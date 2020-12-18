MIA
TOR
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Bam Adebayo vs. Aron Baynes (Pascal Siakam gains possession)
|11:44
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:23
|
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Aron Baynes turnover (3-second violation)
|10:56
|
|Duncan Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Aron Baynes steals)
|10:46
|
|+3
|Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (OG Anunoby assists)
|0-3
|10:32
|
|+3
|KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|3-3
|10:23
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point step back jump shot
|10:18
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Maurice Harkless assists)
|6-3
|9:44
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|6-5
|9:27
|
|Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|
|Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|KZ Okpala turnover (lost ball) (Pascal Siakam steals)
|8:58
|
|Fred VanVleet turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|8:48
|
|KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point floating jump shot
|8:25
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Maurice Harkless steals)
|8:12
|
|Kyle Lowry personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
|7:59
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (back court violation)
|7:47
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:44
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Pascal Siakam personal foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
|7:26
|
|Duncan Robinson turnover (bad pass) (OG Anunoby steals)
|7:21
|
|+3
|Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|6-8
|7:07
|
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point finger roll layup
|8-8
|7:02
|
|KZ Okpala personal foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)
|6:57
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lowry steals)
|6:38
|
|Maurice Harkless personal foul (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|6:38
|
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|6:26
|
|OG Anunoby misses three point step back jump shot
|6:22
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|6:05
|
|+3
|OG Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|8-11
|5:46
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|5:42
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|5:33
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot
|5:31
|
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|Aron Baynes defensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|KZ Okpala misses two point driving layup
|4:59
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (KZ Okpala steals)
|4:53
|
|Aron Baynes personal foul (Take) (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
|4:53
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|4:36
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|4:32
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Andre Iguodala personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|4:13
|
|+3
|Matt Thomas makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|8-14
|4:00
|
|+3
|KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Andre Iguodala assists)
|11-14
|3:45
|
|Matt Thomas misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|KZ Okpala defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|+2
|KZ Okpala makes two point floating jump shot
|13-14
|3:12
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point jump shot
|13-16
|3:00
|
|Matt Thomas personal foul (Andre Iguodala draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|2:34
|
|+3
|KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists)
|16-16
|2:15
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|16-19
|1:57
|
|Matt Thomas shooting foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)
|1:57
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-19
|1:57
|
|+1
|Goran Dragic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-19
|1:51
|
|OG Anunoby turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:45
|
|Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Matt Thomas steals)
|1:41
|
|+2
|Norman Powell makes two point layup (Matt Thomas assists)
|18-21
|1:30
|
|+3
|Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Precious Achiuwa assists)
|21-21
|1:16
|
|Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Heat defensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Norman Powell shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-21
|1:04
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-21
|0:52
|
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:49
|
|Precious Achiuwa personal foul (Loose ball) (OG Anunoby draws the foul)
|0:43
|
|Precious Achiuwa shooting foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)
|0:43
|
|+1
|Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-22
|0:43
|
|+1
|Kyle Lowry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-23
|0:31
|
|Chris Boucher blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point driving layup
|0:30
|
|Raptors defensive rebound
|0:19
|
|Max Strus shooting foul (Norman Powell draws the foul)
|0:19
|
|Norman Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:19
|
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:19
|
|+1
|Norman Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-24
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:45
|
|Goran Dragic misses two point layup
|11:38
|
|Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound
|11:38
|
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point putback dunk
|25-24
|11:28
|
|OG Anunoby turnover (lost ball) (Goran Dragic steals)
|11:24
|
|+3
|Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists)
|28-24
|11:10
|
|+3
|Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists)
|28-27
|10:57
|
|Norman Powell shooting foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|10:57
|
|Kelly Olynyk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:57
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|+1
|Kelly Olynyk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-27
|10:48
|
|+2
|Norman Powell makes two point finger roll layup (Kyle Lowry assists)
|29-29
|10:37
|
|+2
|Andre Iguodala makes two point hook shot
|31-29
|10:28
|
|+3
|Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|31-32
|10:12
|
|Kelly Olynyk misses three point step back jump shot
|10:09
|
|Andre Iguodala offensive rebound
|10:06
|
|+3
|Kelly Olynyk makes three point step back jump shot (Andre Iguodala assists)
|34-32
|9:47
|
|+3
|Chris Boucher makes three point jump shot (DeAndre' Bembry assists)
|34-35
|9:30
|
|Norman Powell personal foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
|9:23
|
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Goran Dragic assists)
|36-35
|9:00
|
|Chris Boucher misses three point jump shot
|8:56
|
|Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|8:45
|
|+3
|Max Strus makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists)
|39-35
|8:30
|
|Kyle Lowry misses two point floating jump shot
|8:28
|
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot
|8:15
|
|DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|+2
|Terence Davis makes two point layup (Kyle Lowry assists)
|39-37
|8:04
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|7:49
|
|Terence Davis personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|7:43
|
|+2
|Max Strus makes two point finger roll layup (Bam Adebayo assists)
|41-37
|7:31
|
|Kyle Lowry misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot
|7:08
|
|DeAndre' Bembry defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|6:52
|
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|6:50
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot
|6:47
|
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Pascal Siakam misses two point putback layup
|6:47
|
|Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Kelly Olynyk turnover (bad pass) (Terence Davis steals)
|6:38
|
|Maurice Harkless personal foul (Take) (Terence Davis draws the foul)
|6:32
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Terence Davis assists)
|41-40
|6:12
|
|Maurice Harkless misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Terence Davis personal foul (Loose ball) (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|Terence Davis personal foul (Loose ball) (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|6:04
|
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Duncan Robinson assists)
|44-40
|5:57
|
|KZ Okpala personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|5:48
|
|Aron Baynes offensive foul (Maurice Harkless draws the foul)
|5:48
|
|Aron Baynes turnover (offensive foul)
|5:38
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point finger roll layup (Tyler Herro assists)
|46-40
|5:22
|
|Maurice Harkless personal foul (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|5:10
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|
|Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|DeAndre' Bembry personal foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|4:58
|
|Kelly Olynyk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:58
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|4:58
|
|+1
|Kelly Olynyk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-40
|4:47
|
|KZ Okpala blocks Fred VanVleet's two point jump shot
|4:42
|
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Bam Adebayo personal foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|4:32
|
|Terence Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|4:07
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|47-43
|3:51
|
|+3
|KZ Okpala makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|50-43
|3:38
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|50-46
|3:17
|
|KZ Okpala misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|
|Terence Davis defensive rebound
|3:02
|
|Terence Davis misses two point driving layup
|2:59
|
|Terence Davis offensive rebound
|2:59
|
|+2
|Terence Davis makes two point putback layup
|50-48
|2:51
|
|Terence Davis personal foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)
|2:51
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|2:51
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-48
|2:44
|
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|
|Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|2:28
|
|Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|2:28
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-48
|2:28
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-48
|2:06
|
|Terence Davis misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|1:59
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:49
|
|Aron Baynes misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|
|KZ Okpala defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|+2
|Kelly Olynyk makes two point layup (KZ Okpala assists)
|56-48
|1:20
|
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|1:05
|
|+2
|KZ Okpala makes two point dunk (Kelly Olynyk assists)
|58-48
|0:49
|
|+3
|Kyle Lowry makes three point jump shot
|58-51
|0:40
|
|Duncan Robinson offensive foul (Kyle Lowry draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|Duncan Robinson turnover (offensive foul)
|0:29
|
|+2
|Aron Baynes makes two point finger roll layup (Fred VanVleet assists)
|58-53
|0:17
|
|Bam Adebayo offensive foul (Charge) (Aron Baynes draws the foul)
|0:17
|
|Bam Adebayo turnover (offensive foul)
|0:04
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point finger roll layup (Pascal Siakam assists)
|58-55
|0:04
|
|KZ Okpala shooting foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|0:04
|
|+1
|Fred VanVleet makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-56
|0:00
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:51
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:36
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point turnaround hook shot
|58-58
|11:20
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point dunk (Maurice Harkless assists)
|60-58
|11:01
|
|Aron Baynes misses two point turnaround hook shot
|10:59
|
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Pascal Siakam personal foul (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)
|10:39
|