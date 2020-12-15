SA
HOU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge vs. DeMarcus Cousins (Rudy Gay gains possession)
|11:40
|
|+3
|Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|3-0
|11:23
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|10:47
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point jump shot
|5-0
|10:32
|
|+3
|P.J. Tucker makes three point jump shot (DeMarcus Cousins assists)
|5-3
|10:20
|
|+3
|DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|8-3
|10:04
|
|Eric Gordon misses two point driving layup
|9:59
|
|Eric Gordon offensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Eric Gordon misses two point putback layup
|9:59
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Rudy Gay offensive rebound
|9:50
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|10-3
|9:35
|
|+3
|James Harden makes three point step back jump shot
|10-6
|9:18
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|9:12
|
|Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
|9:12
|
|+1
|James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|10-7
|9:12
|
|+1
|James Harden makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|10-8
|9:12
|
|+1
|James Harden makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-9
|9:04
|
|DeMar DeRozan turnover (lost ball) (John Wall steals)
|8:56
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|8:41
|
|James Harden defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|DeMarcus Cousins offensive foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)
|8:39
|
|DeMarcus Cousins turnover (offensive foul)
|8:24
|
|DeMarcus Cousins blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point driving layup
|8:24
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+3
|Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gay assists)
|13-9
|8:06
|
|DeMarcus Cousins turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gay steals)
|7:59
|
|+3
|Lonnie Walker IV makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|16-9
|7:57
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|7:49
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point driving layup
|16-11
|7:30
|
|Rudy Gay turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)
|7:16
|
|+2
|DeMarcus Cousins makes two point driving layup (James Harden assists)
|16-13
|7:04
|
|John Wall personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|6:54
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|18-13
|6:38
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|6:38
|
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-14
|6:38
|
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-15
|6:26
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|20-15
|6:02
|
|James Harden misses three point step back jump shot
|6:01
|
|DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound
|6:00
|
|DeMar DeRozan personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|5:45
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
|5:44
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:37
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|5:36
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|5:24
|
|John Wall misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Spurs defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|+3
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|23-15
|4:59
|
|+3
|DeMarcus Cousins makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|23-18
|4:34
|
|+2
|Patty Mills makes two point floating jump shot
|25-18
|4:27
|
|John Wall misses two point layup
|4:26
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Bruno Caboclo turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)
|4:19
|
|John Wall shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)
|4:19
|
|+1
|Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-18
|4:19
|
|Devin Vassell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:19
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|4:05
|
|Trey Lyles blocks John Wall's two point finger roll layup
|4:02
|
|Patty Mills defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Trey Lyles shooting foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|3:56
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:56
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|3:56
|
|Spurs 60 second timeout
|3:56
|
|+1
|Jae'Sean Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-19
|3:43
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Trey Lyles assists)
|29-19
|3:20
|
|+2
|Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Bruno Caboclo assists)
|29-21
|3:00
|
|Bruno Caboclo blocks DeMar DeRozan's two point jump shot
|2:58
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point finger roll layup
|29-23
|2:36
|
|Patty Mills misses two point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
|2:24
|
|Bruno Caboclo blocks Patty Mills's two point jump shot
|2:21
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|2:16
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses two point layup
|2:13
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Ben McLemore personal foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|1:55
|
|Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot
|1:52
|
|Bruno Caboclo defensive rebound
|1:49
|
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. makes two point dunk (James Harden assists)
|29-25
|1:49
|
|Spurs 60 second timeout
|1:36
|
|Jakob Poeltl turnover (lost ball) (James Harden steals)
|1:31
|
|James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
|1:27
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists)
|31-25
|1:09
|
|James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Jakob Poeltl steals)
|1:01
|
|Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|0:49
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|
|Jae'Sean Tate offensive rebound
|0:34
|
|James Harden misses three point step back jump shot
|0:31
|
|Patty Mills defensive rebound
|0:27
|
|Patty Mills turnover (lost ball)
|0:27
|
|Patty Mills personal foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|0:27
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:27
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|0:27
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|
|Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:40
|
|+2
|James Harden makes two point driving layup
|31-27
|11:22
|
|Sterling Brown shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:22
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|11:22
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-27
|11:10
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists)
|32-30
|10:55
|
|Trey Lyles turnover (bad pass) (Sterling Brown steals)
|10:52
|
|Trey Lyles shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
|10:52
|
|+1
|James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-31
|10:52
|
|Spurs 60 second timeout
|10:52
|
|James Harden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:49
|
|Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay makes two point driving layup (Patty Mills assists)
|34-31
|10:24
|
|Jae'Sean Tate misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay makes two point layup (Jakob Poeltl assists)
|36-31
|10:11
|
|Sterling Brown shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:11
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Eric Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)
|9:49
|
|Spurs 60 second timeout
|9:37
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
|9:35
|
|Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Rudy Gay blocks David Nwaba's two point layup
|9:27
|
|David Nwaba offensive rebound
|9:26
|
|+2
|David Nwaba makes two point layup
|36-33
|9:11
|
|Jakob Poeltl misses two point driving layup
|9:10
|
|Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|9:00
|
|+2
|Jae'Sean Tate makes two point layup (Eric Gordon assists)
|36-35
|8:51
|
|Trey Lyles offensive foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|8:51
|
|Trey Lyles turnover (offensive foul)
|8:40
|
|P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|P.J. Tucker personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|8:26
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point turnaround hook shot (Rudy Gay assists)
|38-35
|8:10
|
|+3
|John Wall makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|38-38
|7:48
|
|+3
|Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Devin Vassell assists)
|41-38
|7:36
|
|Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|
|Devin Vassell defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|John Wall blocks LaMarcus Aldridge's two point turnaround hook shot
|7:19
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|6:52
|
|Eric Gordon personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|41-41
|6:10
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|6:08
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|John Wall misses two point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Spurs defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|DeMarcus Cousins personal foul (Loose ball) (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
|5:58
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:58
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|5:58
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-41
|5:46
|
|+2
|John Wall makes two point reverse layup
|42-43
|5:31
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot
|5:30
|
|John Wall defensive rebound
|5:28
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (John Wall draws the foul)
|5:28
|
|John Wall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:28
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|5:28
|
|John Wall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:26
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (John Wall steals)
|5:10
|
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. makes two point layup (P.J. Tucker assists)
|42-45
|4:56
|
|John Wall personal foul (Lonnie Walker IV draws the foul)
|4:56
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|4:56
|
|+1
|Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-45
|4:56
|
|+1
|Lonnie Walker IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-45
|4:45
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|
|Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-45
|4:27
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-45
|4:13
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|
|DeMarcus Cousins offensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Dejounte Murray personal foul (DeMarcus Cousins draws the foul)
|3:51
|
|John Wall turnover (bad pass) (Lonnie Walker IV steals)
|3:51
|
|Lonnie Walker IV turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:38
|
|+2
|Ben McLemore makes two point jump shot (John Wall assists)
|46-47
|3:12
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|3:08
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses two point floating jump shot
|3:08
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
|2:50
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point step back jump shot
|2:40
|
|Ben McLemore defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Trey Lyles shooting foul (P.J. Tucker draws the foul)
|2:33
|
|+1
|P.J. Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-49
|2:23
|
|Patty Mills turnover (lost ball) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)
|2:06
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses two point jump shot
|2:05
|
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Lonnie Walker IV turnover (lost ball) (DeMarcus Cousins steals)
|1:51
|
|+2
|Ben McLemore makes two point layup (DeMarcus Cousins assists)
|48-51
|1:37
|
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
|1:37
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-51
|1:37
|
|+1
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-51
|1:25
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|1:23
|
|Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound
|1:22
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses two point putback layup
|1:19
|
|Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound
|1:19
|
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. makes two point putback layup
|50-53
|1:02
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|
|DeMarcus Cousins defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|James Harden turnover (lost ball) (Lonnie Walker IV steals)
|0:30
|
|+3
|Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|53-53
|0:15
|
|+3
|Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (James Harden assists)
|53-56
|0:00
|
|DeMarcus Cousins misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Rockets offensive rebound