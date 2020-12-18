CLE
NY

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
CLE
Cavaliers
18
NY
Knicks
41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   JaVale McGee vs. Mitchell Robinson (Immanuel Quickley gains possession)  
11:36   Cedi Osman shooting foul (Reggie Bullock draws the foul)  
11:36   Reggie Bullock misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
11:36   Knicks offensive rebound  
11:36 +1 Reggie Bullock makes regular free throw 2 of 3 0-1
11:36 +1 Reggie Bullock makes regular free throw 3 of 3 0-2
11:18 +3 Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Darius Garland assists) 3-2
10:57 +2 Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot 3-4
10:57   Darius Garland shooting foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)  
10:57 +1 Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-5
10:46   Isaac Okoro turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)  
10:38   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
10:37   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
10:35   RJ Barrett misses two point layup  
10:31   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
10:34 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point putback layup 3-7
10:11   Mitchell Robinson blocks Collin Sexton's two point floating jump shot  
10:09   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
10:01 +3 Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 3-10
9:44   Darius Garland misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
9:37   Collin Sexton personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
9:20 +2 Reggie Bullock makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 3-12
9:08   Immanuel Quickley personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)  
9:00 +2 Darius Garland makes two point layup (JaVale McGee assists) 5-12
8:47 +3 Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot 5-15
8:29   Cedi Osman turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)  
8:24 +2 Reggie Bullock makes two point driving layup (RJ Barrett assists) 5-17
8:24   Cavaliers 60 second timeout  
8:09   Reggie Bullock personal foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)  
7:54 +3 Darius Garland makes three point step back jump shot 8-17
7:37   Immanuel Quickley turnover (bad pass) (JaVale McGee steals)  
7:23   Julius Randle personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)  
7:11   Mitchell Robinson blocks Isaac Okoro's two point driving layup  
7:09   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
7:04 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point fadeaway jump shot 8-19
6:43   Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot  
6:41   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
6:36   Thon Maker personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
6:29 +3 Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 8-22
6:13   Darius Garland turnover (lost ball) (Immanuel Quickley steals)  
6:06 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point alley-oop layup (Immanuel Quickley assists) 8-24
5:54   Julius Randle personal foul (Isaac Okoro draws the foul)  
5:46   Isaac Okoro misses three point jump shot  
5:44   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
5:40   Isaac Okoro personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
5:40   Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:40   Knicks offensive rebound  
5:40 +1 Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-25
5:18   Reggie Bullock blocks Thon Maker's two point layup  
5:16   Reggie Bullock defensive rebound  
4:59   Dylan Windler shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
4:59 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-26
4:59 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-27
4:46   Marques Bolden misses two point layup  
4:44   Marques Bolden offensive rebound  
4:44   Marques Bolden misses two point putback layup  
4:42   Marques Bolden offensive rebound  
4:40 +2 Marques Bolden makes two point putback layup 10-27
4:27 +2 Immanuel Quickley makes two point jump shot 10-29
4:13 +2 Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot 12-29
3:48   Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Darius Garland defensive rebound  
3:39   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
3:37   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
3:20   Immanuel Quickley misses two point floating jump shot  
3:19   Cavaliers defensive rebound  
2:50   Knicks 60 second timeout  
2:32   Dylan Windler shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)  
2:32 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 3 14-30
2:32 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 3 14-31
2:32 +1 RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 3 of 3 14-32
2:18   Dylan Windler turnover (bad pass) (RJ Barrett steals)  
2:03   RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup  
2:01   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
1:59   Mitchell Robinson misses two point putback layup  
1:58   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
1:58 +2 Mitchell Robinson makes two point layup 14-34
1:49   Collin Sexton misses three point jump shot  
1:47   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
1:36   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
1:34   Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound  
1:34   Thon Maker shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)  
1:34   Mitchell Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:34   Knicks offensive rebound  
1:34 +1 Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-35
1:22 +2 Collin Sexton makes two point driving layup (Cedi Osman assists) 16-35
1:15   Jared Harper misses two point layup  
1:13   Collin Sexton defensive rebound  
1:07   Collin Sexton misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
0:56 +3 Jared Harper makes three point jump shot (Obi Toppin assists) 16-38
0:56   Damyean Dotson shooting foul (Jared Harper draws the foul)  
0:56 +1 Jared Harper makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-39
0:39 +2 Dylan Windler makes two point layup (JaVale McGee assists) 18-39
0:29   Obi Toppin misses two point jump shot  
0:27   Knicks offensive rebound  
0:27   Kevin Knox II offensive foul (Dylan Windler draws the foul)  
0:27   Kevin Knox II turnover (offensive foul)  
0:16   Collin Sexton offensive foul (Charge) (Jared Harper draws the foul)  
0:16   Collin Sexton turnover (offensive foul)  
0:02 +2 Theo Pinson makes two point layup (Obi Toppin assists) 18-41
0:00   Damyean Dotson misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CLE
Cavaliers
17
NY
Knicks
31

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Ignas Brazdeikis blocks JaVale McGee's two point driving layup  
11:41   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
11:35   Darius Garland misses three point step back jump shot  
11:33   Ignas Brazdeikis defensive rebound  
11:17   Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Isaac Okoro defensive rebound  
11:09   Kevin Knox II shooting foul (Darius Garland draws the foul)  
11:09   Darius Garland misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:09   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
11:09 +1 Darius Garland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-41
10:50   Obi Toppin turnover (bad pass) (Cedi Osman steals)  
10:45 +2 Isaac Okoro makes two point driving layup 21-41
10:30 +2 Obi Toppin makes two point driving layup (Theo Pinson assists) 21-43
10:23   Theo Pinson shooting foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)  
10:23 +1 Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-43
10:23 +1 Collin Sexton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-43
10:11   Kevin Knox II misses three point jump shot  
10:08   JaVale McGee defensive rebound  
9:59   Collin Sexton misses two point floating jump shot  
9:57   Theo Pinson defensive rebound  
9:52   Jared Harper misses three point jump shot  
9:48   JaVale McGee defensive rebound  
9:45   JaVale McGee turnover (bad pass) (Jared Harper steals)  
9:37   JaVale McGee blocks Kevin Knox II's two point reverse layup  
9:35   Isaac Okoro defensive rebound  
9:29   Theo Pinson shooting foul (JaVale McGee draws the foul)  
9:29 +1 JaVale McGee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-43
9:29 +1 JaVale McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-43
9:27   Isaac Okoro personal foul (Jared Harper draws the foul)  
9:06 +3 Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Obi Toppin assists) 25-46
8:48   Jared Harper personal foul (Marques Bolden draws the foul)  
8:41   Darius Garland misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Knicks defensive rebound  
8:24   Isaac Okoro personal foul (Kevin Knox II draws the foul)  
8:13   Marques Bolden blocks Immanuel Quickley's two point driving layup  
8:09   Julius Randle offensive rebound  
8:09 +2 Julius Randle makes two point putback layup 25-48
7:59 +2 Cedi Osman makes two point layup 27-48
7:41 +3 Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Theo Pinson assists) 27-51
7:16   Darius Garland misses two point floating jump shot  
7:12   Obi Toppin defensive rebound  
7:12   Isaac Okoro shooting foul (Obi Toppin draws the foul)  
7:12 +1 Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-52
7:12 +1 Obi Toppin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-53
6:59   Collin Sexton turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)  
6:52 +3 Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 27-56
6:38 +3 Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Collin Sexton assists) 30-56
6:28   Julius Randle misses two point driving layup  
6:26   Cedi Osman defensive rebound  
6:22 +2 Cedi Osman makes two point driving layup 32-56
6:15   Knicks 60 second timeout  
6:04   Collin Sexton personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)  
5:57   Julius Randle turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:43   Collin Sexton turnover (bad pass) (Theo Pinson steals)  
5:39 +2 Julius Randle makes two point driving layup (Theo Pinson assists) 32-58
5:21   Collin Sexton misses two point jump shot  
5:18   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
4:57   Marques Bolden blocks Julius Randle's two point driving layup  
4:51   Dylan Windler defensive rebound  
4:43   Dylan Windler turnover (traveling)  
4:30 +2 Immanuel Quickley makes two point floating jump shot (Julius Randle assists) 32-60
4:15 +3 Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Collin Sexton assists) 35-60
3:47   Julius Randle misses two point jump shot  
3:44   Marques Bolden defensive rebound  
3:31   Marques Bolden misses two point hook shot  
3:29   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
3:23   Immanuel Quickley misses two point floating jump shot  
3:21   Collin Sexton defensive rebound  
3:16   Dean Wade misses three point jump shot  
3:14   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
3:07 +2 RJ Barrett makes two point finger roll layup 35-62
3:05   Cavaliers 60 second timeout  
2:47   JaVale McGee turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)  
2:43   Dean Wade personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
2:43 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-63
2:43   Julius Randle misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:41   JaVale McGee defensive rebound  
2:27   Mitchell Robinson kicked ball violation  
2:19   Mitchell Robinson blocks JaVale McGee's two point driving layup  
2:17   RJ Barrett defensive rebound  
2:12   Damyean Dotson personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)  
2:12 +1 Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-64
2:12 +1 Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-65
1:53   Darius Garland misses two point jump shot  
1:48   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
1:43 +3 Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists) 35-68
1:29   Dean Wade misses three point jump shot  
1:27   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
1:23   Levi Randolph personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)  
1:23 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-69
1:23 +1 Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-70
1:09   JaVale McGee misses two point driving hook shot  
1:07   Julius Randle defensive rebound  
1:03   Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Damyean Dotson defensive rebound  
0:57   Damyean Dotson turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)  
0:52   RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Darius Garland defensive rebound  
0:40   Mitchell Robinson blocks JaVale McGee's two point hook shot  
0:40   Cavaliers offensive rebound  
0:29   Damyean Dotson misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
0:26   Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound  
0:09 +2 Julius Randle makes two point jump shot (Kevin Knox II assists) 35-72
0:00   Darius Garland turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CLE
Cavaliers
22
NY
Knicks
31

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Collin Sexton misses two point layup  
11:36   Knicks defensive rebound  
11:26   Cedi Osman personal foul (Reggie Bullock draws the foul)  
11:22   Immanuel Quickley offensive foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)