MIL
NO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Brook Lopez vs. Steven Adams (Bobby Portis gains possession)
|11:46
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point driving layup
|11:30
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Brook Lopez assists)
|2-0
|11:01
|
|+2
|Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|10:44
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point layup (Brook Lopez assists)
|4-2
|10:34
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|4-5
|10:26
|
|Eric Bledsoe personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|10:19
|
|Khris Middleton misses two point driving layup
|10:19
|
|Pelicans defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Khris Middleton misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Eric Bledsoe misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Brook Lopez misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:34
|
|Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|9:33
|
|Brandon Ingram misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:33
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|9:33
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-6
|9:21
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses two point driving layup
|9:19
|
|Steven Adams defensive rebound
|9:14
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|4-8
|9:04
|
|Brook Lopez turnover (bad pass) (Eric Bledsoe steals)
|8:54
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|8:42
|
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|7-8
|8:24
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point finger roll layup
|8:22
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Bobby Portis misses two point hook shot
|8:13
|
|Donte DiVincenzo offensive rebound
|8:12
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Zion Williamson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:51
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Zion Williamson steals)
|7:45
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point dunk (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|7-10
|7:29
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|7:24
|
|Khris Middleton shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|7:24
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-11
|7:24
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-12
|7:13
|
|Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|7:07
|
|Bobby Portis misses two point layup
|7:04
|
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|6:58
|
|Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|
|Bucks defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|6:42
|
|Bobby Portis turnover (traveling)
|6:30
|
|Jrue Holiday personal foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+3
|Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|7-15
|6:07
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|9-15
|5:45
|
|Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|5:38
|
|+2
|Steven Adams makes two point putback layup
|9-17
|5:27
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|Brook Lopez personal foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)
|5:19
|
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|5:10
|
|Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:57
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|
|Jrue Holiday offensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|4:50
|
|D.J. Wilson offensive rebound
|4:47
|
|D.J. Wilson misses two point putback layup
|4:45
|
|Steven Adams defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|+3
|Eric Bledsoe makes three point jump shot (Nicolo Melli assists)
|9-20
|4:15
|
|Bryn Forbes misses two point jump shot
|4:15
|
|Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|4:08
|
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point finger roll layup (Eric Bledsoe assists)
|9-22
|4:08
|
|D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|4:08
|
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-23
|3:55
|
|D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|3:41
|
|+3
|Josh Hart makes three point jump shot (Steven Adams assists)
|9-26
|3:26
|
|+3
|Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot
|12-26
|3:06
|
|Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|3:01
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|3:01
|
|Josh Hart personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|+2
|D.J. Wilson makes two point floating jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|14-26
|2:54
|
|Nicolo Melli shooting foul (D.J. Wilson draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-26
|2:41
|
|Eric Bledsoe misses two point jump shot
|2:38
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|2:16
|
|D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot
|2:13
|
|Nicolo Melli defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point driving dunk (Lonzo Ball assists)
|15-28
|1:52
|
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point finger roll layup (Lonzo Ball assists)
|15-30
|1:27
|
|+3
|Jaylen Adams makes three point jump shot
|18-30
|1:02
|
|+3
|Nicolo Melli makes three point jump shot (Josh Hart assists)
|18-33
|0:48
|
|D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|
|Nicolo Melli defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Lonzo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Bryn Forbes steals)
|0:33
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Nicolo Melli draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|+1
|Nicolo Melli makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-34
|0:26
|
|+1
|Nicolo Melli makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-35
|0:10
|
|Zion Williamson personal foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|Nicolo Melli shooting foul (Jaylen Adams draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|+1
|Jaylen Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-35
|0:05
|
|+1
|Jaylen Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-35
|0:00
|
|Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:46
|
|+3
|JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Jaxson Hayes assists)
|20-38
|11:32
|
|Pat Connaughton misses two point driving layup
|11:30
|
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|11:16
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup
|20-40
|11:01
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|10:52
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point step back jump shot
|22-40
|10:38
|
|Torrey Craig shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|10:38
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-41
|10:38
|
|Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:36
|
|Torrey Craig defensive rebound
|10:23
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point reverse layup (Brook Lopez assists)
|24-41
|10:23
|
|Josh Hart shooting foul (Donte DiVincenzo draws the foul)
|10:23
|
|+1
|Donte DiVincenzo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-41
|10:09
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists)
|25-43
|9:53
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|9:43
|
|Josh Hart misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|
|Jaxson Hayes offensive rebound
|9:32
|
|+2
|Jaxson Hayes makes two point putback layup
|25-45
|9:30
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|9:12
|
|Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|9:02
|
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point driving layup
|27-45
|8:49
|
|Brook Lopez blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving dunk
|8:44
|
|Torrey Craig defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Lonzo Ball defensive rebound
|8:26
|
|+2
|Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot
|27-47
|8:25
|
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|8:11
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Hayes steals)
|8:07
|
|D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:07
|
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:04
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|29-47
|7:42
|
|Jaxson Hayes turnover (traveling)
|7:29
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|31-47
|7:13
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|7:10
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|+2
|D.J. Wilson makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|33-47
|6:38
|
|Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup
|35-47
|6:32
|
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|6:32
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-47
|6:15
|
|Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Lonzo Ball blocks Khris Middleton's two point turnaround jump shot
|5:55
|
|Nicolo Melli defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|+3
|JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Nicolo Melli assists)
|36-50
|5:39
|
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|5:39
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-50
|5:39
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-50
|5:24
|
|Brandon Ingram misses two point driving layup
|5:20
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point alley-oop layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|40-50
|5:06
|
|Eric Bledsoe turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|4:57
|
|Khris Middleton offensive foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)
|4:57
|
|Khris Middleton turnover (offensive foul)
|4:34
|
|Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot
|4:31
|
|D.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot
|43-50
|3:43
|
|Steven Adams misses two point hook shot
|3:41
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:23
|
|Eric Bledsoe misses two point floating jump shot
|3:14
|
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|3:09
|
|Sam Merrill shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|3:09
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-51
|3:09
|
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-52
|2:58
|
|+3
|Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|46-52
|2:47
|
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|2:30
|
|Zion Williamson misses two point jump shot
|2:26
|
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|2:26
|
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point putback dunk
|46-54
|2:10
|
|Steven Adams blocks Thanasis Antetokounmpo's two point dunk
|2:06
|
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Jrue Holiday blocks Josh Hart's two point layup
|1:58
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|+3
|Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|49-54
|1:44
|
|Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:39
|
|Brandon Ingram personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|1:34
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (JJ Redick steals)
|1:34
|
|Bobby Portis personal foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)
|1:34
|
|+1
|JJ Redick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-55
|1:34
|
|JJ Redick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:31
|
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:15
|
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|
|Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|+2
|Eric Bledsoe makes two point jump shot
|49-57
|0:55
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup
|51-57
|0:55
|
|Josh Hart shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|52-57
|0:35
|
|Steven Adams misses two point layup
|0:30
|
|Steven Adams offensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Steven Adams misses two point putback layup
|0:29
|
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|0:27
|
|+3
|Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot
|55-57
|0:15
|
|+2
|JJ Redick makes two point floating jump shot
|55-59
|0:00
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot
|57-59
|0:00
|
|End of period