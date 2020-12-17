GS
1st Quarter
GS
Warriors
29
SAC
Kings
29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Kevon Looney vs. Marvin Bagley III (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)  
11:40   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
11:37   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
11:24   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:21   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
11:09 +2 Marvin Bagley III makes two point reverse layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 0-2
11:02   Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot  
10:59   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
10:44   Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
10:39 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists) 2-2
10:28 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point floating jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 2-4
10:16   Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:13   Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound  
10:07 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot 4-4
9:55   Harrison Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Stephen Curry steals)  
9:50   Stephen Curry misses two point layup  
9:48   Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound  
9:43   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
9:39   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
9:37 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point layup (Stephen Curry assists) 6-4
9:17   Andrew Wiggins blocks Harrison Barnes's two point driving layup  
9:17   Kings offensive rebound  
9:15 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 6-7
9:01   De'Aaron Fox shooting foul (Kevon Looney draws the foul)  
9:01 +1 Kevon Looney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-7
9:01   Kevon Looney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:58   De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound  
8:43 +2 Marvin Bagley III makes two point driving layup (De'Aaron Fox assists) 7-9
8:35   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
8:33   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
8:32   Stephen Curry personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
8:28   Richaun Holmes offensive foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
8:28   Richaun Holmes turnover (offensive foul)  
8:13 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point step back jump shot 10-9
8:02   De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot  
7:58   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
7:55 +3 Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 13-9
7:44   Eric Paschall personal foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
7:37 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point jump shot 13-11
7:26   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)  
7:26 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-11
7:26 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-11
7:21   Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)  
7:14   Buddy Hield turnover (traveling)  
7:04 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Eric Paschall assists) 18-11
6:41 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point driving layup 18-13
6:29   Stephen Curry misses two point jump shot  
6:26   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
6:17   Kevon Looney personal foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)  
6:17   Kings 60 second timeout  
6:04 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point layup 18-15
5:49 +2 Andrew Wiggins makes two point jump shot 20-15
5:37   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
5:33   Marvin Bagley III personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
5:23   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
5:09   Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
4:56   Jordan Poole misses three point jump shot  
4:52   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
4:40   Harrison Barnes misses two point layup  
4:38   Nemanja Bjelica offensive rebound  
4:38 +2 Nemanja Bjelica makes two point putback layup 20-17
4:38   Buddy Hield personal foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)  
4:28 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot 23-17
4:11 +3 Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jump shot (Harrison Barnes assists) 23-20
4:10   Warriors 60 second timeout  
3:57   Juan Toscano-Anderson misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
3:39   Harrison Barnes misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:36   Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound  
3:23   Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)  
3:23 +1 Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 1 of 3 24-20
3:23 +1 Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 2 of 3 25-20
3:23 +1 Jordan Poole makes regular free throw 3 of 3 26-20
3:08   Harrison Barnes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:55   Kent Bazemore turnover (bad pass) (Glenn Robinson III steals)  
2:48   Marquese Chriss personal foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)  
2:48   Hassan Whiteside misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:48   Kings offensive rebound  
2:48 +1 Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-21
2:34   Hassan Whiteside blocks Stephen Curry's two point layup  
2:30   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
2:25   Tyrese Haliburton misses two point jump shot  
2:19   Kent Bazemore defensive rebound  
2:18   Kent Bazemore turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Haliburton steals)  
2:13   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
2:10   Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound  
2:08   Hassan Whiteside misses two point hook shot  
2:06   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
2:03   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
2:00   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
1:55 +2 De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup (Glenn Robinson III assists) 26-23
1:46   Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
1:46 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-23
1:46 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-23
1:36 +3 Nemanja Bjelica makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 28-26
1:34   Warriors 60 second timeout  
1:17   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
1:15   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
1:00 +3 Glenn Robinson III makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 28-29
0:53   Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
0:44   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
0:35   Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Marquese Chriss draws the foul)  
0:35   Marquese Chriss misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:35   Warriors offensive rebound  
0:35 +1 Marquese Chriss makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-29
0:30   Kent Bazemore blocks De'Aaron Fox's two point driving layup  
0:27   Stephen Curry defensive rebound  
0:05   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Marquese Chriss offensive rebound  
0:01   Marquese Chriss misses two point putback layup  
0:01   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
0:00   Nemanja Bjelica misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Kings offensive rebound  

2nd Quarter
GS
Warriors
36
SAC
Kings
33

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Eric Paschall makes three point jump shot (Brad Wanamaker assists) 32-29
11:33   Marvin Bagley III turnover (bad pass) (Eric Paschall steals)  
11:26   Marquese Chriss misses three point jump shot  
11:21   Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound  
11:17   Marvin Bagley III turnover (lost ball) (Kent Bazemore steals)  
11:02   Andrew Wiggins misses two point jump shot  
10:59   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
10:58   Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)  
10:58   Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:58   Kings offensive rebound  
10:58   Marvin Bagley III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:53   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
10:35 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point floating jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists) 35-29
10:20   Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Glenn Robinson III draws the foul)  
10:20 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-30
10:20 +1 Glenn Robinson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-31
10:01   Eric Paschall misses two point jump shot  
10:00   Kent Bazemore offensive rebound  
10:00   Kent Bazemore turnover (out of bounds step)  
9:46   Buddy Hield turnover (lost ball) (Brad Wanamaker steals)  
9:45   Buddy Hield shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)  
9:45   Brad Wanamaker misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:45   Warriors offensive rebound  
9:45 +1 Brad Wanamaker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-31
9:35 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Kyle Guy assists) 36-34
9:20   Marquese Chriss misses two point layup  
9:17   Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound  
9:13   Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
9:08   Andrew Wiggins turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
8:56   Richaun Holmes misses two point layup  
8:51   Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound  
8:51 +2 Marvin Bagley III makes two point putback layup 36-36
8:33   Andrew Wiggins misses two point floating jump shot  
8:31   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
8:26 +2 Kyle Guy makes two point layup (Buddy Hield assists) 36-38
8:26   Warriors 60 second timeout  
8:12 +2 Marquese Chriss makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andrew Wiggins assists) 37-38
7:54   Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
7:54 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-39
7:54   Richaun Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:45   Juan Toscano-Anderson defensive rebound  
7:40   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)  
7:40 +1 Andrew Wiggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-39
7:40 +1 Andrew Wiggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-39
7:21 +2 Richaun Holmes makes two point dunk (Kyle Guy assists) 39-41
7:21   Marquese Chriss shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)  
7:21 +1 Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-42
6:58 +3 Andrew Wiggins makes three point step back jump shot 42-42
6:42 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point fadeaway jump shot 43-44
6:42   Andrew Wiggins shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
6:42 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-45
6:32   Brad Wanamaker turnover (bad pass) (Harrison Barnes steals)  
6:28 +2 Harrison Barnes makes two point layup 43-47
6:28   Juan Toscano-Anderson shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
6:28 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-48
6:11   Richaun Holmes blocks Marquese Chriss's two point hook shot  
6:09   Kyle Guy defensive rebound  
6:05   Marvin Bagley III misses two point hook shot  
6:00   Marquese Chriss defensive rebound  
5:47 +3 Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Jordan Poole assists) 46-48
5:34   Kyle Guy misses three point jump shot  
5:30   Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound  
5:25   Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Harrison Barnes defensive rebound  
5:07   Kyle Guy misses two point floating jump shot  
5:03   Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound  
4:58 +3 Brad Wanamaker makes three point jump shot (Jordan Poole assists) 49-48
4:58   Kings 60 second timeout  
4:43   Brad Wanamaker blocks Hassan Whiteside's two point layup  
4:37   Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound  
4:35 +2 Brad Wanamaker makes two point layup 50-48
4:23   Buddy Hield misses two point jump shot  
4:14   Kevon Looney defensive rebound  
4:11 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup 52-48
3:58   De'Aaron Fox misses two point driving layup  
3:52   Brad Wanamaker defensive rebound  
3:45 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists) 55-48
3:31   De'Aaron Fox misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Kings offensive rebound  
3:31   Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)  
3:31 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-49
3:31 +1 Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-50
3:15   Juan Toscano-Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Buddy Hield steals)  
3:10   Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot  
3:09   Kings offensive rebound  
3:08   Kevon Looney personal foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)  
3:08 +1 Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-51
3:08 +1 Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-52
2:53   Harrison Barnes personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
2:44   Hassan Whiteside blocks Kevon Looney's two point jump shot  
2:41   Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound  
2:38 +3 Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists) 55-55
2:29   Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)  
2:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-55
2:29 +1 Stephen Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-55
2:15   De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot  
2:15   Hassan Whiteside offensive rebound  
2:15 +2 Hassan Whiteside makes two point jump shot 57-57
2:15   Kevon Looney shooting foul (Hassan Whiteside draws the foul)  
2:15 +1 Hassan Whiteside makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-58
2:05   Andrew Wiggins misses two point driving layup  
1:59   Andrew Wiggins offensive rebound  
1:58   Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot  
1:56   Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound  
1:52   Nemanja Bjelica turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Wiggins steals)  
1:31 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point jump shot 59-58
1:21   Buddy Hield turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:11   Buddy Hield defensive rebound  
0:53 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 62-60
0:30 +3 Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Kevon Looney assists) 65-60
0:08  