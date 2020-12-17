ATL
MEM
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Clint Capela vs. Jonas Valanciunas (Ja Morant gains possession)
|11:43
|
|Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point reverse layup
|2-0
|11:14
|
|Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|11:09
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|John Collins misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point step back jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|2-3
|10:07
|
|Dillon Brooks blocks Clint Capela's two point driving layup
|10:01
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|10:01
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point hook shot
|4-3
|9:46
|
|Kyle Anderson misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point jump shot (John Collins assists)
|7-3
|9:23
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point finger roll layup
|7-5
|9:23
|
|Grizzlies delay of game violation
|9:04
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|9-5
|8:49
|
|Jonas Valanciunas turnover (3-second violation)
|8:33
|
|Jonas Valanciunas blocks Clint Capela's two point turnaround hook shot
|8:30
|
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|8:17
|
|Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|7:54
|
|Grayson Allen turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)
|7:46
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Kyle Anderson turnover (bad pass) (De'Andre Hunter steals)
|7:26
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
|11-5
|7:15
|
|Ja Morant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:58
|
|+2
|Danilo Gallinari makes two point step back jump shot
|13-5
|6:42
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|13-8
|6:19
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses two point step back jump shot
|6:16
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|6:07
|
|+3
|Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists)
|13-11
|5:55
|
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|16-11
|5:55
|
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|5:55
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-11
|5:37
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks makes two point floating jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|17-13
|5:28
|
|Ja Morant shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|5:28
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-13
|5:28
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-13
|5:21
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point finger roll layup
|19-15
|5:21
|
|John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|5:21
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-16
|5:07
|
|+3
|Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists)
|22-16
|4:58
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point driving layup
|22-18
|4:58
|
|Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|4:58
|
|Ja Morant misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:52
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Kevin Huerter turnover (lost ball) (Ja Morant steals)
|4:43
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point layup (Brandon Clarke assists)
|22-20
|4:30
|
|De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
|4:16
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|4:13
|
|Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|3:58
|
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|
|De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Ja Morant misses three point step back jump shot
|3:46
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Cam Reddish turnover (lost ball) (Ja Morant steals)
|3:41
|
|+2
|Gorgui Dieng makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ja Morant assists)
|22-22
|3:42
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|3:26
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish makes two point finger roll layup (John Collins assists)
|24-22
|3:15
|
|Kevin Huerter personal foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)
|3:03
|
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists)
|24-25
|2:45
|
|+2
|Kevin Huerter makes two point step back jump shot (John Collins assists)
|26-25
|2:32
|
|Solomon Hill personal foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
|2:27
|
|+3
|Tyus Jones makes three point jump shot (Brandon Clarke assists)
|26-28
|2:11
|
|Gorgui Dieng shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|2:11
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-28
|2:11
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|1:55
|
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)
|1:52
|
|+2
|John Collins makes two point dunk (Cam Reddish assists)
|30-28
|1:35
|
|Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-28
|1:24
|
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-28
|1:18
|
|Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Desmond Bane turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)
|1:04
|
|Desmond Bane personal foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-28
|1:04
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-28
|0:50
|
|Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|
|Gorgui Dieng offensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|
|Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Clint Capela shooting foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)
|0:42
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-29
|0:42
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|0:29
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|0:26
|
|Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Brandon Clarke misses two point floating jump shot
|0:05
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Clint Capela turnover (bad pass) (Gorgui Dieng steals)
|0:03
|
|+2
|Gorgui Dieng makes two point jump shot
|34-32
|0:00
|
|Solomon Hill misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:42
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point floating jump shot
|11:40
|
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)
|11:26
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point step back jump shot
|34-35
|11:17
|
|Dillon Brooks personal foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|11:04
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point floating jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
|36-35
|10:54
|
|Dillon Brooks turnover (traveling)
|10:43
|
|Rajon Rondo misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Grayson Allen misses two point floating jump shot
|10:28
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|+3
|Solomon Hill makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
|39-35
|10:04
|
|Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
|10:01
|
|Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|9:59
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|39-38
|9:41
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot
|9:38
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot
|39-40
|9:17
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Rajon Rondo assists)
|41-40
|9:17
|
|Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|9:17
|
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|9:17
|
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-40
|9:06
|
|Dillon Brooks offensive foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|Dillon Brooks turnover (offensive foul)
|8:51
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point driving hook shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
|44-40
|8:37
|
|Danilo Gallinari shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-41
|8:37
|
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-42
|8:22
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point layup
|8:20
|
|Tyus Jones defensive rebound
|8:17
|
|De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|8:06
|
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Rajon Rondo assists)
|47-42
|7:48
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas makes two point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
|47-44
|7:33
|
|De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
|7:28
|
|Rajon Rondo turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)
|7:24
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks makes two point dunk (Tyus Jones assists)
|47-46
|7:07
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Kevin Huerter assists)
|50-46
|6:53
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks makes two point jump shot
|50-48
|6:43
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|Rajon Rondo personal foul (Loose ball) (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
|6:21
|
|Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
|6:18
|
|Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Bane steals)
|5:59
|
|Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|John Collins misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Trae Young misses two point finger roll layup
|5:19
|
|Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Ja Morant misses two point driving dunk
|5:13
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|5:02
|
|Desmond Bane shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
|5:02
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|5:02
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-48
|4:45
|
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point step back jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|52-51
|4:31
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|
|Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|4:20
|
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Huerter steals)
|4:12
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses two point jump shot
|4:10
|
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point layup
|52-53
|4:07
|
|Cam Reddish shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|4:07
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-54
|3:56
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|3:54
|
|Kevin Huerter personal foul (Take) (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
|3:54
|
|+1
|De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-55
|3:54
|
|+1
|De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-56
|3:40
|
|John Collins misses three point step back jump shot
|3:38
|
|De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|3:34
|
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|52-59
|3:20
|
|+2
|John Collins makes two point finger roll layup (Kevin Huerter assists)
|54-59
|3:09
|
|Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Desmond Bane offensive rebound
|3:05
|
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists)
|54-62
|3:05
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|2:46
|
|+2
|John Collins makes two point turnaround jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|56-62
|2:25
|
|John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|2:25
|
|Ja Morant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:25
|
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|2:25
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-63
|2:10
|
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point jump shot
|59-63
|1:52
|
|Ja Morant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:35
|
|Ja Morant shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|60-63
|1:35
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|61-63
|1:35
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|62-63
|1:20
|
|Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
|1:18
|
|Brandon Clarke offensive rebound
|1:17
|
|Trae Young blocks Brandon Clarke's two point putback layup
|1:13
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|1:09
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point finger roll layup
|1:07
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|64-63
|0:43
|
|Trae Young personal foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)
|0:43
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-64
|0:43
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-65
|0:33
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|
|John Collins offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Brandon Clarke blocks John Collins's two point putback layup
|0:29
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|+3
|Brandon Clarke makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|64-68
|0:00
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
|66-68
|0:00
|
|Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period