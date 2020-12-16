CHI
OKC

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
CHI
Bulls
30
OKC
Thunder
26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Al Horford (Patrick Williams gains possession)  
11:50   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Patrick Williams offensive rebound  
11:36 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 3-0
11:22   Al Horford turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)  
11:18   Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)  
11:08   Coby White personal foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)  
10:59   Al Horford misses two point layup  
10:50   Al Horford offensive rebound  
10:57 +2 Al Horford makes two point putback layup 3-2
10:44 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Zach LaVine assists) 5-2
10:30 +2 Darius Bazley makes two point jump shot (Al Horford assists) 5-4
10:08 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup 7-4
9:57   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
9:51   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Justin Jackson defensive rebound  
9:43   Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
9:33 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 9-4
9:13   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
9:04   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:00   Justin Jackson defensive rebound  
8:55   Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
8:53   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
8:48 +2 Coby White makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists) 11-4
8:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot 11-6
8:39   Coby White shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
8:39 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-7
8:28   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
8:24   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
8:10   Al Horford misses three point jump shot  
8:09   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
8:09   Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
8:05   Al Horford misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
7:52 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point step back jump shot 13-7
7:39 +3 Justin Jackson makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 13-10
7:19   Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround hook shot  
7:17   Al Horford defensive rebound  
7:11   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)  
6:59   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
6:49 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists) 13-13
6:49   Bulls 60 second timeout  
6:40   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Al Horford steals)  
6:31 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot 13-15
6:18   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
6:10   Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup  
6:08   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:06 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup 15-15
6:06   Justin Jackson shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
6:06 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-15
5:51   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
5:44 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists) 19-15
5:30   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
5:27   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
5:23   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Al Horford defensive rebound  
5:12   Luguentz Dort turnover (out of bounds step)  
5:02   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
4:49 +3 Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists) 19-18
4:35   Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Luguentz Dort steals)  
4:33   Zach LaVine blocks Luguentz Dort's two point layup  
4:33   Thunder offensive rebound  
4:12   Thunder turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:01 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 22-18
3:50   Ryan Arcidiacono personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
3:40   Isaiah Roby offensive foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)  
3:40   Isaiah Roby turnover (offensive foul)  
3:29 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 24-18
3:18 +2 Darius Bazley makes two point floating jump shot 24-20
3:01   Patrick Williams misses two point driving layup  
3:01   Patrick Williams offensive rebound  
2:56   Patrick Williams misses two point putback layup  
2:53   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
2:44   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point step back jump shot  
2:41   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
2:36   Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
2:34 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup 24-22
2:34   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
2:34   Thunder 60 second timeout  
2:34 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-23
2:21 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 26-23
2:06   Daniel Gafford blocks Isaiah Roby's two point driving layup  
2:03   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:59 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 28-23
1:39 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot 28-25
1:25   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:21   Isaiah Roby defensive rebound  
1:09   Theo Maledon misses two point layup  
1:06   Daniel Gafford defensive rebound  
1:04   Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
1:04   Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)  
0:55   Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
0:55   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:54   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:35   Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
0:35 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-26
0:35 +1 Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-26
0:26   Hamidou Diallo misses two point layup  
0:23   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:09   Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
0:09   Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI
Bulls
29
OKC
Thunder
20

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup  
11:44   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
11:35 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists) 32-26
11:11   Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds step)  
10:59   Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)  
10:59   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:59   Bulls offensive rebound  
10:59   Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:57   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
10:51   Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
10:36 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup 34-26
10:26 +2 Frank Jackson makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists) 34-28
10:13   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
10:10   Theo Maledon defensive rebound  
9:58   Hamidou Diallo misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
9:43   Lauri Markkanen misses two point reverse layup  
9:39   Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound  
9:40 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point putback layup 36-28
9:40   Thunder 60 second timeout  
9:26   Isaiah Roby misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
9:07   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Frank Jackson defensive rebound  
8:52   Patrick Williams blocks Theo Maledon's two point driving layup  
8:51   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
8:51   Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)  
8:48   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Coby White defensive rebound  
8:34 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving layup (Zach LaVine assists) 38-28
8:34   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive goaltending violation  
8:20   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
8:17   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
8:07   Aleksej Pokusevski blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving dunk  
8:04   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
7:58   Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot  
7:55   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
7:51 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving dunk 40-28
7:51   Hamidou Diallo shooting foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)  
7:51   Thunder 60 second timeout  
7:51 +1 Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-28
7:31 +3 Theo Maledon makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists) 41-31
7:13   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
7:10   Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound  
6:53   Theo Maledon misses two point driving layup  
6:51   Al Horford offensive rebound  
6:49 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point layup (Luguentz Dort assists) 41-33
6:48   Bulls 60 second timeout  
6:24   Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot  
6:21   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
5:58 +2 Al Horford makes two point jump shot 41-35
5:48 +2 Coby White makes two point jump shot 43-35
5:34 +2 Al Horford makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists) 43-37
5:22   Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Darius Bazley steals)  
5:18   Justin Jackson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
5:04   Zach LaVine misses three point step back jump shot  
5:01   Al Horford defensive rebound  
4:52   Al Horford misses two point jump shot  
4:49   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
4:44   Otto Porter Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)  
4:44   Otto Porter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
4:35 +2 Justin Jackson makes two point driving layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 43-39
4:17   Lauri Markkanen misses two point layup  
4:14   Al Horford defensive rebound  
4:11   Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
4:11   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:11   Thunder offensive rebound  
4:11 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-40
3:53 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point dunk (Coby White assists) 45-40
3:36   Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
3:33   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
3:26   Coby White turnover (traveling)  
3:12   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
3:09   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
3:01   Zach LaVine misses two point floating jump shot  
2:59   Bulls offensive rebound  
2:59   Justin Jackson personal foul (Loose ball) (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
2:53 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists) 47-40
2:41   Otto Porter Jr. personal foul (Justin Jackson draws the foul)  
2:26   Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Justin Jackson's two point driving layup  
2:22   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:21 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point reverse layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 49-40
2:04   Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup  
2:02   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
1:56 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 52-40
1:42   Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot  
1:40   Coby White defensive rebound  
1:28   Coby White misses three point step back jump shot  
1:24   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
1:22 +2 Al Horford makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists) 52-42
1:22   Coby White shooting foul (Al Horford draws the foul)  
1:22 +1 Al Horford makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-43
1:08 +2 Coby White makes two point layup 54-43
0:51   Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup  
0:50   Al Horford offensive rebound  
0:50   Al Horford turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
0:34 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 57-43
0:31   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
0:28   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
0:11   Justin Jackson shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
0:11 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-43
0:11 +1 Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-43
0:00 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 59-46
0:00   End of period  