CHI
OKC

1st Quarter
CHI
Bulls
27
OKC
Thunder
29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Al Horford (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gains possession)  
11:47   Darius Bazley misses two point floating jump shot  
11:43   Coby White defensive rebound  
11:32   Zach LaVine misses two point jump shot  
11:28   Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound  
11:21 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 3-0
11:10   Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Luguentz Dort's two point floating jump shot  
11:07   Coby White defensive rebound  
11:05   Coby White misses two point layup  
11:02   Zach LaVine offensive rebound  
11:01 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point putback layup 5-0
10:47 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists) 5-3
10:26   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
10:24   Al Horford defensive rebound  
10:16 +2 Al Horford makes two point layup (George Hill assists) 5-5
10:05   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicked ball violation  
9:58 +3 Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 8-5
9:43 +3 Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 8-8
9:32   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:28   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
9:19   Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup  
9:19   Darius Bazley offensive rebound  
9:19   Darius Bazley turnover (traveling)  
9:07 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 11-8
8:48 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup 11-10
8:39   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Darius Bazley steals)  
8:35 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point layup (Darius Bazley assists) 11-12
8:20 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 14-12
8:07   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
8:03   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
7:57   Zach LaVine misses two point finger roll layup  
7:55   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
7:49   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point reverse layup  
7:47   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
7:40   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:36   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
7:18   Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup  
7:16   Coby White defensive rebound  
7:09   Jump ball. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Coby White (Al Horford gains possession)  
7:09   Coby White turnover (lost ball) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)  
6:51   Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (Luguentz Dort draws the foul)  
6:51   Thunder 60 second timeout  
6:51 +1 Luguentz Dort makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-13
6:51 +1 Luguentz Dort makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-14
6:38 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 16-14
6:24   Al Horford misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
6:13 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point hook shot 18-14
5:58 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 18-17
5:48 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot 20-17
5:32   Wendell Carter Jr. blocks Darius Bazley's two point jump shot  
5:29   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
5:26   Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot  
5:23   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
5:13   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Coby White defensive rebound  
5:03 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Lauri Markkanen assists) 22-17
4:45   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)  
4:41   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
4:33   Luguentz Dort turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)  
4:29 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 24-17
4:10 +2 George Hill makes two point jump shot 24-19
3:58   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
3:55   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
3:51 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 24-22
3:50   Bulls 60 second timeout  
3:37   Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
3:17 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup 24-24
2:54 +2 Otto Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 26-24
2:33   Mike Muscala misses two point jump shot  
2:30   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:08   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:08   Bulls offensive rebound  
2:08   Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:56   Justin Jackson misses two point driving layup  
1:54   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:45   Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot  
1:42   Mike Muscala defensive rebound  
1:31   Frank Jackson misses two point finger roll layup  
1:29   Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound  
1:23   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
1:01   Hamidou Diallo misses two point jump shot  
0:58   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
0:53   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Frank Jackson defensive rebound  
0:42 +2 Hamidou Diallo makes two point floating jump shot 26-26
0:31   Coby White misses two point driving jump shot  
0:25   Chandler Hutchison offensive rebound  
0:25   Justin Jackson shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
0:25   Coby White misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:25   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:25 +1 Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-26
0:06 +3 Frank Jackson makes three point jump shot (Hamidou Diallo assists) 27-29
0:00   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI
Bulls
22
OKC
Thunder
35

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +3 Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Otto Porter Jr. assists) 30-29
11:33   Mike Muscala misses three point jump shot  
11:30   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
11:28   Patrick Williams offensive foul (Charge) (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)  
11:28   Patrick Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
11:13   Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot  
11:10   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
11:01 +2 Chandler Hutchison makes two point layup (Ryan Arcidiacono assists) 32-29
10:45   Hamidou Diallo misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Chandler Hutchison defensive rebound  
10:35   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Frank Jackson defensive rebound  
10:28 +2 Frank Jackson makes two point layup 32-31
10:19   Ryan Arcidiacono misses two point floating jump shot  
10:16   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
10:09 +2 Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point driving hook shot 32-33
9:56   Patrick Williams misses two point jump shot  
9:53   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
9:45   Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving jump shot  
9:43   Otto Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
9:32   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
9:22   Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Hutchison steals)  
9:19   Chandler Hutchison misses two point layup  
9:19   Bulls offensive rebound  
9:19   Bulls 60 second timeout  
Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Aleksej Pokusevski steals)  
9:09   Ryan Arcidiacono turnover (bad pass) (Aleksej Pokusevski steals)  
9:06   Ryan Arcidiacono shooting foul (Aleksej Pokusevski draws the foul)  
9:06 +1 Aleksej Pokusevski makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-34
9:06 +1 Aleksej Pokusevski makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-35
8:51   Otto Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:48   Mike Muscala defensive rebound  
8:34   Frank Jackson misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound  
8:25 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point layup 34-35
8:17   Patrick Williams shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)  
8:17 +1 Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-36
8:17 +1 Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-37
8:07   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
8:03   Mike Muscala defensive rebound  
7:59 +2 Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point jump shot 34-39
7:44   Mike Muscala blocks Coby White's two point layup  
7:44   Thunder defensive rebound  
7:23 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists) 34-42
7:34 +3 Mike Muscala makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 34-42
7:13   Zach LaVine misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:11   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
7:05   Coby White personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
6:58   Chandler Hutchison shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)  
6:58 +1 Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-43
6:58 +1 Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-44
6:46   Lauri Markkanen misses two point reverse layup  
6:44   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
6:25   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Otto Porter Jr. steals)  
6:22 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Chandler Hutchison assists) 36-44
6:03 +3 Aleksej Pokusevski makes three point jump shot (Darius Bazley assists) 36-47
5:46   Mike Muscala blocks Lauri Markkanen's two point layup  
5:43   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
5:41   Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot  
5:38   Bulls defensive rebound  
5:18   Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:14   Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound  
5:09   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup  
5:07   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
5:03   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point driving layup  
5:03   Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
4:59   Otto Porter Jr. misses two point putback layup  
4:58   Al Horford defensive rebound  
4:51   Luguentz Dort turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Hutchison steals)  
4:47   Darius Bazley blocks Chandler Hutchison's two point layup  
4:45   Al Horford defensive rebound  
4:40   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point driving layup  
4:36   Darius Bazley offensive rebound  
4:36 +2 Darius Bazley makes two point putback layup 36-49
4:20 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 38-49
4:08   Coby White personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
4:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:08   Thunder offensive rebound  
4:08 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-50
3:45 +3 Chandler Hutchison makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 41-50
3:29 +2 Al Horford makes two point hook shot (George Hill assists) 41-52
3:21   Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Luguentz Dort steals)  
3:17 +2 Darius Bazley makes two point dunk (Luguentz Dort assists) 41-54
3:02 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists) 44-54
2:52 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot 44-57
2:36 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 46-57
2:25 +2 George Hill makes two point finger roll layup 46-59
2:04 +3 Chandler Hutchison makes three point jump shot (Patrick Williams assists) 49-59
1:48   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:38   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)  
1:30   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Coby White's three point step back jump shot  
1:28   George Hill defensive rebound  
1:14 +2 George Hill makes two point driving layup 49-61
1:06   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
1:03   Darius Bazley defensive rebound  
0:57   Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot  
0:54   Coby White defensive rebound  
0:34   Patrick Williams offensive foul (Charge) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)  
0:34   Patrick Williams turnover (offensive foul)  
0:27 +3 Al Horford makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 49-64
0:02   Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:01   Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:02   Thunder 60 second timeout  
0:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Thunder offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI
Bulls
22
OKC
Thunder
26

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving layup (Wendell Carter Jr. assists) 51-64
11:25   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Coby White defensive rebound  
11:17   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Luguentz Dort defensive rebound  
11:00