MIN
DAL

1st Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
37
DAL
Mavericks
33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Dwight Powell (Luka Doncic gains possession)  
11:47   Dwight Powell misses three point jump shot  
11:44   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
11:29 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot 2-0
11:16 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (Dwight Powell assists) 2-3
11:07   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
10:57   Jake Layman personal foul (Dwight Powell draws the foul)  
10:51 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 2-5
10:41   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
10:31 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point layup (Dwight Powell assists) 2-7
10:31   Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
10:31 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-8
10:23   Karl-Anthony Towns offensive foul (Off the ball) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)  
10:23   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (offensive foul)  
10:14   Karl-Anthony Towns kicked ball violation  
10:10   Dorian Finney-Smith turnover (bad pass) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)  
10:07   Luka Doncic shooting foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)  
10:07   Malik Beasley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:07   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
10:07 +1 Malik Beasley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-8
9:59   Josh Okogie personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
9:53 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 3-11
9:41 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 5-11
9:28   Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot  
9:24   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
9:21 +2 Josh Okogie makes two point layup 7-11
9:07   Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Rubio steals)  
9:05   Dwight Powell shooting foul (Ricky Rubio draws the foul)  
9:05   Ricky Rubio misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:05   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
9:05 +1 Ricky Rubio makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
8:54 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point driving jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists) 8-13
8:41   Josh Okogie misses two point floating jump shot  
8:40   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
8:36 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot (Josh Richardson assists) 8-16
8:16 +3 Josh Okogie makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists) 11-16
7:55 +3 Dwight Powell makes three point step back jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 11-19
7:30   Jake Layman misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
7:19   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Ricky Rubio defensive rebound  
7:10   Dorian Finney-Smith blocks Jake Layman's two point turnaround hook shot  
7:07   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
6:58 +2 Josh Richardson makes two point driving layup 11-21
6:48   Malik Beasley misses two point turnaround jump shot  
6:46   Malik Beasley offensive rebound  
6:46 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point putback layup 13-21
6:46   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
6:25 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point turnaround hook shot 13-23
6:08 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point layup (Ricky Rubio assists) 15-23
5:57   Ricky Rubio personal foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)  
5:40   Luka Doncic misses two point jump shot  
5:35   Jake Layman defensive rebound  
5:30 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists) 18-23
5:13   Josh Richardson misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
5:10   Josh Richardson personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
5:02   Jarrett Culver misses two point floating jump shot  
5:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
4:55   Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot  
4:53   Luka Doncic offensive rebound  
4:52 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point putback layup 18-25
4:39 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists) 21-25
4:25   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
4:23   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
4:12   Luka Doncic shooting foul (Jake Layman draws the foul)  
4:12 +1 Jake Layman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-25
4:12   Jake Layman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:09   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
4:00   Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot  
3:55   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
3:51 +2 Jake Layman makes two point layup 24-25
3:32   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
3:22 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists) 27-25
3:07 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Tim Hardaway Jr. assists) 27-28
2:48   Jarrett Culver misses two point layup  
2:45   Jarrett Culver offensive rebound  
2:38   Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup  
2:34   Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound  
2:34 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point putback layup 29-28
2:30   Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
2:30   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
2:30 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-29
2:30 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-30
2:22   Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)  
2:22 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-30
2:22 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-30
2:11 +3 Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists) 31-33
1:54   Maxi Kleber blocks Anthony Edwards's two point layup  
1:54   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
1:47   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
1:44   James Johnson defensive rebound  
1:35   Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot  
1:32   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
1:28 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot 34-33
1:06   Jalen Brunson misses three point fadeaway jump shot  
1:01   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
0:56   James Johnson kicked ball violation  
0:49 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Naz Reid assists) 37-33
0:38   James Johnson turnover (traveling)  
0:29   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:27   Josh Green defensive rebound  
0:09   Jalen Brunson misses two point jump shot  
0:07   Jalen Brunson offensive rebound  
0:01   Naz Reid blocks Jalen Brunson's two point reverse layup  
0:01   Naz Reid defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
24
DAL
Mavericks
35

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot  
11:42   Jalen Brunson defensive rebound  
11:38   Josh Green misses two point floating jump shot  
11:36   Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound  
11:31 +2 Jarrett Culver makes two point layup 39-33
11:31   James Johnson shooting foul (Jarrett Culver draws the foul)  
11:31 +1 Jarrett Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-33
11:07   Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:55   James Johnson blocks Malik Beasley's two point driving layup  
10:55   Mavericks defensive rebound  
10:42   Juancho Hernangomez shooting foul (Trey Burke draws the foul)  
10:42 +1 Trey Burke makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-34
10:42 +1 Trey Burke makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-35
10:36   Jarrett Culver offensive foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
10:36   Jarrett Culver turnover (offensive foul)  
10:30   Jaylen Nowell blocks Jalen Brunson's two point floating jump shot  
10:28   Mavericks offensive rebound  
10:24 +2 James Johnson makes two point layup (Trey Burke assists) 40-37
10:12   James Johnson shooting foul (Jarrett Culver draws the foul)  
10:12 +1 Jarrett Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-37
10:12 +1 Jarrett Culver makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-37
10:02 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point step back jump shot (Trey Burke assists) 42-40
9:46   Naz Reid misses two point layup  
9:43   James Johnson defensive rebound  
9:38   Trey Burke misses three point jump shot  
9:34   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
9:28   Malik Beasley misses two point jump shot  
9:25   Naz Reid offensive rebound  
9:25 +2 Naz Reid makes two point putback layup 44-40
9:25   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
9:11   Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot  
9:09   Jaylen Nowell defensive rebound  
8:53   Maxi Kleber shooting foul (Naz Reid draws the foul)  
8:53   Naz Reid misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:53   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
8:53 +1 Naz Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-40
8:29 +3 Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (James Johnson assists) 45-43
8:13   Naz Reid misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Malik Beasley offensive rebound  
8:07 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point putback layup 47-43
7:58   James Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Naz Reid steals)  
7:51 +2 Jaylen Nowell makes two point reverse layup (Malik Beasley assists) 49-43
7:29   James Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Malik Beasley defensive rebound  
7:23   Naz Reid offensive foul (Off the ball) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)  
7:23   Naz Reid turnover (offensive foul)  
7:08 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 49-46
6:44 +3 Jake Layman makes three point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 52-46
6:23 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 52-49
6:07   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:54   Luka Doncic offensive foul (Charge) (Josh Okogie draws the foul)  
5:54   Luka Doncic turnover (offensive foul)  
5:44   Jaylen Nowell misses three point jump shot  
5:40   Jarred Vanderbilt offensive rebound  
5:36   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
5:33   Jaylen Nowell shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
5:33 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-50
5:33 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-51
5:20 +3 Josh Okogie makes three point jump shot (Ricky Rubio assists) 55-51
5:03   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:00   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
5:00   Jake Layman turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
4:47   Dwight Powell misses two point finger roll layup  
4:46   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
4:33   Dwight Powell shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
4:33 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-51
4:33 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-51
4:18 +3 Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 57-54
4:07   Ricky Rubio misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
4:04   Jake Layman personal foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
4:02   Luka Doncic turnover (traveling)  
3:51 +2 Ricky Rubio makes two point layup (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 59-54
3:38   Anthony Edwards personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
3:26   Dorian Finney-Smith misses two point finger roll layup  
3:24   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
3:16   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
3:12   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
3:09   Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
3:09 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-55
3:09 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-56
2:57   Maxi Kleber blocks Anthony Edwards's two point driving layup  
2:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
2:51   Josh Okogie blocks Luka Doncic's two point finger roll layup  
2:48   Dorian Finney-Smith offensive rebound  
2:45 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith makes two point putback layup 59-58
2:39   Jarred Vanderbilt turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
2:39   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
2:26 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Richardson assists) 59-61
2:09   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
2:00   Josh Okogie blocks Luka Doncic's two point layup  
1:58   Josh Okogie defensive rebound  
1:53 +2 Anthony Edwards makes two point dunk (Josh Okogie assists) 61-61
1:29   Ricky Rubio turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:14 +1 Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-62
1:14 +1 Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-63
0:58   Maxi Kleber blocks Anthony Edwards's two point layup  
0:56   Dorian Finney-Smith defensive rebound  
0:54 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith makes three point jump shot 61-66
0:35   Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot  
0:35   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
0:11 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point floating jump shot 61-68
0:02   Ricky Rubio misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Josh Richardson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  