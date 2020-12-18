MIA
TOR

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
MIA
Heat
23
TOR
Raptors
24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Bam Adebayo vs. Aron Baynes (Pascal Siakam gains possession)  
11:44   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Maurice Harkless defensive rebound  
11:27   Bam Adebayo misses two point turnaround jump shot  
11:23   Fred VanVleet defensive rebound  
11:27   Aron Baynes turnover (3-second violation)  
10:56   Duncan Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Aron Baynes steals)  
10:46 +3 Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (OG Anunoby assists) 0-3
10:32 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 3-3
10:23   Pascal Siakam misses two point step back jump shot  
10:18   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
10:07 +3 Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Maurice Harkless assists) 6-3
9:44 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists) 6-5
9:27   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
9:23   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
9:21   Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot  
9:18   Maurice Harkless defensive rebound  
9:09   KZ Okpala turnover (lost ball) (Pascal Siakam steals)  
8:58   Fred VanVleet turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
8:48   KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot  
8:46   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
8:43   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
8:39   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
8:26   Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot  
8:25   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
8:14   Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Maurice Harkless steals)  
8:12   Kyle Lowry personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
7:59   Tyler Herro turnover (back court violation)  
7:47   Pascal Siakam misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:44   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
7:34   Pascal Siakam personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
7:26   Duncan Robinson turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)  
7:21 +3 Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 6-8
7:07 +2 Tyler Herro makes two point finger roll layup 8-8
7:02   KZ Okpala personal foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)  
6:57   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
6:54   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
6:42   Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lowry steals)  
6:38   Maurice Harkless personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
6:38   Raptors 60 second timeout  
6:26   OG Anunoby misses three point step back jump shot  
6:22   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
6:19   Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
6:05 +3 OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 8-11
5:46   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
5:33   Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot  
5:31   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
5:19   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Aron Baynes defensive rebound  
5:10   Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
5:01   KZ Okpala misses two point driving layup  
4:59   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
4:53   Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (KZ Okpala steals)  
4:53   Aron Baynes personal foul (Take) (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
4:53   Heat 60 second timeout  
4:36   Bam Adebayo misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
4:32   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
4:19   Andre Iguodala personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)  
4:13 +3 Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 8-14
4:00 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Andre Iguodala assists) 11-14
3:45   Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot  
3:42   KZ Okpala defensive rebound  
3:23 +2 KZ Okpala makes two point floating jump shot 13-14
3:12 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot 13-16
3:00   Matt Thomas personal foul (Andre Iguodala draws the foul)  
2:49   KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot  
2:46   Heat offensive rebound  
2:34 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists) 16-16
2:15 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 16-19
1:57   Matt Thomas shooting foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)  
1:57 +1 Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-19
1:57 +1 Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-19
1:51   OG Anunoby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:45   Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Matt Thomas steals)  
1:41 +2 Norman Powell makes two point layup (Matt Thomas assists) 18-21
1:30 +3 Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Precious Achiuwa assists) 21-21
1:16   Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot  
1:14   Heat defensive rebound  
1:04   Norman Powell shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)  
1:04 +1 Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-21
1:04 +1 Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-21
0:52   Norman Powell misses three point jump shot  
0:49   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:49   Precious Achiuwa personal foul (Loose ball) (OG Anunoby draws the foul)  
0:43   Precious Achiuwa shooting foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)  
0:43 +1 Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-22
0:43 +1 Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-23
0:31   Chris Boucher blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point driving layup  
0:30   Raptors defensive rebound  
0:19   Max Strus shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)  
0:19   Norman Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:19   Raptors offensive rebound  
0:19 +1 Norman Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIA
Heat
35
TOR
Raptors
32

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Goran Dragic misses two point layup  
11:38   Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound  
11:38 +2 Precious Achiuwa makes two point putback dunk 25-24
11:28   OG Anunoby turnover (lost ball) (Goran Dragic steals)  
11:24 +3 Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists) 28-24
11:10 +3 Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists) 28-27
10:57   Norman Powell shooting foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)  
10:57   Kelly Olynyk misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:57   Heat offensive rebound  
10:57 +1 Kelly Olynyk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-27
10:48 +2 Norman Powell makes two point finger roll layup (Kyle Lowry assists) 29-29
10:37 +2 Andre Iguodala makes two point hook shot 31-29
10:28 +3 Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists) 31-32
10:12   Kelly Olynyk misses three point step back jump shot  
10:09   Andre Iguodala offensive rebound  
10:06 +3 Kelly Olynyk makes three point step back jump shot (Andre Iguodala assists) 34-32
9:47 +3 Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists) 34-35
9:30   Norman Powell personal foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)  
9:23 +2 Precious Achiuwa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Goran Dragic assists) 36-35
9:00   Chris Boucher misses three point jump shot  
8:56   Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound  
8:45 +3 Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists) 39-35
8:30   Kyle Lowry misses two point floating jump shot  
8:28   Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound  
8:16   Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot  
8:15   DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound  
8:11 +2 Terence Davis makes two point layup (Kyle Lowry assists) 39-37
8:04   Heat 60 second timeout  
7:49   Terence Davis personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
7:43 +2 Max Strus makes two point finger roll layup (Bam Adebayo assists) 41-37
7:31   Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
7:11   Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot  
7:08   DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound  
6:56   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Pascal Siakam offensive rebound  
6:50   Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot  
6:47   Pascal Siakam offensive rebound  
6:47   Pascal Siakam misses two point putback layup  
6:47   Maurice Harkless defensive rebound  
6:38   Kelly Olynyk turnover (bad pass) (Terence Davis steals)  
6:38   Maurice Harkless personal foul (Take) (Terence Davis draws the foul)  
6:32 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Terence Davis assists) 41-40
6:12   Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot  
6:12   Heat offensive rebound  
6:12   Terence Davis personal foul (Loose ball) (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)  
6:12   Terence Davis personal foul (Loose ball) (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)  
6:04 +3 Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Duncan Robinson assists) 44-40
5:57   KZ Okpala personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)  
5:48   Aron Baynes offensive foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)  
5:48   Aron Baynes turnover (offensive foul)  
5:38 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point finger roll layup (Tyler Herro assists) 46-40
5:22   Maurice Harkless personal foul (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
5:10   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound  
4:58   DeAndre' Bembry personal foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)  
4:58   Kelly Olynyk misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:58   Heat offensive rebound  
4:58 +1 Kelly Olynyk makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-40
4:47   KZ Okpala blocks Fred VanVleet's two point jump shot  
4:42   Pascal Siakam offensive rebound  
4:41   Bam Adebayo personal foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
4:32   Terence Davis misses three point jump shot  
4:27   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
4:19   Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Pascal Siakam defensive rebound  
4:07 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 47-43
3:51 +3 KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 50-43
3:38 +3 Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists) 50-46
3:17   KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Terence Davis defensive rebound  
3:02   Terence Davis misses two point driving layup  
2:59   Terence Davis offensive rebound  
2:59 +2 Terence Davis makes two point putback layup 50-48
2:51   Terence Davis personal foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)  
2:51 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-48
2:51 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-48
2:44   Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot  
2:37   Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound  
2:28   Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
2:28 +1 Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-48
2:28 +1 Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-48
2:06   Terence Davis misses three point jump shot  
2:03   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
1:59   Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:49   Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot  
1:46   KZ Okpala defensive rebound  
1:29 +2 Kelly Olynyk makes two point layup (KZ Okpala assists) 56-48
1:20   Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot  
1:17   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
1:05 +2 KZ Okpala makes two point dunk (Kelly Olynyk assists) 58-48
0:49 +3 Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot 58-51
0:40   Duncan Robinson offensive foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)  
0:40   Duncan Robinson turnover (offensive foul)  
0:29 +2 Aron Baynes makes two point finger roll layup (Fred VanVleet assists) 58-53
0:17   Bam Adebayo offensive foul (Charge) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)  
0:17   Bam Adebayo turnover (offensive foul)  
0:04 +2 Fred VanVleet makes two point finger roll layup (Pascal Siakam assists) 58-55
0:04   KZ Okpala shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)  
0:04 +1 Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-56
0:00   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Heat offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIA
Heat
33
TOR
Raptors
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
11:51   Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:36 +2 Pascal Siakam makes two point turnaround hook shot 58-58
11:20 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point dunk (Maurice Harkless assists) 60-58
11:01   Aron Baynes misses two point turnaround hook shot  
10:59   Duncan Robinson defensive rebound  
10:56   Pascal Siakam personal foul (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)  
10:39