PHI
IND

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
PHI
76ers
31
IND
Pacers
28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Dwight Howard vs. Domantas Sabonis (Seth Curry gains possession)  
11:50 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup 2-0
11:29   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point finger roll layup  
11:26   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
11:20   Victor Oladipo shooting foul (Danny Green draws the foul)  
11:20 +1 Danny Green makes regular free throw 1 of 3 3-0
11:20 +1 Danny Green makes regular free throw 2 of 3 4-0
11:20 +1 Danny Green makes regular free throw 3 of 3 5-0
11:13 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point driving layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 5-2
11:01   Tobias Harris misses two point jump shot  
10:58   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
10:58 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup 7-2
10:37 +2 Aaron Holiday makes two point driving layup 7-4
10:18   Ben Simmons misses two point jump shot  
10:16   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
10:14 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup 9-4
9:59 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Justin Holiday assists) 9-6
9:36   Ben Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sabonis steals)  
9:21   Danny Green blocks Victor Oladipo's three point jump shot  
9:20   Pacers offensive rebound  
9:19   Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot  
9:15   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
9:13 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point dunk (Ben Simmons assists) 11-6
9:00   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  
8:57   Seth Curry defensive rebound  
8:50   Dwight Howard turnover (lost ball) (Victor Oladipo steals)  
8:45   Victor Oladipo misses two point alley-oop layup  
8:40   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
8:40 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point putback layup 11-8
8:31   Seth Curry misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
8:21   Victor Oladipo misses two point jump shot  
8:18   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
8:17 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point putback layup 11-10
8:08   Aaron Holiday shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
8:08   Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:08   76ers offensive rebound  
8:08   Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:07   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
7:55 +2 Aaron Holiday makes two point finger roll layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 11-12
7:36   Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)  
7:36   Seth Curry personal foul (Take) (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)  
7:27 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot (Aaron Holiday assists) 11-15
7:09   Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Domantas Sabonis steals)  
6:56   Pacers 60 second timeout  
6:52   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point layup  
6:49   Malcolm Brogdon offensive rebound  
6:49 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point putback layup 11-17
6:27   Tobias Harris misses two point jump shot  
6:24   Tobias Harris offensive rebound  
6:23 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point putback layup 13-17
6:10   Victor Oladipo turnover (lost ball) (Danny Green steals)  
6:07 +2 Danny Green makes two point finger roll layup 15-17
6:07   Victor Oladipo shooting foul (Danny Green draws the foul)  
6:07 +1 Danny Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-17
5:47   Danny Green personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
5:43   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point jump shot  
5:40   Seth Curry defensive rebound  
5:33 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point alley-oop layup (Ben Simmons assists) 18-17
5:25 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point finger roll layup 18-19
5:10   Seth Curry misses two point jump shot  
5:09   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
5:01   Aaron Holiday misses three point step back jump shot  
4:59   76ers defensive rebound  
4:39   Tobias Harris misses two point turnaround jump shot  
4:36   Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound  
4:24   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
4:15   Shake Milton misses three point jump shot  
4:12   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
4:08   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  
4:05   Victor Oladipo offensive rebound  
4:03 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot 18-22
3:49   Doug McDermott personal foul (Furkan Korkmaz draws the foul)  
3:41 +3 Furkan Korkmaz makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists) 21-22
3:26   Malcolm Brogdon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
3:08   Mike Scott turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)  
3:03   Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot  
2:59   Shake Milton defensive rebound  
2:56   Shake Milton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:32   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point driving layup  
2:29   Justin Holiday offensive rebound  
2:28   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
2:21 +3 Furkan Korkmaz makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists) 24-22
2:07   Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot  
2:04   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
1:57 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point driving layup 26-22
1:40   76ers technical foul (Defensive three second)  
1:40 +1 Malcolm Brogdon makes technical free throw 1 of 1 26-23
1:29   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
1:24   Doug McDermott offensive rebound  
1:22   Shake Milton shooting foul (Goga Bitadze draws the foul)  
1:22   Goga Bitadze misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:22   Pacers offensive rebound  
1:22 +1 Goga Bitadze makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-24
1:17   Shake Milton offensive foul (Off the ball) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)  
1:17   Shake Milton turnover (offensive foul)  
1:02 +2 Doug McDermott makes two point finger roll layup (Goga Bitadze assists) 26-26
0:47   Furkan Korkmaz misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Kelan Martin defensive rebound  
0:32 +2 Cassius Stanley makes two point dunk (T.J. McConnell assists) 26-28
0:19 +2 Tony Bradley makes two point finger roll layup 28-28
0:02   Goga Bitadze turnover (lost ball) (Furkan Korkmaz steals)  
0:00 +3 Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists) 31-28
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI
76ers
20
IND
Pacers
31

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Goga Bitadze misses two point hook shot  
11:46   Mike Scott defensive rebound  
11:41   Mike Scott misses three point jump shot  
11:38   Pacers defensive rebound  
11:26   Goga Bitadze offensive foul (Off the ball) (Shake Milton draws the foul)  
11:26   Goga Bitadze turnover (offensive foul)  
11:17   Furkan Korkmaz turnover (out of bounds step)  
11:07   Kelan Martin misses three point jump shot  
11:03   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
10:52 +2 Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup 30-28
10:43   Goga Bitadze misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Furkan Korkmaz defensive rebound  
10:32   Furkan Korkmaz turnover (bad pass) (Goga Bitadze steals)  
10:26 +2 Cassius Stanley makes two point dunk (Goga Bitadze assists) 30-30
10:12   Goga Bitadze shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)  
10:12 +1 Shake Milton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-30
10:12 +1 Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-30
10:04   T.J. McConnell misses two point floating jump shot  
10:02   T.J. McConnell offensive rebound  
10:00   T.J. McConnell misses two point putback layup  
9:59   Mike Scott defensive rebound  
9:55 +3 Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists) 35-30
9:35   Kelan Martin misses two point floating jump shot  
9:31   76ers defensive rebound  
9:19   Furkan Korkmaz misses two point jump shot  
9:16   Pacers defensive rebound  
9:05   Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Tony Bradley defensive rebound  
8:53   Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot  
8:51   Goga Bitadze defensive rebound  
8:45   Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Kelan Martin draws the foul)  
8:45 +1 Kelan Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-31
8:45 +1 Kelan Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-32
8:27 +3 Mike Scott makes three point jump shot (Furkan Korkmaz assists) 38-32
8:10   Goga Bitadze misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound  
7:58 +2 Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup 40-32
7:48   Cassius Stanley misses two point floating jump shot  
7:45   Tony Bradley defensive rebound  
7:33   Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot  
7:30   Tony Bradley offensive rebound  
7:29   Tony Bradley turnover (lost ball)  
7:29   Tony Bradley personal foul (Loose ball) (T.J. McConnell draws the foul)  
7:18 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot 40-34
6:55   Mike Scott misses three point jump shot  
6:52   Pacers defensive rebound  
6:52   Pacers 60 second timeout  
6:41 +3 Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 40-37
6:21   Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound  
6:13   Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot  
6:11   Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound  
6:03   Tyrese Maxey misses two point jump shot  
6:00   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
5:59 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup 42-37
5:46 +2 Malcolm Brogdon makes two point finger roll layup 42-39
5:46   Tyrese Maxey shooting foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)  
5:46   Malcolm Brogdon misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:44   76ers defensive rebound  
5:44   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
5:33   Dwight Howard offensive foul (Off the ball) (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
5:33   Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)  
5:25   Matisse Thybulle personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
5:11   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point floating jump shot  
5:08   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
5:07   Domantas Sabonis misses two point putback layup  
5:03   Malcolm Brogdon offensive rebound  
5:03   Malcolm Brogdon misses two point putback layup  
5:03   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
5:00   Dwight Howard offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
5:00   Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)  
4:52   Dwight Howard kicked ball violation  
4:45 +3 Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists) 42-42
4:31   Domantas Sabonis personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
4:31   Dwight Howard offensive foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
4:31   Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)  
4:24   Ben Simmons shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
4:24   Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:24   Pacers offensive rebound  
4:24 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-43
4:11   Seth Curry turnover (traveling)  
4:03 +3 Malcolm Brogdon makes three point jump shot 42-46
3:51   Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)  
3:48   Seth Curry offensive foul (Off the ball) (Justin Holiday draws the foul)  
3:48   Seth Curry turnover (offensive foul)  
3:38   Danny Green shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
3:38 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-47
3:38 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-48
3:19   Aaron Holiday shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)  
3:19   Shake Milton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:19   76ers offensive rebound  
3:19 +1 Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-48
3:12   Shake Milton personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)  
3:12 +1 Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-49
3:12 +1 Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-50
2:54   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound  
2:46   Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot  
2:44   Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound  
2:41   Domantas Sabonis misses two point hook shot  
2:39   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
2:32 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup (Tobias Harris assists) 45-50
2:21 +3 Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot 45-53
2:11   Aaron Holiday personal foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)  
2:11   Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:11   76ers offensive rebound  
2:11 +1 Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-53
1:55 +2 Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Victor Oladipo assists) 46-55
1:46 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point finger roll layup 48-55
1:39   Tobias Harris personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)  
1:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-56
1:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-57
1:21 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists) 51-57
1:06   Ben Simmons kicked ball violation  
0:57   Ben Simmons blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point driving layup  
0:57   Pacers offensive rebound  
0:54   Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup  
0:51   Victor Oladipo offensive rebound  
0:44 +2 Victor Oladipo makes two point finger roll layup 51-59
0:31   Ben Simmons misses three point jump shot  
0:28   Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound  
0:04   Ben Simmons blocks Malcolm Brogdon's two point jump shot  
0:04   Pacers offensive rebound  
0:05   Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:01   Shake Milton misses three point jump shot  
0:01   76ers offensive rebound  
0:00  