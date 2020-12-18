POR
DEN

1st Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
23
DEN
Nuggets
41

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jusuf Nurkic vs. Nikola Jokic (CJ McCollum gains possession)  
11:37   Paul Millsap blocks Derrick Jones Jr.'s two point layup  
11:34   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
11:29   Will Barton misses three point jump shot  
11:26   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
11:16 +2 Rodney Hood makes two point turnaround jump shot 2-0
11:02   Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
10:59 +3 Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Will Barton assists) 2-3
10:43   CJ McCollum misses two point jump shot  
10:41   Will Barton defensive rebound  
10:36   Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
10:20   Jusuf Nurkic misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:18   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
10:08   Derrick Jones Jr. shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)  
10:08 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-4
10:08 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-5
9:48   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (lost ball) (Paul Millsap steals)  
9:43   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:35   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
9:35 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup 2-7
9:27 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point driving layup 4-7
9:12   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:07   CJ McCollum defensive rebound  
9:00 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point floating jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 6-7
8:48 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point step back jump shot 6-9
8:30   Rodney Hood misses three point jump shot  
8:28   Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound  
8:24 +2 Jusuf Nurkic makes two point layup 8-9
8:09   Paul Millsap misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
8:06   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
8:03   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
7:59   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
7:50 +2 Gary Harris makes two point finger roll layup 8-11
7:50   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
7:36   Robert Covington turnover (bad pass) (Will Barton steals)  
7:26 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point reverse layup 8-13
7:26   Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
7:26 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-14
7:11 +3 Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists) 11-14
6:57   Will Barton misses two point reverse layup  
6:55   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
6:49   Robert Covington misses two point driving layup  
6:45   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
6:45   Gary Harris turnover (lost ball)  
6:41   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
6:37   Jamal Murray defensive rebound  
6:32 +3 Will Barton makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 11-17
6:16 +3 Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists) 14-17
6:03   Will Barton misses two point driving layup  
6:01   Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
5:55   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
5:52   Will Barton defensive rebound  
5:41 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point dunk (Jamal Murray assists) 14-19
5:27   Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Will Barton defensive rebound  
5:14 +2 Gary Harris makes two point finger roll layup (Will Barton assists) 14-21
4:56   Rodney Hood misses two point jump shot  
4:54   Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound  
4:51   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
4:37 +2 Gary Harris makes two point layup (Paul Millsap assists) 14-23
4:19   Nikola Jokic blocks CJ McCollum's two point jump shot  
4:16   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
4:05   CJ McCollum personal foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
3:57 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists) 14-25
3:39   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
3:37   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
3:35 +2 Enes Kanter makes two point putback layup 16-25
3:32   Gary Trent Jr. personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)  
3:32 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-26
3:32 +1 Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-27
3:22   Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)  
3:22 +1 CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-27
3:22 +1 CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-27
3:05   Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot  
2:58   Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
2:58 +2 Michael Porter Jr. makes two point putback layup 18-29
2:54   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
2:46   CJ McCollum turnover (bad pass) (Facundo Campazzo steals)  
2:37   Bol Bol misses three point jump shot  
2:30   Enes Kanter defensive rebound  
2:25   CJ McCollum misses two point finger roll layup  
2:23   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
2:20 +3 Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists) 18-32
2:00 +3 Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists) 21-32
1:45 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists) 21-34
1:45   Carmelo Anthony shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)  
1:45 +1 Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-35
1:33   Enes Kanter turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)  
1:21   Monte Morris misses three point jump shot  
1:15   Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound  
1:15 +2 Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point putback layup 21-37
0:53   Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
0:51   Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)  
0:42   Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
0:40   Bol Bol personal foul (Enes Kanter draws the foul)  
0:40   Carmelo Anthony technical foul  
0:40 +1 Michael Porter Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1 21-38
0:40   Terry Stotts technical foul  
0:40 +1 Michael Porter Jr. makes technical free throw 1 of 1 21-39
0:40 +1 Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-39
0:40 +1 Enes Kanter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-39
0:26   Enes Kanter shooting foul (Bol Bol draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Bol Bol makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-40
0:26 +1 Bol Bol makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-41
0:04   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
0:02   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
0:00   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Trail Blazers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR
Trail Blazers
25
DEN
Nuggets
38

Time Team Play Score
11:39 +3 Facundo Campazzo makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists) 23-44
11:18   Isaiah Hartenstein blocks Carmelo Anthony's two point driving layup  
11:11   Bol Bol defensive rebound  
11:11 +3 Monte Morris makes three point jump shot (Bol Bol assists) 23-47
11:11   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
11:01   Facundo Campazzo personal foul (Gary Trent Jr. draws the foul)  
10:55   Enes Kanter offensive foul (Facundo Campazzo draws the foul)  
10:55   Enes Kanter turnover (offensive foul)  
10:46   Bol Bol turnover (traveling)  
10:46   Nuggets delay of game violation  
10:31   Carmelo Anthony misses two point driving layup  
10:25   Enes Kanter offensive rebound  
10:20 +2 Enes Kanter makes two point putback layup 25-47
10:13   Bol Bol misses three point jump shot  
10:11   Robert Covington defensive rebound  
10:04   Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot  
10:01   Monte Morris defensive rebound  
9:57   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound  
9:41   Enes Kanter misses two point turnaround hook shot  
9:38   Bol Bol defensive rebound  
9:26   Isaiah Hartenstein misses two point floating jump shot  
9:15   Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound  
9:15   Isaiah Hartenstein misses two point putback layup  
9:13   Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
9:13 +2 Michael Porter Jr. makes two point putback layup 25-49
9:08   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
9:00   Bol Bol defensive rebound  
8:56 +3 Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Monte Morris assists) 25-52
8:40   CJ Elleby misses two point floating jump shot  
8:38   Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
8:31 +3 Bol Bol makes three point jump shot (Michael Porter Jr. assists) 25-55
8:11 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point finger roll layup 27-55
7:51   Bol Bol misses two point jump shot  
7:45   Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
7:45   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Bol Bol offensive rebound  
7:45   Enes Kanter shooting foul (Bol Bol draws the foul)  
7:45   Bol Bol misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:45   Nuggets offensive rebound  
7:45   Bol Bol misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:38   Harry Giles III defensive rebound  
7:18 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot 29-55
7:12   Bol Bol misses three point jump shot  
7:02   CJ Elleby defensive rebound  
6:59 +2 Gary Trent Jr. makes two point jump shot 31-55
6:59   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
6:38 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 31-57
6:22   Robert Covington misses three point jump shot  
6:20   Gary Harris defensive rebound  
6:07   Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot  
5:59   Michael Porter Jr. offensive rebound  
6:02   Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot  
5:53   Nikola Jokic offensive rebound  
5:53   Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
5:51   Paul Millsap offensive rebound  
5:51 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point putback layup 31-59
5:51   Robert Covington shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
5:51 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-60
5:34 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point alley-oop layup (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 33-60
5:16 +2 Jamal Murray makes two point step back jump shot 33-62
5:02 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 35-62
4:52   Harry Giles III shooting foul (Paul Millsap draws the foul)  
4:52 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-63
4:52 +1 Paul Millsap makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-64
4:37 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point layup (Rodney Hood assists) 37-64
4:37   Paul Millsap personal foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
4:37 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-64
4:25   Gary Harris misses three point jump shot  
4:21   Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
4:10 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point dunk (Harry Giles III assists) 40-64
3:53 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists) 40-66
3:42   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)  
3:36   Jamal Murray misses two point reverse layup  
3:33   Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound  
3:31   Jusuf Nurkic turnover (bad pass) (Paul Millsap steals)  
3:28   Jamal Murray turnover (traveling)  
3:13 +2 CJ McCollum makes two point layup (Jusuf Nurkic assists) 42-66
3:01 +2 Nikola Jokic makes two point dunk (Will Barton assists) 42-68
2:53   Trail Blazers 60 second timeout  
2:50 +3 CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists) 45-68
2:40   Jamal Murray turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Jones Jr. steals)  
2:39   Jamal Murray personal foul (Derrick Jones Jr. draws the foul)  
2:31 +2 Harry Giles III makes two point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists) 47-68
2:30   Nuggets 60 second timeout  
2:20   Gary Harris offensive foul (Harry Giles III draws the foul)  
2:20   Gary Harris turnover (offensive foul)  
2:20   Gary Harris technical foul  
2:20 +1 CJ McCollum makes technical free throw 1 of 1 48-68
2:05   Rodney Hood turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Jokic steals)  
1:50 +3 Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 48-71
1:32   CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Paul Millsap defensive rebound  
1:12 +3 Paul Millsap makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists) 48-74
0:56   Gary Harris personal foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)  
0:45   CJ McCollum misses two point floating jump shot  
0:42   Nikola Jokic defensive rebound  
0:20 +2 Paul Millsap makes two point floating jump shot 48-76
0:12   Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)  
0:00 +3 Gary Harris makes three point jump shot 48-79