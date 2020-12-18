BKN
BOS
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|DeAndre Jordan vs. Daniel Theis (Kyrie Irving gains possession)
|11:43
|
|DeAndre Jordan turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Theis steals)
|11:39
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|11:35
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|11:22
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|11:05
|
|Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|11:03
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|10:57
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|10:41
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point driving layup
|10:39
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Daniel Theis shooting foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|10:39
|
|DeAndre Jordan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:39
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|10:39
|
|+1
|DeAndre Jordan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-2
|10:26
|
|Daniel Theis misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Javonte Green offensive rebound
|10:20
|
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists)
|1-5
|10:06
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Theis steals)
|9:57
|
|Daniel Theis turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|9:50
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|4-5
|9:36
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
|9:27
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|9:17
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|9:15
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot
|6-5
|8:55
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Javonte Green defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|6-7
|8:27
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|8-7
|8:01
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point driving layup (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
|10-7
|8:01
|
|Daniel Theis shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|7:27
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|14-9
|7:05
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|
|Javonte Green offensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|6:57
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|6:50
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point finger roll layup
|6:47
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|6:39
|
|+2
|Daniel Theis makes two point dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|14-11
|6:22
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point jump shot
|16-11
|6:15
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|6:10
|
|Joe Harris blocks Jaylen Brown's two point driving layup
|6:10
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|6:03
|
|Robert Williams III offensive foul (Charge) (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|6:03
|
|Robert Williams III turnover (offensive foul)
|5:53
|
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point layup (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|18-11
|5:39
|
|Robert Williams III turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jordan steals)
|5:32
|
|+2
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point layup (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|20-11
|5:15
|
|Grant Williams misses two point jump shot
|5:12
|
|Joe Harris defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|Grant Williams personal foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)
|5:00
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
|4:57
|
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|4:56
|
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point putback layup
|22-11
|4:37
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Marcus Smart assists)
|22-13
|4:25
|
|Robert Williams III shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|4:25
|
|Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:25
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|4:25
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-13
|4:13
|
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving hook shot
|23-15
|4:05
|
|+3
|Caris LeVert makes three point step back jump shot
|26-15
|3:47
|
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|
|Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Caris LeVert misses two point driving jump shot
|3:28
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Jaylen Brown personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)
|3:28
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-15
|3:28
|
|+1
|Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-15
|3:15
|
|Robert Williams III turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:05
|
|+3
|Jeff Green makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Allen assists)
|31-15
|2:49
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|
|Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Payton Pritchard personal foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|2:46
|
|Nets 60 second timeout
|2:46
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-15
|2:46
|
|+1
|Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-15
|2:30
|
|Grant Williams turnover (bad pass) (Taurean Prince steals)
|2:26
|
|Caris LeVert turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Teague steals)
|2:24
|
|Taurean Prince shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|2:24
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-16
|2:24
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-17
|2:09
|
|+2
|Caris LeVert makes two point layup
|35-17
|1:59
|
|Landry Shamet personal foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)
|1:54
|
|+3
|Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists)
|35-20
|1:35
|
|Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot
|1:31
|
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Jeff Green defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Taurean Prince shooting foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)
|0:51
|
|+1
|Daniel Theis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-21
|0:49
|
|Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point finger roll layup
|35-23
|0:05
|
|Jeff Green misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:40
|
|Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass)
|11:27
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists)
|38-23
|11:04
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point jump shot
|11:03
|
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|10:55
|
|Jarrett Allen misses two point hook shot
|10:51
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|+2
|Jeff Teague makes two point jump shot
|38-25
|10:27
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot turnover (back court violation)
|10:14
|
|Landry Shamet blocks Jayson Tatum's two point driving layup
|10:15
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|10:09
|
|Taurean Prince shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-26
|10:09
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-27
|9:58
|
|+2
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes two point floating jump shot (Taurean Prince assists)
|40-27
|9:41
|
|Jeff Teague misses two point finger roll layup
|9:38
|
|Landry Shamet defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Payton Pritchard personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|9:20
|
|Caris LeVert misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:17
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|DeAndre Jordan blocks Jayson Tatum's two point driving layup
|9:07
|
|Daniel Theis offensive rebound
|9:07
|
|DeAndre Jordan blocks Daniel Theis's two point putback layup
|9:07
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot
|8:53
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Taurean Prince defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Daniel Theis personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|8:25
|
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point step back jump shot (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot assists)
|43-27
|8:10
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot blocks Jaylen Brown's two point layup
|8:10
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot assists)
|45-27
|7:38
|
|Robert Williams III turnover (traveling)
|7:21
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:09
|
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point floating jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists)
|45-29
|7:00
|
|Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot
|7:00
|
|Nets offensive rebound
|7:00
|
|Payton Pritchard personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)
|6:57
|
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point turnaround jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|47-29
|6:40
|
|Kevin Durant blocks Semi Ojeleye's three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|+3
|Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists)
|50-29
|6:33
|
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|6:23
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|50-31
|6:13
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|DeAndre Jordan turnover (offensive foul)
|6:05
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Robert Williams III shooting foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)
|5:57
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-31
|5:57
|
|+1
|Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-31
|5:36
|
|Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|5:21
|
|Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|
|Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point layup (Jaylen Brown assists)
|52-33
|4:50
|
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|4:46
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|4:39
|
|DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|4:39
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-34
|4:39
|
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-35
|4:20
|
|+2
|Jeff Green makes two point dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|54-35
|4:07
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot
|4:04
|
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|3:42
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk
|54-37
|3:21
|
|Robert Williams III blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point jump shot
|3:15
|
|Marcus Smart defensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Green steals)
|3:12
|
|Robert Williams III blocks Kyrie Irving's two point layup
|3:12
|
|Celtics defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Kyrie Irving blocks Marcus Smart's two point driving layup
|2:59
|
|Celtics offensive rebound
|2:56
|
|Kevin Durant personal foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)
|2:56
|
|Nets 60 second timeout
|2:49
|
|Marcus Smart misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:45
|
|Joe Harris defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|57-37
|2:22
|
|Aaron Nesmith offensive foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)
|2:06
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point step back jump shot
|2:03
|
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|1:54
|
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point jump shot
|57-39
|1:45
|
|Joe Harris misses two point layup
|1:42
|
|Daniel Theis defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|1:25
|
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot
|57-42
|1:01
|
|+3
|Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|60-42
|0:32
|
|Spencer Dinwiddie misses two point floating jump shot
|0:30
|
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:24
|
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|
|Jeff Green defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Marcus Smart shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|0:04
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-44
|0:04
|
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-44
|0:01
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point layup (Jayson Tatum assists)
|62-46
|11:26
|
|Joe Harris turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)
|11:16
|
|Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)
|11:11
|
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|
|DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound
|11:05
|
|+3