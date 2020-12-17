UTA
LAC

1st Quarter
UTA
Jazz
28
LAC
Clippers
29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Rudy Gobert vs. Ivica Zubac (Nicolas Batum gains possession)  
11:40   Paul George misses three point jump shot  
11:38   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
11:24   Rudy Gobert turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)  
11:18   Paul George turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:05   Mike Conley misses three point jump shot  
11:01   Rudy Gobert offensive rebound  
10:58 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists) 3-0
10:42   Kawhi Leonard misses three point step back jump shot  
10:39   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
10:31 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point layup (Donovan Mitchell assists) 5-0
10:15 +3 Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists) 5-3
9:54   Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot  
9:48   Rudy Gobert offensive rebound  
9:48 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point putback layup 7-3
9:37 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot (Paul George assists) 7-5
9:21 +3 Mike Conley makes three point jump shot 10-5
9:03 +3 Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists) 10-8
8:43   Bojan Bogdanovic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
8:28   Ivica Zubac turnover (traveling)  
8:03   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point step back jump shot  
8:00   Mike Conley offensive rebound  
7:52   Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Ivica Zubac steals)  
7:46   Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Royce O'Neale steals)  
7:42   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
7:39   Paul George defensive rebound  
7:39   Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)  
7:31 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists) 10-10
7:16   Derrick Favors misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Patrick Beverley defensive rebound  
7:05 +2 Patrick Beverley makes two point floating jump shot 10-12
6:54   Royce O'Neale misses three point jump shot  
6:51   Jazz offensive rebound  
6:51   Clippers 60 second timeout  
6:45 +3 Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists) 13-12
6:32   Reggie Jackson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
6:17 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists) 15-12
6:02   Royce O'Neale personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)  
5:52   Derrick Favors blocks Reggie Jackson's two point floating jump shot  
5:49   Derrick Favors defensive rebound  
5:38   Donovan Mitchell misses three point step back jump shot  
5:34   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
5:20 +2 Paul George makes two point driving layup 15-14
5:20   Derrick Favors shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
5:20 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-15
5:06 +2 Joe Ingles makes two point driving layup (Donovan Mitchell assists) 17-15
4:53   Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Terance Mann draws the foul)  
4:44   Reggie Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
4:42   Ivica Zubac offensive rebound  
4:41 +2 Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk 17-17
4:33   Reggie Jackson personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
4:20   Jordan Clarkson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:55   Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:44   Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot  
3:39   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
3:38   Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Joe Ingles steals)  
3:33   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
3:26   Rudy Gobert blocks Ivica Zubac's two point hook shot  
3:26   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
3:21   Terance Mann personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
3:21   Jazz 60 second timeout  
3:13 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists) 20-17
2:59 +2 Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot (Mfiondu Kabengele assists) 20-19
2:51   Terance Mann personal foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)  
2:43   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Clippers defensive rebound  
2:35   Shaquille Harrison personal foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)  
2:35 +1 Lou Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-20
2:35 +1 Lou Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-21
2:20   Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Rudy Gobert's two point hook shot  
2:17   Reggie Jackson defensive rebound  
2:14 +2 Lou Williams makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists) 20-23
2:00   Mike Conley misses two point floating jump shot  
1:58   Lou Williams defensive rebound  
1:55   Mfiondu Kabengele misses two point dunk  
1:51   Mike Conley defensive rebound  
1:48 +3 Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists) 23-23
1:30   Joe Ingles shooting foul (Luke Kennard draws the foul)  
1:30 +1 Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-24
1:30 +1 Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-25
1:12   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
1:08   Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound  
0:57 +2 Paul George makes two point step back jump shot 23-27
0:50   Paul George shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
0:50 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-27
0:50 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-27
0:34   Paul George misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:30   Joe Ingles defensive rebound  
0:17 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot (Shaquille Harrison assists) 28-27
0:03   Joe Ingles personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
0:03 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-28
0:03 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-29
0:00   Mike Conley misses three point jump shot  

2nd Quarter
UTA
Jazz
30
LAC
Clippers
19

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Clippers technical foul (Defensive three second)  
11:47 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic makes technical free throw 1 of 1 29-29
11:33   Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:16 +3 Lou Williams makes three point step back jump shot (Luke Kennard assists) 29-32
11:02   Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Rudy Gobert's two point layup  
11:02   Luke Kennard defensive rebound  
10:50 +3 Luke Kennard makes three point step back jump shot (Paul George assists) 29-35
10:45   Jazz 60 second timeout  
10:27   Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Jazz offensive rebound  
10:25   Mfiondu Kabengele personal foul (Loose ball) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
10:11   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
10:07   Nicolas Batum defensive rebound  
9:46   Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:27   Nicolas Batum personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
9:18 +3 Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists) 32-35
8:59 +2 Nicolas Batum makes two point floating jump shot (Paul George assists) 32-37
8:39   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Derrick Favors offensive rebound  
8:33 +3 Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists) 35-37
8:34   Clippers 60 second timeout  
8:20   Derrick Favors shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
8:20 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-38
8:20   Paul George misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:17   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
7:59   Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup  
7:56   Nicolas Batum defensive rebound  
7:48   Kawhi Leonard misses three point step back jump shot  
7:45   Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
7:40   Paul George personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
7:24   Donovan Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
7:23   Clippers defensive rebound  
7:20   Jump ball. Ivica Zubac vs. Derrick Favors (Nicolas Batum gains possession)  
7:06   Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Clarkson steals)  
7:04   Patrick Beverley personal foul (Take) (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)  
6:53   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
6:41   Kawhi Leonard misses two point driving layup  
6:33   Royce O'Neale defensive rebound  
6:29   Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot  
6:25   Nicolas Batum defensive rebound  
6:22 +2 Paul George makes two point jump shot 35-40
6:09 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 38-40
5:49   Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot  
5:49   Derrick Favors defensive rebound  
5:40 +2 Donovan Mitchell makes two point jump shot 40-40
5:22 +2 Kawhi Leonard makes two point turnaround jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists) 40-42
4:57   Nicolas Batum defensive rebound  
4:48   Paul George misses three point jump shot  
4:45   Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound  
4:36 +3 Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists) 43-42
4:20 +3 Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists) 43-45
4:05   Mike Conley misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
3:53   Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Royce O'Neale defensive rebound  
3:44 +3 Royce O'Neale makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 46-45
3:29   Kawhi Leonard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:17   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
3:17   Jazz offensive rebound  
3:07   Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot  
3:04   Ivica Zubac defensive rebound  
2:55   Patrick Beverley misses two point jump shot  
2:53   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
2:48   Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
2:48   Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:48   Jazz offensive rebound  
2:48 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-45
2:29   Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot  
2:27   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
2:26   Nicolas Batum shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)  
2:26 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-45
2:26 +1 Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-45
2:13   Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot  
2:11   Royce O'Neale defensive rebound  
2:03 +3 Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists) 52-45
2:03   Rudy Gobert personal foul (Loose ball) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)  
1:47 +3 Luke Kennard makes three point step back jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists) 52-48
1:37 +3 Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists) 55-48
1:23   Ivica Zubac misses two point hook shot  
1:20   Nicolas Batum offensive rebound  
1:15   Luke Kennard turnover (traveling)  
1:05   Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot  
1:02   Nicolas Batum defensive rebound  
0:54   Nicolas Batum misses two point layup  
0:51   Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:34   Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot  
0:33   Jazz offensive rebound  
0:33   Luke Kennard personal foul (Loose ball) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
0:33   Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:33   Jazz offensive rebound  
0:33 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-48
0:21   Kawhi Leonard turnover (traveling)  
0:04 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists) 58-48
0:03   Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Clippers offensive rebound  

3rd Quarter
UTA
Jazz
32
LAC
Clippers
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
11:42   Paul George personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
11:36   Donovan Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)  
11:25   Paul George misses two point jump shot  
11:22   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
11:13   Mike Conley misses two point jump shot  
11:10   Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound  
11:06   Donovan Mitchell kicked ball violation  
11:01 +3 Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists) 58-51
10:48 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists) 61-51
10:22   Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot  
10:20   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
10:11 +3 Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists) 64-51
9:57   Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)  
9:57 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-52
9:57 +1 Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-53
9:31 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists) 67-53
9:16 +3 Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists) 67-56
8:51   Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot