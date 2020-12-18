BKN
BOS

1st Quarter
BKN
Nets
35
BOS
Celtics
23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   DeAndre Jordan vs. Daniel Theis (Kyrie Irving gains possession)  
11:43   DeAndre Jordan turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Theis steals)  
11:39   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
11:35   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
11:27   Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Brown steals)  
11:22 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup 0-2
11:05   Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot  
11:03   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
10:57   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
10:41   Kyrie Irving misses two point driving layup  
10:39   DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound  
10:39   Daniel Theis shooting foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
10:39   DeAndre Jordan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:39   Nets offensive rebound  
10:39 +1 DeAndre Jordan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-2
10:26   Daniel Theis misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Javonte Green offensive rebound  
10:20 +3 Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists) 1-5
10:06   Kyrie Irving turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Theis steals)  
9:57   Daniel Theis turnover (bad pass) (Kyrie Irving steals)  
9:50 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 4-5
9:36   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound  
9:27   Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
9:17   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
9:11 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot 6-5
8:55   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
8:46   Kevin Durant misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Javonte Green defensive rebound  
8:38 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists) 6-7
8:27 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 8-7
8:01 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point driving layup (Spencer Dinwiddie assists) 10-7
8:01   Daniel Theis shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
7:27 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 14-9
7:05   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:01   Javonte Green offensive rebound  
6:59   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
6:57   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
6:50   Kyrie Irving misses two point finger roll layup  
6:47   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
6:39 +2 Daniel Theis makes two point dunk (Jayson Tatum assists) 14-11
6:22 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point jump shot 16-11
6:15   Celtics 60 second timeout  
6:10   Joe Harris blocks Jaylen Brown's two point driving layup  
6:10   Celtics offensive rebound  
6:03   Robert Williams III offensive foul (Charge) (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
6:03   Robert Williams III turnover (offensive foul)  
5:53 +2 Kyrie Irving makes two point layup (DeAndre Jordan assists) 18-11
5:39   Robert Williams III turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jordan steals)  
5:32 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie makes two point layup (DeAndre Jordan assists) 20-11
5:15   Grant Williams misses two point jump shot  
5:12   Joe Harris defensive rebound  
5:09   Grant Williams personal foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)  
5:00   Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot  
4:57   Jarrett Allen offensive rebound  
4:56 +2 Jarrett Allen makes two point putback layup 22-11
4:37 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Marcus Smart assists) 22-13
4:25   Robert Williams III shooting foul (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
4:25   Jarrett Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:25   Nets offensive rebound  
4:25 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-13
4:13 +2 Jaylen Brown makes two point driving hook shot 23-15
4:05 +3 Caris LeVert makes three point step back jump shot 26-15
3:47   Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot  
3:45   Landry Shamet defensive rebound  
3:28   Caris LeVert misses two point driving jump shot  
3:28   Nets offensive rebound  
3:28   Jaylen Brown personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarrett Allen draws the foul)  
3:28 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-15
3:28 +1 Jarrett Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-15
3:15   Robert Williams III turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:05 +3 Jeff Green makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Allen assists) 31-15
2:49   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
2:46   Taurean Prince defensive rebound  
2:46   Payton Pritchard personal foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)  
2:46   Nets 60 second timeout  
2:46 +1 Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-15
2:46 +1 Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-15
2:30   Grant Williams turnover (bad pass) (Taurean Prince steals)  
2:26   Caris LeVert turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Teague steals)  
2:24   Taurean Prince shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
2:24 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-16
2:24 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-17
2:09 +2 Caris LeVert makes two point layup 35-17
1:59   Landry Shamet personal foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)  
1:54 +3 Jeff Teague makes three point jump shot (Daniel Theis assists) 35-20
1:35   Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot  
1:31   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
1:18   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
1:14   Jeff Green defensive rebound  
1:02   Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot  
1:00   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
0:51   Taurean Prince shooting foul (Daniel Theis draws the foul)  
0:51 +1 Daniel Theis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-21
0:49   Caris LeVert defensive rebound  
0:36   Landry Shamet misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
0:28 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point finger roll layup 35-23
0:05   Jeff Green misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Jarrett Allen offensive rebound  
0:00   Caris LeVert misses two point jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN
Nets
27
BOS
Celtics
21

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass)  
11:27 +3 Landry Shamet makes three point jump shot (Caris LeVert assists) 38-23
11:04   Jeff Teague misses two point jump shot  
11:03   Jarrett Allen defensive rebound  
10:55   Jarrett Allen misses two point hook shot  
10:51   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
10:35 +2 Jeff Teague makes two point jump shot 38-25
10:27   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot turnover (back court violation)  
10:14   Landry Shamet blocks Jayson Tatum's two point driving layup  
10:15   Celtics offensive rebound  
10:09   Taurean Prince shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
10:09 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-26
10:09 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-27
9:58 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot makes two point floating jump shot (Taurean Prince assists) 40-27
9:41   Jeff Teague misses two point finger roll layup  
9:38   Landry Shamet defensive rebound  
9:25   Payton Pritchard personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
9:20   Caris LeVert misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:17   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
9:10   DeAndre Jordan blocks Jayson Tatum's two point driving layup  
9:07   Daniel Theis offensive rebound  
9:07   DeAndre Jordan blocks Daniel Theis's two point putback layup  
9:07   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
8:56   Taurean Prince misses two point jump shot  
8:53   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
8:47   Payton Pritchard misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Taurean Prince defensive rebound  
8:38   Daniel Theis personal foul (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
8:25 +3 Kyrie Irving makes three point step back jump shot (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot assists) 43-27
8:10   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot blocks Jaylen Brown's two point layup  
8:10   Celtics offensive rebound  
8:05   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot defensive rebound  
7:59 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point driving dunk (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot assists) 45-27
7:38   Robert Williams III turnover (traveling)  
7:21   Spencer Dinwiddie turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:09 +2 Marcus Smart makes two point floating jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists) 45-29
7:00   Landry Shamet misses two point jump shot  
7:00   Nets offensive rebound  
7:00   Payton Pritchard personal foul (Loose ball) (DeAndre Jordan draws the foul)  
6:57 +2 Kevin Durant makes two point turnaround jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 47-29
6:40   Kevin Durant blocks Semi Ojeleye's three point jump shot  
6:36   DeAndre Jordan defensive rebound  
6:34 +3 Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jordan assists) 50-29
6:33   Celtics 60 second timeout  
6:23 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Brown assists) 50-31
6:13   DeAndre Jordan offensive foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)  
6:13   DeAndre Jordan turnover (offensive foul)  
6:05   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:03   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
5:57   Robert Williams III shooting foul (Spencer Dinwiddie draws the foul)  
5:57 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-31
5:57 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-31
5:36   Jayson Tatum misses two point jump shot  
5:31   Kevin Durant defensive rebound  
5:21   Kyrie Irving misses two point jump shot  
5:18   Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound  
5:06 +2 Robert Williams III makes two point layup (Jaylen Brown assists) 52-33
4:50   Joe Harris misses three point jump shot  
4:46   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
4:39   DeAndre Jordan shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)  
4:39 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-34
4:39 +1 Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-35
4:20 +2 Jeff Green makes two point dunk (Kyrie Irving assists) 54-35
4:07   Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot  
4:04   Kyrie Irving defensive rebound  
3:46   Kyrie Irving turnover (lost ball) (Jayson Tatum steals)  
3:42 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk 54-37
3:21   Robert Williams III blocks Spencer Dinwiddie's two point jump shot  
3:15   Marcus Smart defensive rebound  
3:14   Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Green steals)  
3:12   Robert Williams III blocks Kyrie Irving's two point layup  
3:12   Celtics defensive rebound  
2:59   Kyrie Irving blocks Marcus Smart's two point driving layup  
2:59   Celtics offensive rebound  
2:56   Kevin Durant personal foul (Robert Williams III draws the foul)  
2:56   Nets 60 second timeout  
2:49   Marcus Smart misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:45   Joe Harris defensive rebound  
2:38 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists) 57-37
2:22   Aaron Nesmith offensive foul (Joe Harris draws the foul)  
2:06   Kyrie Irving misses three point step back jump shot  
2:03   Jaylen Brown defensive rebound  
1:54 +2 Jayson Tatum makes two point jump shot 57-39
1:45   Joe Harris misses two point layup  
1:42   Daniel Theis defensive rebound  
1:40   Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Jaylen Brown offensive rebound  
1:25 +3 Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot 57-42
1:01 +3 Joe Harris makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists) 60-42
0:32   Spencer Dinwiddie misses two point floating jump shot  
0:30   Jayson Tatum defensive rebound  
0:24   Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot  
0:20   Jeff Green defensive rebound  
0:04   Marcus Smart shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)  
0:04 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-44
0:04 +1 Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-44
0:01   Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)  

3rd Quarter
BKN
Nets
30
BOS
Celtics
16

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Marcus Smart makes two point layup (Jayson Tatum assists) 62-46
11:26   Joe Harris turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)  
11:16   Marcus Smart turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Dinwiddie steals)  
11:11   Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot  
11:08   DeAndre Jordan offensive rebound  
11:05 +3