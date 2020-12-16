|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point dunk (PJ Dozier assists)
|
24-43
|
11:28
|
|
|
Rodney Hood misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|
27-43
|
10:18
|
|
|
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Nuggets offensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Enes Kanter personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point dunk (PJ Dozier assists)
|
27-45
|
9:32
|
|
|
Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Will Barton defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Monte Morris misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Monte Morris offensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Trail Blazers defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Trail Blazers delay of game violation
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
JaMychal Green personal foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony offensive foul (JaMychal Green draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Carmelo Anthony turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
PJ Dozier turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
JaMychal Green personal foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
8:10
|
|
+3
|
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|
30-45
|
7:57
|
|
+3
|
Will Barton makes three point jump shot (JaMychal Green assists)
|
30-48
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
CJ McCollum makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
32-48
|
7:28
|
|
|
Will Barton misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point putback layup
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
CJ McCollum personal foul (Take) (Monte Morris draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
32-50
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Carmelo Anthony assists)
|
35-50
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot (Monte Morris assists)
|
35-52
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Robert Covington makes two point dunk (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|
37-52
|
6:17
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Paul Millsap misses two point layup
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Robert Covington shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-53
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-54
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists)
|
40-54
|
5:21
|
|
|
Damian Lillard shooting foul (Michael Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-55
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-56
|
5:05
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-56
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-56
|
4:54
|
|
|
Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Damian Lillard turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-57
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-58
|
4:02
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. blocks Harry Giles III's two point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Gary Harris makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|
42-60
|
3:39
|
|
|
Gary Harris kicked ball violation
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Damian Lillard offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Nuggets defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Gary Harris offensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk (Paul Millsap assists)
|
42-62
|
2:35
|
|
|
Harry Giles III misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (CJ McCollum steals)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point reverse layup
|
44-62
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
44-64
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Damian Lillard makes two point finger roll layup
|
46-64
|
1:34
|
|
|
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Robert Covington makes two point finger roll layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|
48-64
|
1:28
|
|
|
Nuggets 60 second timeout
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Gary Harris turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Harry Giles III misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (CJ McCollum steals)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
CJ McCollum misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Harry Giles III offensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
CJ McCollum makes two point floating jump shot
|
50-64
|
0:33
|
|
|
CJ McCollum shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-65
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-66
|
0:18
|
|
|
Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Gary Harris steals)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Harry Giles III defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Harry Giles III turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
|
50-69
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|