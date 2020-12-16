CHI
OKC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Al Horford (Patrick Williams gains possession)
|11:50
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|
|Patrick Williams offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|3-0
|11:22
|
|Al Horford turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)
|11:18
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)
|11:08
|
|Coby White personal foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)
|10:59
|
|Al Horford misses two point layup
|10:50
|
|Al Horford offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|+2
|Al Horford makes two point putback layup
|3-2
|10:44
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|5-2
|10:30
|
|+2
|Darius Bazley makes two point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
|5-4
|10:08
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup
|7-4
|9:57
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|
|Justin Jackson defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|9:13
|
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|
|Justin Jackson defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|8:53
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|8:48
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|11-4
|8:39
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot
|11-6
|8:39
|
|Coby White shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|8:39
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-7
|8:28
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|8:10
|
|Al Horford misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|8:05
|
|Al Horford misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Patrick Williams defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point step back jump shot
|13-7
|7:39
|
|+3
|Justin Jackson makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|13-10
|7:19
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround hook shot
|7:17
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
|6:59
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|6:49
|
|+3
|Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists)
|13-13
|6:49
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|6:40
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Al Horford steals)
|6:31
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot
|13-15
|6:18
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup
|6:08
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:06
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup
|15-15
|6:06
|
|Justin Jackson shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|6:06
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-15
|5:51
|
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists)
|19-15
|5:30
|
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Luguentz Dort turnover (out of bounds step)
|5:02
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|4:49
|
|+3
|Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists)
|19-18
|4:35
|
|Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Luguentz Dort steals)
|4:33
|
|Zach LaVine blocks Luguentz Dort's two point layup
|4:33
|
|Thunder offensive rebound
|4:12
|
|Thunder turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:01
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|22-18
|3:50
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Isaiah Roby offensive foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (offensive foul)
|3:29
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|24-18
|3:18
|
|+2
|Darius Bazley makes two point floating jump shot
|24-20
|3:01
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point driving layup
|3:01
|
|Patrick Williams offensive rebound
|2:56
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point putback layup
|2:53
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|2:44
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point step back jump shot
|2:41
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|2:36
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|2:34
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point finger roll layup
|24-22
|2:34
|
|Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|2:34
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|2:34
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-23
|2:21
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|26-23
|2:06
|
|Daniel Gafford blocks Isaiah Roby's two point driving layup
|2:03
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:59
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|28-23
|1:39
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point floating jump shot
|28-25
|1:25
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|
|Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
|1:09
|
|Theo Maledon misses two point layup
|1:06
|
|Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)
|0:55
|
|Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:54
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Isaiah Roby shooting foul (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|0:35
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-26
|0:35
|
|+1
|Otto Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-26
|0:26
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point layup
|0:23
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|Daniel Gafford offensive foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|0:09
|
|Daniel Gafford turnover (offensive foul)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:46
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup
|11:44
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|11:35
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point jump shot (Daniel Gafford assists)
|32-26
|11:11
|
|Isaiah Roby turnover (out of bounds step)
|10:59
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Lauri Markkanen draws the foul)
|10:59
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:59
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|10:59
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:57
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup
|34-26
|10:26
|
|+2
|Frank Jackson makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Roby assists)
|34-28
|10:13
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|10:10
|
|Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point reverse layup
|9:39
|
|Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound
|9:40
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison makes two point putback layup
|36-28
|9:40
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|9:26
|
|Isaiah Roby misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|9:07
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|
|Frank Jackson defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Patrick Williams blocks Theo Maledon's two point driving layup
|8:51
|
|Patrick Williams defensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (out of bounds step)
|8:48
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|38-28
|8:34
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive goaltending violation
|8:20
|
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|8:17
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving dunk
|8:04
|
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot
|7:55
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison makes two point driving dunk
|40-28
|7:51
|
|Hamidou Diallo shooting foul (Chandler Hutchison draws the foul)
|7:51
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|7:51
|
|+1
|Chandler Hutchison makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-28
|7:31
|
|+3
|Theo Maledon makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists)
|41-31
|7:13
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Theo Maledon misses two point driving layup
|6:51
|
|Al Horford offensive rebound
|6:49
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point layup (Luguentz Dort assists)
|41-33
|6:48
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|6:24
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point jump shot
|6:21
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|+2
|Al Horford makes two point jump shot
|41-35
|5:48
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point jump shot
|43-35
|5:34
|
|+2
|Al Horford makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists)
|43-37
|5:22
|
|Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Darius Bazley steals)
|5:18
|
|Justin Jackson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|5:04
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point step back jump shot
|5:01
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Al Horford misses two point jump shot
|4:49
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive foul (Charge) (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)
|4:44
|
|Otto Porter Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|4:35
|
|+2
|Justin Jackson makes two point driving layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|43-39
|4:17
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point layup
|4:14
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Otto Porter Jr. shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|4:11
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:11
|
|Thunder offensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-40
|3:53
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point dunk (Coby White assists)
|45-40
|3:36
|
|Justin Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|3:33
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Coby White turnover (traveling)
|3:12
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:01
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point floating jump shot
|2:59
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Justin Jackson personal foul (Loose ball) (Otto Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|2:53
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|47-40
|2:41
|
|Otto Porter Jr. personal foul (Justin Jackson draws the foul)
|2:26
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Justin Jackson's two point driving layup
|2:22
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|2:21
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point reverse layup (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|49-40
|2:04
|
|Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup
|2:02
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|52-40
|1:42
|
|Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Coby White misses three point step back jump shot
|1:24
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|+2
|Al Horford makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists)
|52-42
|1:22
|
|Coby White shooting foul (Al Horford draws the foul)
|1:22
|
|+1
|Al Horford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-43
|1:08
|
|+2
|Coby White makes two point layup
|54-43
|0:51
|
|Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup
|0:50
|
|Al Horford offensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Al Horford turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:34
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|57-43
|0:31
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:11
|
|Justin Jackson shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|0:11
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-43
|0:11
|
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-43
|0:00
|
|+3
|Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|59-46
|0:00
|
|End of period