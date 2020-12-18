CHI
OKC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Al Horford (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gains possession)
|11:47
|
|Darius Bazley misses two point floating jump shot
|11:43
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|11:21
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|3-0
|11:10
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Luguentz Dort's two point floating jump shot
|11:07
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Coby White misses two point layup
|11:02
|
|Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|11:01
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point putback layup
|5-0
|10:47
|
|+3
|Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists)
|5-3
|10:26
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|+2
|Al Horford makes two point layup (George Hill assists)
|5-5
|10:05
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicked ball violation
|9:58
|
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|8-5
|9:43
|
|+3
|Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|8-8
|9:32
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|9:19
|
|Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup
|9:19
|
|Darius Bazley offensive rebound
|9:19
|
|Darius Bazley turnover (traveling)
|9:07
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|11-8
|8:48
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
|11-10
|8:39
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Darius Bazley steals)
|8:35
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists)
|11-12
|8:20
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|14-12
|8:07
|
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point finger roll layup
|7:55
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point reverse layup
|7:47
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup
|7:16
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Jump ball. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Coby White (Al Horford gains possession)
|7:09
|
|Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|6:51
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)
|6:51
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|6:51
|
|+1
|Luguentz Dort makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-13
|6:51
|
|+1
|Luguentz Dort makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-14
|6:38
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|16-14
|6:24
|
|Al Horford misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|6:13
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point hook shot
|18-14
|5:58
|
|+3
|Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|18-17
|5:48
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot
|20-17
|5:32
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Darius Bazley's two point jump shot
|5:29
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists)
|22-17
|4:45
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)
|4:41
|
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Luguentz Dort turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)
|4:29
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|24-17
|4:10
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point jump shot
|24-19
|3:58
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|+3
|Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|24-22
|3:50
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|3:37
|
|Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:17
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
|24-24
|2:54
|
|+2
|Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|26-24
|2:33
|
|Mike Muscala misses two point jump shot
|2:30
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:08
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:56
|
|Justin Jackson misses two point driving layup
|1:54
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|1:42
|
|Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|1:31
|
|Frank Jackson misses two point finger roll layup
|1:29
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|1:20
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|1:01
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Patrick Williams defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|
|Frank Jackson defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point floating jump shot
|26-26
|0:31
|
|Coby White misses two point driving jump shot
|0:25
|
|Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound
|0:25
|
|Justin Jackson shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|0:25
|
|Coby White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:25
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:25
|
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|0:06
|
|+3
|Frank Jackson makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists)
|27-29
|0:00
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:50
|
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists)
|30-29
|11:33
|
|Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|
|Patrick Williams defensive rebound
|11:28
|
|Patrick Williams offensive foul (Charge) (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|11:13
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|+2
|Chandler Hutchison makes two point layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists)
|32-29
|10:45
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Frank Jackson defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|+2
|Frank Jackson makes two point layup
|32-31
|10:19
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono misses two point floating jump shot
|10:16
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|10:09
|
|+2
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point driving hook shot
|32-33
|9:56
|
|Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot
|9:53
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving jump shot
|9:43
|
|Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Hutchison steals)
|9:19
|
|Chandler Hutchison misses two point layup
|9:19
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|9:19
|
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|9:09
|
|9:09
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Aleksej Pokusevski steals)
|9:06
|
|Ryan Arcidiacono shooting foul (Aleksej Pokusevski draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|+1
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-34
|9:06
|
|+1
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-35
|8:51
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point layup
|34-35
|8:17
|
|Patrick Williams shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|8:17
|
|+1
|Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-36
|8:17
|
|+1
|Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-37
|8:07
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|
|Mike Muscala defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|+2
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point jump shot
|34-39
|7:44
|
|Mike Muscala blocks Coby White's two point layup
|7:44
|
|Thunder defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|+3
|Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists)
|34-42
|7:13
|
|Zach LaVine misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:11
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Coby White personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|6:58
|
|Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|6:58
|
|+1
|Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-43
|6:58
|
|+1
|Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-44
|6:46
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point reverse layup
|6:44
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Otto Porter Jr. steals)
|6:22
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Chandler Hutchison assists)
|36-44
|6:03
|
|+3
|Aleksej Pokusevski makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists)
|36-47
|5:46
|
|Mike Muscala blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point layup
|5:43
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|
|Bulls defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|
|Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup
|5:07
|
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point driving layup
|5:03
|
|Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound
|4:59
|
|Otto Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup
|4:58
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|Luguentz Dort turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Hutchison steals)
|4:47
|
|Darius Bazley blocks Chandler Hutchison's two point layup
|4:45
|
|Al Horford defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point driving layup
|4:36
|
|Darius Bazley offensive rebound
|4:36
|
|+2
|Darius Bazley makes two point putback layup
|36-49
|4:20
|
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|38-49
|4:08
|
|Coby White personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|4:08
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:08
|
|Thunder offensive rebound
|4:08
|
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-50
|3:45
|
|+3
|Chandler Hutchison makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|41-50
|3:29
|
|+2
|Al Horford makes two point hook shot (George Hill assists)
|41-52
|3:21
|
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Luguentz Dort steals)
|3:17
|
|+2
|Darius Bazley makes two point dunk (Luguentz Dort assists)
|41-54
|3:02
|
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|44-54
|2:52
|
|+3
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot
|44-57
|2:36
|
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|46-57
|2:25
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point finger roll layup
|46-59
|2:04
|
|+3
|Chandler Hutchison makes three point jump shot (Patrick Williams assists)
|49-59
|1:48
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:38
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Coby White's three point step back jump shot
|1:28
|
|George Hill defensive rebound
|1:14
|
|+2
|George Hill makes two point driving layup
|49-61
|1:06
|
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|Darius Bazley defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|
|Coby White defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Patrick Williams offensive foul (Charge) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|0:34
|
|Patrick Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|0:27
|
|+3
|Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|49-64
|0:02
|
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:02
|
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|0:00
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Thunder offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period