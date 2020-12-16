LAL
PHO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
LAL
Lakers
21
PHO
Suns
25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (Marc Gasol gains possession)  
11:49 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot 2-0
11:29 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Chris Paul assists) 2-2
11:08   LeBron James misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:04   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
10:59 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists) 2-5
10:48   Mikal Bridges personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
10:43   Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot  
10:40   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
10:32   Devin Booker misses two point jump shot  
10:29   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
10:07   LeBron James misses two point floating jump shot  
10:03   Kyle Kuzma offensive rebound  
10:00   Kyle Kuzma misses two point putback layup  
9:57   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
9:53 +2 Devin Booker makes two point step back jump shot 2-7
9:39   Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot  
9:35   Chris Paul defensive rebound  
9:28   Chris Paul misses three point jump shot  
9:25   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
9:21 +3 Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists) 5-7
9:06   Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
9:06   Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)  
8:54   LeBron James misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Chris Paul defensive rebound  
8:42   Chris Paul misses two point jump shot  
8:39   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
8:29 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (LeBron James assists) 7-7
8:13 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 7-10
7:58   Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)  
7:53   Jae Crowder misses two point layup  
7:52   Deandre Ayton offensive rebound  
7:52 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point putback layup 7-12
7:52   Lakers 60 second timeout  
7:29   Marc Gasol misses two point layup  
7:27   Marc Gasol offensive rebound  
7:28   Lakers turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:11 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point dunk (Chris Paul assists) 7-14
7:00   Dennis Schroder misses two point driving jump shot  
6:59   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
6:55 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point dunk (Devin Booker assists) 7-16
6:55   Anthony Davis shooting foul (Deandre Ayton draws the foul)  
6:55 +1 Deandre Ayton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-17
6:39   LeBron James misses two point step back jump shot  
6:35   Chris Paul defensive rebound  
6:22 +3 Devin Booker makes three point step back jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 7-20
6:06   Mikal Bridges shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
6:06   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:06   Lakers offensive rebound  
6:06 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-20
5:57   Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)  
5:49 +3 Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists) 11-20
5:26   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
5:16   Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)  
5:03   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
4:58   LeBron James defensive rebound  
4:51   LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Deandre Ayton steals)  
4:49   Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Take) (Chris Paul draws the foul)  
4:43   Wesley Matthews personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
4:37   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound  
4:27   Devin Booker personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
4:23   Jalen Smith shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:23 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-20
4:23 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-20
4:15 +2 Damian Jones makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devin Booker assists) 13-22
4:15   Anthony Davis shooting foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
4:15 +1 Damian Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-23
4:06   Devin Booker personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:06   Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:06   Lakers offensive rebound  
4:06   Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:03   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
3:58   E'Twaun Moore turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)  
3:55   Damian Jones shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
3:55 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-23
3:55 +1 Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-23
3:38   Wesley Matthews personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
3:38 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-24
3:38 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-25
3:31   Dennis Schroder misses two point floating jump shot  
3:27   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
3:27   Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup  
3:26   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
3:24   Montrezl Harrell blocks Devin Booker's two point layup  
3:23   Suns offensive rebound  
3:14   Langston Galloway misses two point jump shot  
3:10   Damian Jones offensive rebound  
3:07   Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot  
3:05   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
3:01   Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Smith steals)  
2:58   Jalen Smith offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
2:58   Jalen Smith turnover (offensive foul)  
2:58   Suns 60 second timeout  
2:40   E'Twaun Moore shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
2:40 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-25
2:40 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-25
2:25   Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Jevon Carter's two point reverse layup  
2:22   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
2:09 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot 19-25
2:02   E'Twaun Moore offensive foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
2:02   E'Twaun Moore turnover (offensive foul)  
1:44   Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot  
1:40   Langston Galloway defensive rebound  
1:23   Jalen Smith turnover (traveling)  
1:07   Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:04   Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound  
1:02   Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
0:54   Langston Galloway misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
0:44 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point alley-oop layup (Quinn Cook assists) 21-25
0:33   Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Quinn Cook defensive rebound  
0:13   Markieff Morris turnover (bad pass) (Langston Galloway steals)  
0:00   E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot  
0:00   Suns offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL
Lakers
32
PHO
Suns
19

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
11:32   Langston Galloway personal foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
11:15 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk (Wesley Matthews assists) 23-25
11:03   E'Twaun Moore misses three point jump shot  
11:00   Quinn Cook defensive rebound  
10:46   Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (traveling)  
10:32   Lakers technical foul (Defensive three second)  
10:32   Langston Galloway misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
10:32   Suns offensive rebound  
10:20 +2 Jevon Carter makes two point jump shot (Jalen Smith assists) 23-27
10:00   Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
9:51   Jevon Carter misses two point jump shot  
9:47   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
9:34 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot 25-27
9:22   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
9:22 +1 Mikal Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-28
9:22 +1 Mikal Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-29
9:03   Markieff Morris misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:00   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
8:52   Deandre Ayton misses two point layup  
8:48   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
8:45 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup 27-29
8:45   Devin Booker shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)  
8:25   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
8:15 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot 30-29
8:03 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists) 30-32
8:03   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
8:03   Jae Crowder misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:01   Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound  
7:44 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point reverse layup (Kyle Kuzma assists) 32-32
7:34 +2 Chris Paul makes two point jump shot 32-34
7:16 +2 LeBron James makes two point jump shot 34-34
7:16 +2 LeBron James makes two point jump shot 34-34
6:59   Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)  
6:59   Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)  
6:44 +3 Marc Gasol makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 37-34
6:31   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
6:29   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
6:18 +2 LeBron James makes two point jump shot 39-34
6:06   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
6:03   Dennis Schroder defensive rebound  
6:01   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
5:49 +2 Jae Crowder makes two point floating jump shot (Devin Booker assists) 39-36
5:37 +2 Dennis Schroder makes two point layup (Marc Gasol assists) 41-36
5:18   Chris Paul turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:14   Chris Paul personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)  
5:11   LeBron James offensive foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)  
5:11   LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)  
4:55   Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)  
4:52   Mikal Bridges blocks Wesley Matthews's two point layup  
4:52   LeBron James offensive rebound  
4:52 +2 LeBron James makes two point putback layup 43-36
4:52   Devin Booker shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
4:52 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-36
4:35   Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot  
4:32   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
4:20 +2 LeBron James makes two point jump shot 46-36
4:08   Anthony Davis blocks Chris Paul's two point driving layup  
4:05   Dennis Schroder defensive rebound  
4:01   Wesley Matthews misses two point layup  
4:00   Suns defensive rebound  
3:40   Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)  
3:40   Jae Crowder personal foul (Take) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
3:40   Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)  
3:40   Jae Crowder personal foul (Take) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
3:40 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-36
3:40 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-36
3:23   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
3:22   Lakers defensive rebound  
3:22   Deandre Ayton personal foul (Loose ball) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
3:22 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-36
3:22 +1 Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-36
3:06 +3 Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Damian Jones assists) 50-39
2:53   Damian Jones personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
2:53   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:53   Lakers offensive rebound  
2:53 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-39
2:29   Jevon Carter misses two point floating jump shot  
2:26   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
2:19   LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)  
2:11   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
2:08   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
2:07 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (Marc Gasol assists) 53-39
1:43   Chris Paul misses two point jump shot  
1:40   Mikal Bridges offensive rebound  
1:39   Chris Paul misses three point jump shot  
1:36   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
1:26   LeBron James misses two point jump shot  
1:23   Chris Paul defensive rebound  
1:19   Chris Paul turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:04   Chris Paul shooting foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)  
1:04   Dennis Schroder misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:04   Lakers offensive rebound  
1:04   Dennis Schroder misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:04   Suns defensive rebound  
1:03   Marc Gasol personal foul (Loose ball) (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
0:54   Wesley Matthews personal foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)  
0:54 +1 Jevon Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-40
0:54 +1 Jevon Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-41
0:42   Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Jevon Carter defensive rebound  
0:30   Mikal Bridges misses two point driving layup  
0:26   Langston Galloway offensive rebound  
0:23   Damian Jones misses two point jump shot  
0:19   Mikal Bridges offensive rebound  
0:18 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 53-44
0:00   LeBron James misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  