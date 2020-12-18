CLE
NY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|JaVale McGee vs. Mitchell Robinson (Immanuel Quickley gains possession)
|11:36
|
|Cedi Osman shooting foul (Reggie Bullock draws the foul)
|11:36
|
|Reggie Bullock misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|11:36
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|+1
|Reggie Bullock makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|0-1
|11:36
|
|+1
|Reggie Bullock makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|0-2
|11:18
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Darius Garland assists)
|3-2
|10:57
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot
|3-4
|10:57
|
|Darius Garland shooting foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|10:57
|
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-5
|10:46
|
|Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)
|10:38
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|10:35
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point layup
|10:31
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|10:34
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point putback layup
|3-7
|10:11
|
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Collin Sexton's two point floating jump shot
|10:09
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|3-10
|9:44
|
|Darius Garland misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Collin Sexton personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|9:20
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|3-12
|9:08
|
|Immanuel Quickley personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
|9:00
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point layup (JaVale McGee assists)
|5-12
|8:47
|
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot
|5-15
|8:29
|
|Cedi Osman turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)
|8:24
|
|+2
|Reggie Bullock makes two point driving layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|5-17
|8:24
|
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|8:09
|
|Reggie Bullock personal foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
|7:54
|
|+3
|Darius Garland makes three point step back jump shot
|8-17
|7:37
|
|Immanuel Quickley turnover (bad pass) (JaVale McGee steals)
|7:23
|
|Julius Randle personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
|7:11
|
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Isaac Okoro's two point driving layup
|7:09
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|8-19
|6:43
|
|Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Thon Maker personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|6:29
|
|+3
|Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|8-22
|6:13
|
|Darius Garland turnover (lost ball) (Immanuel Quickley steals)
|6:06
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point alley-oop layup (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|8-24
|5:54
|
|Julius Randle personal foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|Isaac Okoro misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Isaac Okoro personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|5:40
|
|Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:40
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:40
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-25
|5:18
|
|Reggie Bullock blocks Thon Maker's two point layup
|5:16
|
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|4:59
|
|Dylan Windler shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|4:59
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-26
|4:59
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-27
|4:46
|
|Marques Bolden misses two point layup
|4:44
|
|Marques Bolden offensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Marques Bolden misses two point putback layup
|4:42
|
|Marques Bolden offensive rebound
|4:40
|
|+2
|Marques Bolden makes two point putback layup
|10-27
|4:27
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point jump shot
|10-29
|4:13
|
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot
|12-29
|3:48
|
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point floating jump shot
|3:19
|
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|2:50
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|2:32
|
|Dylan Windler shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|2:32
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|14-30
|2:32
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|14-31
|2:32
|
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|14-32
|2:18
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (bad pass) (RJ Barrett steals)
|2:03
|
|RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup
|2:01
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|1:59
|
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point putback layup
|1:58
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|1:58
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point layup
|14-34
|1:49
|
|Collin Sexton misses three point jump shot
|1:47
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|1:36
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|1:34
|
|Thon Maker shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|1:34
|
|Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:34
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|1:34
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-35
|1:22
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton makes two point driving layup (Cedi Osman assists)
|16-35
|1:15
|
|Jared Harper misses two point layup
|1:13
|
|Collin Sexton defensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Collin Sexton misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|+3
|Jared Harper makes three point jump shot (Obi Toppin assists)
|16-38
|0:56
|
|Damyean Dotson shooting foul (Jared Harper draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|+1
|Jared Harper makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-39
|0:39
|
|+2
|Dylan Windler makes two point layup (JaVale McGee assists)
|18-39
|0:29
|
|Obi Toppin misses two point jump shot
|0:27
|
|Knicks offensive rebound
|0:27
|
|Kevin Knox II offensive foul (Dylan Windler draws the foul)
|0:27
|
|Kevin Knox II turnover (offensive foul)
|0:16
|
|Collin Sexton offensive foul (Charge) (Jared Harper draws the foul)
|0:16
|
|Collin Sexton turnover (offensive foul)
|0:02
|
|+2
|Theo Pinson makes two point layup (Obi Toppin assists)
|18-41
|0:00
|
|Damyean Dotson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:42
|
|Ignas Brazdeikis blocks JaVale McGee's two point driving layup
|11:41
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|11:35
|
|Darius Garland misses three point step back jump shot
|11:33
|
|Ignas Brazdeikis defensive rebound
|11:17
|
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|
|Isaac Okoro defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|Kevin Knox II shooting foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)
|11:09
|
|Darius Garland misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:09
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|11:09
|
|+1
|Darius Garland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-41
|10:50
|
|Obi Toppin turnover (bad pass) (Cedi Osman steals)
|10:45
|
|+2
|Isaac Okoro makes two point driving layup
|21-41
|10:30
|
|+2
|Obi Toppin makes two point driving layup (Theo Pinson assists)
|21-43
|10:23
|
|Theo Pinson shooting foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
|10:23
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-43
|10:23
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-43
|10:11
|
|Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|
|JaVale McGee defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Collin Sexton misses two point floating jump shot
|9:57
|
|Theo Pinson defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Jared Harper misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|
|JaVale McGee defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|JaVale McGee turnover (bad pass) (Jared Harper steals)
|9:37
|
|JaVale McGee blocks Kevin Knox II's two point reverse layup
|9:35
|
|Isaac Okoro defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Theo Pinson shooting foul (JaVale McGee draws the foul)
|9:29
|
|+1
|JaVale McGee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-43
|9:29
|
|+1
|JaVale McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-43
|9:27
|
|Isaac Okoro personal foul (Jared Harper draws the foul)
|9:06
|
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Obi Toppin assists)
|25-46
|8:48
|
|Jared Harper personal foul (Marques Bolden draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Knicks defensive rebound
|8:24
|
|Isaac Okoro personal foul (Kevin Knox II draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|Marques Bolden blocks Immanuel Quickley's two point driving layup
|8:09
|
|Julius Randle offensive rebound
|8:09
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point putback layup
|25-48
|7:59
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman makes two point layup
|27-48
|7:41
|
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Theo Pinson assists)
|27-51
|7:16
|
|Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot
|7:12
|
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Obi Toppin draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-52
|7:12
|
|+1
|Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-53
|6:59
|
|Collin Sexton turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)
|6:52
|
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|27-56
|6:38
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Collin Sexton assists)
|30-56
|6:28
|
|Julius Randle misses two point driving layup
|6:26
|
|Cedi Osman defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|+2
|Cedi Osman makes two point driving layup
|32-56
|6:15
|
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|6:04
|
|Collin Sexton personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|5:57
|
|Julius Randle turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:43
|
|Collin Sexton turnover (bad pass) (Theo Pinson steals)
|5:39
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving layup (Theo Pinson assists)
|32-58
|5:21
|
|Collin Sexton misses two point jump shot
|5:18
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|Marques Bolden blocks Julius Randle's two point driving layup
|4:51
|
|Dylan Windler defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Dylan Windler turnover (traveling)
|4:30
|
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|32-60
|4:15
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Collin Sexton assists)
|35-60
|3:47
|
|Julius Randle misses two point jump shot
|3:44
|
|Marques Bolden defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Marques Bolden misses two point hook shot
|3:29
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point floating jump shot
|3:21
|
|Collin Sexton defensive rebound
|3:16
|
|Dean Wade misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point finger roll layup
|35-62
|3:05
|
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|2:47
|
|JaVale McGee turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)
|2:43
|
|Dean Wade personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-63
|2:43
|
|Julius Randle misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:41
|
|JaVale McGee defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Mitchell Robinson kicked ball violation
|2:19
|
|Mitchell Robinson blocks JaVale McGee's two point driving layup
|2:17
|
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|2:12
|
|Damyean Dotson personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|2:12
|
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-64
|2:12
|
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-65
|1:53
|
|Darius Garland misses two point jump shot
|1:48
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|35-68
|1:29
|
|Dean Wade misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|1:23
|
|Levi Randolph personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-69
|1:23
|
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-70
|1:09
|
|JaVale McGee misses two point driving hook shot
|1:07
|
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Damyean Dotson defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Damyean Dotson turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)
|0:52
|
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|0:40
|
|Mitchell Robinson blocks JaVale McGee's two point hook shot
|0:40
|
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Damyean Dotson misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:26
|
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|0:09
|
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point jump shot (Kevin Knox II assists)
|35-72
|0:00
|
|Darius Garland turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:00
|
|End of period