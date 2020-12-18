LAL
PHO

1st Quarter
LAL
Lakers
21
PHO
Suns
39

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)  
11:46   LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Mikal Bridges steals)  
11:41 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 0-3
11:34 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 3-3
11:09 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists) 3-6
10:55   LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)  
10:52 +2 Jevon Carter makes two point layup 3-8
10:39   Deandre Ayton personal foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
10:31   Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot  
10:28   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
10:08 +2 Devin Booker makes two point finger roll layup 3-10
9:57   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Jevon Carter defensive rebound  
9:44   Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Davis steals)  
9:35   Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)  
9:35   Anthony Davis misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
9:35   Lakers offensive rebound  
9:28   Kyle Kuzma misses two point layup  
9:26   Devin Booker defensive rebound  
9:14   Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)  
9:09   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
8:58 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point layup (Jae Crowder assists) 3-12
8:44   LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)  
8:40 +2 Jevon Carter makes two point layup (Devin Booker assists) 3-14
8:40   Lakers 60 second timeout  
8:38   LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Mikal Bridges steals)  
8:37   Mikal Bridges misses two point finger roll layup  
8:27   LeBron James defensive rebound  
8:30   LeBron James misses two point driving layup  
8:23   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
8:15 +2 Devin Booker makes two point driving hook shot 3-16
7:57 +3 LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists) 6-16
7:38 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 6-18
7:16   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Jevon Carter defensive rebound  
7:04   Marc Gasol shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
7:04 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-19
7:04 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-20
6:51   Jae Crowder shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
6:51   Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:51   Lakers offensive rebound  
6:51 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-20
6:39   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Jevon Carter offensive rebound  
6:35   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
6:11   Deandre Ayton blocks LeBron James's two point driving layup  
6:10   Lakers offensive rebound  
6:08   Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot  
6:04   Mikal Bridges defensive rebound  
5:58 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point reverse layup (Jevon Carter assists) 7-22
5:45 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists) 10-22
5:44   Suns 60 second timeout  
5:31   Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot  
5:27   LeBron James defensive rebound  
5:15   Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
5:04 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot 10-25
4:44 +2 LeBron James makes two point driving layup 12-25
4:27 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devin Booker assists) 12-27
4:19   Cameron Payne personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
4:09   Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Damian Jones steals)  
3:54   Anthony Davis personal foul (Cameron Johnson draws the foul)  
3:47 +2 Devin Booker makes two point jump shot 12-29
3:40   Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
3:40   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope technical foul  
3:40 +1 Devin Booker makes technical free throw 1 of 1 12-30
3:40 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-30
3:26   Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot  
3:13 +3 LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists) 16-30
2:59   Anthony Davis blocks Cameron Johnson's three point jump shot  
2:55   Langston Galloway offensive rebound  
2:41   Jalen Smith shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
2:41 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-32
2:41 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-32
2:27   Langston Galloway offensive foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
2:27   Langston Galloway turnover (offensive foul)  
2:14   Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot  
2:10   Cameron Johnson defensive rebound  
2:04   Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Jalen Smith draws the foul)  
1:55 +2 Cameron Johnson makes two point jump shot 18-34
1:49   Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot  
1:42 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists) 18-37
1:25   Alex Caruso misses two point turnaround jump shot  
1:24   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
1:15 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point layup 18-39
1:15   Lakers 60 second timeout  
0:58   Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:56   Jalen Smith defensive rebound  
0:39   Jalen Smith offensive foul (Charge) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)  
0:39   Jalen Smith turnover (offensive foul)  
0:32   Damian Jones blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point driving layup  
0:31   Lakers offensive rebound  
0:31   Jalen Smith personal foul (Away from play) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
0:31 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-39
0:26 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot 21-39
0:05   Anthony Davis blocks Langston Galloway's two point driving layup  
0:05   Suns offensive rebound  
0:03   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Alex Caruso defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL
Lakers
35
PHO
Suns
30

Time Team Play Score
11:57   Jevon Carter offensive foul (Alex Caruso draws the foul)  
11:57   Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)  
11:40 +2 Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (Alex Caruso assists) 23-39
11:29   Markieff Morris personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
11:22   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
11:19   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
11:11   Wesley Matthews misses two point driving layup  
11:09   Damian Jones defensive rebound  
11:01 +3 Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists) 23-42
10:47   Mikal Bridges shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
10:47   Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:47   Lakers offensive rebound  
10:47   Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:47   Suns defensive rebound  
10:46   Markieff Morris personal foul (Loose ball) (Damian Jones draws the foul)  
10:39   Jae Crowder turnover (traveling)  
10:28 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot 25-42
10:16   Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot  
10:15   Markieff Morris defensive rebound  
10:10   Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)  
10:01   Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Langston Galloway offensive rebound  
9:54   Jae Crowder turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:38   Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
9:28 +2 Jae Crowder makes two point layup (Jevon Carter assists) 25-44
9:28   Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)  
9:28 +1 Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-45
9:13 +2 Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Markieff Morris assists) 27-45
8:56   Langston Galloway offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)  
8:56   Langston Galloway turnover (offensive foul)  
8:37 +2 Markieff Morris makes two point driving layup 29-45
8:22   Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Wesley Matthews defensive rebound  
8:18   Wesley Matthews offensive foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)  
8:18   Wesley Matthews turnover (offensive foul)  
8:01 +2 Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot 29-47
7:39   Montrezl Harrell misses two point hook shot  
7:37   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
7:31   Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)  
7:24   Lakers 60 second timeout  
7:18   Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)  
7:18 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes technical free throw 1 of 1 30-47
7:11   Markieff Morris misses two point hook shot  
7:09   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
6:56 +2 Mikal Bridges makes two point jump shot 30-49
6:45 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 33-49
6:38   Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)  
6:25   Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot  
6:14   Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound  
6:00   LeBron James misses two point layup  
5:59   LeBron James offensive rebound  
5:58   LeBron James misses two point putback layup  
5:58   Markieff Morris technical foul  
5:58   Devin Booker misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
5:58   Lakers defensive rebound  
5:58   Lakers offensive rebound  
5:55   Jump ball. Montrezl Harrell vs. Deandre Ayton (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gains possession)  
5:55   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (back court violation)  
5:47   Deandre Ayton turnover (lost ball) (LeBron James steals)  
5:41   Deandre Ayton shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
5:41   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:41   Lakers offensive rebound  
5:41 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-49
5:23   Jae Crowder misses two point step back jump shot  
5:21   Marc Gasol defensive rebound  
5:18   Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)  
5:12 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 34-52
5:04 +2 LeBron James makes two point driving layup (Marc Gasol assists) 36-52
4:56 +2 Damian Jones makes two point dunk (Mikal Bridges assists) 36-54
4:42   Jevon Carter personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
4:30   Damian Jones shooting foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)  
4:30 +1 Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-54
4:30 +1 Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-54
4:16 +3 Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 38-57
4:00 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists) 41-57
3:49   Marc Gasol blocks Johnathan Motley's two point driving layup  
3:47   Anthony Davis defensive rebound  
3:40   Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
3:40 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-57
3:40 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-57
3:31   Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)  
3:31 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-58
3:31 +1 Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-59
3:17 +2 Anthony Davis makes two point driving layup 45-59
3:12 +3 Devin Booker makes three point jump shot 45-62
3:03   Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
3:03 +1 LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-62
3:03   Suns 60 second timeout  
3:03   LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:00   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
2:44 +3 Cameron Payne makes three point jump shot (Cameron Johnson assists) 46-65
2:31   Cameron Johnson personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)  
2:31   LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:31   Lakers offensive rebound  
2:31   LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:29   Cameron Payne defensive rebound  
2:15 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot 46-67
2:07 +3 Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot 49-67
1:54   Lakers 60 second timeout  
1:46   Jump ball. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)  
1:46   Jump ball. Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)  
1:44 +2 Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists) 51-67
1:30   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
1:28   Lakers defensive rebound  
1:28   Johnathan Motley personal foul (Loose ball) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)  
1:28 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-67
1:28 +1 Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-67
1:13   Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)  
1:08   Kyle Kuzma turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
0:58   Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:55   Cameron Johnson offensive rebound  
0:44 +2 Cameron Payne makes two point jump shot 53-69
0:38   Cameron Payne personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)  
0:38 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-69
0:38   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:37   Deandre Ayton defensive rebound  
0:31   Devin Booker misses three point jump shot  
0:28   LeBron James defensive rebound  
0:11 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists) 56-69
0:00   Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Suns offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  