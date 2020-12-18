MIL
1st Quarter
MIL
Bucks
20
NO
Pelicans
35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Brook Lopez vs. Steven Adams (Bobby Portis gains possession)  
11:46   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
11:32   Zion Williamson misses two point driving layup  
11:30   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
11:15 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Brook Lopez assists) 2-0
11:01 +2 Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot 2-2
10:44 +2 Donte DiVincenzo makes two point layup (Brook Lopez assists) 4-2
10:34 +3 Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists) 4-5
10:26   Eric Bledsoe personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
10:19   Khris Middleton misses two point driving layup  
10:19   Pelicans defensive rebound  
10:08   Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot  
10:05   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
10:01   Khris Middleton misses two point jump shot  
9:58   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
9:53   Eric Bledsoe misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
9:44   Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot  
9:40   Brook Lopez offensive rebound  
9:36   Brook Lopez misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
9:34   Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound  
9:33   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
9:33   Brandon Ingram misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:33   Pelicans offensive rebound  
9:33 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-6
9:21   Donte DiVincenzo misses two point driving layup  
9:19   Steven Adams defensive rebound  
9:14 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point layup (Eric Bledsoe assists) 4-8
9:04   Brook Lopez turnover (bad pass) (Eric Bledsoe steals)  
8:54   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
8:42 +3 Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 7-8
8:24   Zion Williamson misses two point finger roll layup  
8:22   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
8:14   Bobby Portis misses two point hook shot  
8:13   Donte DiVincenzo offensive rebound  
8:12   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
8:02   Zion Williamson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:51   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Zion Williamson steals)  
7:45 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point dunk (Eric Bledsoe assists) 7-10
7:29   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
7:24   Khris Middleton shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
7:24 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-11
7:24 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-12
7:13   Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Bobby Portis offensive rebound  
7:07   Bobby Portis misses two point layup  
7:04   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
6:58   Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Bucks defensive rebound  
6:56   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
6:42   Bobby Portis turnover (traveling)  
6:30   Jrue Holiday personal foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)  
6:28 +3 Lonzo Ball makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists) 7-15
6:07 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 9-15
5:45   Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot  
5:39   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
5:38 +2 Steven Adams makes two point putback layup 9-17
5:27   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Brandon Ingram defensive rebound  
5:19   Brook Lopez personal foul (Steven Adams draws the foul)  
5:19   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
5:10   Brandon Ingram turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:57   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Jrue Holiday offensive rebound  
4:53   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
4:50   D.J. Wilson offensive rebound  
4:47   D.J. Wilson misses two point putback layup  
4:45   Steven Adams defensive rebound  
4:28 +3 Eric Bledsoe makes three point jump shot (Nicolo Melli assists) 9-20
4:15   Bryn Forbes misses two point jump shot  
4:15   Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound  
4:08 +2 Brandon Ingram makes two point finger roll layup (Eric Bledsoe assists) 9-22
4:08   D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
4:08 +1 Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-23
3:55   D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound  
3:41 +3 Josh Hart makes three point jump shot (Steven Adams assists) 9-26
3:26 +3 Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot 12-26
3:06   Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot  
3:01   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
3:01   Josh Hart personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
2:54 +2 D.J. Wilson makes two point floating jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 14-26
2:54   Nicolo Melli shooting foul (D.J. Wilson draws the foul)  
2:54 +1 D.J. Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 15-26
2:41   Eric Bledsoe misses two point jump shot  
2:38   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
2:27   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Bucks offensive rebound  
2:16   D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot  
2:13   Nicolo Melli defensive rebound  
2:02 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point driving dunk (Lonzo Ball assists) 15-28
1:52   Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Josh Hart defensive rebound  
1:42 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point finger roll layup (Lonzo Ball assists) 15-30
1:27 +3 Jaylen Adams makes three point jump shot 18-30
1:02 +3 Nicolo Melli makes three point jump shot (Josh Hart assists) 18-33
0:48   D.J. Wilson misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Nicolo Melli defensive rebound  
0:39   Lonzo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Bryn Forbes steals)  
0:33   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
0:31   Zion Williamson defensive rebound  
0:26   Bryn Forbes shooting foul (Nicolo Melli draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Nicolo Melli makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-34
0:26 +1 Nicolo Melli makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-35
0:10   Zion Williamson personal foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)  
0:05   Nicolo Melli shooting foul (Jaylen Adams draws the foul)  
0:05 +1 Jaylen Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-35
0:05 +1 Jaylen Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-35
0:00   Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Pelicans offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIL
Bucks
37
NO
Pelicans
24

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Jaxson Hayes assists) 20-38
11:32   Pat Connaughton misses two point driving layup  
11:30   Josh Hart defensive rebound  
11:16 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup 20-40
11:01   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Brook Lopez offensive rebound  
10:52 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point step back jump shot 22-40
10:38   Torrey Craig shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
10:38 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-41
10:38   Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:36   Torrey Craig defensive rebound  
10:23 +2 Donte DiVincenzo makes two point reverse layup (Brook Lopez assists) 24-41
10:23   Josh Hart shooting foul (Donte DiVincenzo draws the foul)  
10:23 +1 Donte DiVincenzo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-41
10:09 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point jump shot (Lonzo Ball assists) 25-43
9:53   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
9:43   Josh Hart misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Jaxson Hayes offensive rebound  
9:32 +2 Jaxson Hayes makes two point putback layup 25-45
9:30   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound  
9:12   Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot  
9:09   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
9:02 +2 Donte DiVincenzo makes two point driving layup 27-45
8:49   Brook Lopez blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving dunk  
8:44   Torrey Craig defensive rebound  
8:37   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Lonzo Ball defensive rebound  
8:26 +2 Lonzo Ball makes two point jump shot 27-47
8:25   Bucks 60 second timeout  
8:11   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Hayes steals)  
8:07   D.J. Wilson shooting foul (Jaxson Hayes draws the foul)  
8:07   Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:07   Pelicans offensive rebound  
8:07   Jaxson Hayes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:04   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
7:56 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 29-47
7:42   Jaxson Hayes turnover (traveling)  
7:29 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists) 31-47
7:13   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
7:10   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
6:51 +2 D.J. Wilson makes two point layup (Khris Middleton assists) 33-47
6:38   Nicolo Melli misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
6:32 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup 35-47
6:32   Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
6:32 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-47
6:15   Lonzo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:11   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
6:02   Lonzo Ball blocks Khris Middleton's two point turnaround jump shot  
5:55   Nicolo Melli defensive rebound  
5:53 +3 JJ Redick makes three point jump shot (Nicolo Melli assists) 36-50
5:39   Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
5:39 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-50
5:39 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-50
5:24   Brandon Ingram misses two point driving layup  
5:20   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
5:17 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point alley-oop layup (Khris Middleton assists) 40-50
5:06   Eric Bledsoe turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
4:57   Khris Middleton offensive foul (Josh Hart draws the foul)  
4:57   Khris Middleton turnover (offensive foul)  
4:34   Brandon Ingram misses two point jump shot  
4:31   D.J. Wilson defensive rebound  
4:11 +3 Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot 43-50
3:43   Steven Adams misses two point hook shot  
3:41   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
3:38   Jrue Holiday turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:23   Eric Bledsoe misses two point floating jump shot  
3:14   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
3:14   Pelicans 60 second timeout  
3:09   Sam Merrill shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)  
3:09 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-51
3:09 +1 Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-52
2:58 +3 Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists) 46-52
2:47   Khris Middleton personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)  
2:30   Zion Williamson misses two point jump shot  
2:26   Zion Williamson offensive rebound  
2:26 +2 Zion Williamson makes two point putback dunk 46-54
2:10   Steven Adams blocks Thanasis Antetokounmpo's two point dunk  
2:06   Josh Hart defensive rebound  
2:03   Jrue Holiday blocks Josh Hart's two point layup  
1:58   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
1:56 +3 Sam Merrill makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists) 49-54
1:44   Zion Williamson misses three point jump shot  
1:41   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
1:39   Brandon Ingram personal foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
1:34   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (JJ Redick steals)  
1:34   Bobby Portis personal foul (JJ Redick draws the foul)  
1:34 +1 JJ Redick makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-55
1:34   JJ Redick misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:31   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
1:15   Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot  
1:10   Eric Bledsoe defensive rebound  
1:03 +2 Eric Bledsoe makes two point jump shot 49-57
0:55 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point driving layup 51-57
0:55   Josh Hart shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
0:55 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 52-57
0:35   Steven Adams misses two point layup  
0:30   Steven Adams offensive rebound  
0:30   Steven Adams misses two point putback layup  
0:29   Thanasis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
0:27 +3 Jrue Holiday makes three point jump shot 55-57
0:15 +2 JJ Redick makes two point floating jump shot 55-59
0:00 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot 57-59
0:00   End of period  