnes (Andrew Wiggins gains possession)
|7:07
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|15-6
|7:07
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|6:43
|
|Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|
|Nemanja Bjelica offensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson blocks Buddy Hield's three point jump shot
|6:27
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|Richaun Holmes blocks Kevon Looney's two point layup
|6:14
|
|Kings defensive rebound
|6:11
|
|Tyrese Haliburton offensive foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|6:11
|
|Tyrese Haliburton turnover (offensive foul)
|5:50
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists)
|15-9
|5:21
|
|Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|15-12
|5:02
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|4:49
|
|+3
|Marquese Chriss makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|18-12
|4:36
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point floating jump shot
|4:24
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|Harrison Barnes misses two point reverse layup
|4:09
|
|Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound
|4:09
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point putback layup
|18-14
|4:00
|
|Harrison Barnes shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|4:00
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|4:00
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|4:00
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|19-14
|4:00
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|3:53
|
|De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup
|19-16
|3:42
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point driving layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|21-16
|3:32
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup
|21-18
|3:32
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|3:32
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:21
|
|Axel Toupane defensive rebound
|3:17
|
|+3
|Marquese Chriss makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|24-18
|3:06
|
|Jordan Poole personal foul (Tyrese Haliburton draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|De'Aaron Fox turnover (bad pass) (Axel Toupane steals)
|2:52
|
|Marquese Chriss turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|2:34
|
|Tyrese Haliburton turnover (lost ball) (Marquese Chriss steals)
|2:28
|
|+3
|Kent Bazemore makes three point jump shot
|27-18
|2:14
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|Axel Toupane defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|2:01
|
|Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|1:58
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Kings 60 second timeout
|1:36
|
|Axel Toupane blocks De'Aaron Fox's three point jump shot
|1:36
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|1:36
|
|Kings turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:29
|
|Hassan Whiteside blocks Marquese Chriss's two point jump shot
|1:29
|
|Axel Toupane offensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Axel Toupane turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)
|1:21
|
|+2
|Tyrese Haliburton makes two point driving layup
|27-20
|1:05
|
|Brad Wanamaker turnover (lost ball)
|0:53
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|27-22
|0:46
|
|De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|Brad Wanamaker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:27
|
|Hassan Whiteside turnover (3-second violation)
|0:10
|
|0:10
|
|0:03
|
|+3
|De'Aaron Fox makes three point jump shot
|27-25
|0:03
|
|Brad Wanamaker shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|0:03
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:03
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|+2
|Buddy Hield makes two point driving layup (Kyle Guy assists)
|27-27
|11:26
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses two point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
|11:04
|
|Glenn Robinson III misses two point jump shot
|11:00
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|10:50
|
|Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|10:50
|
|Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:50
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|10:50
|
|+1
|Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-28
|10:39
|
|Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Kings defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|
|Jordan Poole defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Richaun Holmes blocks Jordan Poole's two point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Andrew Wiggins blocks Marvin Bagley III's two point turnaround hook shot
|10:01
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Richaun Holmes steals)
|9:49
|
|+3
|Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists)
|27-31
|9:49
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|9:39
|
|Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|
|Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Damion Lee personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|Brad Wanamaker blocks Kyle Guy's three point jump shot
|9:00
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup
|8:55
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Damion Lee shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)
|8:47
|
|+1
|Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-32
|8:47
|
|+1
|Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-33
|8:26
|
|+3
|Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|30-33
|8:10
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Kaleb Wesson steals)
|8:05
|
|Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Kaleb Wesson shooting foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)
|7:55
|
|Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:55
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:53
|
|Kaleb Wesson defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses two point floating jump shot
|7:37
|
|Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|
|Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|7:28
|
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point hook shot
|30-35
|6:58
|
|+3
|Mychal Mulder makes three point jump shot (Damion Lee assists)
|33-35
|6:44
|
|+3
|Glenn Robinson III makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists)
|33-38
|6:24
|
|Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound
|6:22
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|6:22
|
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
|36-41
|5:32
|
|5:32
|
|Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Kaleb Wesson misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|4:54
|
|+2
|Richaun Holmes makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|36-43
|4:36
|
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point driving layup
|38-43
|4:26
|
|Kaleb Wesson shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|4:26
|
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-44
|4:26
|
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-45
|4:21
|
|Hassan Whiteside blocks Mychal Mulder's two point driving layup
|4:16
|
|Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|+3
|Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|38-48
|4:06
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Hassan Whiteside blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point driving layup
|4:06
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|4:00
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-48
|4:00
|
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-48
|4:00
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:57
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|
|Mychal Mulder defensive rebound
|3:29
|
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Whiteside steals)
|3:26
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point driving layup
|39-50
|3:26
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|+1
|Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-51
|3:15
|
|Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|3:15
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-51
|3:15
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|3:11
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|3:11
|
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-52
|3:11
|
|+1
|De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-53
|2:53
|
|Buddy Hield blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point layup
|2:53
|
|Kings defensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Jump ball. Buddy Hield vs. Andrew Wiggins (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)
|2:44
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving dunk
|41-55
|2:28
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)
|2:12
|
|+1
|Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-56
|2:00
|
|Buddy Hield personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|1:50
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists)
|44-57
|1:38
|
|Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)
|1:31
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|47-57
|1:10
|
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|47-60
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists)
|47-60
|1:00
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|0:54
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-61
|0:54
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-62
|0:43
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|
|Kevon Looney offensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|0:12
|
|Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period