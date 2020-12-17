SA
HOU

1st Quarter
SA
Spurs
20
HOU
Rockets
33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   LaMarcus Aldridge vs. Christian Wood (James Harden gains possession)  
11:42 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup 0-2
11:24   Christian Wood shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
11:24 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
11:24 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
11:12   LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Danuel House Jr.'s two point driving layup  
11:09   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
10:53   LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point turnaround jump shot  
10:50   James Harden defensive rebound  
10:45   LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Christian Wood's two point driving layup  
10:45   Rockets offensive rebound  
10:40   Christian Wood misses two point jump shot  
10:39   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
10:29   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
10:26   James Harden defensive rebound  
10:18   Danuel House Jr. misses two point layup  
10:16   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
10:00 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot 4-2
9:52 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot 4-5
9:29   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
9:27   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
9:22 +2 Christian Wood makes two point layup 4-7
9:07   Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Eric Gordon defensive rebound  
8:59   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
8:56   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
8:52   P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Rudy Gay draws the foul)  
8:50 +1 Rudy Gay makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-7
8:50   Rudy Gay misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:33   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
8:25   LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point hook shot  
8:21   Dejounte Murray offensive rebound  
8:11   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
8:07   Eric Gordon defensive rebound  
7:58   James Harden turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:47   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
7:25 +3 James Harden makes three point jump shot (Christian Wood assists) 5-10
7:09   Lonnie Walker IV turnover (bad pass)  
6:56 +3 Christian Wood makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 5-13
6:38   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
6:37   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
6:25 +2 James Harden makes two point floating jump shot 5-15
6:11   P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
6:11 +1 Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-15
6:11 +1 Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-15
5:58   James Harden misses two point floating jump shot  
5:56   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
5:52   Dejounte Murray misses two point layup  
5:50   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
5:39 +2 Christian Wood makes two point jump shot 7-17
5:19   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
5:16   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
5:08   James Harden misses two point driving layup  
5:05   LaMarcus Aldridge defensive rebound  
4:55   James Harden personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
4:44   Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot  
4:42   Ben McLemore defensive rebound  
4:32 +2 James Harden makes two point driving layup 7-19
4:17   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
4:16   P.J. Tucker defensive rebound  
4:07   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
3:56 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup 9-19
3:56   James Harden personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
3:56 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-19
3:39 +2 James Harden makes two point layup 10-21
3:26   Devin Vassell misses three point jump shot  
3:24   P.J. Tucker defensive rebound  
3:21   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Patty Mills steals)  
3:13   Rudy Gay turnover (lost ball) (Ben McLemore steals)  
3:07 +2 David Nwaba makes two point layup (James Harden assists) 10-23
3:07   Spurs 60 second timeout  
2:55 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point layup 12-23
2:39   Ben McLemore misses two point jump shot  
2:37   Patty Mills defensive rebound  
2:29 +2 Devin Vassell makes two point floating jump shot 14-23
2:14   Bruno Caboclo misses three point jump shot  
2:10   Ben McLemore offensive rebound  
2:05 +3 James Harden makes three point jump shot (Jae'Sean Tate assists) 14-26
1:45   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
1:39   James Harden misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
1:26   David Nwaba shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
1:26 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-26
1:26 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-26
1:16   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
1:14   Devin Vassell defensive rebound  
1:02   Bruno Caboclo shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
1:02 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-26
1:02 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-26
0:46 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-29
0:36 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup 20-31
0:26   DeMar DeRozan misses two point floating jump shot  
0:26   Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound  
0:05 +2 Danuel House Jr. makes two point driving layup (Bruno Caboclo assists) 20-33
0:00   DeMar DeRozan misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Spurs offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA
Spurs
25
HOU
Rockets
27

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
11:38   Devin Vassell personal foul (Ben McLemore draws the foul)  
11:24   Jae'Sean Tate turnover (lost ball) (Devin Vassell steals)  
11:19   Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Rockets defensive rebound  
11:06   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Spurs defensive rebound  
10:53   Lonnie Walker IV misses two point jump shot  
10:51   Rockets defensive rebound  
10:37 +2 Eric Gordon makes two point jump shot 20-35
10:26   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
10:11   Ben McLemore misses three point jump shot  
10:08   Bruno Caboclo offensive rebound  
10:06 +2 Bruno Caboclo makes two point putback layup 20-37
9:53   Danuel House Jr. shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)  
9:53 +1 Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-37
9:53 +1 Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-37
9:37   Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Danuel House Jr. offensive rebound  
9:28   Eric Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Trey Lyles steals)  
9:18   Patty Mills misses two point floating jump shot  
9:16   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
9:08   Danuel House Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
9:05   Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound  
8:59   Devin Vassell turnover (traveling)  
8:40   Dejounte Murray shooting foul (Danuel House Jr. draws the foul)  
8:40 +1 Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-38
8:40 +1 Danuel House Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-39
8:29 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 24-39
8:10 +3 Bruno Caboclo makes three point jump shot (Eric Gordon assists) 24-42
7:59 +2 Devin Vassell makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists) 26-42
7:46 +3 Ben McLemore makes three point jump shot (Bruno Caboclo assists) 26-45
7:35   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Danuel House Jr. defensive rebound  
7:20   Bruno Caboclo misses two point jump shot  
7:18   Devin Vassell defensive rebound  
7:11   Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Danuel House Jr. steals)  
7:05   Sterling Brown misses two point reverse layup  
7:02   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
6:55   Bruno Caboclo personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)  
6:55   Rockets 60 second timeout  
6:41   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
6:40   Trey Lyles offensive rebound  
6:27 +3 Devin Vassell makes three point jump shot (Lonnie Walker IV assists) 29-45
6:04   Christian Wood misses two point jump shot  
6:03   Devin Vassell defensive rebound  
5:52   Trey Lyles misses two point jump shot  
5:49   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
5:44   Sterling Brown misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Trey Lyles defensive rebound  
5:34 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point floating jump shot 31-45
5:24   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (Dejounte Murray steals)  
5:18 +2 Devin Vassell makes two point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists) 33-45
5:18   Rockets 60 second timeout  
5:05   Christian Wood misses three point jump shot  
5:05   Spurs defensive rebound  
4:47 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot 35-45
4:37   James Harden turnover (bad pass) (LaMarcus Aldridge steals)  
4:33 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point layup (Rudy Gay assists) 37-45
4:33   David Nwaba shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
4:33   Dejounte Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:25   David Nwaba defensive rebound  
4:18   LaMarcus Aldridge blocks Sterling Brown's two point layup  
4:18   Rockets offensive rebound  
4:11 +2 Christian Wood makes two point driving layup 37-47
3:55   LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot  
3:55   Sterling Brown defensive rebound  
3:45   David Nwaba misses three point jump shot  
3:44   Patty Mills defensive rebound  
3:40 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point layup (Patty Mills assists) 39-47
3:40   Sterling Brown shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)  
3:40 +1 Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-47
3:25 +2 Christian Wood makes two point layup (Eric Gordon assists) 40-49
3:25   LaMarcus Aldridge shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)  
3:25 +1 Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-50
3:01   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
2:59   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
2:51   James Harden misses three point jump shot  
2:49   DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound  
2:42   Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup  
2:42   James Harden defensive rebound  
2:32   Christian Wood misses three point jump shot  
2:28   Rudy Gay defensive rebound  
2:19 +3 Patty Mills makes three point jump shot 43-50
1:58 +2 Christian Wood makes two point layup 43-52
1:44   Christian Wood blocks Dejounte Murray's two point driving layup  
1:44   Spurs offensive rebound  
1:37   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
1:36   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
1:29 +2 James Harden makes two point driving layup 43-54
1:29   Dejounte Murray shooting foul (James Harden draws the foul)  
1:29 +1 James Harden makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-55
1:15   Patty Mills misses two point jump shot  
1:13   Christian Wood defensive rebound  
1:02   Christian Wood misses two point dunk  
1:00   Dejounte Murray defensive rebound  
0:56   Patty Mills misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Dejounte Murray offensive rebound  
0:53 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point putback layup 45-55
0:38   DeMar DeRozan shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)  
0:38 +1 Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-56
0:38 +1 Christian Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-57
0:30   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
0:27   James Harden defensive rebound  
0:04 +3 Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (P.J. Tucker assists) 45-60
0:00   Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Spurs offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA
Spurs
23
HOU
Rockets
38

Time Team Play Score
11:36 +2 Dejounte Murray makes two point driving layup 47-60
11:23   Rudy Gay personal foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)  
11:13