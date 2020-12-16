POR
DEN

1st Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
24
DEN
Nuggets
41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Damian Lillard vs. Nikola Jokic (Jusuf Nurkic gains possession)  
11:38 +2 Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup (Damian Lillard assists) 2-0
11:21 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point layup (Paul Millsap assists) 2-2
11:21   Damian Lillard shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)  
11:21 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-3
11:00   CJ McCollum misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:57   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
10:53   Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:37   Jusuf Nurkic misses two point layup  
10:33   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
10:24 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point driving layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 2-5
10:10   Damian Lillard misses three point step back jump shot  
10:10   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
10:00   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Jamal Murray offensive rebound  
9:54 +3 Jamal Murray makes three point jump shot 2-8
9:41   Jusuf Nurkic offensive foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)  
9:41   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (offensive foul)  
9:23 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point alley-oop layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 2-10
9:07 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point layup (Damian Lillard assists) 4-10
8:55   Jamal Murray misses two point floating jump shot  
8:54   Damian Lillard defensive rebound  
8:54   Nikola Jokic personal foul (Take) (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
8:43 +2 Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup 6-10
8:34   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
8:32   Michael Porter Jr. personal foul (Take) (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
8:23   Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
8:10   Gary Harris turnover (lost ball) (Robert Covington steals)  
8:03   Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot  
8:03   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
8:03   Nikola Jokic personal foul (Loose ball) (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)  
7:58   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (traveling)  
7:49   CJ McCollum blocks Gary Harris's two point layup  
7:49   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
7:33   Damian Lillard misses two point alley-oop layup  
7:33   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
7:26   Derrick Jones Jr. blocks Paul Millsap's two point driving hook shot  
7:26   Nuggets offensive rebound  
7:17 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Jamal Murray assists) 6-12
7:05   Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot  
7:03   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:57 +3 Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists) 6-15
6:39   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
6:37   Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound  
6:36   Nikola Jokic blocks Jusuf Nurkic's two point putback layup  
6:28   Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound  
6:24 +2 Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup 8-15
6:30   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:12   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
6:12   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
6:14   Nuggets defensive rebound  
6:12   Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)  
6:12   Jamal Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:12   Nuggets offensive rebound  
6:12 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-16
5:50   Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot  
5:46   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
5:43   Jamal Murray turnover (lost ball) (Damian Lillard steals)  
5:39 +3 Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot 11-16
5:22 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 11-18
5:04 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists) 13-18
4:52 +2 Gary Harris makes two point reverse layup (Jamal Murray assists) 13-20
4:39   Jamal Murray shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)  
4:39 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 3 14-20
4:39 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 3 15-20
4:39 +1 Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 3 of 3 16-20
4:25   Gary Harris turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Hood steals)  
4:23   Gary Harris blocks Rodney Hood's two point layup  
4:23   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
4:10   Carmelo Anthony misses two point driving layup  
4:04   Monte Morris defensive rebound  
4:02   Enes Kanter shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
4:02 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-21
4:02 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-22
3:43   Paul Millsap blocks Rodney Hood's two point layup  
3:43   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
3:36 +3 Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Gary Harris assists) 16-25
3:18   Enes Kanter misses two point turnaround hook shot  
3:14   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
3:08   Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot  
3:05   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
2:58 +2 Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot 18-25
2:43 +3 Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Monte Morris assists) 18-28
2:25 +2 Enes Kanter makes two point layup (Rodney Hood assists) 20-28
2:08 +2 Will Barton makes two point driving layup (JaMychal Green assists) 20-30
1:49   Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)  
1:49 +1 Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-30
1:49 +1 Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-30
1:33 +2 Monte Morris makes two point layup (Isaiah Hartenstein assists) 22-32
1:23   Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot  
1:21   PJ Dozier defensive rebound  
1:15 +3 Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Will Barton assists) 22-35
0:59   Enes Kanter misses two point jump shot  
0:57   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
0:53 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot (Enes Kanter assists) 24-35
0:41 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup (Will Barton assists) 24-37
0:30   Damian Lillard turnover (lost ball) (Monte Morris steals)  
0:29 +2 PJ Dozier makes two point layup (Monte Morris assists) 24-39
0:07   Damian Lillard misses three point step back jump shot  
0:04   Monte Morris defensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Will Barton makes two point floating jump shot 24-41
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
26
DEN
Nuggets
28

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point dunk (PJ Dozier assists) 24-43
11:28   Rodney Hood misses two point jump shot  
11:25   PJ Dozier defensive rebound  
11:23   Will Barton misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound  
11:17   JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot  
11:13   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
11:07   Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot  
11:07   JaMychal Green defensive rebound  
10:48   PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot  
10:45   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
10:35 +3 Carmelo Anthony makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists) 27-43
10:18   Will Barton misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Nuggets offensive rebound  
10:18   Enes Kanter personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)  
10:03   PJ Dozier misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
9:51   CJ McCollum misses two point driving layup  
9:49   JaMychal Green defensive rebound  
9:47 +2 Will Barton makes two point dunk (PJ Dozier assists) 27-45
9:32   Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:30   Will Barton defensive rebound  
9:10   Monte Morris misses two point jump shot  
9:08   Monte Morris offensive rebound  
9:07   JaMychal Green misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Trail Blazers defensive rebound  
9:05   Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)  
9:05   Trail Blazers delay of game violation  
8:55   JaMychal Green personal foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)  
8:55   Carmelo Anthony offensive foul (JaMychal Green draws the foul)  
8:55   Carmelo Anthony turnover (offensive foul)  
8:40   PJ Dozier turnover (lost ball)  
8:20   JaMychal Green personal foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)  
8:10 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 30-45
7:57 +3 Will Barton makes three point jump shot (JaMychal Green assists) 30-48
7:40 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point fadeaway jump shot 32-48
7:28   Will Barton misses two point step back jump shot  
7:24   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
7:15   Derrick Jones Jr. misses two point driving layup  
7:12   Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound  
7:12   Jusuf Nurkic misses two point putback layup  
7:12   PJ Dozier defensive rebound  
7:12   CJ McCollum personal foul (Take) (Monte Morris draws the foul)  
7:05 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 32-50
6:46 +3 Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Carmelo Anthony assists) 35-50
6:35 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point jump shot (Monte Morris assists) 35-52
6:19 +2 Robert Covington makes two point dunk (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 37-52
6:17   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
6:05   Paul Millsap misses two point layup  
6:04   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
5:58   Nikola Jokic misses two point putback layup  
5:56   Paul Millsap offensive rebound  
5:56   Robert Covington shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
5:56 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-53
5:56 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-54
5:37 +3 Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists) 40-54
5:21   Damian Lillard shooting foul (Michael Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
5:21 +1 Michael Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-55
5:21 +1 Michael Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-56
5:05   Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
5:05 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-56
5:05 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-56
4:54   Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)  
4:52   Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (traveling)  
4:35   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
4:24   Damian Lillard turnover (traveling)  
4:17   Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-57
4:17 +1 Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-58
4:02   Michael Porter Jr. blocks Harry Giles III's two point jump shot  
3:59   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
3:57 +2 Gary Harris makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 42-60
3:39   Gary Harris kicked ball violation  
3:28   Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:25   Damian Lillard offensive rebound  
3:22   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
3:20   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
3:18   Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:06   Derrick Jones Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
3:05   Nuggets defensive rebound  
2:55   Michael Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:51   Gary Harris offensive rebound  
2:50 +2 Michael Porter Jr. makes two point dunk (Paul Millsap assists) 42-62
2:35   Harry Giles III misses two point floating jump shot  
2:33   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
2:27   Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (CJ McCollum steals)  
2:18 +2 Damian Lillard makes two point reverse layup 44-62
1:59 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point turnaround jump shot 44-64
1:44 +2 Damian Lillard makes two point finger roll layup 46-64
1:34   Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot  
1:32   Damian Lillard defensive rebound  
1:28 +2 Robert Covington makes two point finger roll layup (Damian Lillard assists) 48-64
1:28   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
1:22   Gary Harris turnover (out of bounds step)  
1:14   Harry Giles III misses two point finger roll layup  
1:11   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
1:01   Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (CJ McCollum steals)  
0:55   CJ McCollum misses three point step back jump shot  
0:52   Harry Giles III offensive rebound  
0:49 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point floating jump shot 50-64
0:33   CJ McCollum shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)  
0:33 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-65
0:33 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-66
0:18   Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Gary Harris steals)  
0:02   Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
0:01   Harry Giles III turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
0:00 +3 Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists) 50-69
0:00   End of period  