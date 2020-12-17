CHA
ORL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Vucevic (Markelle Fultz gains possession)
|11:39
|
|Markelle Fultz turnover (bad pass) (Devonte' Graham steals)
|11:34
|
|Devonte' Graham misses two point layup
|11:32
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Aaron Gordon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:20
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point layup (Devonte' Graham assists)
|2-0
|10:58
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround hook shot
|10:58
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|10:48
|
|Cody Zeller misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|10:36
|
|Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point floating jump shot
|10:26
|
|Cody Zeller offensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Cody Martin misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Terry Rozier offensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|
|Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Cody Martin steals)
|9:36
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Cody Zeller offensive rebound
|9:31
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point putback layup
|4-0
|9:16
|
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point reverse layup (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|4-2
|9:05
|
|Aaron Gordon personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|P.J. Washington turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|8:50
|
|Evan Fournier turnover (lost ball) (Terry Rozier steals)
|8:49
|
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|8:49
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-2
|8:49
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|8:37
|
|Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|9-2
|8:01
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point reverse layup
|7:48
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|7:48
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk
|9-4
|7:34
|
|Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|7:34
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-4
|7:34
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-4
|7:16
|
|Dwayne Bacon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:13
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|14-4
|6:59
|
|Cody Zeller personal foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|6:59
|
|Magic 60 second timeout
|6:50
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point dunk
|14-6
|6:34
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|16-6
|6:16
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
|16-8
|6:06
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point floating jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|18-8
|6:06
|
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|6:06
|
|Cody Zeller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:03
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|5:54
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|
|Cody Zeller defensive rebound
|5:35
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot
|20-8
|5:27
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point driving layup
|5:24
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses two point jump shot
|5:14
|
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround hook shot
|4:55
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point step back jump shot
|4:47
|
|Evan Fournier defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Markelle Fultz misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|4:20
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|+2
|Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists)
|20-10
|3:53
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point jump shot
|3:50
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:38
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|3:34
|
|Jalen McDaniels turnover (traveling)
|3:18
|
|+3
|Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot
|20-13
|3:03
|
|+2
|Jalen McDaniels makes two point layup (Devonte' Graham assists)
|22-13
|2:47
|
Chuma Okeke misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:47
|
|Chuma Okeke misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:45
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point finger roll layup
|24-13
|2:23
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Jalen McDaniels misses two point layup
|2:15
|
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|Miles Bridges personal foul (Take) (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|2:04
|
|+3
|Chuma Okeke makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|24-16
|1:45
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|
|Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|1:36
|
|Michael Carter-Williams turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:25
|
Devonte' Graham misses two point jump shot
|1:25
|
|Devonte' Graham misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|
|Miles Bridges offensive rebound
|1:19
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup
|26-16
|1:14
|
|LaMelo Ball shooting foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|1:14
|
|+1
|Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-17
|1:14
|
|+1
|Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-18
|0:58
|
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|29-18
|0:48
|
Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:48
|
|Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:34
|
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists)
|32-18
|0:16
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|
|Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses two point putback layup
|0:00
|
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|11:48
|
|Cole Anthony personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|11:41
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Malik Monk assists)
|35-18
|11:27
|
|Devonte' Graham personal foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|+2
|Khem Birch makes two point turnaround hook shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|35-20
|11:07
|
|Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Terrence Ross defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|+2
|Terrence Ross makes two point finger roll layup
|35-22
|10:38
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point reverse layup (Devonte' Graham assists)
|37-22
|10:21
|
|Terrence Ross misses two point floating jump shot
|10:19
|
|Khem Birch offensive rebound
|10:18
|
|+3
|Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Khem Birch assists)
|37-25
|9:49
|
|Khem Birch blocks P.J. Washington's two point driving layup
|9:44
|
|Khem Birch defensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Michael Carter-Williams misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|
|Cody Martin defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Michael Carter-Williams blocks Devonte' Graham's two point layup
|9:27
|
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|9:22
|
|+3
|Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Khem Birch assists)
|37-28
|9:20
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|9:02
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Terrence Ross defensive rebound
|8:51
|
|+3
|Chuma Okeke makes three point step back jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|37-31
|8:39
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point driving layup
|8:37
|
|Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+3
|Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|37-34
|8:16
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|40-34
|7:55
|
|Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|7:43
|
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot
|43-34
|7:33
|
|Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup
|7:33
|
|Magic offensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Cody Martin personal foul (Loose ball) (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|+3
|Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|43-37
|7:07
|
|+3
|Malik Monk makes three point jump shot (Cody Martin assists)
|46-37
|6:47
|
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists)
|46-40
|6:28
|
|Cody Zeller turnover (bad pass) (Chuma Okeke steals)
|6:24
|
|Evan Fournier turnover (lost ball) (Cody Martin steals)
|6:22
|
|Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:16
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|6:05
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|46-42
|5:57
|
|+2
|Cody Zeller makes two point layup (Jalen McDaniels assists)
|48-42
|5:57
|
|Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|5:57
|
|+1
|Cody Zeller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-42
|5:46
|
|LaMelo Ball personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-43
|5:46
|
|+1
|Aaron Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-44
|5:34
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|
|Miles Bridges offensive rebound
|5:27
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup
|51-44
|5:15
|
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|5:13
|
|Cole Anthony personal foul (Cody Zeller draws the foul)
|5:07
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup
|5:04
|
|Cody Zeller offensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Cody Zeller misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists)
|51-46
|4:34
|
|+3
|Caleb Martin makes three point jump shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|54-46
|4:18
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|4:08
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier makes two point finger roll layup
|54-48
|3:58
|
|Evan Fournier shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-48
|3:58
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-48
|3:42
|
|Terry Rozier personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|3:42
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-49
|3:42
|
|+1
|Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-50
|3:33
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point step back jump shot (Cody Zeller assists)
|59-50
|3:13
|
|Caleb Martin personal foul (Dwayne Bacon draws the foul)
|3:13
|
|+1
|Dwayne Bacon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-51
|3:13
|
|+1
|Dwayne Bacon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-52
|3:03
|
|Magic 60 second timeout
|3:03
|
|Aaron Gordon blocks Cody Zeller's two point layup
|3:03
|
|Magic defensive rebound
|3:00
|
|Jump ball. Nikola Vucevic vs. Miles Bridges (Dwayne Bacon gains possession)
|2:48
|
|Aaron Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
|2:44
|
|Caleb Martin defensive rebound
|2:33
|
|Caleb Martin misses two point driving layup
|2:31
|
|Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point layup
|61-52
|2:05
|
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (bad pass) (Terry Rozier steals)
|2:02
|
|+2
|Caleb Martin makes two point alley-oop layup (Terry Rozier assists)
|63-52
|2:02
|
|Dwayne Bacon shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|2:02
|
|+1
|Caleb Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|64-52
|1:47
|
|Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|1:41
|
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup
|64-54
|1:32
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot
|66-54
|1:08
|
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot
|66-56
|1:02
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham makes two point layup
|68-56
|0:54
|
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:44
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|0:37
|
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Markelle Fultz misses two point layup
|0:29
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Terry Rozier turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:03
|
|+2
|Evan Fournier makes two point jump shot
|68-58
|0:00
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Hornets offensive rebound