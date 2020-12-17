SA
HOU
SA
HOU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge vs. Christian Wood (James Harden gains possession)
|11:42
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|11:24
|
|Christian Wood shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|11:24
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|11:24
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|11:12
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Danuel House Jr.'s two point driving layup
|11:09
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:50
|
|James Harden defensive rebound
|10:45
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Christian Wood's two point driving layup
|10:45
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Christian Wood misses two point jump shot
|10:39
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|James Harden defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses two point layup
|10:16
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|10:00
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|9:52
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot
|4-5
|9:29
|
|Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point layup
|4-7
|9:07
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|8:56
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)
|8:50
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-7
|8:50
|
|Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:33
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point hook shot
|8:21
|
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|8:11
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|James Harden turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:47
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|7:25
|
|+3
|James Harden makes three point jump shot (Christian Wood assists)
|5-10
|7:09
|
|Lonnie Walker IV turnover (bad pass)
|6:56
|
|+3
|Christian Wood makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|5-13
|6:38
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|+2
|James Harden makes two point floating jump shot
|5-15
|6:11
|
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|6:11
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-15
|6:11
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-15
|5:58
|
|James Harden misses two point floating jump shot
|5:56
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point layup
|5:50
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point jump shot
|7-17
|5:19
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|5:16
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|5:08
|
|James Harden misses two point driving layup
|5:05
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|James Harden personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
|4:44
|
|Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|
|Ben McLemore defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|+2
|James Harden makes two point driving layup
|7-19
|4:17
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup
|9-19
|3:56
|
|James Harden personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|3:56
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-19
|3:39
|
|+2
|James Harden makes two point layup
|10-21
|3:26
|
|Devin Vassell misses three point jump shot
|3:24
|
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)
|3:13
|
|Rudy Gay turnover (lost ball) (Ben McLemore steals)
|3:07
|
|+2
|David Nwaba makes two point layup (James Harden assists)
|10-23
|3:07
|
|Spurs 60 second timeout
|2:55
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point layup
|12-23
|2:39
|
|Ben McLemore misses two point jump shot
|2:37
|
|Patty Mills defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell makes two point floating jump shot
|14-23
|2:14
|
|Bruno Caboclo misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|
|Ben McLemore offensive rebound
|2:05
|
|+3
|James Harden makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists)
|14-26
|1:45
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|James Harden misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|1:26
|
|David Nwaba shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|1:26
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-26
|1:26
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-26
|1:16
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Devin Vassell defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|1:02
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-26
|1:02
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-26
|0:46
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-29
|0:36
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|20-31
|0:26
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot
|0:26
|
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. makes two point driving layup (Bruno Caboclo assists)
|20-33
|0:00
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:49
|
|Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Devin Vassell personal foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)
|11:24
|
|Jae'Sean Tate turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)
|11:19
|
|Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Spurs defensive rebound
|10:53
|
|Lonnie Walker IV misses two point jump shot
|10:51
|
|Rockets defensive rebound
|10:37
|
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point jump shot
|20-35
|10:26
|
|Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|
|Bruno Caboclo offensive rebound
|10:06
|
|+2
|Bruno Caboclo makes two point putback layup
|20-37
|9:53
|
|Danuel House Jr. shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|9:53
|
|+1
|Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-37
|9:53
|
|+1
|Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-37
|9:37
|
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Eric Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Trey Lyles steals)
|9:18
|
|Patty Mills misses two point floating jump shot
|9:16
|
|Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|Danuel House Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|9:05
|
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Devin Vassell turnover (traveling)
|8:40
|
|Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Danuel House Jr. draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|+1
|Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-38
|8:40
|
|+1
|Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-39
|8:29
|
|+2
|LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|24-39
|8:10
|
|+3
|Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|24-42
|7:59
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|26-42
|7:46
|
|+3
|Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Bruno Caboclo assists)
|26-45
|7:35
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Bruno Caboclo misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Devin Vassell defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)
|7:05
|
|Sterling Brown misses two point reverse layup
|7:02
|
|Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|6:55
|
|Bruno Caboclo personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
|6:55
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|6:41
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|6:40
|
|Trey Lyles offensive rebound
|6:27
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Walker IV assists)
|29-45
|6:04
|
|Christian Wood misses two point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Devin Vassell defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|
|Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|5:44
|
|Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|5:34
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point floating jump shot
|31-45
|5:24
|
|James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)
|5:18
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|33-45
|5:18
|
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|5:05
|
|Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|
|Spurs defensive rebound
|4:47
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|35-45
|4:37
|
|James Harden turnover (bad pass) (LaMarcus Aldridge steals)
|4:33
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point layup (Rudy Gay assists)
|37-45
|4:33
|
|David Nwaba shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|4:33
|
|Dejounte Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:25
|
|David Nwaba defensive rebound
|4:18
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Sterling Brown's two point layup
|4:18
|
|Rockets offensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point driving layup
|37-47
|3:55
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|
|Sterling Brown defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|David Nwaba misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|
|Patty Mills defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists)
|39-47
|3:40
|
|Sterling Brown shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-47
|3:25
|
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point layup (Eric Gordon assists)
|40-49
|3:25
|
|LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
|3:25
|
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-50
|3:01
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|2:59
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|James Harden misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
|2:42
|
|James Harden defensive rebound
|2:32
|
|Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|
|Rudy Gay defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+3
|Patty Mills makes three point jump shot
|43-50
|1:58
|
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point layup
|43-52
|1:44
|
|Christian Wood blocks Dejounte Murray's two point driving layup
|1:44
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|1:37
|
|Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|+2
|James Harden makes two point driving layup
|43-54
|1:29
|
|Dejounte Murray shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)
|1:29
|
|+1
|James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-55
|1:15
|
|Patty Mills misses two point jump shot
|1:13
|
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Christian Wood misses two point dunk
|1:00
|
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Patty Mills misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|0:53
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point putback layup
|45-55
|0:38
|
|DeMar DeRozan shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-56
|0:38
|
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-57
|0:30
|
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|0:27
|
|James Harden defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (P.J. Tucker assists)
|45-60
|0:00
|
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Spurs offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period