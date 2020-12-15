SA
HOU

1st Quarter
SA
Spurs
31
HOU
Rockets
25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   LaMarcus Aldridge vs. DeMarcus Cousins (Rudy Gay gains possession)  
11:40 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 3-0
11:23   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
11:22   DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound  
11:11   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
11:10   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
11:01   DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
10:47 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point jump shot 5-0
10:32 +3 P.J. Tucker makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists) 5-3
10:20 +3 DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 8-3
10:04   Eric Gordon misses two point driving layup  
9:59   Eric Gordon offensive rebound  
9:59   Eric Gordon misses two point putback layup  
9:59   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
9:53   Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot  
9:51   Rudy Gay offensive rebound  
9:50 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point fadeaway jump shot 10-3
9:35 +3 James Harden makes three point step back jump shot 10-6
9:18   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
9:16   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
9:12   Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)  
9:12 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 3 10-7
9:12 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 3 10-8
9:12 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-9
9:04   DeMar DeRozan turnover (lost ball) (John Wall steals)  
8:56   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
8:43   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
8:41   James Harden defensive rebound  
8:39   DeMarcus Cousins offensive foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
8:39   DeMarcus Cousins turnover (offensive foul)  
8:24   DeMarcus Cousins blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point driving layup  
8:24   Spurs offensive rebound  
8:15 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gay assists) 13-9
8:06   DeMarcus Cousins turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gay steals)  
7:59 +3 Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 16-9
7:57   Rockets 60 second timeout  
7:49 +2 John Wall makes two point driving layup 16-11
7:30   Rudy Gay turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)  
7:16 +2 DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup (James Harden assists) 16-13
7:04   John Wall personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
6:54 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists) 18-13
6:38   LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)  
6:38 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-14
6:38 +1 Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-15
6:26 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists) 20-15
6:02   James Harden misses three point step back jump shot  
6:01   DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound  
6:00   DeMar DeRozan personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
5:45   Eric Gordon misses three point step back jump shot  
5:44   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:44   Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)  
5:37   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
5:36   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
5:24   John Wall misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Spurs defensive rebound  
5:13 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 23-15
4:59 +3 DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 23-18
4:34 +2 Patty Mills makes two point floating jump shot 25-18
4:27   John Wall misses two point layup  
4:26   Rockets offensive rebound  
4:22   Bruno Caboclo turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)  
4:19   John Wall shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)  
4:19 +1 Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-18
4:19   Devin Vassell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:19   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
4:05   Trey Lyles blocks John Wall's two point finger roll layup  
4:02   Patty Mills defensive rebound  
4:01   Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot  
3:57   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
3:56   Trey Lyles shooting foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)  
3:56   Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:56   Rockets offensive rebound  
3:56   Spurs 60 second timeout  
3:56 +1 Jae'Sean Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-19
3:43 +3 Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists) 29-19
3:20 +2 Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Bruno Caboclo assists) 29-21
3:00   Bruno Caboclo blocks DeMar DeRozan's two point jump shot  
2:58   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
2:48 +2 John Wall makes two point finger roll layup 29-23
2:36   Patty Mills misses two point jump shot  
2:32   Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound  
2:24   Bruno Caboclo blocks Patty Mills's two point jump shot  
2:21   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
2:16   Danuel House Jr. misses two point layup  
2:13   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
2:06   Ben McLemore personal foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)  
1:55   Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot  
1:52   Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound  
1:49 +2 Danuel House Jr. makes two point dunk (James Harden assists) 29-25
1:49   Spurs 60 second timeout  
1:36   Jakob Poeltl turnover (lost ball) (James Harden steals)  
1:31   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)  
1:27 +2 Devin Vassell makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists) 31-25
1:09   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Jakob Poeltl steals)  
1:01   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
0:49   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound  
0:34   James Harden misses three point step back jump shot  
0:31   Patty Mills defensive rebound  
0:27   Patty Mills turnover (lost ball)  
0:27   Patty Mills personal foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)  
0:27   Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:27   Rockets offensive rebound  
0:27   Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:27   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
0:04   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA
Spurs
24
HOU
Rockets
31

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 James Harden makes two point driving layup 31-27
11:22   Sterling Brown shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
11:22   Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:22   Spurs offensive rebound  
11:22 +1 Rudy Gay makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-27
11:10 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists) 32-30
10:55   Trey Lyles turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Brown steals)  
10:52   Trey Lyles shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)  
10:52 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-31
10:52   Spurs 60 second timeout  
10:52   James Harden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:49   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
10:39 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point driving layup (Patty Mills assists) 34-31
10:24   Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
10:11 +2 Rudy Gay makes two point layup (Jakob Poeltl assists) 36-31
10:11   Sterling Brown shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
10:11   Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:11   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
9:48   Eric Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)  
9:49   Spurs 60 second timeout  
9:37   Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup  
9:35   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
9:28   Rudy Gay blocks David Nwaba's two point layup  
9:27   David Nwaba offensive rebound  
9:26 +2 David Nwaba makes two point layup 36-33
9:11   Jakob Poeltl misses two point driving layup  
9:10   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
9:00 +2 Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Eric Gordon assists) 36-35
8:51   Trey Lyles offensive foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)  
8:51   Trey Lyles turnover (offensive foul)  
8:40   P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
8:33   P.J. Tucker personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
8:26 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point turnaround hook shot (Rudy Gay assists) 38-35
8:10 +3 John Wall makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 38-38
7:48 +3 Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Devin Vassell assists) 41-38
7:36   Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:35   Devin Vassell defensive rebound  
7:21   John Wall blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point turnaround hook shot  
7:19   John Wall defensive rebound  
7:08   Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:07   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
6:52   Eric Gordon personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
6:50   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
6:49   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
6:28 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists) 41-41
6:10   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
6:08   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
5:58   John Wall misses two point jump shot  
5:58   Spurs defensive rebound  
5:58   DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Loose ball) (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
5:58   LaMarcus Aldridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:58   Spurs offensive rebound  
5:58 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-41
5:46 +2 John Wall makes two point reverse layup 42-43
5:31   DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot  
5:30   John Wall defensive rebound  
5:28   LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)  
5:28   John Wall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:28   Rockets offensive rebound  
5:28   John Wall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:26   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
5:13   Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)  
5:10 +2 Danuel House Jr. makes two point layup (P.J. Tucker assists) 42-45
4:56   John Wall personal foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)  
4:56   Rockets 60 second timeout  
4:56 +1 Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-45
4:56 +1 Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-45
4:45   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
4:42   Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound  
4:27   P.J. Tucker shooting foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-45
4:27 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-45
4:13   Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:09   DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound  
4:01   Dejounte Murray personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)  
3:51   John Wall turnover (bad pass) (Lonnie Walker IV steals)  
3:51   Lonnie Walker IV turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:38 +2 Ben McLemore makes two point jump shot (John Wall assists) 46-47
3:12   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
3:08   Lonnie Walker IV misses two point floating jump shot  
3:08   Rockets defensive rebound  
2:51   P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot  
2:50   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
2:42   Dejounte Murray misses three point step back jump shot  
2:40   Ben McLemore defensive rebound  
2:33   Trey Lyles shooting foul (P.J. Tucker draws the foul)  
2:33 +1 P.J. Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-49
2:23   Patty Mills turnover (lost ball) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)  
2:06   DeMarcus Cousins misses two point jump shot  
2:05   DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound  
1:55   Lonnie Walker IV turnover (lost ball) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)  
1:51 +2 Ben McLemore makes two point layup (DeMarcus Cousins assists) 48-51
1:37   P.J. Tucker shooting foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
1:37 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-51
1:37 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-51
1:25   Danuel House Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
1:23   Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound  
1:22   Danuel House Jr. misses two point putback layup  
1:19   Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound  
1:19 +2 Danuel House Jr. makes two point putback layup 50-53
1:02   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
1:01   DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound  
0:44   James Harden turnover (lost ball) (Lonnie Walker IV steals)  
0:30 +3 Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists) 53-53
0:15 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists) 53-56
0:00   DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Rockets offensive rebound  