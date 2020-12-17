GS
SAC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Kevon Looney vs. Marvin Bagley III (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)
|11:40
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point reverse layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|0-2
|11:02
|
|Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|2-2
|10:28
|
|+2
|Richaun Holmes makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|2-4
|10:16
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound
|10:07
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|9:55
|
|Harrison Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)
|9:50
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point layup
|9:48
|
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|6-4
|9:17
|
|Andrew Wiggins blocks Harrison Barnes's two point driving layup
|9:17
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|9:15
|
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|6-7
|9:01
|
|De'Aaron Fox shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|+1
|Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-7
|9:01
|
|Kevon Looney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:58
|
|De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point driving layup (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|7-9
|8:35
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|8:32
|
|Stephen Curry personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|8:28
|
|Richaun Holmes offensive foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|8:28
|
|Richaun Holmes turnover (offensive foul)
|8:13
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
|10-9
|8:02
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot
|7:58
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|13-9
|7:44
|
|Eric Paschall personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|7:37
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point jump shot
|13-11
|7:26
|
|Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|7:26
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-11
|7:26
|
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-11
|7:21
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|7:14
|
|Buddy Hield turnover (traveling)
|7:04
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists)
|18-11
|6:41
|
|+2
|Richaun Holmes makes two point driving layup
|18-13
|6:29
|
|Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|6:17
|
|Kings 60 second timeout
|6:04
|
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point layup
|18-15
|5:49
|
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot
|20-15
|5:37
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|5:33
|
|Marvin Bagley III personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|5:23
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
|4:59
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot
|4:52
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Harrison Barnes misses two point layup
|4:38
|
|Nemanja Bjelica offensive rebound
|4:38
|
|+2
|Nemanja Bjelica makes two point putback layup
|20-17
|4:38
|
|Buddy Hield personal foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)
|4:28
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|23-17
|4:11
|
|+3
|Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists)
|23-20
|4:10
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|3:57
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Harrison Barnes misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:36
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|+1
|Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|24-20
|3:23
|
|+1
|Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|25-20
|3:23
|
|+1
|Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|26-20
|3:08
|
|Harrison Barnes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:55
|
|Kent Bazemore turnover (bad pass) (Glenn Robinson III steals)
|2:48
|
|Marquese Chriss personal foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|2:48
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:48
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|2:48
|
|+1
|Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-21
|2:34
|
|Hassan Whiteside blocks Stephen Curry's two point layup
|2:30
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Tyrese Haliburton misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|
|Kent Bazemore defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|Kent Bazemore turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)
|2:13
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|
|Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Hassan Whiteside misses two point hook shot
|2:06
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|+2
|De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup (Glenn Robinson III assists)
|26-23
|1:46
|
|Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|1:46
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-23
|1:46
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-23
|1:36
|
|+3
|Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|28-26
|1:34
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|1:17
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|1:15
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|+3
|Glenn Robinson III makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|28-29
|0:53
|
|Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|0:44
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)
|0:35
|
|Marquese Chriss misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:35
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|0:35
|
|+1
|Marquese Chriss makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-29
|0:30
|
|Kent Bazemore blocks De'Aaron Fox's two point driving layup
|0:27
|
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Marquese Chriss offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Marquese Chriss misses two point putback layup
|0:01
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:49
|
|+3
|Eric Paschall makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists)
|32-29
|11:33
|
|Marvin Bagley III turnover (bad pass) (Eric Paschall steals)
|11:26
|
|Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Marvin Bagley III turnover (lost ball) (Kent Bazemore steals)
|11:02
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|10:59
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|10:58
|
|Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:58
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:53
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point floating jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|35-29
|10:20
|
|Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)
|10:20
|
|+1
|Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-30
|10:20
|
|+1
|Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-31
|10:01
|
|Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Kent Bazemore offensive rebound
|10:00
|
|Kent Bazemore turnover (out of bounds step)
|9:46
|
|Buddy Hield turnover (lost ball) (Brad Wanamaker steals)
|9:45
|
|Buddy Hield shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|Brad Wanamaker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:45
|
|Warriors offensive rebound
|9:45
|
|+1
|Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-31
|9:35
|
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Kyle Guy assists)
|36-34
|9:20
|
|Marquese Chriss misses two point layup
|9:17
|
|Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|8:56
|
|Richaun Holmes misses two point layup
|8:51
|
|Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|8:51
|
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point putback layup
|36-36
|8:33
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point floating jump shot
|8:31
|
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|8:26
|
|+2
|Kyle Guy makes two point layup (Buddy Hield assists)
|36-38
|8:26
|
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|8:12
|
|+2
|Marquese Chriss makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|37-38
|7:54
|
|Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)
|7:54
|
|+1
|Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-39
|7:54
|
|Richaun Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:45
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|7:40
|
|+1
|Andrew Wiggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-39
|7:40
|
|+1
|Andrew Wiggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-39
|7:21
|
|+2
|Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (Kyle Guy assists)
|39-41
|7:21
|
|Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|+1
|Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-42
|6:58
|
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point step back jump shot
|42-42
|6:42
|
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|43-44
|6:42
|
|Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|6:42
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-45
|6:32
|
|Brad Wanamaker turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)
|6:28
|
|+2
|Harrison Barnes makes two point layup
|43-47
|6:28
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-48
|6:11
|
|Richaun Holmes blocks Marquese Chriss's two point hook shot
|6:09
|
|Kyle Guy defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|Marvin Bagley III misses two point hook shot
|6:00
|
|Marquese Chriss defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|+3
|Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Jordan Poole assists)
|46-48
|5:34
|
|Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
|5:25
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|
|Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Kyle Guy misses two point floating jump shot
|5:03
|
|Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|+3
|Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Jordan Poole assists)
|49-48
|4:58
|
|Kings 60 second timeout
|4:43
|
|Brad Wanamaker blocks Hassan Whiteside's two point layup
|4:37
|
|Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
|4:35
|
|+2
|Brad Wanamaker makes two point layup
|50-48
|4:23
|
|Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup
|52-48
|3:58
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point driving layup
|3:52
|
|Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|55-48
|3:31
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|3:31
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-49
|3:31
|
|+1
|Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-50
|3:15
|
|Juan Toscano-Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Hield steals)
|3:10
|
|Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|
|Kings offensive rebound
|3:08
|
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)
|3:08
|
|+1
|Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-51
|3:08
|
|+1
|Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-52
|2:53
|
|Harrison Barnes personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|2:44
|
|Hassan Whiteside blocks Kevon Looney's two point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+3
|Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|55-55
|2:29
|
|Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|2:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-55
|2:29
|
|+1
|Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-55
|2:15
|
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot
|2:15
|
|Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound
|2:15
|
|+2
|Hassan Whiteside makes two point jump shot
|57-57
|2:15
|
|Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)
|2:15
|
|+1
|Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-58
|2:05
|
|Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup
|1:59
|
|Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound
|1:58
|
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|
|Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|Nemanja Bjelica turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)
|1:31
|
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point jump shot
|59-58
|1:21
|
|Buddy Hield turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:11
|
|Buddy Hield defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|62-60
|0:30
|
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists)
|65-60
|0:08
|