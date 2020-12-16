LAL
PHO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (Marc Gasol gains possession)
|11:49
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot
|2-0
|11:29
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|2-2
|11:08
|
|LeBron James misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:04
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|10:59
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|2-5
|10:48
|
|Mikal Bridges personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|10:43
|
|Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|LeBron James misses two point floating jump shot
|10:03
|
|Kyle Kuzma offensive rebound
|10:00
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point putback layup
|9:57
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point step back jump shot
|2-7
|9:39
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
|9:35
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Chris Paul misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|+3
|Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|5-7
|9:06
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)
|8:54
|
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|8:42
|
|Chris Paul misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (LeBron James assists)
|7-7
|8:13
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|7-10
|7:58
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)
|7:53
|
|Jae Crowder misses two point layup
|7:52
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive rebound
|7:52
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point putback layup
|7-12
|7:52
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|7:29
|
|Marc Gasol misses two point layup
|7:27
|
|Marc Gasol offensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Lakers turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:11
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point dunk (Chris Paul assists)
|7-14
|7:00
|
|Dennis Schroder misses two point driving jump shot
|6:59
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point dunk (Devin Booker assists)
|7-16
|6:55
|
|Anthony Davis shooting foul (Deandre Ayton draws the foul)
|6:55
|
|+1
|Deandre Ayton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-17
|6:39
|
|LeBron James misses two point step back jump shot
|6:35
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point step back jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|7-20
|6:06
|
|Mikal Bridges shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|6:06
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:06
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|6:06
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-20
|5:57
|
|Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
|5:49
|
|+3
|Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|11-20
|5:26
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (traveling)
|5:03
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Deandre Ayton steals)
|4:49
|
|Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Take) (Chris Paul draws the foul)
|4:43
|
|Wesley Matthews personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|4:37
|
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|
|Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Devin Booker personal foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|Jalen Smith shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-20
|4:23
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-20
|4:15
|
|+2
|Damian Jones makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devin Booker assists)
|13-22
|4:15
|
|Anthony Davis shooting foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|4:15
|
|+1
|Damian Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-23
|4:06
|
|Devin Booker personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:06
|
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:06
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:03
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|3:58
|
|E'Twaun Moore turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
|3:55
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|3:55
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-23
|3:55
|
|+1
|Kyle Kuzma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-23
|3:38
|
|Wesley Matthews personal foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|3:38
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-24
|3:38
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-25
|3:31
|
|Dennis Schroder misses two point floating jump shot
|3:27
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point putback layup
|3:26
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|3:24
|
|Montrezl Harrell blocks Devin Booker's two point layup
|3:23
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Langston Galloway misses two point jump shot
|3:10
|
|Damian Jones offensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|3:01
|
|Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Smith steals)
|2:58
|
|Jalen Smith offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|2:58
|
|Jalen Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|2:58
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|2:40
|
|E'Twaun Moore shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|2:40
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-25
|2:40
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-25
|2:25
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker blocks Jevon Carter's two point reverse layup
|2:22
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|2:09
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot
|19-25
|2:02
|
|E'Twaun Moore offensive foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|2:02
|
|E'Twaun Moore turnover (offensive foul)
|1:44
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Langston Galloway defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Jalen Smith turnover (traveling)
|1:07
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:04
|
|Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Langston Galloway misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point alley-oop layup (Quinn Cook assists)
|21-25
|0:33
|
|Jalen Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Quinn Cook defensive rebound
|0:13
|
|Markieff Morris turnover (bad pass) (Langston Galloway steals)
|0:00
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses two point floating jump shot
|0:00
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|Langston Galloway personal foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point dunk (Wesley Matthews assists)
|23-25
|11:03
|
|E'Twaun Moore misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|
|Quinn Cook defensive rebound
|10:46
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (traveling)
|10:32
|
|Lakers technical foul (Defensive three second)
|10:32
|
|Langston Galloway misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|10:32
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|10:20
|
|+2
|Jevon Carter makes two point jump shot (Jalen Smith assists)
|23-27
|10:00
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:51
|
|Jevon Carter misses two point jump shot
|9:47
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|9:34
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point jump shot
|25-27
|9:22
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|9:22
|
|+1
|Mikal Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-28
|9:22
|
|+1
|Mikal Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-29
|9:03
|
|Markieff Morris misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:00
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point layup
|8:48
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|8:45
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup
|27-29
|8:45
|
|Devin Booker shooting foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|8:25
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot
|30-29
|8:03
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Chris Paul assists)
|30-32
|8:03
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|8:03
|
|Jae Crowder misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:01
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker defensive rebound
|7:44
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point reverse layup (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|32-32
|7:34
|
|+2
|Chris Paul makes two point jump shot
|32-34
|7:16
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|34-34
|7:16
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|34-34
|6:59
|
|Deandre Ayton offensive foul (Kyle Kuzma draws the foul)
|6:59
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (offensive foul)
|6:44
|
|+3
|Marc Gasol makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|37-34
|6:31
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|6:18
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|39-34
|6:06
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|5:49
|
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point floating jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|39-36
|5:37
|
|+2
|Dennis Schroder makes two point layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|41-36
|5:18
|
|Chris Paul turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:14
|
|Chris Paul personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|LeBron James offensive foul (Mikal Bridges draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)
|4:55
|
|Chris Paul turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)
|4:52
|
|Mikal Bridges blocks Wesley Matthews's two point layup
|4:52
|
|LeBron James offensive rebound
|4:52
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point putback layup
|43-36
|4:52
|
|Devin Booker shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|4:52
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-36
|4:35
|
|Deandre Ayton misses two point jump shot
|4:32
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|4:20
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|46-36
|4:08
|
|Anthony Davis blocks Chris Paul's two point driving layup
|4:05
|
|Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Wesley Matthews misses two point layup
|4:00
|
|Suns defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|3:40
|
|Jae Crowder personal foul (Take) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|3:40
|
|Jae Crowder personal foul (Take) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-36
|3:40
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-36
|3:23
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Deandre Ayton personal foul (Loose ball) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|3:22
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-36
|3:22
|
|+1
|Wesley Matthews makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-36
|3:06
|
|+3
|Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (Damian Jones assists)
|50-39
|2:53
|
|Damian Jones personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|2:53
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:53
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|2:53
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-39
|2:29
|
|Jevon Carter misses two point floating jump shot
|2:26
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)
|2:11
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (Marc Gasol assists)
|53-39
|1:43
|
|Chris Paul misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|
|Mikal Bridges offensive rebound
|1:39
|
|Chris Paul misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|1:26
|
|LeBron James misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|
|Chris Paul defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|Chris Paul turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:04
|
|Chris Paul shooting foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Dennis Schroder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:04
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Dennis Schroder misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:04
|
|Suns defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Marc Gasol personal foul (Loose ball) (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|0:54
|
|Wesley Matthews personal foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|0:54
|
|+1
|Jevon Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-40
|0:54
|
|+1
|Jevon Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-41
|0:42
|
|Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Mikal Bridges misses two point driving layup
|0:26
|
|Langston Galloway offensive rebound
|0:23
|
|Damian Jones misses two point jump shot
|0:19
|
|Mikal Bridges offensive rebound
|0:18
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|53-44
|0:00
|
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period