LAL
PHO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)
|11:46
|
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Mikal Bridges steals)
|11:41
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|0-3
|11:34
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|3-3
|11:09
|
|+3
|Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Deandre Ayton assists)
|3-6
|10:55
|
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)
|10:52
|
|+2
|Jevon Carter makes two point layup
|3-8
|10:39
|
|Deandre Ayton personal foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot
|10:28
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point finger roll layup
|3-10
|9:57
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Davis steals)
|9:35
|
|Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)
|9:35
|
|Anthony Davis misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|9:35
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses two point layup
|9:26
|
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|9:14
|
|Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|9:09
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point layup (Jae Crowder assists)
|3-12
|8:44
|
|LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Mikal Bridges steals)
|8:40
|
|+2
|Jevon Carter makes two point layup (Devin Booker assists)
|3-14
|8:40
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|8:38
|
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Mikal Bridges steals)
|8:37
|
|Mikal Bridges misses two point finger roll layup
|8:27
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|8:30
|
|LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|8:23
|
|Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point driving hook shot
|3-16
|7:57
|
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists)
|6-16
|7:38
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|6-18
|7:16
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|Marc Gasol shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|7:04
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-19
|7:04
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-20
|6:51
|
|Jae Crowder shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|6:51
|
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:51
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|6:51
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-20
|6:39
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Jevon Carter offensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|6:11
|
|Deandre Ayton blocks LeBron James's two point driving layup
|6:10
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|6:08
|
|Marc Gasol misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|
|Mikal Bridges defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point reverse layup (Jevon Carter assists)
|7-22
|5:45
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists)
|10-22
|5:44
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|5:31
|
|Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|10-25
|4:44
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|12-25
|4:27
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Devin Booker assists)
|12-27
|4:19
|
|Cameron Payne personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|4:09
|
|Anthony Davis turnover (lost ball) (Damian Jones steals)
|3:54
|
|Anthony Davis personal foul (Cameron Johnson draws the foul)
|3:47
|
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point jump shot
|12-29
|3:40
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope technical foul
|3:40
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|12-30
|3:40
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-30
|3:26
|
|Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
|16-30
|2:59
|
|Anthony Davis blocks Cameron Johnson's three point jump shot
|2:55
|
|Langston Galloway offensive rebound
|2:41
|
|Jalen Smith shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|2:41
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-32
|2:41
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-32
|2:27
|
|Langston Galloway offensive foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|2:27
|
|Langston Galloway turnover (offensive foul)
|2:14
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
|2:10
|
|Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|2:04
|
|Montrezl Harrell personal foul (Jalen Smith draws the foul)
|1:55
|
|+2
|Cameron Johnson makes two point jump shot
|18-34
|1:49
|
|Wesley Matthews misses three point jump shot
|1:42
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Cameron Payne assists)
|18-37
|1:25
|
|Alex Caruso misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:24
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point layup
|18-39
|1:15
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|0:58
|
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:56
|
|Jalen Smith defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Jalen Smith offensive foul (Charge) (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|0:39
|
|Jalen Smith turnover (offensive foul)
|0:32
|
|Damian Jones blocks Talen Horton-Tucker's two point driving layup
|0:31
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Jalen Smith personal foul (Away from play) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|0:31
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-39
|0:26
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot
|21-39
|0:05
|
|Anthony Davis blocks Langston Galloway's two point driving layup
|0:05
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:57
|
|Jevon Carter offensive foul (Alex Caruso draws the foul)
|11:57
|
|Jevon Carter turnover (offensive foul)
|11:40
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (Alex Caruso assists)
|23-39
|11:29
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Wesley Matthews misses two point driving layup
|11:09
|
|Damian Jones defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|+3
|Langston Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mikal Bridges assists)
|23-42
|10:47
|
|Mikal Bridges shooting foul (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:47
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|10:47
|
|Wesley Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:47
|
|Suns defensive rebound
|10:46
|
|Markieff Morris personal foul (Loose ball) (Damian Jones draws the foul)
|10:39
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (traveling)
|10:28
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point step back jump shot
|25-42
|10:16
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point step back jump shot
|10:15
|
|Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)
|10:01
|
|Jae Crowder misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Langston Galloway offensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:38
|
|Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|9:28
|
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point layup (Jevon Carter assists)
|25-44
|9:28
|
|Montrezl Harrell shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|9:28
|
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-45
|9:13
|
|+2
|Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point driving layup (Markieff Morris assists)
|27-45
|8:56
|
|Langston Galloway offensive foul (Charge) (Wesley Matthews draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|Langston Galloway turnover (offensive foul)
|8:37
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris makes two point driving layup
|29-45
|8:22
|
|Jevon Carter misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|
|Wesley Matthews defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Wesley Matthews offensive foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|8:18
|
|Wesley Matthews turnover (offensive foul)
|8:01
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|29-47
|7:39
|
|Montrezl Harrell misses two point hook shot
|7:37
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Montrezl Harrell steals)
|7:24
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|7:18
|
|Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)
|7:18
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|30-47
|7:11
|
|Markieff Morris misses two point hook shot
|7:09
|
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges makes two point jump shot
|30-49
|6:45
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|33-49
|6:38
|
|Talen Horton-Tucker personal foul (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|6:25
|
|Mikal Bridges misses three point jump shot
|6:14
|
|Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|6:00
|
|LeBron James misses two point layup
|5:59
|
|LeBron James offensive rebound
|5:58
|
|LeBron James misses two point putback layup
|5:58
|
|Markieff Morris technical foul
|5:58
|
|Devin Booker misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|5:58
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|5:55
|
|Jump ball. Montrezl Harrell vs. Deandre Ayton (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gains possession)
|5:55
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope turnover (back court violation)
|5:47
|
|Deandre Ayton turnover (lost ball) (LeBron James steals)
|5:41
|
|Deandre Ayton shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|5:41
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:41
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|5:41
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-49
|5:23
|
|Jae Crowder misses two point step back jump shot
|5:21
|
|Marc Gasol defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Marc Gasol turnover (bad pass) (Jevon Carter steals)
|5:12
|
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|34-52
|5:04
|
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup (Marc Gasol assists)
|36-52
|4:56
|
|+2
|Damian Jones makes two point dunk (Mikal Bridges assists)
|36-54
|4:42
|
|Jevon Carter personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:30
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (Marc Gasol draws the foul)
|4:30
|
|+1
|Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-54
|4:30
|
|+1
|Marc Gasol makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-54
|4:16
|
|+3
|Mikal Bridges makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|38-57
|4:00
|
|+3
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot (Marc Gasol assists)
|41-57
|3:49
|
|Marc Gasol blocks Johnathan Motley's two point driving layup
|3:47
|
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-57
|3:40
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-57
|3:31
|
|Kyle Kuzma shooting foul (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|3:31
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-58
|3:31
|
|+1
|Devin Booker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-59
|3:17
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point driving layup
|45-59
|3:12
|
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|45-62
|3:03
|
|Damian Jones shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|3:03
|
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-62
|3:03
|
|Suns 60 second timeout
|3:03
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:00
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|2:44
|
|+3
|Cameron Payne makes three point jump shot (Cameron Johnson assists)
|46-65
|2:31
|
|Cameron Johnson personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|2:31
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:31
|
|Lakers offensive rebound
|2:31
|
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:29
|
|Cameron Payne defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point floating jump shot
|46-67
|2:07
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot
|49-67
|1:54
|
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|1:46
|
|Jump ball. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)
|1:46
|
|Jump ball. Anthony Davis vs. Deandre Ayton (LeBron James gains possession)
|1:44
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|51-67
|1:30
|
|Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|
|Lakers defensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Johnathan Motley personal foul (Loose ball) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-67
|1:28
|
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-67
|1:13
|
|Cameron Payne turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)
|1:08
|
|Kyle Kuzma turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:58
|
|Cameron Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|
|Cameron Johnson offensive rebound
|0:44
|
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point jump shot
|53-69
|0:38
|
|Cameron Payne personal foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|+1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-69
|0:38
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:37
|
|Deandre Ayton defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|0:11
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|56-69
|0:00
|
|Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period