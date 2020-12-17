UTA
LAC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Rudy Gobert vs. Ivica Zubac (Nicolas Batum gains possession)
|11:40
|
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Rudy Gobert turnover (lost ball) (Paul George steals)
|11:18
|
|Paul George turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:05
|
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
|3-0
|10:42
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point step back jump shot
|10:39
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|+2
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|5-0
|10:15
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|5-3
|9:54
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
|9:48
|
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|9:48
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point putback layup
|7-3
|9:37
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|7-5
|9:21
|
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point jump shot
|10-5
|9:03
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley makes three point jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|10-8
|8:43
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:28
|
|Ivica Zubac turnover (traveling)
|8:03
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point step back jump shot
|8:00
|
|Mike Conley offensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Ivica Zubac steals)
|7:46
|
|Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Royce O'Neale steals)
|7:42
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|
|Paul George defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Take) (Paul George draws the foul)
|7:31
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Patrick Beverley assists)
|10-10
|7:16
|
|Derrick Favors misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|+2
|Patrick Beverley makes two point floating jump shot
|10-12
|6:54
|
|Royce O'Neale misses three point jump shot
|6:51
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|6:51
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|6:45
|
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists)
|13-12
|6:32
|
|Reggie Jackson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:17
|
|+2
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
|15-12
|6:02
|
|Royce O'Neale personal foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|5:52
|
|Derrick Favors blocks Reggie Jackson's two point floating jump shot
|5:49
|
|Derrick Favors defensive rebound
|5:38
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point step back jump shot
|5:34
|
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point driving layup
|15-14
|5:20
|
|Derrick Favors shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|5:20
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-15
|5:06
|
|+2
|Joe Ingles makes two point driving layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|17-15
|4:53
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic personal foul (Terance Mann draws the foul)
|4:44
|
|Reggie Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|4:42
|
|Ivica Zubac offensive rebound
|4:41
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point putback dunk
|17-17
|4:33
|
|Reggie Jackson personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|4:20
|
|Jordan Clarkson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:55
|
|Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:44
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot
|3:39
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Joe Ingles steals)
|3:33
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Rudy Gobert blocks Ivica Zubac's two point hook shot
|3:26
|
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|Terance Mann personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|3:21
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|3:13
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
|20-17
|2:59
|
|+2
|Luke Kennard makes two point floating jump shot (Mfiondu Kabengele assists)
|20-19
|2:51
|
|Terance Mann personal foul (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|
|Clippers defensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Shaquille Harrison personal foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)
|2:35
|
|+1
|Lou Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-20
|2:35
|
|+1
|Lou Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-21
|2:20
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Rudy Gobert's two point hook shot
|2:17
|
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|+2
|Lou Williams makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
|20-23
|2:00
|
|Mike Conley misses two point floating jump shot
|1:58
|
|Lou Williams defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele misses two point dunk
|1:51
|
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|1:48
|
|+3
|Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
|23-23
|1:30
|
|Joe Ingles shooting foul (Luke Kennard draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|+1
|Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-24
|1:30
|
|+1
|Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-25
|1:12
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point step back jump shot
|23-27
|0:50
|
|Paul George shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|0:50
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-27
|0:50
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-27
|0:34
|
|Paul George misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:30
|
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|0:17
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot (Shaquille Harrison assists)
|28-27
|0:03
|
|Joe Ingles personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|0:03
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-28
|0:03
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-29
|0:00
|
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|
|Clippers technical foul (Defensive three second)
|11:47
|
|+1
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|29-29
|11:33
|
|Jazz turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:16
|
|+3
|Lou Williams makes three point step back jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|29-32
|11:02
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele blocks Rudy Gobert's two point layup
|11:02
|
|Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|10:50
|
|+3
|Luke Kennard makes three point step back jump shot (Paul George assists)
|29-35
|10:45
|
|Jazz 60 second timeout
|10:27
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Mfiondu Kabengele personal foul (Loose ball) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:27
|
|Nicolas Batum personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|9:18
|
|+3
|Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
|32-35
|8:59
|
|+2
|Nicolas Batum makes two point floating jump shot (Paul George assists)
|32-37
|8:39
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Derrick Favors offensive rebound
|8:33
|
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists)
|35-37
|8:34
|
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|8:20
|
|Derrick Favors shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|8:20
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-38
|8:20
|
|Paul George misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:17
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point driving layup
|7:56
|
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|7:48
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point step back jump shot
|7:45
|
|Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Paul George personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|7:24
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|
|Clippers defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Jump ball. Ivica Zubac vs. Derrick Favors (Nicolas Batum gains possession)
|7:06
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Clarkson steals)
|7:04
|
|Patrick Beverley personal foul (Take) (Jordan Clarkson draws the foul)
|6:53
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point driving layup
|6:33
|
|Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|+2
|Paul George makes two point jump shot
|35-40
|6:09
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|38-40
|5:49
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|
|Derrick Favors defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|40-40
|5:22
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point turnaround jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
|40-42
|4:57
|
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|
|Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
|4:36
|
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
|43-42
|4:36
|
|4:20
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Ivica Zubac assists)
|43-45
|4:05
|
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|3:53
|
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
|3:44
|
|+3
|Royce O'Neale makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|46-45
|3:29
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:17
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|2:55
|
|Patrick Beverley misses two point jump shot
|2:53
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|2:48
|
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:48
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|2:48
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-45
|2:29
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|2:27
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Nicolas Batum shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:26
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-45
|2:26
|
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-45
|2:13
|
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|
|Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
|52-45
|2:03
|
|Rudy Gobert personal foul (Loose ball) (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|+3
|Luke Kennard makes three point step back jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|52-48
|1:37
|
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|55-48
|1:23
|
|Ivica Zubac misses two point hook shot
|1:20
|
|Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Luke Kennard turnover (traveling)
|1:05
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot
|1:02
|
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Nicolas Batum misses two point layup
|0:51
|
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
|0:33
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Luke Kennard personal foul (Loose ball) (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|0:33
|
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:33
|
|Jazz offensive rebound
|0:33
|
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-48
|0:21
|
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (traveling)
|0:04
|
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|58-48
|0:03
|
|Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Clippers offensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:42
|
|Paul George personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|11:36
|
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|11:25
|
|Paul George misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Mike Conley misses two point jump shot
|11:10
|
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Donovan Mitchell kicked ball violation
|11:01
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|58-51
|10:48
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
|61-51
|10:22
|
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|10:20
|
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Royce O'Neale assists)
|64-51
|9:57
|
|Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|9:57
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-52
|9:57
|
|+1
|Paul George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-53
|9:31
|
|+3
|Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
|67-53
|9:16
|
|+3
|Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
|67-56
|8:51
|
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot