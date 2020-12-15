GS
SAC

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
GS
Warriors
27
SAC
Kings
25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Kevon Looney vs. Marvin Bagley III (Stephen Curry gains possession)  
11:44 +2 Stephen Curry makes two point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists) 2-0
11:25   Richaun Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Curry steals)  
11:20   Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Hield steals)  
11:06 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point finger roll layup 2-2
10:54   Richaun Holmes personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
10:48 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 5-2
10:27 +2 Marvin Bagley III makes two point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists) 5-4
10:15   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
9:51 +2 Marvin Bagley III makes two point jump shot 5-6
9:38 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 8-6
9:17   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
9:08   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point driving dunk  
9:05   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
9:02   Andrew Wiggins blocks Buddy Hield's two point driving layup  
8:59   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
8:56 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point driving dunk (Andrew Wiggins assists) 10-6
8:39   Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Kevon Looney steals)  
8:30   Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot  
8:24   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
8:24   Richaun Holmes turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
8:03 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 12-6
7:50   Richaun Holmes misses two point hook shot  
7:47   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
7:44   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
7:41   Juan Toscano-Anderson offensive rebound  
7:33   Kevon Looney offensive foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)  
7:33   Kevon Looney turnover (offensive foul)  
7:23   Richaun Holmes turnover (lost ball) (Kevon Looney steals)  
7:16   Jump ball. Kevon Looney vs. Harrison Barnes (Andrew Wiggins gains possession)  
7:07 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 15-6
7:07   Warriors 60 second timeout  
6:43   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
6:40   Nemanja Bjelica offensive rebound  
6:34   Juan Toscano-Anderson blocks Buddy Hield's three point jump shot  
6:27   Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound  
6:18   Richaun Holmes blocks Kevon Looney's two point layup  
6:14   Kings defensive rebound  
6:11   Tyrese Haliburton offensive foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
6:11   Tyrese Haliburton turnover (offensive foul)  
5:50   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
5:35 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists) 15-9
5:21   Kevon Looney misses three point jump shot  
5:18   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
5:09 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 15-12
5:02   Warriors 60 second timeout  
4:49 +3 Marquese Chriss makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists) 18-12
4:36   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
4:30   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
4:27   Stephen Curry misses two point floating jump shot  
4:24   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
4:14   Harrison Barnes misses two point reverse layup  
4:09   Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound  
4:09 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point putback layup 18-14
4:00   Harrison Barnes shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
4:00   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
4:00   Warriors offensive rebound  
4:00 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 19-14
4:00   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
3:53   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
3:51 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup 19-16
3:42 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point driving layup (Stephen Curry assists) 21-16
3:32 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup 21-18
3:32   Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
3:32   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:21   Axel Toupane defensive rebound  
3:17 +3 Marquese Chriss makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists) 24-18
3:06   Jordan Poole personal foul (Tyrese Haliburton draws the foul)  
2:57   De'Aaron Fox turnover (bad pass) (Axel Toupane steals)  
2:52   Marquese Chriss turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
2:34   Tyrese Haliburton turnover (lost ball) (Marquese Chriss steals)  
2:28 +3 Kent Bazemore makes three point jump shot 27-18
2:14   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Axel Toupane defensive rebound  
2:07   Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot  
2:02   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
2:01   Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)  
1:58   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
1:56   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
1:42   Kings 60 second timeout  
1:36   Axel Toupane blocks De'Aaron Fox's three point jump shot  
1:36   Kings offensive rebound  
1:36   Kings turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:29   Hassan Whiteside blocks Marquese Chriss's two point jump shot  
1:29   Axel Toupane offensive rebound  
1:28   Axel Toupane turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)  
1:21 +2 Tyrese Haliburton makes two point driving layup 27-20
1:05   Brad Wanamaker turnover (lost ball)  
0:53 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists) 27-22
0:46   De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)  
0:38   Brad Wanamaker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:27   Hassan Whiteside turnover (3-second violation)  
0:10   Axel Toupane turnover (traveling)  
0:10   Axel Toupane turnover (traveling)  
0:03 +3 De'Aaron Fox makes three point jump shot 27-25
0:03   Brad Wanamaker shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
0:03   De'Aaron Fox misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:03   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
0:00   Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Warriors offensive rebound  

2nd Quarter
GS
Warriors
20
SAC
Kings
37

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +2 Buddy Hield makes two point driving layup (Kyle Guy assists) 27-27
11:26   Brad Wanamaker misses two point jump shot  
11:23   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
11:04   Glenn Robinson III misses two point jump shot  
11:00   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
10:56   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
10:52   Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound  
10:50   Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)  
10:50   Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:50   Kings offensive rebound  
10:50 +1 Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-28
10:39   Kent Bazemore misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Kings defensive rebound  
10:27   Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot  
10:24   Jordan Poole defensive rebound  
10:17   Richaun Holmes blocks Jordan Poole's two point jump shot  
10:13   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
10:06   Andrew Wiggins blocks Marvin Bagley III's two point turnaround hook shot  
10:01   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
9:58   Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Richaun Holmes steals)  
9:49 +3 Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists) 27-31
9:49   Warriors 60 second timeout  
9:39   Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Kyle Guy defensive rebound  
9:18   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Kings offensive rebound  
9:13   Damion Lee personal foul (Buddy Hield draws the foul)  
9:06   Brad Wanamaker blocks Kyle Guy's three point jump shot  
9:00   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
8:55   Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup  
8:55   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
8:47   Damion Lee shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)  
8:47 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-32
8:47 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-33
8:26 +3 Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists) 30-33
8:10   Richaun Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Kaleb Wesson steals)  
8:05   Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
7:55   Kaleb Wesson shooting foul (Kyle Guy draws the foul)  
7:55   Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:55   Kings offensive rebound  
7:55   Kyle Guy misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:53   Kaleb Wesson defensive rebound  
7:40   Brad Wanamaker misses two point floating jump shot  
7:37   Kyle Guy defensive rebound  
7:33   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound  
7:28 +2 Marvin Bagley III makes two point hook shot 30-35
6:58 +3 Mychal Mulder makes three point jump shot (Damion Lee assists) 33-35
6:44 +3 Glenn Robinson III makes three point jump shot (Buddy Hield assists) 33-38
6:24   Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound  
6:22   Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot  
6:22   Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound  
5:55 +3 Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists) 36-41
5:32   Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot  
5:30   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
5:13   Kaleb Wesson misses three point jump shot  
5:10   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
4:54 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 36-43
4:36 +2 Stephen Curry makes two point driving layup 38-43
4:26   Kaleb Wesson shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
4:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-44
4:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-45
4:21   Hassan Whiteside blocks Mychal Mulder's two point driving layup  
4:16   Kyle Guy defensive rebound  
4:15 +3 Kyle Guy makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 38-48
4:06   Warriors offensive rebound  
4:06   Hassan Whiteside blocks Kelly Oubre Jr.'s two point driving layup  
4:06   Warriors offensive rebound  
4:00 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-48
4:00   Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
4:00 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-48
4:00   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:57   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
3:39   Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot  
3:34   Mychal Mulder defensive rebound  
3:29   Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Whiteside steals)  
3:26 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point driving layup 39-50
3:26   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)  
3:26 +1 Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-51
3:15   Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
3:15 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-51
3:15 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-51
3:11   Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
3:11 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-52
3:11 +1 De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-53
2:53   Buddy Hield blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point layup  
2:53   Kings defensive rebound  
2:46   Jump ball. Buddy Hield vs. Andrew Wiggins (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)  
2:44 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving dunk 41-55
2:28   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Kevon Looney personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)  
2:12 +1 Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-56
2:00   Buddy Hield personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
1:50 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Juan Toscano-Anderson assists) 44-57
1:38   Hassan Whiteside turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)  
1:31 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists) 47-57
1:10 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 47-60
1:10 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Nemanja Bjelica assists) 47-60
1:00   Juan Toscano-Anderson misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
0:54   Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
0:54 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-61
0:54 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-62
0:43   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
0:41   Kevon Looney offensive rebound  
0:39   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
0:12   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
0:07   Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound  
0:01   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Warriors offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  